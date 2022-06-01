LONDON: Saudia airlines has been ranked as the fastest growing airline in the Middle East, according to a report by Brand Finance.
“As part of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia plans to increase the number of tourists to 100 million and the number of religious visitors to 30 million a year by 2030,” the report said.
It added that the national carrier is investing heavily in both its product and service to enhance customer experience as it welcomes first-time visitors to the Kingdom.
“As a key enabler of the Kingdom’s ambitious tourism targets as part of Vision 2030, there are numerous initiatives underway such as increasing the number of routes its serves and increasing the size of its fleet at its new state-of-the-art Jeddah Hub airport,” the report said.
Meanwhile, the UAE’s Emirates airline ranked first regionally and fourth internationally in the top 10 most valuable airlines brands for this year.
Among the other top five contenders included Canadian airline WestJet, Spanish airline Iberia and AirAsia.
Saudia fastest growing airline in the Middle East: Brand Finance
https://arab.news/8wzgn
Saudia fastest growing airline in the Middle East: Brand Finance
LONDON: Saudia airlines has been ranked as the fastest growing airline in the Middle East, according to a report by Brand Finance.