You are here

  • Home
  • Biden asks New Zealand’s Ardern for advice on extremist gun violence

Biden asks New Zealand’s Ardern for advice on extremist gun violence

Biden asks New Zealand’s Ardern for advice on extremist gun violence
US President Joe Biden meets with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, of New Zealand, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington on Tuesday. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/petrk

Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

Biden asks New Zealand’s Ardern for advice on extremist gun violence

Biden asks New Zealand’s Ardern for advice on extremist gun violence
  • "We need your guidance," Biden said, calling for a "global effort to counter violence and extremism online"
  • Biden said there was an "awful lot of suffering" and that "much of it is preventable"
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Tuesday told New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern that after the latest US mass shooting he wants her advice in tackling a rise in gun violence and extremist ideologies.
Meeting in the Oval Office with Ardern, Biden referred to the 2019 Christchurch slaying of 51 people in mass shootings targeting Muslims.
The bloodshed prompted New Zealand to ban military-style rifles. A gun buy-back was also instituted.
“We need your guidance,” Biden said, calling for a “global effort to counter violence and extremism online.”
“I want to work with you on that effort,” he said.
Biden, who visited the Texan town of Uvalde on Sunday to mourn the deaths of 19 children and two teachers slain by a gunman using an assault-style rifle, said there was an “awful lot of suffering” and that “much of it is preventable.”
Less than two weeks earlier, Biden had also visited the site in New York state of another mass shooting, this time targeting African Americans.
Biden, who is under pressure to show the government is responding to the ever-growing toll, told reporters he would “meet with the Congress on guns, I promise you.”
However, with Republicans almost uniformly opposed to new restrictions on gun ownership, it appears unlikely that Biden’s Democrats can make significant change.
Ardern offered condolences over the Texas and New York murders, saying that “our experience in this regard is our own, but if there is anything we can share that would be of any value we are here to share it.”

Topics: US New Zealand Joe Biden Jacinda Arden Gun Violence

Related

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces new gun control legislation in Ottawa, Ontario, on Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP)
World
Handgun freeze key feature of Canada’s new firearm bill
US President Joe Biden speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2022. (AFP)
World
After Uvalde, Biden vows to keep up pressure for gun regulation

Macron suggests to Putin UN resolution to end Odessa blockade

Macron suggests to Putin UN resolution to end Odessa blockade
Updated 57 min 31 sec ago
AFP

Macron suggests to Putin UN resolution to end Odessa blockade

Macron suggests to Putin UN resolution to end Odessa blockade
  • Macron and Scholz called Putin on Saturday, and neither has since referred to a proposed UN resolution
  • A UN resolution would set up a framework in which the port could be de-mined and grain shipments resume
Updated 57 min 31 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that he and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had urged Vladimir Putin to end Russia’s blockade of the Ukrainian port of Odessa under the terms of a UN resolution.
“I proposed, in the discussion we had with Olaf Scholz last Saturday, to President Putin that we take the initiative for a resolution at the United Nations to give a very clear framework to this operation,” he declared after a European summit in Brussels.
Macron and Scholz called Putin on Saturday, and neither has since referred to a proposed UN resolution, although diplomatic efforts are underway to lift the Russian threat to Odessa, the last major Black Sea port in Ukrainian hands.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has effectively taken its huge grain harvest off the world market, sending world food prices soaring and threatening to exacerbate humanitarian emergencies in Africa and the Middle East.
The port’s Ukrainian defenders have laid mines, and the Russian fleet is preventing cargo traffic from arriving in Ukraine.
Under Macron’s proposal, a UN resolution would set up a framework in which the port could be de-mined and grain shipments resume.
Macron paid tribute to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s role in searching for a solution and said Russia had been in “promising” talks with its Black Sea neighbor Turkey.
That has led to hopes the situation could be resolved in the “coming days, coming weeks,” he said.
“The decision does not depend on us, but it does indeed depend on an agreement from Russia — and guarantees provided by Russia — so that, faced with the de-mining which is essential — security guarantees are provided to the Ukrainians to prevent them from being attacked,” he added.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Emmanuael Macron Chancellor Olaf Scholz France odessa UN

Related

On surprise Odessa trip, EU’s Michel forced to take cover during strike
World
On surprise Odessa trip, EU’s Michel forced to take cover during strike
Lufthansa to suspend flights to Kyiv, Odessa from Monday
World
Lufthansa to suspend flights to Kyiv, Odessa from Monday

Worsening crisis forces Sri Lankan Muslims to forgo Hajj 

Worsening crisis forces Sri Lankan Muslims to forgo Hajj 
Updated 31 May 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Worsening crisis forces Sri Lankan Muslims to forgo Hajj 

Worsening crisis forces Sri Lankan Muslims to forgo Hajj 
  • Almost 1,600 Sri Lankans were expected to join pilgrimage this year
  • Cost of sending worshippers to Makkah too high to bear, authorities say
Updated 31 May 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan Muslims will not take part in this year’s Hajj, the country’s pilgrimage organizers announced on Tuesday, as the island nation faces its worst economic crisis in memory.

Muslims make up almost 10 percent of Sri Lanka’s population of 22 million, which is predominantly Buddhist.

This year, 1,585 Sri Lankans were expected to perform Hajj after Saudi Arabia announced last month that it would allow 1 million foreign and domestic Muslims to travel to the holy city of Makkah in the pilgrimage season.

The Hajj, one of Islam’s five main pillars of faith, was restricted to just 1,000 domestic visitors in 2020. Last year, the Kingdom limited the pilgrimage to 60,000 domestic participants, compared with the pre-pandemic 2.5 million.

But even with Sri Lanka’s reduced pilgrim quota this year, the cost of sending worshippers to the Kingdom is too high for the country to bear.

“When going through the prevailing situation and the suffering the people are undergoing in our Mother Lanka, members of both associations decided to sacrifice this year’s Hajj,” All Ceylon Hajj Tour Operators Association and Hajj Tour Operators Association of Sri Lanka said in a letter to the country’s Department of Muslim Religious Affairs.

The organizations are umbrella groups of government-licensed operators — the only tour organizers available to prospective pilgrims.  

Hajj Tour Operators Association President Rizmi Reyal said that the decision by operators was unanimous due to “the severe dollar crisis facing the country.”

Sri Lanka’s economy is in dire straits. Earlier this month, the finance ministry estimated its usable foreign reserves at less than $50 million. The country has already defaulted on its debts after missing a deadline for foreign debt repayments.

“The whole Hajj operation of Sri Lankan pilgrims will cost around $10 million, which is a big amount compared with the current economic situation of the country,” Ahkam Uwais, chairman of the National Hajj Committee under Sri Lanka’s Department of Muslim Religious Affairs, told Arab News.

“The decision to forgo this year’s Hajj is a generous gesture by members of the Muslim community to sacrifice their pilgrimage for the sake of the country,” he said.

Saheed M. Rismy, president of the All-Ceylon Young Men’s Muslim Association, said the Muslim community’s decision was “in solidarity with the other people during the trying times.”

Topics: Sri Lanka Muslims hajj Economic crisis

Related

Special Sri Lanka protesters blast PM’s proposed political reforms amid economic crisis
World
Sri Lanka protesters blast PM’s proposed political reforms amid economic crisis
Sri Lankan woman rickshaw driver has to queue 12 hours, or more, for fuel
World
Sri Lankan woman rickshaw driver has to queue 12 hours, or more, for fuel

Extremists convicted of membership in German Daesh cell

Extremists convicted of membership in German Daesh cell
The Duesseldorf regional court sentenced the Tajik nationals, aged 25 to 34, to lengthy prison terms. (File/AFP)
Updated 31 May 2022
AP

Extremists convicted of membership in German Daesh cell

Extremists convicted of membership in German Daesh cell
  • vThe Duesseldorf regional court sentenced the Tajik nationals, aged 25 to 34, to lengthy prison terms
Updated 31 May 2022
AP

BERLIN: A court in Germany on Tuesday convicted five men for membership in a local cell of the Daesh group that received orders from a leading Daesh figure in Afghanistan.
The Duesseldorf regional court sentenced the Tajik nationals, aged 25 to 34, to lengthy prison terms.
The longest sentence of nine years and six months was handed to Sunatullokh K., whose surname wasn’t released due to German privacy rules. He was also convicted of planning to kill a man who had made critical comments about Islam. The attack was foiled by authorities.
The other men, identified as Muhammadali G., Azizjon B., Farhodshoh K. and Komron B., received prison sentences of between 44 months and 8.5 years for membership to a terrorist organization, with some also convicted of involvement in plans to carry out a contract killing in Albania that was later abandoned.
Another man, Ravsan B., was convicted by the same court last year of membership in Daesh for co-founding the German cell and supporting two planned attacks. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
Prosecutors said the men honed their military skills in paintball games, and that participants in those included “other people from the [extremist] scene” who were in contact with the gunman who killed four people in an attack in Vienna in November 2020. They also allegedly acquired components for an “unconventional” bomb.
Federal prosecutors had sought prison terms of between four and 12 years for the men. Their lawyers had asked the court to acquit them.

Topics: Daesh Germany

Related

Members of the Iraqi army and security forces gather at the scene of a deadly explosion carried out by Daesh
Middle-East
Daesh plotter of 2021 Baghdad market bombing sentenced to death
Irish court finds ex-soldier Lisa Smith guilty of joining Daesh
World
Irish court finds ex-soldier Lisa Smith guilty of joining Daesh

UK to deport 30 Kurdish refugees to Iraq on ‘high threat’ charter flight

UK to deport 30 Kurdish refugees to Iraq on ‘high threat’ charter flight
Updated 34 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

UK to deport 30 Kurdish refugees to Iraq on ‘high threat’ charter flight

UK to deport 30 Kurdish refugees to Iraq on ‘high threat’ charter flight
  • Home Office ‘planning to send traumatized torture survivors’ to ‘dangerous’ Irbil, campaigner says
Updated 34 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK is set to deport up to 30 Kurdish asylum seekers to Iraq on a single charter flight organized by the UK Home Office.

The mission to Irbil in Iraqi Kurdistan involves significant risk. Contractors overseeing the journey have received special training to tackle the “high threat of kidnapping from both Daesh and other terrorist groups.”

Some of the deportees have been settled in the UK for more than two decades, and will leave behind families and careers.

One man set to be deported on Tuesday’s flight told The Guardian newspaper: “The whole process is shambolic. We are human beings. I’ve been here 20 years.

“I’ve got A-levels. I speak six different languages. I’m not a criminal or drug dealer, I haven’t done anything. The more I think about it, the more I get upset.”

Public protests against the deportations took place in both London and Kurdistan on Monday.

Bella Sankey, director at the charity Detention Action, said: “We know of at least 11 people with British children and grandchildren who could be deported to Iraqi Kurdistan. Many escaped here decades ago from the violence and turmoil in that region.”

Another asylum seeker, speaking from a UK detention center before his deportation, said: “I swear that every single person returned to Kurdistan will be in danger.

“Some have already received threats. We are worried that we will be grabbed as soon as we arrive at the airport in Irbil.

“In my country some people wouldn’t think twice about shooting us in the head. There are some ruthless people there.”

Immigrant rights campaigner Karen Doyle said: “The Home Office is planning to send traumatized torture survivors to a dangerous and unstable region in a move which shows utter disregard for human life.

“The men we have been speaking to have made their lives in the UK and have wives and children here. Many have been unable to secure legal representation while detained. This government is ignoring individual traumas of those due to fly.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We make no apology for removing foreign criminals and those with no right to remain in the UK. This is what the public rightly expects and why we regularly operate flights to different countries.”

Topics: Kurdistan Iraq

Related

Three years on, Syria Kurds warn world allowing Daesh to rebuild
Middle-East
Three years on, Syria Kurds warn world allowing Daesh to rebuild
Update Kurdish security forces deploy in Syria's northern city of Hasakeh on January 22, 2022, amid ongoing fighting for a third day with Daesh extremists. (AFP)
Middle-East
Daesh-Kurds battle after Syria prison attack kills over 120 in 4 days

Ukraine jails two Russian soldiers for shelling villages: Interfax

Ukraine jails two Russian soldiers for shelling villages: Interfax
Updated 31 May 2022
AFP

Ukraine jails two Russian soldiers for shelling villages: Interfax

Ukraine jails two Russian soldiers for shelling villages: Interfax
  • Alexander Bobykin and Alexander Ivanov were both handed sentences of 11 years and six months
Updated 31 May 2022
AFP

KYIV: Two Russian soldiers were handed jail terms of more than 11 years each Tuesday following a trial in central Ukraine, the Ukrainian Interfax news agency reported.
The servicemen, Alexander Bobykin and Alexander Ivanov, were both handed sentences of 11 years and six months under legislation against “violating the laws and customs of war,” for firing on two villages in the early days of Moscow’s invasion.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Russian soldier sentenced to life at Kyiv war crimes trial
World
Russian soldier sentenced to life at Kyiv war crimes trial
Russia war crimes allegations mount as Ukraine refugees top six million
World
Russia war crimes allegations mount as Ukraine refugees top six million

Latest updates

Biden asks New Zealand’s Ardern for advice on extremist gun violence
Biden asks New Zealand’s Ardern for advice on extremist gun violence
DAMAC buys bankrupt Swiss diamond jeweler
DAMAC buys bankrupt Swiss diamond jeweler
French entertainment firms eye opening headquarters in Riyadh
French entertainment firms eye opening headquarters in Riyadh
Saudi, UK business leaders gather to discuss greater collaboration on e-commerce
The Saudi E-Commerce Council hosted an event in London to explore opportunities for collaboration in the e-commerce sector. (AN
Saudi Triathlon Federation prepares future stars for international competitions
Saudi Triathlon Federation prepares future stars for international competitions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.