Engie to use Google’s experimental technology to boost wind power efficiency

Google also claimed that early tests proved to have improved the value of wind energy by 20 percent. 
RIYADH: French power company Engie is set to use an experimental technology developed by Google to boost the efficiency and power of wind farms, according to a Bloomberg report. 

The search engine giant is selling the new service through its cloud division, which holds tools for managing energy usage and reducing emissions.

Engie will be the first customer to use Google’s technology and the pilot program will begin in the firm’s wind portfolio in Germany. 

Upon successful completion of the test, Engie aims to expand it across Europe. 

The financial terms of this transaction are still kept under the wraps. 

In 2019, Google said that its advanced technology would help energy providers schedule inputs into energy grids ahead of time with more accuracy to combat some of the unpredictability of power through wind. 

Google also claimed that early tests proved to have improved the value of wind energy by 20 percent. 

RIYADH: Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim group has signed a strategic partnership with Binance, the largest crypto exchange, to enable it to harness Web3 technologies.

Web3 is an idea for a new iteration of the World Wide Web based on blockchain technology, which incorporates concepts such as decentralization and token-based economics.

The agreement will see a number of blockchain projects, including the listing of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, on the Binance marketplace, and the creation of a digital wallet infrastructure to hold virtual assets from multiple platforms.

In addition to the integration of Binance Pay, it will allow customers to purchase with virtual assets at Majid Al Futtaim’s various destinations in line with appropriate laws and regulations.

“We are delighted to be partnering with global Web3 leader, Binance on the new frontiers of customer engagement and experience and look forward to working in tandem to evolve the third generation of web technology, develop strong capabilities and deliver innovation and world-class omnichannel experiences to our customers,” Alain Bejjani, CEO at Majid Al Futtaim said. 

Changpeng Zhao, CEO and co-founder of Binance added: “Through partnerships like these, we will see the innovative use-cases that come to define the next digital era emerge, and Majid Al Futtaim is positioned to become a trailblazer in bridging the gap between physical and Web3 experiences.”

RIYADH: Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. received the Capital Market Authority's approval to reduce its capital to SR1.14 billion ($304 million), from SR2.1 billion.

The number of shares will be about 114 million shares, from 210 million, according to a statement by CMA.

Founded in 1990, the Saudi-listed company has grown to be one of the largest retailers in the Kingdom, Middle East and North Africa, Central Asia, and the Caucasus regions.

RIYADH: Saudi-based fintech HyperPay has raised $36.7 million in a funding round led by digital payment giant, Mastercard, with investments from venture capital firms Amwal Capital Partners and AB Ventures. 

The company offers payment processing, risk and fraud management, monitoring, along with instalment and invoicing systems. 

The funding will allow HyperPay to expand regionally into Egypt, Qatar, and Oman, as well as invest in product research and development, MAGNiTT reported. 

RIYADH: More than 30 governmental buildings in Abu Dhabi will undergo renovations to reduce their water and energy consumption by 20 to 30 percent, as part of Energy Strategy 2050.

The buildings involved in the project include the Department of Health and the Department of Education and Knowledge. 

Changes to the properties will include replacing insulation, installing motion sensors, and updating lighting systems to LED.

Abu Dhabi Energy Services will begin planning and development within the next few months. 

Once renovations begin, the project is expected to be completed within 12 months.

 

RIYADH: Pakistan is seeking to seal a long-term liquified natural gas deal in a bid as it attempts to curb supply crunch and potential power outages.

The deal includes acquiring one LNG cargo per month for the upcoming 10 to 15 years, Bloomberg reported, citing Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who is overseeing the country’s energy sector for the prime minister.

The timeline for the issuance of the tender is yet to be disclosed by the government, after which market response and pricing will be tested.

Pakistan intends to speak to Middle Eastern countries including Qatar, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Oman regarding the long-term LNG contract. A potential agreement with Russia also remains on the table, according to Abbasi.

This comes as the cash-strapped country had to buy costly LNG shipments from the spot market last month in order to avoid blackouts.

Despite the longest industry’s deals topping 20 years, Pakistan said that it is open to signing a 30-year contract to guarantee enough power to fuel its economy.

