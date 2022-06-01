You are here

Clinton 2016 campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to the FBI

Michael Sussmann, a cybersecurity lawyer who represented the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign in 2016, walks towards the waiting members of the media outside the federal courthouse in Washington, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP)
Michael Sussmann, a cybersecurity lawyer who represented the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign in 2016, walks towards the waiting members of the media outside the federal courthouse in Washington, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. (AP)
Michael Sussmann walks towards the waiting members of the media outside the federal courthouse in Washington, May 31, 2022. (AP)
  • The FBI’s then-general counsel and the government’s star witness, James Baker, testified that he was “100 percent confident ” that Sussmann had told him he was not representing any client during a September 2016 meeting the two men had
WASHINGTON: A lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign was acquitted Tuesday of lying to the FBI when he pushed information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and Russia in the run-up to that year’s election.
The case against Michael Sussmann was the first courtroom test of special counsel John Durham since his appointment three years ago to search for misconduct during the investigation into potential ties between Russia and Trump’s 2016 campaign. The verdict marks a clear setback for Durham’s work, especially since Trump supporters have looked to the probe to expose what they contend was egregious bias by law enforcement officials who investigated the ex-president’s campaign.
The jury deliberated for several hours Friday afternoon and Tuesday morning before reaching its verdict.
Speaking to reporters outside the courthouse after the verdict was delivered, Sussmann said he “told the truth to the FBI, and the jury clearly recognized that with their unanimous verdict today.”
He added, “Despite being falsely accused, I am relieved that justice ultimately prevailed in this case.”
In a separate statement, Durham said that though he and his team were disappointed in the outcome, they respected the jury’s decision. He thanked the investigators and prosecutors on his team for their “dedicated efforts in seeking truth and justice in this case.”
The trial focused on a narrow issue: whether Sussmann, a cybersecurity attorney and former federal prosecutor himself, concealed from the FBI that he was representing Clinton’s campaign when he passed along computer data that he said showed a possible secret communication backchannel between Russia-based Alfa Bank and Trump’s business company, the Trump Organization. The FBI, which was already investigating potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, examined the data but quickly determined that there was no suspicious computer contact.
The FBI’s then-general counsel and the government’s star witness, James Baker, testified that he was “100 percent confident ” that Sussmann had told him he was not representing any client during a September 2016 meeting the two men had.
Prosecutors alleged Sussmann was actually acting on behalf of the Clinton campaign and another client, a technology executive, and that he hid that information to make the data seem more credible and to boost the chances of getting the FBI to investigate. They pointed to a text message Sussmann sent to Baker the night before the meeting in which he requested a sit-down and said he’d be coming on his own and not on behalf of any client.
Lawyers for Sussmann denied to jurors that he lied, saying it was impossible to know with certainty what he told Baker since they were the only participants in the meeting and neither of them took notes.
They argued that though Sussmann legally represented the Clinton campaign, he didn’t attend the meeting on the campaign’s behalf and hadn’t asked the FBI to take any action to benefit the campaign. They elicited testimony from former campaign officials who said Sussmann had not been authorized to visit the FBI.
And they said that even if he did make a false statement, it was ultimately irrelevant since the FBI was already investigating Russia and the Trump campaign and, given the urgency of that probe, would have looked into the Alfa Bank data no matter the source.
Sussmann’s lawyers, Sean Berkowitz and Michael Bosworth, said in a statement that Sussmann should never have been charged in the first place.
“This is a case of extraordinary prosecutorial overreach. And we believe that today’s verdict sends an unmistakable message to anyone who cares to listen: politics is no substitute for evidence, and politics has no place in our system of justice,” the lawyers said.
During the two-week trial, jurors heard from a slew of witnesses, including current and former FBI officials who described efforts to assess the legitimacy of the Alfa Bank data, ex-Clinton campaign aides and lawyers and colleagues and friends of Sussmann who vouched for his character.
Jurors were instructed to put politics aside, but Trump and some of his supporters took note of the fact that the jury pool was taken from heavily Democratic Washington. The former president wrote on his social media platform that the legal system was “corrupt” and referenced the acquittal as one of several examples of “our country going to HELL.”
The original Trump-Russia investigation, overseen for two years by former special counsel Robert Mueller, found multiple efforts by Russia to interfere on the Trump campaign’s behalf but did not establish that the two sides had worked together to sway the outcome of the election.
After Mueller’s work was done, then-Attorney General William Barr named a new Justice Department prosecutor, then-Connecticut US Attorney Durham, to examine whether anyone from the FBI or other agencies violated the law as the government opened its investigation into Russian election interference and the Trump campaign.
Durham has brought three criminal cases so far, though only one has been against a federal government employee and none of them has established any sort of sweeping conspiracy to frame Trump or derail his candidacy. The Alfa Bank matter, for instance, was peripheral to the Trump-Russia probe, with the since-discredited allegations not even warranting a mention in Mueller’s 448-page report.
A former FBI lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, was given probation after pleading guilty in 2020 to altering an email related to secret surveillance of an ex-Trump campaign aide, and a Russian analyst, Igor Danchenko, who contributed to a dossier of Democratic-funded research into ties between Russia and Trump awaits trial this October on charges of lying to the FBI about his sources of information.

Russia’s Navalny says he faces new criminal case, up to 15 more years in jail

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a video link from prison at Moscow City Court, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a video link from prison at Moscow City Court, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Russia’s Navalny says he faces new criminal case, up to 15 more years in jail

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny appears on a video link from prison at Moscow City Court, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP)
  • Human rights organizations and Western politicians have condemned the various criminal cases launched against Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin’s most high-profile opponent, in recent years
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Tuesday he has been charged in a new criminal case and faces up to 15 more years on top of his existing sentence if found guilty.
In posts on social media, Navalny said he had been charged with creating an extremist organization and inciting hate toward the authorities. The charge comes on top of a nine-year sentence he received in March for fraud and contempt of court, before which he was already serving a 2-1/2 year sentence.
“Not even eight days have passed since my nine-year high-security sentence came into force, and today the investigator showed up again and formally charged me with a new case,” Navalny said on Twitter.
“It turns out that I created an extremist group in order to incite hatred toward officials and oligarchs. And when they put me in jail, I dared to be disgruntled about it and called for rallies. For that, they’re supposed to add up to 15 more years to my sentence,” he said.
There was no immediate confirmation of the new charges.
Human rights organizations and Western politicians have condemned the various criminal cases launched against Navalny, who is President Vladimir Putin’s most high-profile opponent, in recent years.
In 2020, Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent during a campaigning trip in Siberia, according to analysis conducted by multiple European medical institutions. After months of medical treatment in Germany, he was arrested for parole violations when he returned to Russia at the start of 2021.
Following the invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin has accelerated its decades-long campaign to quash and silence Russia’s domestic opposition. Navalny has spoken out against the war, attacking Putin during a court appearance and calling the invasion “stupid” and “built on lies.”

Russia takes most of Sievierodonetsk city in eastern Ukraine

Russia takes most of Sievierodonetsk city in eastern Ukraine
Updated 31 May 2022
Reuters

Russia takes most of Sievierodonetsk city in eastern Ukraine

Russia takes most of Sievierodonetsk city in eastern Ukraine
  • A Russian victory in Sievierodonetsk and across the Siverskyi Donets river in Lysychansk would bring full control of Luhansk, one of two provinces Moscow claims on behalf of separatists
  • Washington-based Institute for the Study of War: Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘is now hurling men and munitions’ at Sievierodonetsk, ‘as if taking it would win the war for the Kremlin’
Updated 31 May 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine said on Tuesday that Russia had taken control of most of the eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, a bombed-out wasteland whose capture Moscow has made the principal objective of its invasion.
Russia’s all-out assault on the city in Ukraine’s Luhansk province has been met by tough resistance from Ukrainian forces. Russian-backed separatists in Luhansk acknowledged that capturing the city was taking longer than hoped, despite one of the biggest ground attacks of the three-month-long war.
After failing to capture the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and being driven out of northern Ukraine, a Russian victory in Sievierodonetsk and across the Siverskyi Donets river in Lysychansk would bring full control of Luhansk, one of two eastern provinces Moscow claims on behalf of separatists.
Western military analysts say Moscow has drained manpower and firepower from other parts of the eastern front to concentrate on Sievierodonetsk, hoping a massive offensive will secure surrounding Luhansk province for separatist proxies.
Luhansk’s regional governor, Serhiy Gaidai, said nearly all critical infrastructure in Sievierodonetsk had been destroyed and 60 percent of residential property damaged beyond repair.
“Most of Sievierodonetsk is under the control of the Russians. The town is not surrounded and the prerequisites for it to be are not in place,” Gaidai said. Russian shelling had made it impossible to deliver aid or evacuate people, he added.
A pro-Moscow separatist leader said that fighting was raging in the city but that Russian proxies had advanced slower than expected to “maintain the city’s infrastructure” and exercise caution around its chemical factories.
“We can say already that a third of Sievierodonetsk is already under our control,” Russia’s TASS state news agency quoted Leonid Pasechnik, the leader of the pro-Moscow Luhansk People’s Republic, as saying.
Gaidai warned Sievierodonetsk residents not to leave bomb shelters due to what he said was a Russian air strike on a nitric acid tank. The Luhansk People’s Republic’s police force said Ukraine’s forces had damaged it. Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists traded accusations over a similar incident in April.
Russian President Vladimir Putin “is now hurling men and munitions” at Sievierodonetsk, “as if taking it would win the war for the Kremlin. He is wrong,” the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War wrote this week.
Thousands of residents remain trapped in the city. Russian forces were advancing toward its center, but slowly, regional governor Gaidai said. Russia’s advance could force Ukrainian troops to retreat across the river to Lysychansk, he added.
Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council aid agency which had long operated out of Sievierodonetsk, said he was “horrified” by its destruction. Up to 12,000 civilians remain caught in crossfire, without sufficient access to water, food, medicine or electricity, Egeland said.
“The near-constant bombardment is forcing civilians to seek refuge in bomb shelters and basements, with only few precious opportunities for those trying to escape,” he said.
In its evening briefing note on Facebook, Ukraine’s military command said that Russian forces were “attempting to take full control of Sievierodonetsk” and surround Ukrainian units fighting there.
There were few reports of major shifts elsewhere on the battlefield.
In the east, Ukraine says Moscow is trying to assault other areas along the main front, regrouping to press toward the city of Sloviansk. In the south, Ukraine claimed in recent days to have pushed back Russian forces to the border of Russian-held Kherson province.
Moscow, responding to a European Union agreement overnight to cut imports of Russian oil, widened its gas cuts to Europe in a move that pushed up prices and ratcheted up its economic battle with Brussels.
Russia’s Gazprom said it would turn off supplies to Dutch gas trader GasTerra and Denmark’s Orsted, and to Shell Energy for its contract on gas supplies to Germany, after they refused Moscow’s roubles-for-gas payment scheme.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the EU’s move to cut Russian oil imports by 90 percent, the bloc’s toughest yet response, but criticized what he called an “unacceptable” delay.
The EU said it will ban imports of Russian oil by sea. Officials said that would halt two-thirds of Russia’s oil exports to Europe at first, and 90 percent by the end of this year as Germany and Poland also phase out imports by pipeline.
But Hungary, which relies on Russian oil through a Soviet-era pipeline, secured an exemption.
Putin launched his “special operation” in February to disarm and “denazify” Ukraine. Ukraine and its Western allies call this a baseless pretext for a war to seize territory.
Ukraine accuses Moscow of war crimes on a huge scale, flattening cities and killing and raping civilians. Russia denies the accusations.
In the second war crimes trial to be held in Ukraine, two Russian soldiers were jailed on Tuesday for 11-1/2 years after pleading guilty to shelling civilian targets.

Shooting kills 1, wounds 2 after HS graduation at university in New Orleans

Shooting kills 1, wounds 2 after HS graduation at university in New Orleans
Updated 31 May 2022
AP

Shooting kills 1, wounds 2 after HS graduation at university in New Orleans

Shooting kills 1, wounds 2 after HS graduation at university in New Orleans
  • The gunfire occurred near the Xavier University of Louisiana Convocation Center, where Morris Jeff Community School held its high school graduation Tuesday morning
Updated 31 May 2022
AP

NEW ORLEANS, US: An elderly woman was killed and two males wounded when an argument between two females erupted into gunfire Tuesday at a university campus after a high school graduation there, New Orleans police said.
The males received wounds that were not life-threatening — one hit in a shoulder, the other in a leg, authorities told news outlets.
The gunfire occurred near the Xavier University of Louisiana Convocation Center, where Morris Jeff Community School held its high school graduation Tuesday morning.
Deputy Superintendent Chris Goodly told reporters he did not know whether the people who fought in the parking lot were the ones who pulled guns, or how many guns or bullets were fired.
Three people were being questioned, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards noted that the shooting came two weeks after four people were wounded in a shooting outside another high school graduation at Southeastern Louisiana University.
“Those who perpetuate these senseless acts of violence will be brought to justice,” Edwards said. “We must do more to keep our communities safe, and this means we must do more to ensure that those who pose an unacceptable risk of harm to others aren’t able to acquire or keep firearms.
“In light of recent gun violence in Buffalo and Uvalde, gun safety discussions and action involving expanded background checks and red flag laws are very much in order.”

UK’s PM launches new ‘Partygate’ defense as rebels mobilize

UK’s PM launches new ‘Partygate’ defense as rebels mobilize
Updated 31 May 2022
AFP

UK’s PM launches new ‘Partygate’ defense as rebels mobilize

UK’s PM launches new ‘Partygate’ defense as rebels mobilize
  • Former Conservative leader William Hague said Johnson could face a no-confidence vote among his own MPs as soon as next week
  • Although he has apologised, the PM has repeatedly refused to resign
Updated 31 May 2022
AFP

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday denied breaching the UK government’s ministerial code of conduct, as he bids to head off a growing Conservative revolt over the “Partygate” scandal.
Former Conservative leader William Hague said Johnson could face a no-confidence vote among his own MPs as soon as next week, following numerous lockdown-breaching parties held in Downing Street.
Johnson became the first serving UK prime minister found to have broken the law while in office when he was fined by police for attending a birthday party in June 2020.
Although he has apologized, he has repeatedly refused to resign, and doubled down on his defense in a letter to his independent adviser on ministerial interests, Christopher Geidt.
Lord Geidt issued an annual report laying out the need for Johnson to explain why he had not breached the ministerial code, in light of the police fine.
Under previous governments, violations of the code were considered a resigning offense, but Johnson has already stood by others in his ministerial team found to have been in breach.
Responding to Geidt, Johnson said “I did not breach the code.”
There was “no intent to break the law,” he said, insisting he had been “fully accountable” to parliament “and rightly apologized for the mistake.”
However, dozens of Tory MPs have now publicly criticized their embattled leader over the parties under his watch, which happened when the government was ordering the public to respect Covid lockdowns.
If 54 of them write a letter of no confidence in Johnson to a powerful backbench committee of Tory MPs, that will trigger a vote of all 359 Conservatives lawmakers on whether he should continue as leader and thereby prime minister.
Nearly 30 MPs are publicly known to have submitted such a letter but the process is shrouded in secrecy and the real tally is impossible to gauge.
Parliament is not sitting this week and with four days of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee beginning on Thursday, any announcement about a possible vote would not come until next week at the earliest.
The latest heavyweight Tories to express doubts about Johnson include former attorney general Jeremy Wright, who on Monday urged him to resign, and ex-cabinet minister Andrea Leadsom.
Hague said the intervention of Leadsom — a prominent “Brexiteer” who campaigned alongside Johnson in Britain’s 2016 EU referendum — had lit a “slow fuse” on a no-confidence vote.
“The fuse is getting closer to the dynamite here and it’s speeding up,” Hague told Times Radio, adding it was “just another indication the Conservative Party is moving faster toward a vote.”
Support for Johnson among Conservatives has ebbed further away following last week’s publication of an internal inquiry.
The probe by senior civil servant Sue Gray found that he presided over a culture of parties that ran late into the night and even featured a drunken fight among staff.
Johnson secured an 80-seat majority at the last general election in December 2019, on a promise to take the UK out of the European Union.
But despite that, an increasing number of Tory MPs have come forward to say they do not believe the party can win the next election, which is due by 2024, under his leadership.
Opinion polls have shown deep public disapproval over the scandal, with large majorities of people saying Johnson knowingly lied about “Partygate” and that he should resign.
The Tories have suffered several electoral setbacks during his tenure, including losing traditionally safe seats to the Liberal Democrats in by-elections and hundreds of councillors in local elections in early May.
The party is also predicted to lose two more by-elections in June, in southwest and northern England.

Pakistani woman fights prejudice, becomes first deaf doctor in Balochistan

Pakistani woman fights prejudice, becomes first deaf doctor in Balochistan
Updated 31 May 2022

Pakistani woman fights prejudice, becomes first deaf doctor in Balochistan

Pakistani woman fights prejudice, becomes first deaf doctor in Balochistan
  • Dr. Mahwish Sharif lost hearing aged 4 due to eardrum damage, faced years of prejudice before becoming a doctor
  • She hopes to inspire others, wishes more parents would allow their children to face ‘challenges of the outside world’
Updated 31 May 2022
SAADULLAH AKHTER

QUETTA: As Dr. Mahwish Sharif enters the tuberculosis ward at the Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital in southwestern Pakistan, she reaches up to her ears to make sure her hearing aid is in place.

This is a routine check for Sharif, the first doctor in Balochistan with a hearing impairment, who overcame years of prejudice to finish medical school and be appointed as a doctor at the Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital, the only health facility in the provincial capital, Quetta, for the treatment of respiratory and viral diseases.

The 29-year-old doctor comes from a remote village in the central Balochistan district of Kachi and dreamt of becoming a doctor as a child, even after she lost hearing at aged 4 due to eardrum damage. 

“I used to act like a doctor while playing with my brothers when I was a little girl,” Sharif told Arab News at her office, smiling. “The white coat that doctors wear and the stethoscopes always inspired me.”

But though her family supported her, Sharif’s graduation from Bolan Medical College in 2021 came after many long years of discrimination and insensitive comments, including from faculty members.

“I found my teachers often complaining about my hearing disability,” she said. “Even in my last medical exams, they did not allow me to use hearing aids since they thought they were headphones.”

She recalled another instance of discrimination when she was required to submit a permission letter to use a hearing aid for an exam she had sat for at the Balochistan University.

“I got the letter and when I went to the professor, who was also head of the department of surgery, he saw me and asked my name,” she said. “I told him my name and he said ‘you can hear, you have submitted a fake letter’.”

“Even after asking me all the questions, he failed me in the final,” Sharif said.

Sharif’s experiences are not uncommon in a country where people with disabilities have to live with prejudice and lack of opportunities. In the absence of reliable data, estimates of the number of people living with disabilities in Pakistan vary from 3.3 million to 27 million, according to Human Rights Watch.

In January 2020, Pakistan passed the Disability Rights Act to provide a comprehensive legal framework to protect and promote the rights of people with disabilities.

In July of the same year, Pakistan’s Supreme Court directed the federal and provincial governments to implement the new law which requires that 2 percent of people employed by an establishment be persons with disabilities. 

But despite the passage of the law and the top court’s support, those with disabilities remain underrepresented in higher education and in the workforce in Pakistan.

Sharif had “worked very hard” to overcome all obstacles, said Dr. Sadiq Baloch, the medical superintendent at the hospital, adding that he had never received any complaints about the doctor from her patients or their attendants.

“Mahwish has become a role model for our society where persons with disabilities are even marginalized by their own family members,” he told Arab News. “She has set a new precedent that people with disabilities can also fulfill their dreams.”

Haji Basit, who had brought his mother to the hospital from Harnai district for the treatment of tuberculosis, said he did not face any communication problems with Sharif. “She is very caring and loving with her patients and my mother feels more comfortable with Dr. Mahwish than any other doctor,” he said.

For Dr. Noor Qazi, the director general of the provincial health department of Balochistan, Sharif is an inspiration.

“While we have allocated a specific quota for persons with disabilities in the medical profession, Dr. Mahwish has fulfilled her dream of getting this job on merit and set a new precedent for others,” he said.

She is now planning to work to achieve equality for people with disabilities and wishes more parents would allow their children to face “the challenges of the outside world.”

“Parents should allow them to develop other skills to live an independent life rather than a life of dependency,” she said. “I am disabled myself and I want to give a message to all disabled people that they don’t lose hope, rather accept the challenge. Society will not let us excel until we strive for ourselves.”

