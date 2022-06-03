UEFA apologizes to fans over Champions League final chaos

You are here

A fan looks through a fence while fans were stopped by police officers at the turnstiles inside the stadium as the match was delayed on Saturday. (Reuters)
Updated 03 June 2022
AFP

  • Thousands of supporters were unable to access European club football's showpiece match despite having genuine tickets
  • "No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again," European football's governing body said
AFP

LAUSANNE: UEFA apologized to spectators for the first time on Friday for their “frightening and distressing” experience ahead of the Champions League final, saying no football fan should go through such mayhem.
Thousands of supporters were unable to access European club football’s showpiece match despite having genuine tickets, in chaotic scenes that saw the French police use tear gas at close range even against children.
“UEFA wishes to sincerely apologize to all spectators who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, on a night which should have been a celebration of European club football.
“No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again,” European football’s governing body said in a statement.
Spanish giants Real Madrid beat England’s Liverpool 1-0, but the match was completely overshadowed by the chaos outside the stadium.
Before the game, thousands of Liverpool fans with tickets had to wait for hours to enter the ground, with police using tear gas and pepper spray on the crowds.
Some Liverpool supporters said they feared being crushed after small openings were used to filter the queues.
Many fans from both sides also reported being assaulted and robbed outside the stadium after the match.
The chaos sparked anger in Britain, political uproar in France a fortnight ahead of legislative elections, and raised questions about the French capital’s capability to host the Olympics in 2024.
UEFA has commissioned an independent review led by Portugal’s former government minister Tiago Brandao Rodrigues and aimed at finding the responsibilities and shortcomings of those involved in organizing the final.
“UEFA wishes — and needs — to understand what happened during the course of the day of the final, and determine lessons learnt to ensure there is no repeat of the actions and events of that day,” it said in a statement.
“The review will seek to establish a full picture and timeline of what occurred during the day, both within the stadium and the surrounding areas, including examining spectator flows to the stadium via the various access points,” it said as it published the terms of reference.
The review will go through the security, ticketing and planning for the final and will also look at fan meeting points.
It will engage with UEFA, fan groups, Liverpool and Real Madrid, the French Football Federation (FFF), the police, the stadium operator and other public authorities.
“Further information on how relevant parties can submit their testimonies (via a dedicated email address or an online questionnaire) will be communicated shortly,” UEFA said.
The review will start immediately and be completed in the “shortest possible time-frame” and then set out its findings, conclusions and recommendations.
Once completed, it will be published on UEFA’s website.
France’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has faced accusations of lying after he blamed the chaos on massive ticket fraud, and has since admitted that the organization around the final could “clearly” have been better.
The Champions League final kicked off 36 minutes late due to the problems outside.
The review is so far “the only investigation linked to the fans,” Football Supporters Europe executive director Ronan Evain told AFP.
If UEFA’s communications “were not ideal on Saturday... the main thing is that it is there, and putting the pressure on” Darmanin, the FFF and the Paris police, “so they recognize that the supporters were victims of what happened,” Evain added.

Topics: 2022 UEFA Champions League Final Liverpool real madrid fans Paris

Saudi Arabia kick off AFC U23 Asian Cup campaign with 5-0 win over Tajikistan

Saudi's players celebrate during their 5-0 win over Tajikistan in their AFC U23 Asian Cup opener.
Saudi's players celebrate during their 5-0 win over Tajikistan in their AFC U23 Asian Cup opener.
Updated 03 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia kick off AFC U23 Asian Cup campaign with 5-0 win over Tajikistan

Saudi's players celebrate during their 5-0 win over Tajikistan in their AFC U23 Asian Cup opener.
  • Young Falcons lead Group D on goal difference from Japan, who defeated the UAE 2-1
Updated 03 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia kicked off their AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 campaign in Uzbekistan with a comfortable 5-0 win over Tajikistan at the Lokomotiv Club Stadium in Tashkent.

The Saudi team now lead Group D on goal difference from Japan, who earlier on Friday defeated the UAE 2-1.

The Young Falcons took the lead through Hamad Al-Yami in the 42nd minute, before the floodgates opened in the second half.

Ayman Yahya scored the second goal four minutes after the break, and Haitham Asiri made it 3-0 in the 68th minute.

Miteb Al-Harbi scored the fourth goal with four minutes of the 90 left and, in stoppage time, Abdullah Radif added the fifth goal from a penalty spot.

Saudi Arabia play Japan on Monday, with Tajikistan meeting the UAE on the same day.

 

Topics: AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia

Nadal back in French Open final after injured Zverev stops

Updated 03 June 2022
AP

Nadal back in French Open final after injured Zverev stops

  • Zverev crumpled to the ground, wailing in agony and clutching at his lower leg
  • His black outfit, arms and legs caked with rust-colored clay, Zverev was helped up by a trainer, then taken away from the court in a wheelchair
Updated 03 June 2022
AP

PARIS: Rafael Nadal was locked in a tight, compelling and lengthy French Open semifinal Friday when his opponent, third-seeded Alexander Zverev, ran to his right to chase a shot and twisted his right ankle. Zverev crumpled to the ground, wailing in agony and clutching at his lower leg.
His black outfit, arms and legs caked with rust-colored clay, Zverev was helped up by a trainer, then taken away from the court in a wheelchair. Minutes later, Zverev came back out onto Court Philippe Chatrier on crutches, his right shoe removed, and conceded the match, unable to continue.
The sudden end to a contest that was 3 hours old but not even through two full sets allowed Nadal to become, on his 36th birthday, the second-oldest men’s finalist in French Open history. Now he will try to become the oldest champion at a tournament he’s already won a record 13 times.
“Being in the final of Roland Garros is a dream, without a doubt,” Nadal said during an on-court interview, then revealed he had seen Zverev crying in a small room in the stadium.
“Very tough, no? And very sad for him, honestly, no?” Nadal told the full house of 15,000 spectators who had loudly tried to encourage him throughout the match, chanting “Ra-fa!” repeatedly.
With the pitter-patter of rain audible against the closed retractable roof at Court Philippe Chatier, Nadal emerged to claim a tight-as-can-be, draining first set that lasted 1 1/2 hours by a 7-6 (8) score. The second set also was headed to a tiebreaker after another 1 1/2 hours when Zverev tumbled behind the baseline.
A trainer came out to attend to him, and Nadal walked around the net to check on Zverev, too. After Zverev returned and said he would need to retire from the match, he shook the chair umpire’s hand and then hugged Nadal.
Nadal has been dealing with chronic pain in his left foot and was coming off a pair of victories that each lasted more than 4 hours — including against defending champion Novak Djokovic on Tuesday — but showed no signs of age, injury or fatigue against the 25-year-old Zverev.
In addition to bidding for a 14th trophy from the French Open, Nadal can claim his 22nd Grand Slam title to add to the men’s record he already holds after his triumph at the Australian Open in January.
Djokovic and Roger Federer are tied at 20.
There’s also this on the line for Nadal in Sunday’s final against No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway or No. 20 Marin Cilic of Croatia: It would be the first time the Spaniard ever has won the first two legs of the calendar-year Grand Slam.
Cilic won the 2014 US Open; Ruud has never been to a major final.
Zverev was the runner-up at the US Open two years ago and won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.
“I know how much he’s fighting to win a Grand Slam, but for the moment, he was very unlucky,” Nadal said. “The only thing that I am sure is he is going to win not one — much more than one. So I wish him all the best and a very fast recovery.”

Topics: Roland Garros Rafael Nadal Alexander Zverev tennis

Eddie Howe keen to cast an eye over talented Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson

Updated 03 June 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe keen to cast an eye over talented Newcastle United youngster Elliot Anderson

  • The 19-year-old helped Bristol Rovers to gain automatic promotion to League One during a loan spell last season
  • Howe had been critical of Newcastle loan manager Shola Ameobi’s decision to send Anderson to League Two for a loan spell
Updated 03 June 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe is to have a closer look at Newcastle United’s rising star Elliot Anderson this summer.
The Magpies return to first-team training at the beginning of next month, looking to build on their 11th-placed Premier League finish from last season.
One player who did not play a part in that success but is looking for game time next season is Anderson. The young forward spent the second half of last season on loan to League Two Bristol Rovers — and his seven goals in 21 games helped to drive the Pirates from mid-table to automatic promotion to League One.
Howe has revealed he will consider the Geordie next month before deciding whether the 19-year-old will remain on Tyneside or be sent back out on loan, with a host of English Championship clubs eyeing the player, including Luton Town.
“We’ll certainly bring him back for pre-season and have a closer look at him, he’ll be involved in the pre-season games,” he said.
“We’ll make a decision then on whether or not he needs another loan or will stay with us.”
Howe had been critical of Newcastle loan manager Shola Ameobi’s decision to send Anderson to League Two for a loan spell, believing he should have been pitched to a club higher up the Football League pyramid. But he had to admit it had been a great experience for the lad.
Howe continued: “He was desperate to go and play and have that experience on loan. I’ve said many times, I didn’t necessarily want to pitch him to League Two, we felt he was better than that level but due to one reason or another, that’s the level he ended up at.
“He’s excelled. It’s very difficult as a young player to go out and really make a difference but he’s not just done that, he’s made an incredible difference to Bristol Rovers.
“It was a dramatic final day and full credit to Joey, his team and to Elliot. What an experience for him, one he’ll always remember I’m sure and something he’ll look back on fondly at the end of hopefully a very successful career.”
The head coach was asked about the prospect of meeting Newcastle’s bitter rivals Sunderland, who are now just one league below. The Magpies have not met their closest neighbors since the latter were relegated from the Premier League six years ago.
“That’s a difficult question,” he said. “I’d love to experience a derby at some point in the future. I’ve heard about the atmosphere of those games and I’d love to experience one. So, that’s what I’ll probably say.”

Topics: Newcastle United Eddie Howe Premier league

Madrid wants answers after Champions League final disorder

Updated 03 June 2022
AP

Madrid wants answers after Champions League final disorder

  • The club's call for answers came six days after problems occurred outside the Stade de France
  • The Spanish club questioned the decision to pick suburban Paris as a replacement for the Russian city of Saint Petersburg
Updated 03 June 2022
AP

MADRID: Real Madrid said Friday they want an explanation for the causes of the disorder that left their fans “abandoned and defenseless” at the Champions League final.
The club’s call for answers came six days after problems occurred outside the Stade de France in suburban Paris, where Madrid won the European title by defeating Liverpool 1-0.
“We call for answers and explanations in order to determine those responsible for leaving the fans abandoned and defenseless,” Madrid said in a statement. “Fans who in general terms showed exemplary conduct at all times.”
The Spanish club questioned the decision to pick suburban Paris as a replacement for the Russian city of Saint Petersburg, which was originally scheduled to host the final before Russia invaded Ukraine.
“We would like to know the reasons which led to this venue being chosen to host the final and the criteria used, taking into account the experiences of the day,” Madrid said.
Liverpool had already complained about those involved in organizing the event shortly after the final. Most of the attention at the time went to the access problems faced by the English club’s fans, but later there were also reports of disorder on the Madrid side.
The Spanish club were upset with the violence that occurred outside the stadium after the game. They said that “something which should have been a wonderful festival of football” for fans “quickly turned into a series of unfortunate events which have caused a sense of outrage around the world.”
They mentioned the “revealing images” published by the media that showed several supporters being “attacked, harassed, assaulted and robbed in violent fashion. These occurrences continued as they moved in their cars or busses, causing concern for their physical well-being. Certain fans even had to spend the night in hospital as a result of injuries.”
Authorities said the problems after the match occurred because police officers were moved closer to the stadium gates to help disperse fans, leaving other areas without surveillance.
Liverpool said they collected more than 5,000 testimonies from supporters who traveled to France. Chief executive Billy Hogan said he was “horrified by the way some men, women, children — able bodied, less able bodied — have been indiscriminately treated.”
Madrid defender Dani Carvajal said it was “a pretty big mess” for his club’s fans and that security was not property provided for the supporters or the players’ relatives before and after the match.
According to the French Football Federation (FFF), 35,000 people without tickets or with “fake” tickets made their way to the Stade de France, creating disorder by blocking access to the stadium and preventing fans, who had real tickets from getting in.
European soccer’s governing body, UEFA, has also started to gather evidence about issues outside the Stade de France that marred one of the world’s biggest sporting occasions.
“Football has transmitted an image to the world which is far away from the values and goals which it should pursue,” Madrid said. “Our fans and supporters deserve a response and those responsible to be held accountable in order for events like these to be eradicated from football and sport in general.”

Topics: 2022 UEFA Champions League Final real madrid Liverpool Paris

Edoardo Mortara thriving for ROKiT Venturi Racing in Season 8 of Formula E

Updated 03 June 2022
Ali Khaled

Edoardo Mortara thriving for ROKiT Venturi Racing in Season 8 of Formula E

  • After outstanding performance at Berlin E-Prix in May, Swiss driver is 2nd in standings on 99 points behind Mercedes-EQ’s Stoffel Vandoorne with 111
Updated 03 June 2022
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: It took Edoardo Mortara 54 races to get his first Formula E pole position.

And then he got two in two days, helping him secure a win and second place for ROKiT Venturi Racing in the Berlin E-Prix double-header last month.

Ahead of the first ever Jakarta E-Prix on Saturday, Mortara sits in second position in Season 8 of the all-electric series, on 99 points, behind leader Stoffel Vandoorne of Mercedes-EQ on 111.

Mortara described his weekend in Berlin as “fantastic.”

He said: “It’s not often that you have these kinds of weekends as a driver and obviously I’m very pleased and very happy with what happened.

“I can only tell you that I think that we managed to squeeze pretty much all the performance out of the car.

“We had a strategy in the qualifiers, and we executed the plan very well. And I think my laps were also quite good, without big mistakes. I was very happy, very pleased with the results,” the Swiss driver added.

Going into the Berlin E-Prix, Mortara, 35, was fifth in the overall standings and 32 points behind Vandoorne. The cars of both teams — with ROKiT Venturi Racing also having a Mercedes engine — ended up completing a successful weekend.

He said: “Sunday was I think a strong showing from both Mercedes teams, so obviously we can say that the powertrain worked very well in Berlin. But we should not underestimate the amount of work that has also been done by the two teams on the setups, on the drivability, on all these things.

“I think that for sure, the powertrain was a big key to our success. But it was also all the work that was done by the team. So, I would say 50-50.”

Following the success in Germany, did Mortara believe he was finally getting as much consistency out of the car as possible?

“Not really, actually. We had very strong weekends in Riyadh and in Berlin. And we seemed to struggle a bit more in Rome and Monaco. I believe there were reasons why we struggled in Rome, especially because we didn’t have the right tire strategies in the qualifiers. And so, in two out of the three qualifiers we couldn’t really qualify well, because of that.

“So, it’s up to us now to try to make less mistakes. Personally, I also need to do a better job in qualifying sometimes, extracting all the performance out of the car, and then I guess we can find more consistency,” he added.

This season saw Lucas di Grassi — one of Formula E’s biggest names — join ROKiT Venturi, and while Mortara acknowledged the wealth of experience and expertise that the Brazilian driver had brought, he maintained that the team’s overall improvement was down to other factors too.

“Obviously, he brought quite a good amount of knowledge and experience from his previous years in Formula E. But as you could see last year, in Berlin, we were also very, very strong. I mean, there was no Lucas last year.

“So, both are true. He brought us some knowledge, some experience. But the team had already showed that they were extremely competitive in Berlin, and that they could win races very well.”

While Mortara noted that Season 8 had been full of ups and downs for him and the team, he pointed out that overall, he had done a good job extracting the maximum out of the car with the help of his team.

He said: “It’s difficult in Formula E to be consistent. And if you check only the results, for sure, you can define it as a non-consistent season. But I have the impression that I did a pretty good job so far, in terms of extracting the best of what I had.

“And results are also coming from the entire package, team, car, and driver. And so sometimes, when you’re not performing, it’s not only the fault of the driver. We have to be more consistent, like I said before, and minimize mistakes and then I’m sure that we will be there more often.”

Mortara added that his success in Berlin was not only down to the circuit but also due to ROKiT Venturi proving to be versatile on different tracks.

“I think so far, I’ve shown in Formula E that I can win on normal circuits, or that I can be quick at least on normal circuits, and on street circuits. So no, I don’t think that I can only be competitive in Berlin.

“We were strong in Riyadh and if you check, we were starting from the back in Rome and Monaco, we were extremely strong. In Monaco, I was starting 16th, I think, and was already in the top six on a track where normally it’s very difficult to overtake.

“Same for Rome. In the first race, we were starting from P13, and we came back to sixth, after the penalty, seventh. So far, we’ve been competitive in all the races, actually,” Mortara said.

He was now looking forward to racing at the Jakarta International E-Prix Circuit for the first time and was pleased that the Formula E calendar was expanding to places such as India from next year.

“I’m extremely happy that we’re going to Jakarta. It’s fantastic to go and visit and find out more about these countries that are actually quite far from where we’re living.

“I’ve never been to India, and Formula E is really giving me the chance to know more about other countries, more about other cultures, and I’m very keen on that,” he added.

Topics: Formula E ROKiT Venturi Racing Edoardo Mortara

