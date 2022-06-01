Engie to use Google’s experimental technology to boost wind power efficiency

RIYADH: French power company Engie is set to use an experimental technology developed by Google to boost the efficiency and power of wind farms, according to a Bloomberg report.

The search engine giant is selling the new service through its cloud division, which holds tools for managing energy usage and reducing emissions.

Engie will be the first customer to use Google’s technology and the pilot program will begin in the firm’s wind portfolio in Germany.

Upon successful completion of the test, Engie aims to expand it across Europe.

The financial terms of this transaction are still kept under the wraps.

In 2019, Google said that its advanced technology would help energy providers schedule inputs into energy grids ahead of time with more accuracy to combat some of the unpredictability of power through wind.

Google also claimed that early tests proved to have improved the value of wind energy by 20 percent.