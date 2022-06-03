Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region calls for more weapons to defeat Russia

You are here

A Ukrainian serviceman fires with a mortar at a position, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, at an unknown location in Kharkiv region. (Reuters)
KYIV: Ukraine’s embattled eastern region of Donetsk will not fall quickly to Russia’s assault, but it needs the world to supply more weapons to keep the offensive at bay, its governor told Reuters on Friday.
Russian troops are poised just 15 km (nine miles) north of Sloviansk, the second biggest Ukrainian-controlled city in Donetsk region, said Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Seizing the regions of Donetsk and neighboring Luhansk is a key Russian military objective.
While Russia is close to capturing full control of Luhansk region, just under 50 percent of Donetsk region still remains in Ukrainian hands, Kyrylenko said, a sign of how far Russia is from achieving its aim of controlling all the lands known as the Donbas.
“I am sure that they will not advance quickly. In the longer term, it all depends on the concentration of our forces,” the regional governor said in an online interview.
Kyrylenko said he hoped the new supply of US weapons announced on Wednesday, which includes multiple rocket launch systems, would allow Ukraine to conduct effective counter-offensives, but he emphasized that the support should not stop there.
“The world must do even more. I am sorry for this word, but it must. To give us weapons and everything we need that was announced,” said the 36-year-old Donbas native, briefly growing emotional.
He offered a bleak outlook for the region’s towns that have fallen under Russian control. By far the most prominent is the once-thriving port city of Mariupol that Russia captured after a long siege. Mariupol and the town of Volnovakha are 90 percent destroyed, he said.
“(The Russians) don’t care that nobody will be able to live in these places, nobody will be able to develop them, and rebuilding them will be very difficult,” he said.
The 100,000 remaining residents in Mariupol, 70 percent of whom are pensioners, do not have working gas, water, electricity or sewage systems, he said. Of the city’s 2,600 apartment blocks, he estimated that 1,300 had been levelled.
Russia denies targeting civilians. It calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation.”
The Donbas has been at war since 2014 when Russia backed a pro-Moscow insurgency that carved out a swathe of territory in a conflict that killed thousands.
Kyrylenko’s own personal story shows the complexity of the war for many Ukrainians in the area. He said his parents and elder brother chose in 2014 to stay in the part of Donetsk region that was captured by Russia-backed separatists who are now fighting alongside Russia against Ukraine.
While he said this family circumstance does not affect his work, he called the situation a “serious tribulation” on a personal level.
“Our views are completely different, I do not speak to them, but I say this frankly: I have nothing to say to (them).”

Hindus begin to leave Kashmir Valley after rise in deadly attacks

An Indian paramilitary trooper stands guard along a street during a random search in Srinagar on June 3, 2022. (AFP)
An Indian paramilitary trooper stands guard along a street during a random search in Srinagar on June 3, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 7 min 2 sec ago

Hindus begin to leave Kashmir Valley after rise in deadly attacks

An Indian paramilitary trooper stands guard along a street during a random search in Srinagar on June 3, 2022. (AFP)
  • Members of the Pandit community have been holding mass protests demanding relocation to a safer place since May
  • Indian-controlled Kashmir has been witnessing a spate of targeted killings since August 2019, when the government abrogated its autonomy
Updated 7 min 2 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Members of a minority Hindu group in Kashmir Valley have started to leave the area, citing fear amid an intensifying string of killings targeting the community.

Indian-controlled Kashmir has been witnessing a wave of deadly attacks since August 2019, when the government abrogated the Muslim-majority region’s limited constitutional autonomy to bring it under the direct rule of New Delhi.

On Tuesday, gunmen killed a Hindu schoolteacher in Kulgam district. On Thursday, a Hindu bank employee was shot dead in the same area. The killings came less than a month after a government employee, another member of the community, was murdered in nearby Budgam.

Since May, members of the community have been holding protests against the local administration, demanding relocation to a safer place, but as no steps have been undertaken by the government, many have decided to leave on their own.

“The local and the central government has failed to secure the lives of religious minorities staying in Kashmir Valley,” Sanjay Tickoo, who heads the Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti, the largest Kashmiri Pandit organisation in the region, told Arab News on Friday.

“Around 3,000 Kashmiri Pandit employees have left the valley during the last two days and the remaining will go in the next couple of days.”

Some 5,000 members of the Pandit community have been living in the valley since 2010 — two decades after about 200,000 of them fled Kashmir when an anti-India rebellion broke out. They returned under a government resettlement plan that provided jobs and housing.

Jagat Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit and government employee who was working in Srinagar, the main city of Kashmir Valley, said the resettlement plan was “an invitation to death.”

He told Arab News that 10 families from his neighborhood alone moved out to nearby Jammu district on Thursday.

“The situation is very bad and those who can are leaving the valley for safer places,” he said.

“We left the valley with whatever stuff we could carry early in the morning on Friday,” Rubon Sapro, a schoolteacher, said. “The situation in the valley has worsened and there is a great sense of fear among Hindu minorities. They are leaving the valley in hordes.”

Sunit Bhat, who lives in a transit camp, one of the seven camps that the government built in 2010 to accommodate the Pandit community under the resettlement plan, said he is now only waiting to get his son’s school certificate before the family can move.

“Already many have left and those who are still in the valley will move out in a day or two after finishing local formalities,” he told Arab News. “I will leave the valley most probably tomorrow morning. I cannot think of returning to the valley again.”

While earlier this week a local spokesperson of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Dr. Hina Bhat, said relocation of Pandits would be against the government’s policy, another party official blamed the current instability on neighboring Pakistan.

The Indian government has been invested in projecting the majority-Muslim region as a stable, integrated part of India after revoking its autonomy 2019.

“The way the situation has been improving in the valley in the last four years, there has been an atmosphere of frustration in Pakistan, and they have been trying to vitiate the atmosphere in the valley,” Manzoor Bhat, BJP spokesperson in Srinagar, told Arab News. “Pakistan wants to sabotage the peace in Kashmir.”

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British colonial rule in 1947. Both countries claim the region in its entirety and have fought two of their three wars over control of Kashmir.

India has accused Pakistan of arming and training rebel groups, which Pakistan denies.

Pro-Arab political representation not likely to grow in Michigan’s midterm elections, experts predict

Pro-Arab political representation not likely to grow in Michigan’s midterm elections, experts predict
Updated 03 June 2022
RAY HANANIA

Pro-Arab political representation not likely to grow in Michigan’s midterm elections, experts predict

Pro-Arab political representation not likely to grow in Michigan’s midterm elections, experts predict
  • A combination of redrawn districts and primary battles between incumbents mean that there is little prospect of an enhanced political voice for Arab issues
  • That was the conclusion of political analysts Bill Ballenger and Dennis Denno during a discussion on the latest edition of the Ray Hanania Radio Show, sponsored by Arab News
Updated 03 June 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: Candidates in four recently redrawn Michigan congressional districts covering areas traditionally sympathetic to Palestinian interests are expected to face tough challenges in upcoming primaries, which could prevent the Arab American community from augmenting its political voice, two veteran political analysts said on Wednesday.

The candidates include Palestinian American lawyer and activist Huwaida Arraf, who is running in the 10th Congressional District; Jewish Representative Andy Levin, who currently represents the 9th District but will take on another incumbent in the 11th District; and two-term Palestinian Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who is the representative for the 13th District but is standing in the redrawn 12th District. Meanwhile there is an open field in the 13th District once represented by long-time pro-Arab senior representative John Conyers Jr.

Arraf, a strong campaigner for Palestinian rights, has been targeted by a vicious campaign focusing on her Arab heritage. Analysts said that despite her best efforts, she faces an uphill battle to enter Congress for the first time.

Meanwhile Levin, the son of former Michigan Senator Carl Levin, has chosen to run against a popular incumbent, Haley Stevens, jeopardizing what might have been an easier re-election win in another district.

 

“(Arraf) has just got too many people in the Democratic primary who are more likely to be the nominee in that 10th District,” said Bill Ballenger, the founder of Inside Michigan Politics, a biweekly newsletter launched in 1987, and publisher of The Ballenger Report.

“That 10th Congressional District is the only one where the Republicans have got a chance. They have got a probable nominee, John James, who has run twice for the US Senate. They could win that; it’s about a 50-50 district. It’s a brand new district just created by an independent commission. No incumbent is running in it.”

Levin, meanwhile, faces a different challenge, according to Ballenger.

“Andy Levin represented much of (the redrawn 10th District) under the old district lines but he has chosen to move next door (to the 11th District) and run against a fellow incumbent, Haley Stevens, in the Democratic primary.

“In the 11th, 12th and 13th districts the Democrats are going to win in November. It doesn’t make any difference who the Republicans nominate, the Republicans are going to lose. The only real mystery is who is going to win, either Levin or Stevens, in (their) district.

“Is Rashida Tlaib, an incumbent (standing) in another district, the 12th, going to survive her primary? I think she will. And then the 13th district is wide open: There is no incumbent and there are half a dozen big Democrat names in that, any one of whom might be able to win.”

Despite more than $1 million in campaign funds committed against Tlaib by her political enemies and political action committees affiliated with Israel’s political pit bull lobby group the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, she is expected not only to win the Aug. 2 Democratic primary but also the election on Nov. 8 against whichever candidate is selected by the Republican party.

However, Ballenger believes that Levin might have miscalculated by choosing to run against Stevens in the redrawn 11th District rather than contesting the new 10th District, where Arraf is standing. He said Levin, a strong advocate of the two-state solution and Palestinian and Israeli rights, could lose to Stevens, who represented the old 11th District.

Nine contenders have thrown their hats into the ring in the redrawn 13th District, which includes parts of Detroit and areas formerly represented by Tlaib. They include John Conyers III, son of the former congressman of the same name.

Ballenger said that although Conyers has a highly recognizable political name, there are other challengers in the 13th District Democratic primary who might have just enough name recognition of their own to make gains given the large number of contenders.

“In and of himself, John Conyers III is no rock star,” Ballenger said. “The only reason he is a factor is … the name Conyers is a golden name in that area because John Conyers, the father, served a record number of years (52) in Congress … so everybody knows that name. But some of the other names are fairly well known, they are just not as well-known as John Conyers.”

Dennis Denno, the president of Denno Research, which for 30 years has provided political consulting and polling services for candidates and elected officials, said Tlaib leads the field in her district despite strong challenges from fellow Democrats Shanelle Jackson and Janice Winfrey, a multi-term Detroit City Clerk.

Despite Winfrey’s long record of public service in Detroit, she “doesn’t have a strong enough base” to overcome Tlaib’s popularity, even if the latter is targeted by the AIPAC, said Denno.

 

“The problem for Janice Winfrey (is that) she has two other opponents besides Rashida Tlaib: She has Shanelle Jackson and (Kelly Garrett) the mayor of Lathrop Village, a small town in Oakland County. So, if you are anti-Rashida Tlaib you are going to split that vote three ways,” he explained.

“And ... a million dollars in a metro-Detroit media market doesn't go very far. ... Rashida Tlaib, whatever you think of her, is very tenacious. She can raise $1.5 million easily and I think that is going to be hard for someone like Janice to overcome.”

Tlaib introduced the first-ever resolution in the US House of Representatives seeking formal recognition of the 1948 Palestinian Nakba. So farm, however, it has the support of fewer than a dozen progressives within the 435-member body.

Denno and Ballenger agreed that there will also be a big focus is on the race for governor in Michigan, a position currently held by first-term incumbent Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat. They predict she will hold on to her seat because of divisions within the state’s Republican opposition “who are tearing away at each other, making a spectacle of themselves and damaging the Republican brand,” Ballenger said.

Although an endorsement from former US President Donald Trump might help to focus Republicans, it will not be enough to change the state leadership, Denno and Ballenger agreed.

“It’s a pretty competitive state and I would be surprised if Gov. Whitmer wins by more than 4 points,” said Denno. “There are so many unknowns out there: inflation, the Trump factor — who knows what is going to happen in the next five months.”

 

Ballenger added: “If Trump came in on behalf of one candidate, particularly if there are only five (candidates) on the ballot — or particularly, I guess more so, if there are 10 on the ballot, we don’t know at this point — it will help a Republican, whoever (Trump) endorses, in a primary.

“But the real question is if he comes in in a big way between the primary and the general election on behalf of the Republican nominee against Whitmer, I think that probably is going to hurt the Republicans.”

Midterm elections generally push voters away from the party in control of the White House, which could give the Republicans a nationwide edge in their battle to take control of the House, Senate and several gubernatorial seats.

But Michigan is split fairly evenly between Democrats, Republicans and independents, Denno and Ballenger said, which will make it difficult for any one party to guarantee an election sweep in the state.

Denno and Ballenger were appearing on June 1, 2022, on the Ray Hanania Radio Show, which is broadcast on the US Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News. It airs live every Wednesday at 5 p.m. EST in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and in Washington D.C. on WDMV AM 700. It is rebroadcast on Thursdays at 7 a.m. EST in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 radio and in Chicago at 12 noon on WNWI AM 1080.

You can listen to the radio show podcast here. (www.arabnews.com/RayRadioShow - hyperlinked)

Three killed, several injured after train derails in southern Germany

Three killed, several injured after train derails in southern Germany
The spokesperson said the train had been quite full at the time of the crash. (Shutterstock)
Updated 03 June 2022
Reuters

Three killed, several injured after train derails in southern Germany

Three killed, several injured after train derails in southern Germany
  • The spokesperson, who did not have any details on who died, said the train had been quite full at the time of the crash
Updated 03 June 2022
Reuters

Three people were killed and 16 severely injured when a regional train derailed in southern Germany on Friday, police and local officials said.
A police spokesperson, who did not have any details on the fatalities, said the Munich-bound train had been quite full at the time of the crash north of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, a ski resort in Bavaria that is also popular with hikers.
In total, 60 people were hurt in the accident, said a Garmisch-Partenkirchen district office spokesperson.
There were multiple school students on board the train, the regional Muenchener Merkur newspaper cited local paper the Garmisch-Partenkirchen Tagblatt as reporting.
Pictures on social media showed carriages of a double-decker regional train stuck between tree branches and rolled down an embankment, as well as people being carried away on stretchers and standing around on the tracks.
A major emergency services operation was still under way, police said, and the rail line was currently completely closed.
Regional trains have seen higher passenger numbers since June 1, when a ticket allowing Germany-wide travel came into effect. 

UK counter-extremism strategy failing Muslim communities: Govt adviser

UK counter-extremism strategy failing Muslim communities: Govt adviser
Updated 03 June 2022
Arab News

UK counter-extremism strategy failing Muslim communities: Govt adviser

UK counter-extremism strategy failing Muslim communities: Govt adviser
  • Dame Sarah Khan: Engagement, explanation, addressing concerns must ‘continue in much better way’
Updated 03 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Muslim communities are being failed by the UK’s flagship counter-extremism Prevent strategy, a government advisor has told the BBC.

Dame Sarah Khan said the government had left a “vacuum” of information detailing the strategy’s purpose that was subsequently being filled by extremists, while fears of racism accusations left some local authorities uncomfortable tackling extremism.

“Continuing to engage communities, explaining what the programme is, addressing concerns — that’s got to continue in a much better way,” she said, adding that some groups were using accusations of Islamophobia as “cover” for extremist practices, and that she had seen examples of local councillors who felt “unable” to push back against the radicalization of young Muslims.

Khan has been a vocal supporter of the controversial strategy launched in 2007 to reduce the UK terror threat by stopping people being drawn into terrorism. Her intervention comes as ministers prep a review into how effective Prevent is.

UK’s Johnson jeered at Platinum Jubilee service

UK’s Johnson jeered at Platinum Jubilee service
Updated 03 June 2022
Reuters

UK’s Johnson jeered at Platinum Jubilee service

UK’s Johnson jeered at Platinum Jubilee service
  • As Johnson and his wife Carrie climbed the steps outside the cathedral, thousands of royal fans started to jeer and boo
Updated 03 June 2022
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was met with boos and jeers as he arrived at London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral for a Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth on Friday, reflecting the mounting pressure he is facing in office.
As Johnson and his wife Carrie climbed the steps outside the cathedral, in front of leading members of the military and the church, thousands of royal fans started to jeer and boo.
Some of those in the crowd clapped and started to cheer.
Johnson has faced widespread calls from opposition politicians, and some in his own party, to resign over a “partygate” scandal after it was revealed both he and Downing Street officials broke stringent laws his government made during the pandemic.
The fine is believed to mark the first time a British leader has been found to have broken the law while in office.
Johnson swept to power in 2019 on a promise to complete Britain’s exit from the European Union, but his premiership has suffered a series of controversies and missteps in recent months.
Polls show his personal popularity has plummeted and a growing number of lawmakers in his own party have called for Johnson to quit, with speculation he might face a leadership challenge.
The couple were arriving for the Service of Thanksgiving, being held on the second day of the four-day Platinum Jubilee national celebration. Former prime ministers including Tony Blair and David Cameron were met with polite applause.
The politicians were arriving before the royal family. The queen will watch the service from her Windsor Castle home due to a recurrence of “episodic mobility problems.”

