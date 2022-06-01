You are here

  • Home
  • Accusations fly after Myanmar bombing kills 1, injures 9

Accusations fly after Myanmar bombing kills 1, injures 9

Accusations fly after Myanmar bombing kills 1, injures 9
Myanmar’s military government and its opponents traded accusations over a bomb that exploded Tuesday in Yangon. (Myanmar Military True News Information Team via AP)
Updated 01 June 2022
AP

Accusations fly after Myanmar bombing kills 1, injures 9

Accusations fly after Myanmar bombing kills 1, injures 9
  • Sharp reminder of the violence that has engulfed the country since the military seized power last year
  • Myanmar has been in turmoil since last year’s army takeover seized power from the elected government
Updated 01 June 2022
AP

BANGKOK: Myanmar’s military government and its opponents traded accusations over a bomb that exploded Tuesday in the middle of the country’s largest city, Yangon, killing one and wounding nine others.
Photos and videos of Tuesday’s bombing that circulated on social media showing the bloodied victims sprawled on the sidewalk were a sharp reminder of the violence that has engulfed the country since the military seized power last year.
A story in Wednesday’s edition of The Global New Light of Myanmar, a state-run newspaper, blamed the People’s Defense Forces, the opposition movement’s armed wing, but did not supply any evidence linking them to the blast.
It said the attack was made with a “handmade bomb planted by PDF terrorists at a bus stop” roughly one block from the Sule Pagoda, a city landmark. The blast occurred at 3:20 p.m. and a 30-year-old man died of wounds in his chest and abdomen, state media said.
A spokesperson for the self-styled National Unity Government, the main opposition body that loosely commands the PDF and its various local units, pinned the blame on the military government.
“The brutal genocidal military has been carrying out senseless bombings and killings against its own civilian population across Myanmar,” said a statement by Sasa, the NUG’s Minister of International Cooperation.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since last year’s army takeover seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, sparking widespread nonviolent protests that were quashed with lethal force by the army and police. In turn, opponents of military rule took up arms and are now conducting an active insurgency in many parts of the country.
The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners says 1,876 civilians, mostly in cities and towns, have been killed by the security forces. Their figures do not generally include casualties of war in the countryside.
On Wednesday, the international human rights organization Amnesty International accused Myanmar’s military of carrying out widespread atrocities in the eastern part of the country that constitute war crimes and probably crimes against humanity.
It charges in a report that civilians from the Karen and Karenni ethnic minorities have been the targets of unlawful killing, arbitrary detention and forcible displacement.
“The world’s attention may have moved away from Myanmar since last year’s coup, but civilians continue to pay a high price,” Rawya Rageh, Amnesty’s senior crisis adviser, said in a news release.
The opposition NUG’s Defense Ministry in a Wednesday statement said the ruling military “have sought to place blame on ethnic resistance groups and revolutionary forces in similar incidents in the past.”
Urban guerrillas are part of the resistance movement, carrying out targeted killings of people associated with the military and bombings of establishments with official ties. But PDF-affiliated groups in Yangon posted statements on their Facebook pages denying involvement in Tuesday’s blast and accusing the military of staging a provocation.
The military government brands its opponents as terrorists in a bid to dent their widespread popularity. Wednesday’s newspaper report said the PDF received “financial assistance to launch bombing attacks.”
“They also committed bomb attacks using handmade bombs on public roads, streets, bus terminals and bus stops,” it added.
Another fatal bombing occurred Tuesday at an education office in Naung Cho township in Shan State in eastern Myanmar, for which state media likewise blamed the PDF and the NUG.
The Global New Light of Myanmar said a headmistress died and six educational personnel and a civil servant were injured. The blast occurred as state schools were preparing for their seasonal reopening.
The school system has been a battleground between the military government and its foes, who generally have pressed for a boycott as a sign of rejection of army rule.
The non-governmental organization Save the Children said in a statement issued Wednesday that there were at least 260 attacks on schools between May 2021 and April this year, and that explosions in and around school buildings accounted for almost three-quarters of that total.
“Attacks on schools, teachers, and students have surged over the past year due to the conflict, leaving many of them scared to return to the classroom and, in some cases, with no schools left to attend,” the group said.

Sri Lanka inflation hits new record as food, fuel shortages continue

Sri Lanka inflation hits new record as food, fuel shortages continue
Updated 6 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka inflation hits new record as food, fuel shortages continue

Sri Lanka inflation hits new record as food, fuel shortages continue
  • Inflation rose to nearly 40 percent in May, from previous high of 29.8 percent set in April
  • Sri Lanka’s cash-strapped government has announced a taxation overhaul
Updated 6 sec ago
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Inflation in cash-strapped Sri Lanka hit close to 40 percent in May, a record high that is not expected to drop in coming months, as food and fuel shortages continue in the country that is facing its worst economic crisis in over seven decades.
The island nation of 22 million defaulted on its $51 billion foreign debt for the first time in history last month. The crisis has led to political turmoil and mass protests that have been ongoing since March.
A severe shortage of foreign currency had stalled imports of essential goods, including food, fuel, and medicines for months.
The Colombo Consumer Price Index rose to 39.1 percent year-on-year in May, up from 29.8 percent in April, according to data released by the Department of Census and Statistics on Tuesday. Food inflation surged 57.4 percent, up from 46.6 percent in April.
“The inflation rate is expected broadly around the current levels, close to 40 percent, for the rest of the year,” economist Murtaza Jafferjee, chairman of the Colombo-based think tank Advocata Institute, told Arab News.
Jafferjee added that Sri Lanka’s inflation was “never as high as this,” as he blamed the soaring inflation mainly on tax cuts since President Gotabaya Rajapaksa came to power in 2019 and made the decision last year to ban all chemical fertilizer, which had led to a significant fall in crop yields.
The country, battling its worst economic crisis since independence in 1948, needs $4 billion in emergency funds this year. Its leaders have been trying to negotiate a deal with the International Monetary Fund for months.
Since securing a bailout from the IMF would require structural reforms, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday raised taxes by rolling back the cuts ordered by Rajapaksa in November 2019.
While the decision is unlikely to be popular among the protesting citizens who have already been severely battered by the crisis, Ranjith Bandara, economics professor from the University of Colombo, told Arab News that “unless remedial measures are taken by the state, the inflation can go from bad to worse.”

Topics: Sri Lanka Inflation Food fuel

Related

Sri Lankan woman rickshaw driver has to queue 12 hours, or more, for fuel
World
Sri Lankan woman rickshaw driver has to queue 12 hours, or more, for fuel
Special Sri Lanka protesters blast PM’s proposed political reforms amid economic crisis
World
Sri Lanka protesters blast PM’s proposed political reforms amid economic crisis

UK’s PM called ‘habitual liar’ in interview with mothers

UK’s PM called ‘habitual liar’ in interview with mothers
Updated 4 min 14 sec ago
AFP

UK’s PM called ‘habitual liar’ in interview with mothers

UK’s PM called ‘habitual liar’ in interview with mothers
  • Growing numbers of Conservative MPs have declared they no longer have confidence in Johnson's leadership
  • In reply to "Che Guevara's Hamster", Johnson denied watering down the ministerial code of conduct
Updated 4 min 14 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson endured a tough grilling Wednesday from users of Britain’s biggest online forum for mothers, denying he had lied over the “Partygate” scandal as calls mount for his resignation.
“Mumsnet” claims eight million users and is known for frank discussions on its forum, and users were typically forthright as its founder Justine Roberts relayed their questions to Johnson in Downing Street.
User “Tim Booth’s Eyes” — an apparent reference to the lead singer of The Charlatans — set the tone by asking: “Why should we believe anything you say when it has been proven you’re a habitual liar?“
Johnson rejected the premise of the question, but conceded that the scandal over lockdown-breaching parties — for which he received a police fine — had been “a totally miserable experience.”
“We’re getting on with delivering,” including on a cost-of-living crisis, he said, although growing numbers of Conservative MPs have declared they no longer have confidence in Johnson’s leadership.
In reply to “Che Guevara’s Hamster,” Johnson denied watering down the ministerial code of conduct after he was accused of breaching it himself over “Partygate,” which would normally be seen as a resigning matter.
Another user asked when Johnson had last told a lie, to which he insisted that a lot of accusations against him “tend to dissolve” on closer analysis. Fact-checkers in UK media begged to differ.
The prime minister appeared stumped when asked what he reads at bedtime to his two small children with wife Carrie, eventually naming his own childhood favorite “Dr. Seuss.”
Johnson conceded that Carrie — who was also fined over “Partygate” — bears most of the childcare responsibilities, but claimed “I’ve changed a lot of nappies recently.”
Under Johnson’s divisive leadership, the Conservatives are seen as having a particular problem in winning over middle-class women heading into two parliamentary by-elections this month.
After the interview, Roberts told Times Radio that “I do think the government may have, in particular, a woman problem.”
Women were seen as “less tribal in their voting,” the Mumsnet chief said. “So that vote is more up for grabs.”

Topics: UK British prime minister Boris johnson partygate

Related

Johnson takes responsibility but won’t quit over lockdown parties
World
Johnson takes responsibility but won’t quit over lockdown parties
UK PM Johnson has not intervened in ‘partygate’ report, education minister says
World
UK PM Johnson has not intervened in ‘partygate’ report, education minister says

Karachi’s vinyl speakeasy puts a new spin on old records

Karachi’s vinyl speakeasy puts a new spin on old records
Updated 44 min 5 sec ago

Karachi’s vinyl speakeasy puts a new spin on old records

Karachi’s vinyl speakeasy puts a new spin on old records
  • Muhammad Hussain’s record library is home to 25,000 discs, likely the largest private collection in Pakistan
  • Hussain’s father was forced to close his music store in 2006 after the digital revolution sounded the death knell for records
Updated 44 min 5 sec ago
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: To reach Muhammad Hussain’s vinyl library in Karachi, visitors must make their way through a congested neighborhood teeming with motorbikes and rickshaws until they reach a nondescript off-white building on the edge of Violet Street.
Once there, they climb a staircase to the fourth floor and walk down a dusty hallway to a door that bears no sign that beyond it lie 25,000 vinyl discs — likely the largest private record collection in Pakistan.
The three-bedroom apartment-turned-library is full of wooden shelves lined with albums, some still in plastic wrapping, others labeled with post-it notes marking them as rare. Wooden crates and cardboard cartons overflow with soundtracks and “best of” collections, and antique radios and gramophones in different shapes and sizes sit atop tall piles of records.

Records of legendary Pakistani and Indian singers are seen at Muhammad Hussain's collection of vinyl records in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 25, 2022. (AN photo)


And the music is always playing: The hugely popular ghazal and folk singer Malika Pukhraj’s famous rendition of “Abhi to mein jawan hoon” (“I am still young“) could be heard last week.
“I came to know how rare and precious these things (records) are, how important their existence and maintenance is,” Hussain told Arab News at the music library as he thumbed through some sleeves to find a record. “This is an asset of Pakistan.”
The music library was once the warehouse for Rhythm House, a record store run by Hussain’s father on Karachi’s famous Tariq Road that was forced to close in 2006 after the digital revolution sounded the death knell for audio tapes, discs and records.
Six years later, aged 20, Hussain, who regularly listened to old Pakistani vinyl records while growing up, decided to explore the remaining collection of family tapes and records. Cleaning records at the warehouse and browsing titles on the internet, he soon realized that he had a treasure trove on his hands.
What began as a quest to arrange thousands of records, cassettes and CDs left behind from Rhythm House led Hussain to what is now his life’s work and passion: Vinyl records.  
Today his library of 25,000 records boasts 4,000 LPs, around 10,000 singles of qawwali and ghazal masters, major pop names from the 1970s and 1980s, and some rare releases from the 1950s.
“I started listening to music from Nazia Hassan’s (records),” he said, referring to a Pakistani singing sensation from the 1980s who has been called the queen of South Asian pop. “Then, gradually, I moved on to Noor Jehan, Mehdi Hassan, Iqbal Bano and Farida Khanum,” he added, listing grand masters of the ghazal form.

An old gramophone stands among thousands of vinyl records in Muhammad Hussain's collection in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 25, 2022. (AN photo)


Hussain is well known among the community of record collectors, and often gets calls from people wanting to buy and sell albums.
“When I find records in other parts of Karachi, it takes a whole day to travel there,” he said. “To go there, go back, sort out the records, bring them back and clean them and do the whole processing, it takes me two or three days just for a few records.”
Orders to buy and exchange records come from across Pakistan, as well as other countries.
“I have received a lot of messages and calls from all over the world, from many other countries, saying we want these records,” he said. “When I have extra copies, I give them away and help people complete their collections.”
Hussain refuses to put a value on his “precious collection,” but said records could go for as low as 2,000 rupees ($10) to as high as 50,000 rupees.
His collection is not simply about making money, but also being part of a community of vinyl devotees. “We have kept this (business) alive for passionate people. It is our passion to collect these items and get them to those who care about them,” he said.

CDs are displayed on shelves of Muhammad Hussain's music library in Karachi, Pakistan, on May 25, 2022. (AN photo)


Many connoisseurs visit the library, some looking for a particular record, a rare find, while others just want to browse and listen to music for hours — a guilty pleasure.
Recalling a recent visitor from Lahore, Hussain said: “When he saw my library, believe me, his six hours here passed like he had spent just 10 minutes. While leaving, he said, ‘I have been searching for these things for the last 15 years.’”
Hussain understands the enthusiasm. “This is a passion which won’t let you sleep when you come to know that there are some records,” he said.
“It is devotion, a passion and craze.”
What makes records so different from other storage formats is their audio quality, which Hussain believes is superior to anything that modern, widely available technology can offer.
“The sound quality you have in original records cannot be found on YouTube or any other digital format,” he said. “The sound quality of the record is such that when you listen to it, it will feel as if the musician is singing right in front of you, and its clarity is so beautiful that you will be lost in it while listening and before you know it, the whole record has ended.”
Asked how he felt about owning possibly one of the largest collections of vinyl records in Pakistan, Hussain smiled. Behind him, a record player began to spin a blue disc: “Best of Noor Jehan Vol. 1.”
“Music is like a huge ocean; this is a passion that can never be fulfilled, no matter how passionate a person is,” he said.
“There is such a huge library just in Pakistan that no one person has a complete collection.”

Topics: Pakistan Vinyl Vinyl library Karachi

Related

Men linked to terror group arrested in Norway, Bulgaria

Men linked to terror group arrested in Norway, Bulgaria
Updated 01 June 2022
AP

Men linked to terror group arrested in Norway, Bulgaria

Men linked to terror group arrested in Norway, Bulgaria
  • One suspect was arrested in Oslo and the other - identified as a Norwegian student - was taken into custody in Bulgaria
  • Norwegian media said there is a family connection between the men
Updated 01 June 2022
AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark: Two men have been arrested in Norway and Bulgaria respectively for having “expressed support” for Al-Qaeda “through “Internet-based activities,” Norway’s domestic security agency said Wednesday.
One suspect was arrested in Oslo and the other — identified as a Norwegian student — was taken into custody in Bulgaria as part of a coordinated action in the early hours of Tuesday, said Thomas Blom, a prosecutor with the agency, known by its acronym PST. Norwegian media said there is a family connection between the men.
The suspect in Norway was ordered held for two weeks ahead of his trial. He hasn’t been identified.
Blom said the arrest in Bulgaria took place on the strength of a European arrest warrant issued by the prosecuting authority in Norway where an investigation had been launched.
Bulgarian authorities confirmed the arrest of a Norwegian citizen who is being investigated in Norway on charges of membership in a terrorist organization, preparing of a terrorist attack and inciting terrorism.
The prosecutor’s office in Sofia said that the suspect was arrested in the southern city of Stara Zagora.
The Bulgarian agency for national security said that before and after arriving in Bulgaria, the suspect had urged in online messages for terrorist acts inside and outside of Europe and had maintained close online links with other radicalized individuals.
Bulgarian authorities said they believe no terrorist acts were planned to be carried out in Bulgaria or that a terrorist cell was being set up in the country, the prosecutor’s office said.
Blom who declined to give details on the Oslo suspect, said he expects the man arrested in Bulgaria to be extradited to Norway soon.
Speaking to VG newspaper, Per Zimmer, a court-appointed defense lawyer for the suspect arrested in Norway, offered no details about the case other than to say that his client insists he’s innocent and that he hasn’t been a part of a terror organization.

Topics: Oslo Bulgaria police Al-Qaeda

Related

Special Al-Qaeda terrorists seek to swap abducted UN workers for prisoners in Aden
Middle-East
Al-Qaeda terrorists seek to swap abducted UN workers for prisoners in Aden
a sign is displayed outside of the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue in Colleyville, Texas, some 25 miles (40 kilometers) west of Dallas. (AFP)
World
Texas terrorist demanded release of Al-Qaeda figure months after similar call by Anjem Choudary

UN chief calls for action to alleviate ‘food crisis’

UN chief calls for action to alleviate ‘food crisis’
Updated 01 June 2022
AFP

UN chief calls for action to alleviate ‘food crisis’

UN chief calls for action to alleviate ‘food crisis’
  • Guterres stressed the need for "quick and decisive action to ensure a steady flow of food and energy,"
  • Between the two, Russia and Ukraine produce around 30 percent of the global wheat supply
Updated 01 June 2022
AFP

STOCKHOLM: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday called for quick and decisive action to ensure a “steady flow of food” as the war in Ukraine has disrupted global food and energy markets.
Speaking in Stockholm, Guterres said “the war must end now” while condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine as “a violation of its territorial integrity and a violation of the UN Charter.”
“It is causing immense suffering, destruction and devastation of the country. But it also inflames a three-dimensional global crisis in food, energy and finance that is pummeling the most vulnerable people, countries and economies,” the Portuguese diplomat told a press conference.
Guterres stressed the need for “quick and decisive action to ensure a steady flow of food and energy,” including “lifting export restrictions, allocating surpluses and reserves to vulnerable populations and addressing food price increases to calm market volatility.”
The UN chief also noted that in spite of the war “there is no effective solution to the food crisis, without reintegrating Ukraine’s food production, as well as the food and fertilizer produced by Russia, into world markets.”
Between the two, Russia and Ukraine produce around 30 percent of the global wheat supply.
Earlier on Wednesday Pope Francis pleaded against the use of grain as a “weapon of war,” and appealed for “every effort to be made” to “guarantee the universal right to food.”
On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said it was up the West and Kyiv to resolve the growing global food crisis.
During a visit to Bahrain, Lavrov said Western countries “created a lot of artificial problems by closing their ports to Russian ships, disrupting logistics and financial chains.”
He also called on Ukraine to de-mine its territorial waters to allow the safe passage of ships through the Black and Azov seas.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UN Antonio Guterres

Related

Update Russia ready to set up corridor for ships carrying food to leave Ukraine — Ifax
World
Russia ready to set up corridor for ships carrying food to leave Ukraine — Ifax
Russia takes most of Sievierodonetsk city in eastern Ukraine
World
Russia takes most of Sievierodonetsk city in eastern Ukraine

Latest updates

Sri Lanka inflation hits new record as food, fuel shortages continue
Sri Lanka inflation hits new record as food, fuel shortages continue
Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu to establish $1bn rubber tires factory
Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu to establish $1bn rubber tires factory
Oman backs US crypto firm to cut natural gas flaring
Oman backs US crypto firm to cut natural gas flaring
China In-Focus: Corporate loan activity plunges 58%; HSBC to invest $448m
China In-Focus: Corporate loan activity plunges 58%; HSBC to invest $448m
Engie to use Google’s experimental technology to boost wind power efficiency
Engie to use Google’s experimental technology to boost wind power efficiency

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.