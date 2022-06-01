You are here

  • Home
  • Pokemon artist makes fantasy come true for Saudi fans

Pokemon artist makes fantasy come true for Saudi fans

Mitsuhiro arita was born in 1971 in Fukuoka, japan, and now lives in Tokyo, where he began his career as a professional illustrator in 1996. (Photo/Nada Jan)
1 / 2
Mitsuhiro arita was born in 1971 in Fukuoka, japan, and now lives in Tokyo, where he began his career as a professional illustrator in 1996. (Photo/Nada Jan)
Pokemon artist makes fantasy come true for Saudi fans
2 / 2
Mitsuhiro arita was born in 1971 in Fukuoka, japan, and now lives in Tokyo, where he began his career as a professional illustrator in 1996. (Photo/Nada Jan)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9mqru

Updated 14 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Pokemon artist makes fantasy come true for Saudi fans

Mitsuhiro arita was born in 1971 in Fukuoka, japan, and now lives in Tokyo.
  • Japanese illustrator Mitsuhiro Arita signs cards, posters on first Jeddah visit
Updated 14 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Mitsuhiro Arita, the acclaimed Japanese illustrator of the Pokemon Trading Card Game TCG, met with his Saudi fans for the first time in Jeddah at Anime Village in City Walk, one of nine zones of Jeddah Season 2022.

The full-house meet-and-greet sessions on May 27-28 allowed Arita fans to listen to and talk with the artist behind their favorite childhood cartoon and card games.

Arita has illustrated hundreds of Pokemon cards during a 26-year artistic career sthat has also produced “Final Fantasy Games,” “Berserk: The Golden Ages” movies trilogy — a worldwide favorite of anime and Nintendo fans — and “Culdcept.”

“I supervised these three works, but all I cared about at the time was to get an excellent result in all three works, which I love equally. But my admiration goes to ‘Culdcept.’ For me it is art, and I feel proud that it is among my works,” he told Arab News in an exclusive interview while signing cards and autographs for his fans.

“Culdcept” is a series of turn-based strategy video games developed by OmiyaSoft in which the player traverses a map and uses magical, tablet-like “cards” to defeat their opponents by forcing them to land on specific spaces and pay a toll — similar to Monopoly.

Arita was born in 1971 in Fukuoka, Japan, and now lives in Tokyo, where he began his career as a professional illustrator in 1996, with Pokemon TCG as his first project.

SPEEDREAD

• The full-house meet-and-greet sessions on May 27-28 allowed Arita fans to listen to and talk with the artist behind their favorite childhood cartoon and card games.

• Arita has illustrated hundreds of Pokemon cards during a 26-year artistic career sthat has also produced ‘Final Fantasy Games,’ ‘Berserk: The Golden Ages’ movies trilogy — a worldwide favorite of anime and Nintendo fans — and ‘Culdcept.’

• He has designed and illustrated over 660 Pokemon cards and has also worked on the design of ‘Final Fantasy XI’ for 11 years, as well as designing magazines and movie books.

He has designed and illustrated over 660 Pokemon cards and has also worked on the design of “Final Fantasy XI” for 11 years, as well as designing magazines and movie books.

A self-taught illustrator, Arita said that his inspiration is Katsushika Hokusai, known simply as Hokusai, and famous for the woodblock print series “Thirty-Six Views of Mount Fuji” and the iconic “The Great Wave off Kanagawa.”

“When I was in high school, back in 1998, one of my friends introduced me to ‘Final Fantasy’ by Yoshitaka Amano. I used to draw from time to time, and ‘Final Fantasy’ was an inspiration, and my favorite artist and role model was Katsushika Hokusai,” he said.

The talented and ambitious Arita had the chance to impress the creators of “Final Fantasy XI” when they saw his drawings in the book “Arms and Armor,” which was published in 2004. He then spent more than 11 years working on “Final Fantasy XI.”

Arita said: “I enjoyed working with the team that built the ‘Final Fantasy’ world; we used to enjoy working together.”

Saudis have long been fans of Japanese culture, anime productions and illustrations, with the first Saudi-Japanese anime film “The Journey” premiering worldwide in 2021.

Arita advised young Saudis who want to be illustration artists for anime, manga or video games to “watch different illustration works more than once so that the ideas become clear to you, and make sure to present anime works that represent your Saudi culture.”

In the past five years, Arita has traveled the world, appearing at public events in Japan, the US, China, Italy and now Saudi Arabia.

Arita said that his views about the Kingdom changed on his first visit after meeting with his enthusiastic fans, who held stickers, posters and cards for him to sign.

As a gesture of gratitude, Arita drew an illustration for the City Walk in a livestream before heading to the Anime Village from his hotel. The illustration is available for sale on his website https://linktr.ee/mitsuhiroArita

Among the fans was 35-year-old Saudi entrepreneur Mohammed Fakhry, who was carrying an album folder holding more than 200 Pokemon TCG, harking back to the ‘90s when children would take their collectible Pokemon cards to show friends at school.

“When I heard that the designer of the original card game was coming, I wanted to show him my appreciation and what I still have — it still lives on. It’s not just a trend. It’s stayed with us, it’s part of us,” Fakhry told Arab News.

“Pokemon was the first card game that I was ever exposed to. We collected, we bought, we traded cards and we had battles. I’m holding the trading card collection — it matters a lot to collectors.”

Fakhry said that he and his friends view the cards as an art form.

The long-time fan asked Arita for a unique signature, saying that it was an “unforgettable moment” for him.

 

Topics: Pokeman Japan Jeddah Seasons

Related

Hisham Al-Najjar now hopes to sell his paintings to those interested in creative and distinctive artworks. (Photo/Saleh Fareed)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist uses coins to create portraits of kings, leaders
Saudi artist Hawazin Al-Otaibi presents her work at London Gallery Weekend
Lifestyle
Saudi artist Hawazin Al-Otaibi presents her work at London Gallery Weekend

Saudi Arabia’s CHI issues 14 penalties against insurance firms

(Twitter @SaudiCHI)
(Twitter @SaudiCHI)
Updated 1 min 43 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s CHI issues 14 penalties against insurance firms

(Twitter @SaudiCHI)
  • Nasser Al-Juhani, spokesman of the council, said that the council strives to facilitate all difficulties through the regulatory procedures applied by the council laws
Updated 1 min 43 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Council of Health Insurance announced that the committee in charge of investigating violations of cooperative health insurance laws has imposed 14 penalties totaling SR2,719,100 ($725,000) on a number of health insurance companies for failing to comply with regulations.
The imposition of penalties, according to the council, was in accordance with the rules, regulations and laws that it aims to implement, in line with its supervisory role and as part of its continued efforts to be a leading regulatory authority seeking to improve the quality of care and empower beneficiaries to have access to their full rights.
The council is committed to providing the best healthcare services to its beneficiaries, which necessitates a higher level of commitment from all parties involved in the health insurance relationship.
Nasser Al-Juhani, spokesman of the council, said that the council strives to facilitate all difficulties through the regulatory procedures applied by the council laws.

 

Topics: Council of Health Insurance Saudi Arabia

Related

Travel health insurance for Saudis heading to world destinations
Saudi Arabia
Travel health insurance for Saudis heading to world destinations
Employers must insure all staff and their families says Saudi health insurance regulator
Business & Economy
Employers must insure all staff and their families says Saudi health insurance regulator

KAUST #HereToLead campaign opens new horizons for Saudi women

KAUST is acclaimed for the opportunities to gives women to pursue graduate degrees. (Supplied)
KAUST is acclaimed for the opportunities to gives women to pursue graduate degrees. (Supplied)
Updated 31 May 2022
Ghadi Joudah

KAUST #HereToLead campaign opens new horizons for Saudi women

KAUST is acclaimed for the opportunities to gives women to pursue graduate degrees. (Supplied)
  • The Saudi women who took part in the survey agree that KAUST supports their goals, bolsters their confidence and offers a path to greater possibilities
Updated 31 May 2022
Ghadi Joudah

JEDDAH: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology has launched a nationwide awareness campaign #HereToLead to promote gender equality and reinforce women’s advancement in Saudi Arabia.

As part of the initiative, a survey carried out at KAUST among Saudi women, both staff and students, showed that participants regard the university as a fostering environment with pioneering initiatives to encourage women’s professional development and empowerment.

The campaign is expected to run throughout the year to showcase the success stories of Saudi women at KAUST, highlighting their achievements, as well as their contributions to the Saudi community and economy.

Vice-Chair of the Institutional Biosafety and Bioethics Committee at KAUST, Dana Al-Sulaiman, said the university “has been instrumental in my professional advancement, providing me with a wealth of opportunities and a vibrant environment that respects equity and inclusion. As a Saudi female faculty member, I have the chance to play a major role in educating the next generation and advancing the roles of women in the workplace.”

Linda Al-Zaben, a Ph.D. student in applied mathematics and computational sciences, said that the university gave her the opportunity to practice leadership skills, and acquire and develop coaching techniques.

“It also made me a better researcher because of the wide exposure it has,” she said.

KAUST is acclaimed for the opportunities to gives women to pursue graduate degrees. It is the first campus university offering Ph.D. degrees in engineering for women in the Kingdom and has allowed gender integration since opening in 2009.

The Saudi women who took part in the survey agree that KAUST supports their goals, bolsters their confidence and offers a path to greater possibilities.

“KAUST is an institutional role model in encouraging every woman to seek all opportunities even in male-dominated fields,” one respondent said.

Another said that “KAUST is supporting women’s advancement by running programs such as the KAUST Gifted Students Program targeting young Saudi women and other initiatives that celebrate women’s talents. Hiring women in leadership and faculty positions within KAUST inspires this generation.”

Vice President of KAUST Strategic National Advancement, Najah Ashry, said: “We have seen tremendous interest from women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Our firm belief is that through the #HereToLead platform, we will be able to give them a voice to empower and encourage more women to embark on this professional journey.”

KAUST President Prof. Tony Chan said that 40 percent of the university’s students are women, “and we remain steadfast in creating innumerable opportunities for them.”

 

Topics: HereToLead

Related

KAUST attracts 5 global deep tech startups to Kingdom
Saudi Arabia
KAUST attracts 5 global deep tech startups to Kingdom
Special KAUST’s Innovation Fund to invest in new high-tech firms
Business & Economy
KAUST’s Innovation Fund to invest in new high-tech firms

Saudi artist uses coins to create portraits of kings, leaders

Hisham Al-Najjar now hopes to sell his paintings to those interested in creative and distinctive artworks. (Photo/Saleh Fareed)
Hisham Al-Najjar now hopes to sell his paintings to those interested in creative and distinctive artworks. (Photo/Saleh Fareed)
Updated 31 May 2022
SALEH FAREED

Saudi artist uses coins to create portraits of kings, leaders

Hisham Al-Najjar now hopes to sell his paintings to those interested in creative and distinctive artworks. (Photo/Saleh Fareed)
  • Al-Najjar hit the spotlight after he created a picture of King Salman using coins from around the world. “The image of King Salman required 9,000 coins. It took a larger number of coins than the other portraits and it took me three months to finish”
  • Coins are really quite fascinating and as I got older, I had quite a massive supply of Saudi and foreign coins
Updated 31 May 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: For artist Hisham Al-Najjar, painting on canvas or papers is conventional.

Instead, the Jeddah-based artist uses pennies and other international coins as the backdrop for his impressive paintings.

“Collecting Saudi and international coins has been my hobby for the past 25 years because it has been my favorite hobby beside drawing and painting,” said Al-Najjar, who is an enthusiastic collector of international coins.

Al-Najjar revealed that he has a treasure chest with more than 100,000 coins from different regions around the world, which he collected through antique shops and rare coin auctions. He now uses them to create professional paintings.

HIGHLIGHT

While displaying his coin portraits in Balad as part of the Jeddah Season, Hisham Al-Najjar told Arab News that his life had taken a different direction after he assembled all the pennies he had collected over the years to make portraits of prominent figures.

He began working as a coin artist in 2015 after he retired from the trade industry in 2014.

The artist garnered attention when he started to display his work at events and festivals such as the National Day, Foundation Day, Jeddah Season and other local exhibitions.

Al-Najjar hit the spotlight after he created a picture of King Salman using coins from around the world. “The image of King Salman required 9,000 coins. It took a larger number of coins than the other portraits and it took me three months to finish,” he said.

“I then thought of (creating) artistic portraits of our crown prince and previous kings. I started with drawing their pictures and then filled them with coins.”

The artist has already made 40 other coin portraits including kings of Saudi Arabia, princes, and leaders of the Gulf countries — such as King Abdulaziz, King Faisal, King Fahad, King Khalid, King Abdullah, Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz, Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz, Prince Saud Al-Faisal, Shiekh Khalifa bin Zaid, Shiekh Mohammed bin Zaid and Shiekh Mohammed bin Rashid.

While displaying his coin portraits in Balad as part of the Jeddah Season, Al-Najjar told Arab News that his life had taken a different direction after he assembled all the pennies he had collected over the years to make portraits of prominent figures.

“Coins are really quite fascinating and as I got older, I had quite a massive supply of Saudi and foreign coins. So, when King Salman became the ruler of Saudi Arabia in 2015, I immediately thought of doing something new by using these coins to express my support to the new Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques,” he said.

The second-largest image that Al-Najjar created was of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with 2,800 coins.

Al-Najjar now hopes to sell his paintings to those interested in creative and distinctive artworks.

He also aims to make the largest portrait in the world with coins and enter it in Guinness World Records.

 

Topics: Saudi artists Saudi and international coins Saudi Arabia

Related

Mitsuhiro arita was born in 1971 in Fukuoka, japan, and now lives in Tokyo. photos
Saudi Arabia
Pokemon artist makes fantasy come true for Saudi fans
Saudi artist’s ‘The Teaching Tree’ symbolizes Kingdom’s great change
Lifestyle
Saudi artist’s ‘The Teaching Tree’ symbolizes Kingdom’s great change

80m-year-old lizard skeleton among Red Sea fossil ‘treasures’

80m-year-old lizard skeleton among Red Sea fossil ‘treasures’
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

80m-year-old lizard skeleton among Red Sea fossil ‘treasures’

80m-year-old lizard skeleton among Red Sea fossil ‘treasures’
  • The excavations along the Red Sea coast unearthed fossil samples ranging from the late Cretaceous to the Eocene period
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Fossilized remains of a large marine lizard dating back more than 80 million years have been found during excavation work in Saudi Arabia’s western region.

Saudi Geological Survey staff involved in mapping the Kingdom discovered the skeletal remains of the reptile — one of the earliest records of marine life to be found in the Red Sea coastal area.

The discovery was revealed on Tuesday during an announcement by the Red Sea Development Company of a partnership with the SGS to carry out one of Kingdom’s largest-ever geological surveys in the region.

John Pagano, CEO of RSDC and the AMAALA luxury tourism project, said that the partnership will help to identify areas of unique geological importance and uncover the rich natural history of the Arabian Peninsula.

“The spirit of adventure has always been tied to the essence of discovery. Our destination is already home to the site of Saudi Arabia’s first underwater excavation, but above the water, we are now finding geological and paleontological evidence of millions of years of activity in the region,” he said.

Pagano added: “This partnership continues our commitment as a responsible developer to identifying, preserving, and displaying these natural treasures found right beneath our feet. Paleontology is a growing area of study within the Kingdom, and we are hoping to help support interest in discovering the ancient heritage buried along our coastline.”

The excavations along the Red Sea coast unearthed fossil samples ranging from the late Cretaceous to the Eocene period — roughly 80 to 45 million years ago. About half of the sites surveyed produced rare finds, with researchers expecting to discover many more on future digs.

Saudi Geological Survey CEO Abdullah Shamrani said: “The rare finds from the central coastal areas of the Red Sea tell fascinating stories about the evolution of life in the region over tens of millions of years.” 

He said that the TRSDC partnership will help to uncover “the mysteries of these important and unexplored geological areas,” highlighting the historic value of the destination.

“I’m sure we will discover important landmarks for geology that tourists from around the world will want to learn about and see for themselves.”

Several marine vertebrates found by the excavation team were recorded for the first time in the area, including remains of one of the largest turtles thought to have ever inhabited the region. These findings follow the earlier discovery of part of a skull from a plesiosaur, a large marine reptile, at the site.

In 2021, TRSDC and SGS signed a joint technical agreement related to geological, environmental and marine research, as well as geo-engineering and geotechnical studies for the Red Sea region in the northwest of the Kingdom.

Topics: Saudi Arabia paleontology Red Sea

Related

36-million-year-old whale fossil found in Peruvian desert
Offbeat
36-million-year-old whale fossil found in Peruvian desert
Special Egypt’s fossilized forest given new lease on life
Middle-East
Egypt’s fossilized forest given new lease on life

Saudi FM says Kingdom supports efforts aimed at ending Russia-Ukraine crisis

Saudi FM says Kingdom supports efforts aimed at ending Russia-Ukraine crisis
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

Saudi FM says Kingdom supports efforts aimed at ending Russia-Ukraine crisis

Saudi FM says Kingdom supports efforts aimed at ending Russia-Ukraine crisis
  • Saudi and Russian foreign ministers reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them
  • Earlier on Tuesday, Lavrov visited Bahrain
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said the Kingdom supports efforts aimed at reaching a political solution to end the Russia-Ukraine crisis and achieve security and stability, Saudi Press Agency reported.

During a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Riyadh on Tuesday, Prince Faisal said the Kingdom is ready to make the necessary efforts to contribute to such a solution.

He affirmed the Kingdom’s position on the Russia-Ukraine crisis that is based on the foundations of international law.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Riyadh. (SPA)

The two ministers also reviewed bilateral relations between their countries and ways to enhance them, in addition to exchanging views on the latest developments in the region and the world and efforts exerted with regards to them.

Lavrov also met with the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hussein Ibrahim Taha during his visit to Riyadh, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, he was welcomed at King Khalid International Airport by the Kingdom’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is welcomed to Riyadh by the Kingdom’s Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khuraiji. (SPA)

Lavrov also visited Bahrain on Tuesday where he met with Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, Bahrain News Agency reported.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Saudi Arabia Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Related

Special Most Arabs distrust media coverage on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Poll
Media
Most Arabs distrust media coverage on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Poll
Special Study shows Arabs more likely to blame NATO than Russia for Ukraine war
Middle-East
Study shows Arabs more likely to blame NATO than Russia for Ukraine war

Latest updates

Pokemon artist makes fantasy come true for Saudi fans
Mitsuhiro arita was born in 1971 in Fukuoka, japan, and now lives in Tokyo.
Saudi Arabia’s CHI issues 14 penalties against insurance firms
(Twitter @SaudiCHI)
Powerful Tunisian union announces national strike in June
Noureddine Taboubi chairs the meeting of the body's national administrative commission in Hammamet on May 23, 2022. (AFP)
Saudi artist uses coins to create portraits of kings, leaders
Hisham Al-Najjar now hopes to sell his paintings to those interested in creative and distinctive artworks. (Photo/Saleh Fareed)
KAUST #HereToLead campaign opens new horizons for Saudi women
KAUST is acclaimed for the opportunities to gives women to pursue graduate degrees. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.