Snap launches dynamic travel adverts
Snap Inc. has announced the launch of dynamic travel ads.
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

  • Etihad used dynamic travel ads to reduce its cost per flight search by four times
  • Booking.com leveraged dynamic travel ads to pull images directly from its product catalog
DUBAI: Snap Inc. has announced the launch of dynamic travel ads, a new ad product for advertisers in the travel industry, in time for the summer travel season.

The new product is specially designed and positioned to attract travel and tourism advertisers including hotels, airlines and online travel agencies.

Dynamic travel ads allow advertisers to automatically create a variety of ads based on their product catalogs, which can contain thousands of products. The most relevant ads are then shown to users based on Snap’s internal system.

“We launched dynamic travel ads to help travel and tourism advertisers drive scalable performance and increase automation by showcasing their unique propositions to the market, cross-selling and upselling their product range,” said Rasha El Ghoussaini, head of Industry — Luxury, Auto, Tech and Travel at Snap Inc.

The new product offers three unique benefits: advanced audience targeting based on a user’s travel intent; locally relevant campaign delivery to serve ads based on popularity, leveraging Snapchat’s visitation data; and a customized catalog setup that is built to meet the needs of travel advertisers, with relevant product feed attributes that are specific to these businesses.

Eighty-two percent of Snapchat users in the Middle East and North Africa region have taken a vacation in the last year, and 20 percent are more likely to say that seeing/hearing an advertisement influences their choice of travel destination, according to a GlobalWebIndex study.

“With travel demand seeing a continued strong recovery in Q1 2022, we were of course keen to capitalize by converting existing customers and, importantly, acquiring new ones. However, the marketplace for air travel remains highly competitive so ensuring relevance is key,” said Phil Dodwell, marketing media lead at Etihad, one of the first brands to use the new product.

He added: “By using Snapchat Dynamic Ads, we were able to maximize relevance by matching customers to specific destinations, dramatically improving performance metrics across the booking funnel in the process. The prospecting solution, in particular, is currently the best-in-class catalog solution for dynamic travel ads on social, and we are extremely pleased with the results we have been able to achieve.”

Since launching the beta version last year, Snap has seen strong adoption and performance from early test partners. Etihad used dynamic travel ads to reduce its cost per flight search by four times and drive a 307 percent increase in return on ad spend with a 76 percent decrease in cost per purchase compared to its non-dynamic campaigns.

Booking.com leveraged dynamic travel ads to pull images directly from its product catalog and serve locally relevant listings based on previously viewed products. The campaign resulted in a 20 percent lower cost per purchase than other US advertisers.

Dynamic travel ads are now available globally to all Snap travel advertisers.

Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

Saudia fastest growing airline in the Middle East: Brand Finance

Saudia fastest growing airline in the Middle East: Brand Finance
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Saudia airlines has been ranked as the fastest growing airline in the Middle East, according to a report by Brand Finance.
“As part of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia plans to increase the number of tourists to 100 million and the number of religious visitors to 30 million a year by 2030,” the report said.
It added that the national carrier is investing heavily in both its product and service to enhance customer experience as it welcomes first-time visitors to the Kingdom. 
“As a key enabler of the Kingdom’s ambitious tourism targets as part of Vision 2030, there are numerous initiatives underway such as increasing the number of routes its serves and increasing the size of its fleet at its new state-of-the-art Jeddah Hub airport,” the report said.
Meanwhile, the UAE’s Emirates airline ranked first regionally and fourth internationally in the top 10 most valuable airlines brands for this year.
Among the other top five contenders included Canadian airline WestJet, Spanish airline Iberia and AirAsia.

Iran must release journalist: Press rights group

Iran must release journalist: Press rights group
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

Iran must release journalist: Press rights group

Iran must release journalist: Press rights group
  • Arash Ghaleh-Golab was at a mourning ceremony in Khuzestan province when he was arrested 
  • Committee to Protect Journalists: ‘The authorities must cease arbitrarily locking up members of the press’
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists on Wednesday urged Iranian authorities to release a freelance reporter who was detained by state security forces.

Sources in Iran told the CPJ that Arash Ghaleh-Golab was at a mourning ceremony on May 26 near the Metropol building — which recently collapsed, killing 31 in Abadan city in the southwestern Khuzestan province — when he was arrested. 

A source familiar with the case told the CPJ that during the arrest, officers hit Ghaleh-Golab and kicked him.

The CPJ said he is still detained without charge at an undisclosed location, and has not been allowed to contact his family. 

It is unclear if Ghaleh-Golab attended the mourning ceremony as a private citizen or in his capacity as a journalist.

“Iranian authorities must understand that they can’t hide the country’s difficult realities and problems by silencing and jailing journalists,” said Justin Shilad, the CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa senior researcher.

“The authorities must free journalist Arash Ghaleh-Golab immediately and unconditionally and cease the practice of arbitrarily locking up members of the press.” 

Ghaleh-Golab writes political commentary and opinion pieces, according to the CPJ’s anonymous source, and has recently contributed to state-run media. He was reportedly arrested in 2016 following his critical commentary of state policies.

His arrest comes amid a political atmosphere in Abadan that was tense even before the building collapse.

Communities in Khuzestan have been blighted by extreme food and water shortages that have affected much of Iran.

This tension boiled over after the Metropol collapsed, sparking fresh waves of anti-regime demonstrations, with security forces responding violently.

The CPJ emailed the Iranian mission to the UN in New York but did not receive a response.

Saudi National Bank among winners at Transform Awards MEA 2022

Saudi National Bank among winners at Transform Awards MEA 2022
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi National Bank among winners at Transform Awards MEA 2022

Saudi National Bank among winners at Transform Awards MEA 2022
  • Transform Awards MEA celebrates the power of branding and rebranding in the region
  • Saudi National Bank and its agency Landor & Fitch bagged a total of six awards
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Branding magazine Transform has announced this year’s winners in its annual awards scheme covering the Middle East and Africa.

Now in its ninth year, the Transform Awards MEA program celebrates the power of branding and rebranding in the region.

Saudi National Bank and its agency Landor & Fitch bagged a total of six awards.

The gongs were made up of two gold trophies in the categories for best corporate rebrand following a merger or acquisition, and best visual identity from the financial services sector, two silvers for best strategic or creative development of a new brand, and best brand consolidation, and a pair of bronze awards in the classes for best brand architecture solution, and best use of audio branding.

The other big winner was Saffron Brand Consultants’ work for AD Ports Group, that collected five golds, one silver, and the grand prix award.

Andrew Thomas, publisher of Transform magazine and founder of the Transform Awards MEA, described the MEA event as “a true celebration.”

He said: “We are honoring great work by celebrating the transformative power of brand strategy and design. But also, after two years where the Transform Awards Middle East and Africa have been held with reduced numbers, travel embargoes, and general uncertainty we are now finally assembled, coming together to celebrate with our colleagues, our clients, and our peers.”

The judging panel comprised of branding and communication experts, including Catherine Barr, brand strategy lead of brand and content marketing at WarnerMedia, Mohammed Fouad, TikTok’s head of brand marketing, Mahmoud Hassan, content and creative senior manager for PepsiCo’s Africa, Middle East, and South Asia sector, Oleg Nesterenko, chief growth officer with StarzPlay, and Anja Petrovski, marketing director at Audi Volkswagen Middle East.

The winners were announced at the V Hotel, in Dubai. Go to https://www.transformmagazine.net/awards/mea/the-winners/ to see the full list of winners.

Saudi Camel Racing Federation launches golden commentator competition

Saudi Camel Racing Federation launches golden commentator competition
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Camel Racing Federation launches golden commentator competition

Saudi Camel Racing Federation launches golden commentator competition
  • 27 contestants reached the final stages of the golden commentator program
  • Head of Jury Murdhi Al-Khamaali praised SCRF for launching the competition aimed at refining and honing the commentary skills of young Saudi and Gulf talents
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

The Saudi Camel Racing Federation (SCRF) launched, on Tuesday evening the golden commentator program with the participation of 27 contestants who reached the final stages of the program.

During the first episode of the program that was broadcasted live on SSC channels and saw the participation of 9 contestants, contestant Ayesh Bin Fuhaid Al-Shammari excelled and received the gold card that qualifies him for the final episode. The performance of the remaining 8 contestants will be voted on by the participating audience.

The organizing committee of the program indicated that the next episode will see two contestants qualify to the final episode according to the results of the vote.

The head of the jury of the golden commentator competition Murdhi Al-Khamaali noted that the competition aims to create a competitive and attractive environment to comment on the sport of camels, keeping up with the value of this cultural and historical heritage. He also praised SCRF for launching this type of competition aimed at refining and honing the commentary skills of the young Saudi and Gulf talents.

Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony bags 29 trophies at global Telly Awards

Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony bags 29 trophies at global Telly Awards
DUBAI, 30 September 2021. Expo 2020 Opening Ceremony, Expo 2020 Dubai. (Photo by David Jimenez/Expo 2020 Dubai)
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony bags 29 trophies at global Telly Awards

Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony bags 29 trophies at global Telly Awards
  • Honors include gold wins in nine categories and award for outstanding event production of the year
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Expo 2020 Dubai, the first world expo in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, has claimed 29 awards at the global Telly Awards across multiple categories for its opening ceremony.

The Expo Dubai Explorer App also won a Gold Telly in the immersive and mixed reality craft-metaverse category.

The opening ceremony won gold in nine categories: Immersive and mixed reality craft — use of AR; immersive and mixed reality craft — directing; immersive and mixed reality general — series/show; immersive and mixed reality general — dance and performance; immersive and mixed reality general — events; online craft — videography/cinematography; online craft — use of music; online craft — set design, and online craft — use of 360 audio.

It also won 12 silver and eight bronze awards, as well as a special recognition for outstanding event production of the year.

Tareq Ghosheh, chief events and entertainment officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “We are incredibly proud of the world-class entertainment we delivered at Expo 2020 Dubai — not just with our opening ceremony, which has been watched virtually by millions across the globe, but also with the continuous 182 days of unparalleled entertainment experiences we tirelessly delivered, with up to 200 live events staged daily across a plethora of world-class venues.”

As the world’s biggest event of its kind since the pandemic, Expo 2020 Dubai’s opening ceremony was broadcast to a global audience of millions across multiple channels, including Expo TV and Virtual Expo. As of March 31, 2022, it had been viewed 7.6 million times.

Founded in 1979 to honor adverts made for cable and local TV, the Telly Awards updates its categories to include branded content and social video.

This season’s theme, “A New POV,” recognizes recent changes through a new focus on hybrid events, immersive and mixed reality, sustainability, diversity and inclusion, and social impact.

Other winners include ViacomCBS, Warner Bros., Fortune Brand Studio, Sony Music Entertainment, Microsoft, and ESPN.

