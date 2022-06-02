Saudi Cabinet approves establishment of Health Holding Co.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet has approved the establishment of Health Holding Co. and charter of the National Health Insurance Center.

The decision will raise the effectiveness of the health system, Saudi Press Agency quoted the Kingdom’s health minister as saying.

Fahd Al-Jalajel indicated that the decision will help the ministry’s in its plans to transform the Kingdom’s health sector.

The ministry’s strategy aims at promoting community health, prevention, early detection of diseases and health risks, and raising the level of quality and efficiency of services.