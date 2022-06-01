Saudia fastest growing airline in the Middle East: Brand Finance

You are here

A Saudi Airlines plane is seen at gate at Dulles Washington International Airport in Dulles, Virginia. (File/AFP)
A Saudi Airlines plane is seen at gate at Dulles Washington International Airport in Dulles, Virginia. (File/AFP)
LONDON: Saudia airlines has been ranked as the fastest growing airline in the Middle East, according to a report by Brand Finance.
“As part of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia plans to increase the number of tourists to 100 million and the number of religious visitors to 30 million a year by 2030,” the report said.
It added that the national carrier is investing heavily in both its product and service to enhance customer experience as it welcomes first-time visitors to the Kingdom. 
“As a key enabler of the Kingdom’s ambitious tourism targets as part of Vision 2030, there are numerous initiatives underway such as increasing the number of routes its serves and increasing the size of its fleet at its new state-of-the-art Jeddah Hub airport,” the report said.
Meanwhile, the UAE’s Emirates airline ranked first regionally and fourth internationally in the top 10 most valuable airlines brands for this year.
Among the other top five contenders included Canadian airline WestJet, Spanish airline Iberia and AirAsia.

LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists on Wednesday urged Iranian authorities to release a freelance reporter who was detained by state security forces.

Sources in Iran told the CPJ that Arash Ghaleh-Golab was at a mourning ceremony on May 26 near the Metropol building — which recently collapsed, killing 31 in Abadan city in the southwestern Khuzestan province — when he was arrested. 

A source familiar with the case told the CPJ that during the arrest, officers hit Ghaleh-Golab and kicked him.

The CPJ said he is still detained without charge at an undisclosed location, and has not been allowed to contact his family. 

It is unclear if Ghaleh-Golab attended the mourning ceremony as a private citizen or in his capacity as a journalist.

“Iranian authorities must understand that they can’t hide the country’s difficult realities and problems by silencing and jailing journalists,” said Justin Shilad, the CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa senior researcher.

“The authorities must free journalist Arash Ghaleh-Golab immediately and unconditionally and cease the practice of arbitrarily locking up members of the press.” 

Ghaleh-Golab writes political commentary and opinion pieces, according to the CPJ’s anonymous source, and has recently contributed to state-run media. He was reportedly arrested in 2016 following his critical commentary of state policies.

His arrest comes amid a political atmosphere in Abadan that was tense even before the building collapse.

Communities in Khuzestan have been blighted by extreme food and water shortages that have affected much of Iran.

This tension boiled over after the Metropol collapsed, sparking fresh waves of anti-regime demonstrations, with security forces responding violently.

The CPJ emailed the Iranian mission to the UN in New York but did not receive a response.

DUBAI: Branding magazine Transform has announced this year’s winners in its annual awards scheme covering the Middle East and Africa.

Now in its ninth year, the Transform Awards MEA program celebrates the power of branding and rebranding in the region.

Saudi National Bank and its agency Landor & Fitch bagged a total of six awards.

The gongs were made up of two gold trophies in the categories for best corporate rebrand following a merger or acquisition, and best visual identity from the financial services sector, two silvers for best strategic or creative development of a new brand, and best brand consolidation, and a pair of bronze awards in the classes for best brand architecture solution, and best use of audio branding.

The other big winner was Saffron Brand Consultants’ work for AD Ports Group, that collected five golds, one silver, and the grand prix award.

Andrew Thomas, publisher of Transform magazine and founder of the Transform Awards MEA, described the MEA event as “a true celebration.”

He said: “We are honoring great work by celebrating the transformative power of brand strategy and design. But also, after two years where the Transform Awards Middle East and Africa have been held with reduced numbers, travel embargoes, and general uncertainty we are now finally assembled, coming together to celebrate with our colleagues, our clients, and our peers.”

The judging panel comprised of branding and communication experts, including Catherine Barr, brand strategy lead of brand and content marketing at WarnerMedia, Mohammed Fouad, TikTok’s head of brand marketing, Mahmoud Hassan, content and creative senior manager for PepsiCo’s Africa, Middle East, and South Asia sector, Oleg Nesterenko, chief growth officer with StarzPlay, and Anja Petrovski, marketing director at Audi Volkswagen Middle East.

The winners were announced at the V Hotel, in Dubai. Go to https://www.transformmagazine.net/awards/mea/the-winners/ to see the full list of winners.

The Saudi Camel Racing Federation (SCRF) launched, on Tuesday evening the golden commentator program with the participation of 27 contestants who reached the final stages of the program.

During the first episode of the program that was broadcasted live on SSC channels and saw the participation of 9 contestants, contestant Ayesh Bin Fuhaid Al-Shammari excelled and received the gold card that qualifies him for the final episode. The performance of the remaining 8 contestants will be voted on by the participating audience.

The organizing committee of the program indicated that the next episode will see two contestants qualify to the final episode according to the results of the vote.

The head of the jury of the golden commentator competition Murdhi Al-Khamaali noted that the competition aims to create a competitive and attractive environment to comment on the sport of camels, keeping up with the value of this cultural and historical heritage. He also praised SCRF for launching this type of competition aimed at refining and honing the commentary skills of the young Saudi and Gulf talents.

DUBAI: Expo 2020 Dubai, the first world expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, has claimed 29 awards at the global Telly Awards across multiple categories for its opening ceremony.

The Expo Dubai Explorer App also won a Gold Telly in the immersive and mixed reality craft-metaverse category.

The opening ceremony won gold in nine categories: Immersive and mixed reality craft — use of AR; immersive and mixed reality craft — directing; immersive and mixed reality general — series/show; immersive and mixed reality general — dance and performance; immersive and mixed reality general — events; online craft — videography/cinematography; online craft — use of music; online craft — set design, and online craft — use of 360 audio.

It also won 12 silver and eight bronze awards, as well as a special recognition for outstanding event production of the year.

Tareq Ghosheh, chief events and entertainment officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “We are incredibly proud of the world-class entertainment we delivered at Expo 2020 Dubai — not just with our opening ceremony, which has been watched virtually by millions across the globe, but also with the continuous 182 days of unparalleled entertainment experiences we tirelessly delivered, with up to 200 live events staged daily across a plethora of world-class venues.”

As the world’s biggest event of its kind since the pandemic, Expo 2020 Dubai’s opening ceremony was broadcast to a global audience of millions across multiple channels, including Expo TV and Virtual Expo. As of March 31, 2022, it had been viewed 7.6 million times.

Founded in 1979 to honor adverts made for cable and local TV, the Telly Awards updates its categories to include branded content and social video.

This season’s theme, “A New POV,” recognizes recent changes through a new focus on hybrid events, immersive and mixed reality, sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and social impact.

Other winners include ViacomCBS, Warner Bros., Fortune Brand Studio, Sony Music Entertainment, Microsoft, and ESPN.

DUBAI: OSN has announced new additions to its board of directors. OSN shareholders KIPCO and Mawarid have voted to add Sheikha Al-Zain Sabah Al-Naser Al-Sabah, chairwoman and CEO of National Creative Industries Group, and Elie Habib, co-founder of Anghami, to the board of directors, which is led by Chairwoman Sheikha Dana Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

The announcement follows new appointments at the company such as that of Joe Kawkabani as CEO of OSN.

Sheikha Dana Al-Sabah

“On behalf of the entire board, I would like to congratulate and welcome both of these distinguished leaders,” said Sheikha Dana Al-Sabah.

She added: “Their deep experience and insights in media content and technology will be instrumental in ensuring OSN’s continued leadership within the entertainment and streaming technology sector. They bring a wealth of experience that will help OSN continue to be the region’s leading home of premium entertainment.”

Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah

Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah will serve as vice-chairwoman of OSN. She brings with her vast expertise in expanding the creative industry within the Middle East and North Africa region.

She served as undersecretary of state at the Ministry for Youth Affairs in Kuwait. Under her leadership, Kuwait was named the Arab Capital of Youth in 2017, and the first national youth policy was drafted. She also served as the chairwoman and managing director of Eagle Vision Media Group, a multimedia production facility in Kuwait.

Elie Habib

As co-founder of Anghami, Habib brings with him immense technological knowledge, especially within the streaming industry. Anghami has over 75 million users and 72 million licensed Arabic and English tracks and is integrated with 45 mobile operators. Its success is a testament to Habib’s expertise in tech and streaming.

Kawkabani, CEO of OSN, said: “We look forward to the contribution and impact that Sheikha Al-Zain and Elie Habib will make to the business as they join our board. Both these key additions to our board add another level of deep industry expertise, diversity, and strategic direction as we navigate through new areas of this sector.”

OSN’s board also includes Kawkabani and Michael Johnson from Mawarid Holding Co.

