You are here

  • Home
  • After Uvalde, Biden vows to keep up pressure for gun regulation

After Uvalde, Biden vows to keep up pressure for gun regulation

US President Joe Biden speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2022, after returning from Wilmington, Delaware. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2022, after returning from Wilmington, Delaware. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g3k4u

Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

After Uvalde, Biden vows to keep up pressure for gun regulation

US President Joe Biden speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2022. (AFP)
  • Gun-control advocates hoped the shock over the Uvalde tragedy, coming even as people in Buffalo were burying victims of the attack there, might finally prompt politicians to act
Updated 26 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Under pressure to act after the latest US mass shooting that left 21 people dead, President Joe Biden vowed Monday to push for stricter gun regulation, an uphill battle given the Democrats’ narrow congressional majority.
“I’ve been pretty motivated all along” to act on guns, Biden told reporters in Washington.
“I’m going to continue to push,” he said, adding, “I think things have gotten so bad that everybody is getting more rational about it.”
A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has been working through the Memorial Day weekend to pursue possible areas of compromise.
They reportedly were focusing on laws to raise the age for gun purchases or to allow police to remove guns from people deemed at risk — but not on an outright ban on high-powered rifles like the weapon used Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas or the one used 10 days earlier in Buffalo, New York.
In Uvalde, grieving mourners were holding their first wakes Monday for some of the 19 children and two teachers gunned down last week at an elementary school by a local 18-year-old man who was then killed by police.
The first funerals are set for Tuesday, with others scheduled through mid-June. The huge number of victims, many with horrific wounds, has left the town’s two funeral homes turning to embalmers and morticians from across Texas for help.
One anonymous donor has pledged $175,000 to help cover funeral costs, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.
At one of the funeral homes — just across the street from Robb Elementary School where the shooting occurred — friends, family and strangers attended a closed-casket visitation for 10-year-old shooting victim Amerie Jo Garza. Pictures of the young girl decorated the space.
Esther Rubio, who described the scene as “very somber,” came from nearby San Antonio with her husband.
“I don’t know what else to say, because there’s no words to describe (it),” she said.

The Uvalde massacre — the deadliest school attack since 20 children and six staff were killed in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012 — came less than two weeks after 10 people died in the attack at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York by a young gunman targeting African Americans.
While mass shootings draw anguished attention and spur momentary demands for change, most US gun violence passes with scant notice.
The country’s Memorial Day weekend — Monday is a national holiday — has been marked by yet more graphic violence.
At least 126 gun deaths and 317 injuries were recorded nationwide from Saturday to Monday afternoon, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.
Gun-control advocates hoped the shock over the Uvalde tragedy, coming even as people in Buffalo were burying victims of the attack there, might finally prompt politicians to act.
A few key lawmakers, including a Democratic senator involved in the weekend talks in Washington, have expressed guarded optimism that the group might make progress, even in the face of deep resistance from most Republicans and some rural-state Democrats.
“There are more Republicans interested in talking about finding a path forward this time than I have seen since Sandy Hook,” Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut told TV interviewers Sunday, adding that bipartisan “serious negotiations” were underway.
Biden said Monday he is deliberately “not negotiating with any of the Republicans yet.”
But, he added, “I know what happened when we had rational action before” on gun regulation.
“It did significantly cut down mass murders,” he said.
Mourners in Uvalde — a mostly Latino town of 15,000 about an hour’s drive from the Mexican border — have echoed calls for change.
“At the end of the day, if this child cannot even sip a glass of wine because he’s too young, then guess what? He’s too young to purchase a firearm,” said Pamela Ellis, who traveled from Houston to pay her respects.

Topics: Uvalde massacre US shootings

Related

Update Gunman kills 19 children, 2 adults in Texas school rampage photos
World
Gunman kills 19 children, 2 adults in Texas school rampage
A look at some of the deadliest US school shootings
World
A look at some of the deadliest US school shootings

EU leaders agree to ban export of Russian oil to the bloc — EU’s Michel

President of the European Council Charles Michel talks to press in Brussels on May 30, 2022. (AFP)
President of the European Council Charles Michel talks to press in Brussels on May 30, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

EU leaders agree to ban export of Russian oil to the bloc — EU’s Michel

President of the European Council Charles Michel talks to press in Brussels on May 30, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: EU leaders agreed on Monday to ban the export of Russian oil to the 27-nation bloc, EU Council President Charles Michel said.
“This immediately covers more than two thirds of oil imports from Russia, cutting a huge source of financing for its war machine,” Michel wrote on Twitter.
The leaders also agreed to cut off the largest Russian bank Sberbank from the SWIFT system and to ban three more Russian state-owned broadcasters, he added.

Topics: Russian oil European Union (EU)

Related

Oil above $120 a barrel as EU meets on Russia sanctions
Business & Economy
Oil above $120 a barrel as EU meets on Russia sanctions
Oil Updates — Crude hits two-month high; EU hopeful of Russian embargo
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude hits two-month high; EU hopeful of Russian embargo

Famine looms in Horn of Africa after four seasons of poor rains

Famine looms in Horn of Africa after four seasons of poor rains
Updated 30 May 2022
AFP

Famine looms in Horn of Africa after four seasons of poor rains

Famine looms in Horn of Africa after four seasons of poor rains
  • The drought has already wiped out 3.6m livestock in parts of Kenya and Ethiopia, where local populations rely heavily on pastoralism
  • The dire conditions have been exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, which has contributed to soaring food and fuel costs
Updated 30 May 2022
AFP

NAIROBI: Four consecutive seasons of poor rains have left millions of drought-stricken people in Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia facing starvation, aid agencies and meteorologists said Monday, warning that the October-November monsoon “could also fail.”
The unprecedented drought is “a climatic event not seen in at least 40 years,” said the statement by meterological experts and humanitarian groups including UN agencies.
“The 2022 March-May rainy season appears likely to be the driest on record,” it said.
Insufficient rainfall has destroyed crops, killed livestock and forced huge numbers of people to leave their homes in search of food and water, with the prospect of a fifth failed monsoon threatening to plunge the troubled region even deeper into catastrophe.
“Should these forecasts materialize, the already severe humanitarian emergency in the region would further deepen,” the agencies said.
The drought has already wiped out 3.6 million livestock in parts of Kenya and Ethiopia where local populations rely heavily on pastoralism to eke out a living. Meanwhile, one in three animals have died in Somalia since mid-2021.
More than 16.7 million people in the three countries are experiencing acute hunger with the number projected to rise to 20 million by September.
The dire conditions have been exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, which has contributed to soaring food and fuel costs, the statement added.
Without funding to scale up the aid response, an already dire situation will get worse, it said.
“A rapid scaling up of actions is needed now to save lives and avert starvation and death.”
Current appeals to respond to the drought remain well underfunded, it added.
A previous appeal in February by the UN’s World Food Programme raised less than four percent of the cash needed.
East Africa endured a harrowing drought in 2017 but early humanitarian action averted a famine in Somalia.
In contrast, 260,000 people — half of them children under the age of six — died of hunger or hunger-related disorders when a famine struck the country in 2011.
Experts say extreme weather events are happening with increased frequency and intensity due to climate change.

Topics: Kenya Somalia Ethiopia Drought Famine

Related

Fleeing drought, hunger in rural areas, thousands trek to Somalia’s capital
World
Fleeing drought, hunger in rural areas, thousands trek to Somalia’s capital
One in four Somalis face acute hunger due to drought: UN
World
One in four Somalis face acute hunger due to drought: UN

India announces welfare program for kids orphaned by COVID-19

India announces welfare program for kids orphaned by COVID-19
Updated 30 May 2022

India announces welfare program for kids orphaned by COVID-19

India announces welfare program for kids orphaned by COVID-19
  • More than 147,000 children lost at least one parent to the disease
  • Program provides financial assistance, scholarships, and stipends
Updated 30 May 2022
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a welfare program for thousands of children who lost their parents to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The public health outbreak devastated India, which saw its hospitals run out of staff, beds, and oxygen at the peak of the crisis.

The country reported an official death toll of around 525,000, while the World Health Organization estimated that 4.7 million Indians lost their lives to coronavirus.

More than 147,000 children lost at least one of their parents to COVID-19 in India, according to data from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Of this estimate, over 10,000 lost both their parents.

Under the welfare program, called “PM-Cares for Children,” those who lost their guardians to COVID-19 are eligible for financial assistance, scholarships, as well as a monthly stipend of about $52 for their daily needs.

“I know how difficult the situation is for people who have lost their family members during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Modi said during the program’s launch.

“This program is for the children who lost their parents during the pandemic. If a child needs an education loan for professional courses, for higher education, then PM-CARES will help in that too.”

Nitish Kumar Mehta, who lives in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, is among those who stand to benefit from the program.

He and his two sisters lost both their parents last May when India saw its most devastating wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Any help is important,” Mehta told Arab News. “My elder sister is 18 and my youngest one is 13, and we need support. This money can help us in educating ourselves and finding a job.”

Child rights activists welcomed the new initiative but raised concerns over the program’s implementation.

“The announcement is the first thing about the policy in our country, the next step really is the implementation of the policy and who will be in charge of it,” Anindit Roy Chowdhury, chief program officer of Save the Children, told Arab News.

Chowdhury said civil society should watch over the program to ensure that “what has been committed in the policy actually gets done on the ground.”

Suresh Kumar, who heads the Bihar-based Human Liberty Network, a group of NGOs working to stop child trafficking, said some children may not have the necessary documents to prove their parents had died of coronavirus.

“Orphan children need all the support. Whatever Modi announced was needed, but at the same time, he has to make it very transparent and every child can get access to it online,” Kumar told Arab News.

“The government support should not be mechanical and charity-based; they should be humane and rights-based. These children, like other children, are holders of a bunch of rights.”

Topics: Coronavirus Indian orphans

Related

Special Modi lauds national startup growth as reflecting ‘new India’
World
Modi lauds national startup growth as reflecting ‘new India’
India withdraws warning on national biometric ID after online panic
World
India withdraws warning on national biometric ID after online panic

Sri Lanka protesters blast PM’s proposed political reforms amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka protesters blast PM’s proposed political reforms amid economic crisis
Updated 30 May 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka protesters blast PM’s proposed political reforms amid economic crisis

Sri Lanka protesters blast PM’s proposed political reforms amid economic crisis
  • Sri Lankan PM has proposed constitutional reforms that will clip the president’s powers
  • Protesters demanded interim government to focus on resolving the economic crisis
Updated 30 May 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Political reforms proposed by the Sri Lankan prime minister have failed to appease protesters in the country, as they urged on Monday for the interim government to focus on resolving the ongoing economic crisis. 

Unable to pay for imports, the island nation has been suffering from acute shortages of food, fuel and medicines for months. Nationwide protests have rippled amid the devastation, which culminated in the resignation of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his cabinet this month. 

As Sri Lanka plunges deep into an economic collapse, protesters, mostly led by young people, have campaigned outside the president’s office for more than 50 days to demand the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whom they blame for the crisis.  

Newly appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has proposed making amendments to the Sri Lankan constitution in order to fix the political issues that had led to the economic crisis, reforms of which include clipping powers of the president and strengthening those of the parliament. 

“According to the new system we have proposed, the president will be held accountable to the parliament. The cabinet of ministers is also accountable to parliament,” Wickremesinghe said in a televised address to the nation on Sunday. 

Wickremesinghe’s proposed reforms seek to address a constitutional amendment approved in 2020 that had strengthened the powers of Rajapaksa and taken away parliament’s role in making key appointments, such as judges and the police chief.

With Sri Lankans still struggling with inflation and hardly able to afford three meals a day, some said the premier’s proposal fell short of addressing the current issue.   

“What we need is an interim government to resolve the current issues and get international support to tide over the present economic difficulties,” Anuruddha Bandara, an activist credited with the #GotaGoHome campaign on social media, told Arab News. 

“We will stand by our primary demand for the president to resign without further delay.” 

Mujibur Rahman, a spokesperson for Sri Lanka’s main opposition party Samagi Jana Balawegaya, also urged the interim government “to solve the current burning issues.”

“Let us come up with constructive ideas to feed the suffering masses, who are affected by the high cost of living, and provide fuel, gas and power, which are not available in the day-to-day life of the people,” he told Arab News. 

The National Movement for Social Justice, an independent collective of Sri Lankan civil societies, said the country needs an interim and all-party government to work together to solve the nation’s financial problems. 

“Such a government can win the confidence of the global community,” the collective’s Spokesman Sunil Jayasekera told Arab News. 

“Unless that happens, any effort by the prime minister is in vain and would lead nowhere at a crucial time like this.”

Topics: Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe

Related

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka to seek ‘huge’ investment from Middle East
World
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka to seek ‘huge’ investment from Middle East
Long fuel queues persist in Sri Lanka despite scramble to deliver supplies
World
Long fuel queues persist in Sri Lanka despite scramble to deliver supplies

Irish court finds ex-soldier Lisa Smith guilty of joining Daesh

Irish court finds ex-soldier Lisa Smith guilty of joining Daesh
Updated 30 May 2022
AFP

Irish court finds ex-soldier Lisa Smith guilty of joining Daesh

Irish court finds ex-soldier Lisa Smith guilty of joining Daesh
  • Judge Tony Hunt said that the prosecution had established beyond reasonable doubt that Lisa Smith had traveled to Syria ‘with her eyes open’ and pledged allegiance to Daesh
  • As Daesh lost ground to a US-led coalition on the battlefield and towns and cities under its sway fell, Smith was forced to flee Raqqa and then Baghouz, before returning to Ireland
Updated 30 May 2022
AFP

DUBLIN: Three judges at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin on Monday found former soldier Lisa Smith guilty of joining the so-called Daesh group in Syria.
Smith, 40, wept in the dock as judge Tony Hunt read the panel’s decision, which was delivered after a nine-week trial.
The Muslim convert, who wore a hijab to court, pleaded not guilty to membership of an unlawful terrorist group between October 28, 2015 and December 1, 2019.
Judge Hunt said the prosecution had established beyond reasonable doubt that she traveled to Syria “with her eyes open” and pledged allegiance to the group, led by Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.
She was acquitted of a separate charge of financing terrorism by sending 800 euros ($900) to aid medical treatment for a Syrian man in Turkey.
Hunt said there was reasonable doubt that she intended the money to be used for humanitarian purposes rather than to fund terrorism.
He granted her bail until a sentencing hearing on July 11.
During the trial, which began in January, prosecutors detailed how Smith, who was a member of the Irish Defense Forces from 2001 to 2011, traveled to Daesh controlled territory in 2015 after converting to Islam.
In 2012, she went on pilgrimage to Makkah, and expressed a desire on a Facebook page to live under Sharia law and to die a martyr.
The court was told that she bought a one-way ticket from Dublin to Turkey, crossing the border into Syria and living in Raqqa, the capital of the Daesh’s self-styled caliphate.
At the time, the hard-line extremists ruled over vast swathes of Syria and Iraq, attracting thousands of foreign fighters to their cause before the group’s territorial defeat in the region.
After failing to convince her husband to join her, Smith divorced him in 2016 and married a UK national involved in the group’s armed patrols.
As Daesh lost ground to a US-led coalition on the battlefield and towns and cities under its sway fell, Smith was forced to flee Raqqa and then Baghouz, their last remaining stronghold, before returning to Ireland.
She was arrested on arrival at Dublin airport on December 1, 2019 with her young daughter.
Defense lawyers argued that Smith’s presence in Daesh territory did not make her a de facto member of the extremist Sunni group.
They have said it could only be argued “at a stretch” that she provided some sort of assistance to the group because she had kept a home for her husband.
The three judges sat without a jury at the Special Criminal Court, which adjudicates on cases involving terrorism and organized crime offenses.

Topics: Ireland Lisa Smith Daesh Baghouz

Related

Irish soldier turned Daesh bride appears in court on terrorism charges
World
Irish soldier turned Daesh bride appears in court on terrorism charges
Former Irish soldier charged with Daesh membership
World
Former Irish soldier charged with Daesh membership

Latest updates

After Uvalde, Biden vows to keep up pressure for gun regulation
US President Joe Biden speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 30, 2022. (AFP)
EU bans Russian oil; Zelensky calls Donbas situation ‘extremely difficult’
President of the European Council Charles Michel talks to press in Brussels on May 30, 2022. (AFP)
Tunisian president slams Venice Commission over report on constitutional referendum
Tunisia's President Kais Saied. (AFP)
Messi: ‘No doubt’ that Benzema deserves to win Ballon d’Or
Messi: ‘No doubt’ that Benzema deserves to win Ballon d’Or
Arabian horse beauty championship crowns 10 winners
Arabian horse beauty championship crowns 10 winners

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.