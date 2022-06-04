You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Becoming Great Universities

What We Are Reading Today: Becoming Great Universities
Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Becoming Great Universities

What We Are Reading Today: Becoming Great Universities
Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News

Authors: Richard J. Light and Allison Jegla

Becoming Great Universities highlights 10 core challenges that all colleges and universities face and offers practical steps that everyone on campus—from presidents to first-year undergraduates—can take to enhance student life and learning.
This incisive book, written in a friendly and engaging style, draws on conversations with presidents, deans, and staff at hundreds of campuses across the country as well as scores of in-depth interviews with students and faculty.
They offer concrete ways to facilitate constructive interactions among students from different backgrounds, create opportunities for lifelong learning and engagement, and inspire students to think globally.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Utopophobia by David Estlund

What We Are Reading Today: Utopophobia by David Estlund
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Utopophobia by David Estlund

What We Are Reading Today: Utopophobia by David Estlund
Updated 02 June 2022
Arab News

Throughout the history of political philosophy and politics, there has been continual debate about the roles of idealism versus realism. For contemporary political philosophy, this debate manifests in notions of ideal theory versus non-ideal theory.

Non-ideal thinkers shift their focus from theorizing about full social justice, asking instead which feasible institutional and political changes would make a society more just. Ideal thinkers, on the other hand, question whether full justice is a standard that any society is likely ever to satisfy.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Writing on the Job by Martha B. Coven

What We Are Reading Today: Writing on the Job by Martha B. Coven
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Writing on the Job by Martha B. Coven

What We Are Reading Today: Writing on the Job by Martha B. Coven
Updated 01 June 2022
Arab News

Writing is an essential skill in today’s workplace. From messaging platforms and social media to traditional forms of communication like memos and reports, we rely on words more than ever. Given how much reading we do on mobile devices, being able to write succinctly is critical to success. Writing on the Job is an incisive guide to clear and effective writing for professionals.

Martha Coven begins with the basics, explaining how to develop a professional style, get started on a piece of writing, create a first draft, and edit it into a strong final product. She then offers practical advice on more than a dozen forms of writing, from emails and slide
decks to proposals and cover letters. Along the way, Coven provides a wealth of concrete examples and simple templates that make the concepts easy to understand and apply.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

What We Are Reading Today: Behind Deep Blue

What We Are Reading Today: Behind Deep Blue
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Behind Deep Blue

What We Are Reading Today: Behind Deep Blue
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

Author: Feng-hsiung Hsu

On May 11, 1997, millions worldwide heard news of a stunning victory, as a machine defeated the defending world chess champion, Garry Kasparov.

Behind Deep Blue tells the inside story of the quest to create the mother of all chess machines and what happened at the two historic Deep Blue vs. Kasparov matches.

Feng-hsiung Hsu, the system architect of Deep Blue, reveals how a modest student project started at Carnegie Mellon in 1985 led to the production of a multimillion-dollar supercomputer.

Hsu discusses the setbacks, tensions, and rivalries in the race to develop the ultimate chess machine, and the wild controversies that culminated in the final triumph over the world’s greatest human player.
 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Elisa Sednaoui now officially best-selling author

Elisa Sednaoui now officially best-selling author
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

Elisa Sednaoui now officially best-selling author

Elisa Sednaoui now officially best-selling author
Updated 31 May 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Elisa Sednaoui can now add best-selling author to her ever-growing curriculum vitae.

Shortly after the Egyptian-Italian-French model, filmmaker, and humanitarian published her first book, “Nobody Can Make You Feel Bad Without Your Permission,” earlier this month, it went on to become an instant bestseller in Italy.

The 34-year-old co-authored the book with Paolo Borzacchiello, an expert in linguistic intelligence who has been involved in the study and dissemination of everything related to human interactions and language for more than 15 years.

The new book tells the story of a little girl and boy named Elisa and Paolo struggling with regulating their emotions and managing their relationships with others. It is currently ranked No. 1 in the miscellaneous category and No. 9 of all the best-selling books this week in Italy.

Celebrating the achievement on Instagram with a lengthy heartfelt message to her 151,000 followers, Sednaoui said: “It’s an instant bestseller and it is thanks to you.

“The little girl I was, and I tell you about it in the book, deep down, she wasn’t sure she could really accomplish beautiful projects,” she added.

Despite having a successful and fruitful career in modeling and acting, she went on to explain that fashion and cinema had never brought her real satisfaction, and that her non-profit organization Funtasia had been the first project that had allowed her to, “feel the thrill of building something concrete.”

She said: “Like everyone else, I experienced professional disappointments and I am grateful for these experiences because they taught me what really matters in life. What matters is to be surrounded by people from whom you can learn and who love you for who you are inside.

“The joy of this achievement lies in the fact that it demonstrates to my children that it is possible for life to surprise you.”

Sednaoui shares two sons with her husband, British gallerist Alexander Dellal, whom she wed in 2014.

“The fact that you are buying the book, gifting it, that you write to us, that you are talking about it, well, is the greatest gift of this adventure,” she added.

Topics: Elisa Sednaoui

REVIEW: Hassouna Mosbahi's 'Solitaire' pays tribute to stories from around the world

REVIEW: Hassouna Mosbahi’s ‘Solitaire’ pays tribute to stories from around the world
Updated 31 May 2022
MANAL SHAKIR

REVIEW: Hassouna Mosbahi’s ‘Solitaire’ pays tribute to stories from around the world

REVIEW: Hassouna Mosbahi’s ‘Solitaire’ pays tribute to stories from around the world
Updated 31 May 2022
MANAL SHAKIR

CHICAGO: Hassouna Mosbahi’s “Solitaire” takes readers through a day in the life of Tunisian intellectual, Yunus, a professor of the French language, with expertise in 19th-century French novelist Gustave Flaubert.

Moving to the coast after retirement, he finds himself on his 60th birthday, alone and unsure. Reaching a milestone birthday is the catalyst that plunges him into his past: The books he read, the politics that had shaped him and the world around him, and the unmendable relationships he had left behind.

While he thought retirement in Nabeul, Tunisia would have allowed him the solitude he had been dreaming of, it instead floods his mind with memories, some he revels in and some from which he cannot escape.

Translated into English by William Maynard Hutchins in 2022, readers meet a man who laments the change that has transformed the country in which he has lived his entire life.

Tunisia is no longer the place of his past, where old people were held in esteem, prayer was silent, books were discussed, and politics were revolutionary.

Yunus’ life does not seem to have shaped itself as he had hoped. He is divorced, hardly sees his children, and his relationship with women is challenging, as they only serve a purpose according to his needs.

His solitude sweeps up a past of the Sufi masters who lived near his childhood village and whose insight he lived by, the fiction and non-fiction stories that explored the politics, history, and society of Tunisia, North Africa, and the Arab world, and the friends who left for Europe only to come back to a country they did not recognize.

Originally published in 2012 but translated in 2022, Mosbahi’s novel is an insight into men who have endured many changing seasons, suffered the absence of loved ones, and transformed with age.

He explores Islamic and Arab history, crusading conquests, and territorial battles. His worlds meld together as he compares Flaubert to ninth-century Arab writer Al-Jahiz while using 14th-century Ibn Khaldun’s philosophy to explain modern issues.

At its core, the novel is an homage to stories and histories from around the globe. His world is as large or as small as the company he keeps, the books he reads, and the histories that play out in front of him.

Topics: Solitaire Hassouna Mosbahi

