Suspect in Litvinenko poisoning dies in Moscow

Suspect in Litvinenko poisoning dies in Moscow
Dmitry Kovtun and other suspect had denied carrying out the poisoning. (REUTERS)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Suspect in Litvinenko poisoning dies in Moscow

Suspect in Litvinenko poisoning dies in Moscow
  • Litvinenko died weeks after drinking green tea laced with polonium
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Dmitry Kovtun, one of two Russian men accused by Britain of poisoning Kremlin critic Alexander Litvinenko in London in 2006, has died of COVID-19 in a Moscow hospital, TASS news agency said on Saturday.
Litvinenko died weeks after drinking green tea laced with radioactive polonium-210 at London’s Millennium Hotel, where he met Kovtun and the other suspect, Andrei Lugovoy.
British investigators found traces of polonium at sites across London where the two men had been, including in offices, hotels, planes and the Arsenal soccer stadium. They denied carrying out the poisoning, and Russia refused to extradite them to face trial.
Litvinenko, a British citizen, was a former KGB officer who had become an outspoken opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin. From his deathbed, he accused Putin of ordering his killing, but the Kremlin has always denied any role.
A judge at a British inquiry into the case concluded in 2016 that the murder was an operation of Russia’s FSB spy agency that was probably approved by its director at the time, Nikolai Patrushev, and by Putin himself.
TASS quoted Lugovoy, now a prominent member of Russia’s parliament, as saying he was mourning the death of a “close and faithful friend.”

Topics: #russia #covid-19 Kremlin

Oman culture and history displayed at Waseda University

Oman culture and history displayed at Waseda University
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Oman culture and history displayed at Waseda University

Oman culture and history displayed at Waseda University
  • Students of politics, economics and physics told Arab News Japan they enriched their knowledge about the world and Oman
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Waseda University and the embassy of Oman held a joint cultural evening to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and Oman.

Dr. Mohamed Said Al Busaidi, the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Japan made the opening speech in front of approximately 80 students and a number of professors. His speech highlighted the importance of the bilateral diplomatic relations which have officially existed for fifty years, but which in reality began 400 years ago between the two countries.

The ambassador pointed out the important geopolitical aspect of Oman which is at the crossroads of trade between Asia, the Middle East and Africa.  After his formal presentation, he described the many scenic features that make his country a special destination for travelers.

Students of politics, economics and physics told Arab News Japan they enriched their knowledge about the world and Oman. 

The event also included a presentation on daily life in Oman, and Arabic lessons by students from Oman. Some students also wore traditional costumes from different regions of Oman and demonstrated an Arabic coffee ceremony.  

Traditional items and jewelry were displayed alongside films and photos that illustrated the unique culture of Oman. 

A quiz was held at the end with prizes related to Oman and all participants received a small gift to remind them of the event. 

This is the second time that an event like this has been organized at Waseda University. Similar events to mark the bilateral relations and raise cultural awareness of the country are to follow, according to the embassy.

Topics: Oman Waseda University

UK police say they have evacuated London's Trafalgar Square

UK police say they have evacuated London's Trafalgar Square
Updated 6 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

UK police say they have evacuated London's Trafalgar Square

UK police say they have evacuated London's Trafalgar Square
Updated 6 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British police said on Saturday they had evacuated London's Trafalgar Square, close to where celebrations are taking place later to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
There were no immediate details about the incident. 

Topics: UK

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol – TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol – TASS
Updated 04 June 2022
Reuters

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol – TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol – TASS
  • Russia seized full control of Mariupol earlier this month
  • More than 2,400 Ukrainian fighters were taken into custody after being ordered to stand down at the besieged Azovstal steelworks
Updated 04 June 2022
Reuters

A ship sent to load metal and ship it to Russia has entered the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, TASS news agency reported on Saturday, the second vessel to arrive in the southeastern city since Russia completed its capture last month.
“The ship has arrived and is in the port,” TASS cited a port authority representative as saying, adding that it was to be loaded with metal.
Earlier this week, a ship left Mariupol for Russia with a cargo of metal. Ukraine said the shipment from the port, whose capture gave Moscow an overland bridge linking mainland Russia and pro-Russian separatist territory to annexed Crimea, amounted to looting.
Russia seized full control of Mariupol earlier this month when more than 2,400 Ukrainian fighters were taken into custody after being ordered to stand down at the besieged Azovstal steelworks. Russia said in late May that the port had been de-mined and was open again to commercial vessels.

Topics: Russia Mariupol metal

NATO chief speaks with Turkey's Erdogan about Finland, Sweden joining

NATO chief speaks with Turkey’s Erdogan about Finland, Sweden joining
Updated 04 June 2022
AP

NATO chief speaks with Turkey’s Erdogan about Finland, Sweden joining

NATO chief speaks with Turkey’s Erdogan about Finland, Sweden joining
  • Russia’s war in Ukraine pushed the Nordic countries to apply to join NATO
  • Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses Sweden and Finland of supporting Kurdish militants
Updated 04 June 2022
AP

BRUSSELS: NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has met with Finland’s prime minister and spoken to Turkey’s president as he seeks to overcome Turkish resistance to Finland and Sweden joining the alliance.
Stoltenberg, who visited Washington this week, tweeted late Friday that he met with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin while there and discussed “the need to address Turkey’s concerns and move forward” with the Finnish and Swedish membership applications.
Russia’s war in Ukraine pushed the Nordic countries to apply to join NATO, but Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses Sweden and Finland of supporting Kurdish militants deemed by Turkey to be terrorists.
Stoltenberg said he had a “constructive phone call” with Erdogan, calling Turkey a “valued ally” and praising Turkish efforts to broker a deal to ensure the safe transportation of grain supplies from Ukraine amid global food shortages caused by Russia’s invasion. Stoltenberg tweeted that he and Erdogan would continue their dialogue, without elaborating.
The NATO chief’s diplomatic efforts came before a gathering of senior officials from Sweden, Finland and Turkey next week in Brussels, where NATO is based, to discuss Turkey’s opposition to the applications.

Topics: NATO Jens Stoltenberg Turkey Finland Sweden Recep Tayyip Erdogan

North Korea's Kim Jong Un sends congratulations to Queen Elizabeth on Jubilee

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un sends congratulations to Queen Elizabeth on Jubilee
Updated 04 June 2022
Reuters

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un sends congratulations to Queen Elizabeth on Jubilee

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un sends congratulations to Queen Elizabeth on Jubilee
  • Britain and North Korea established diplomatic relations in 2000
  • North Korea is one of the few countries that the queen has never
Updated 04 June 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a message of congratulations to Queen Elizabeth, the reclusive state’s foreign ministry said, as Britain celebrates her Platinum Jubilee.
Friday marked the second of four days of pomp, parties and parades to celebrate the 96-year-old monarch’s record-breaking 70 years on the throne.
“I extend my congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the National Day of your country, the official birthday of Your Majesty,” Kim said in a message dated June 2.
Britain and North Korea established diplomatic relations in 2000.
North Korea is one of the few countries that the queen, who is also head of state of 14 other nations including Australia, Canada and New Zealand, has never visited during her long reign. She has however paid a state visit to South Korea.

Topics: North Korea Kim Jong Un Queen Elizabeth II Britain UK

