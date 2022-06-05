You are here

  • Home
  • Crypto Moves – DAMAC completes $50m in crypto deals; Crypto.com to operate in Dubai

Crypto Moves – DAMAC completes $50m in crypto deals; Crypto.com to operate in Dubai

The UAE government and Crypto.com are also partnering through Investopia to advance global financial innovation both domestically and internationally.
The UAE government and Crypto.com are also partnering through Investopia to advance global financial innovation both domestically and internationally.
Short Url

https://arab.news/vwgmx

Updated 18 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves – DAMAC completes $50m in crypto deals; Crypto.com to operate in Dubai

Crypto Moves – DAMAC completes $50m in crypto deals; Crypto.com to operate in Dubai
Updated 18 sec ago
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Sunday, rising by 0.47 percent to $29,785.28 as of 9:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,794.73 up by 1.68 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

DAMAC completes $50m in crypto deals

A Dubai-based real estate developer, DAMAC Properties, has completed cryptocurrency deals worth SAR1.8 billion ($50 million) since the beginning of the year, according to its Chief Operating Officer, Ali Sajwani.
Damac properties is having a hard time convincing older generations to embrace cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens, and the metaverse, Sajwani said, according to Bitcoin.com
In accepting either Bitcoin or Ethereum as payment, Sajwani noted that DAMAC has demonstrated its willingness to go the extra mile to “benefit from the most advanced technology solutions,” the article said.

VC Cypher Capital invests in blockchain company Iomob
The blockchain-focused investment firm Cypher Capital, based in Dubai, invested in Iomob on June 3, according to a statement.
The blockchain company, which developed the world’s first mobility marketplace network and token, will use the investment to improve its blockchain architecture.
Cypher Capital’s support, according to Iomob CEO Boyd Cohen, helps fuel the development of new, decentralized, interoperable global mobility networks, which will be the cornerstone of the company’s new ‘internet of mobility’ philosophy, which is beginning to reshape how the company views global transportation.
Since its incorporation in 2018 by three Ph.D. co-founders based in Barcelona, Spain, Iomob’s has deployed trials with major enterprise customers in New Zealand, Spain, and Scandinavia, and is now deploying commercially in the UK, US, and Portugal.
According to the statement, Iomob delivers multimodal, shared mobility access to millions of travelers this year with several more deployments planned.
Additionally, A100x and Creas have co-invested in the blockchain company with True Global Ventures.
With Iomob’s application and world-class “Journey Planner,” users can access 7,000 taxi fleets, and micro mobility in more than 270 cities, along with thousands of parking spaces and over 480 public transit feeds.
 

Crypto.com receives provisional approval to open a crypto exchange in Dubai
Crypto.com, the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency platform, is in the process of offering digital asset services in Dubai, following in the footsteps of Binance, FTX, and Bybit
Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority has provisionally approved Crypto.com’s Virtual Asset MVP License, allowing the company to offer a full range of crypto exchange products and services, according to a statement.
Director General of Dubai World Trade Center Authority that houses VARA, Helal Saeed Almarri, said in a statement: “As a licensed participant, Crypto.com will be one of the anchors partnering with VARA in the development of a global future focused regulatory framework.”
Crypto.com submitted required documentation detailing its assurances of compliance checks in return for the provisional license. After VARA issues its final Virtual Asset MVP license, the company will offer additional products and services to institutional investors and consumers, the statement said.
Crypto.com announced plans to open a regional hub in Dubai in March. The UAE government and Crypto.com are also partnering through Investopia to advance global financial innovation both domestically and internationally.

Topics: Crytpo bitcoin Ethereum

Related

Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Binance Labs raises $500m investment fund
Business & Economy
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Binance Labs raises $500m investment fund

Oil Updates — Crude up; Moscow says western sanctions have no impact on energy profits

Oil Updates — Crude up; Moscow says western sanctions have no impact on energy profits
Updated 19 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude up; Moscow says western sanctions have no impact on energy profits

Oil Updates — Crude up; Moscow says western sanctions have no impact on energy profits
Updated 19 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil settled higher on Friday, supported by expectations that OPEC’s decision to increase production targets by slightly more than planned will not add that much to global supply, which should tighten as China eases COVID restrictions.
Brent crude rose 1.79 percent, to settle at $119.72 a barrel.
US West Texas Intermediate crude advanced by 1.71 percent, to $118.87.

Moscow says it sees big jump in profits from energy exports

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday said Western sanctions would have no effect on the country’s oil exports, and predicted a big jump in profits from energy shipments this year, Tass news agency reported.
“Considering the price level that has been established as a result of the West’s policies, we have suffered no budgetary losses. On the contrary, this year we will significantly increase the profits from the export of our energy resources,” Tass quoted Lavrov as telling a Bosnian television station.  

Iraq’s oil production will hit 4.58 million bpd as of July
Iraq’s oil output will reach 4.58 million barrels per day as of July following an OPEC+ decision to increase production, an Iraqi Oil Ministry spokesperson said on Friday, according to the state news agency.
“Production increase will be at a rate of 70,000 bpd,” spokesman Aasem Jehad said, noting that the OPEC+ decision concerns production not exports.
OPEC+ said on Thursday it had agreed to boost output by 648,000 bpd in July — or 0.7 percent of global demand — and a similar amount in August versus the initial plan to add 432,000 bpd a month over three months until September.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC OPEC+ Russia

Related

Oil Updates — Crude down; Kinder Morgan says oil vessel charter rates gain; OPEC+ trying to make up for lower Russian output
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude down; Kinder Morgan says oil vessel charter rates gain; OPEC+ trying to make up for lower Russian output

Young Saudis helping to achieve Vision 2030 goals, says deputy minister

Young Saudis helping to achieve Vision 2030 goals, says deputy minister
Updated 4 min 14 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI
Nirmal Narayanan

Young Saudis helping to achieve Vision 2030 goals, says deputy minister

Young Saudis helping to achieve Vision 2030 goals, says deputy minister
Updated 4 min 14 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: The young population in Saudi Arabia is helping the country to achieve the goals of Vision 2030, according to Saad Al-Shahrani, deputy minister at the Saudi Ministry of Investment.

While speaking at the Saudi-Spanish Forum in Riyadh on Sunday, the minister revealed that the young population in the nation is tackling all the challenges that are arising as the country progresses toward achieving the goals of Vision 2030.

The minister noted that the oil industry was the key driver of the Kingdom’s economy before 2016.

“In 2016, the crown prince came up with Vision 2030 and set up the rules and guidelines for our economy to be more ambitious, effective, and diverse. We had 13 programs launched in 2016 from diverse fields including macroeconomic reforms, microstructure reforms and other institutional reforms,” said Al-Shahrani.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia SaudiVision2030

Related

Investment and tourism ministries to hold Saudi-Spanish forum on Sunday
Business & Economy
Investment and tourism ministries to hold Saudi-Spanish forum on Sunday

Saudi stocks start the week on a positive note: Opening bell

Saudi stocks start the week on a positive note: Opening bell
Updated 8 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi stocks start the week on a positive note: Opening bell

Saudi stocks start the week on a positive note: Opening bell
Updated 8 min 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stock markets opened higher in early morning trade, as oil prices fluctuated steadily.

Oil prices rose on Friday, with Brent crude exiting the week at $119.72 and US West Texas Intermediate settling at $$118.87.

The main index, TASI, opened 0.18 percent higher at 12,627, while the parallel market, Nomu, started 0.08 higher at 22,861 as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Public Transport Co. climbed 4.46 percent, leading the gainers; Saudi Printing and Packaging Co. slipped 2.05 percent, leading the market fallers.

Among the fallers on the list, Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. lost 1.17 percent and Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. declined 1.42 percent.

Among the gainers on the list, Tabuk Agricultural Development Co. gained 2.21 percent, and Arab National Bank edged up 2.64 percent

In the pharma sector, Aldawaa Medical Services Co. shed  0.13 percent and Nahdi Medical Co. rose 0.75 percent

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi gained 0.10 percent, while Alinma Bank slid 0.27 percent.

The shares of both telecom giants stc and Zain KSA started the day flat

Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, opened today’s trading up 0.75 percent.

Topics: saudi stocks TASI NOMU

Related

TASI falls as fear spreads among investors: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI falls as fear spreads among investors: Closing bell

NRG matters: New York to propel 22 renewable energy projects; EU set to boost LNG capacity

NRG matters: New York to propel 22 renewable energy projects; EU set to boost LNG capacity
Updated 10 min 21 sec ago
Reem Walid

NRG matters: New York to propel 22 renewable energy projects; EU set to boost LNG capacity

NRG matters: New York to propel 22 renewable energy projects; EU set to boost LNG capacity
Updated 10 min 21 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: New York is on track to advance with 22 green projects, in line with the state’s climate ambitions. In addition, EU countries will use money from the EU recovery fund to expand liquified natural gas capacity. Meanwhile, Moscow is seeing a jump in profits from energy exports in 2022, despite sanctions from the West.

Looking at the bigger picture: 

·      New York has unveiled a total of 22 renewable energy projects in line with the state’s target to achieve net-zero by 2040, Bloomberg reported, citing Gov. Kathy Hochul. The projects are expected to generate enough power to cater to 620,00 homes in the city for at least 20 years. In addition to this, the projects are also likely to create over 3,000 jobs and spur up to $2.7 billion in private investments. 

·      EU countries are set to utilize the money coming from the EU recovery fund to bolster liquified natural gas capacity, Reuters reported, citing EU Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.  Originally created to facilitate pots-pandemic economic growth, the EU recovery fund will help EU countries gain dependency from Russian gas imports.

·      Qatar has exported less than 35 million tons of liquified natural gas in the period between January and May of 2022, down from 36 million tons in the corresponding period a year ago, Bloomberg reported, citing ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. This is despite the major delivery requests from European countries keen on finding alternative sources to Russian fuels.

·      Moscow is anticipating an increase in profits from the export of energy resources in 2022 despite Western sanctions on Russian oil, Reuters reported, citing Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Topics: New York Russia Qatar LNG EU

Related

NRG matters: Germany’s energy usage slips 1.9% in Q1; GM to shift its Buick models to all-electric
Business & Economy
NRG matters: Germany’s energy usage slips 1.9% in Q1; GM to shift its Buick models to all-electric

Saudi developer Retal’s IPO priced at $32 per share, oversubscribed 62 times

Saudi developer Retal’s IPO priced at $32 per share, oversubscribed 62 times
Updated 05 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi developer Retal’s IPO priced at $32 per share, oversubscribed 62 times

Saudi developer Retal’s IPO priced at $32 per share, oversubscribed 62 times
Updated 05 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Retal Urban Development Co. priced its initial public offering at SR120 ($32) per share, implying a market capitalization of SR4,800 million.

The book-building process which generated an order book of SR90.3 billion was oversubscribed by 62 times of total offered shares. 

The investors will be able to purchase up to 1.2 million shares, representing 10 percent of the total shares on offer, according to a bourse filing.

“The robust demand for Retal’s shares reflects the attractiveness of our scalable business model and highlights the investor appetite for next generation real estate development companies such as ours,” said Abdullah bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Braikan, CEO of Retal Development Co., said in a press statement. 

He added that it also shows strong investor confidence in the company’s growth strategy and its ability to tap into the significant long-term opportunities in the Saudi real estate and housing market. 

The Individual Investors tranche subscription process which began today will end on June 6.

Topics: IPO Saudi real estate developer retal

Related

Saudi Retal Urban eyes $384m capital through IPO as it opens for institutional investors
Business & Economy
Saudi Retal Urban eyes $384m capital through IPO as it opens for institutional investors

Latest updates

Crypto Moves – DAMAC completes $50m in crypto deals; Crypto.com to operate in Dubai
Crypto Moves – DAMAC completes $50m in crypto deals; Crypto.com to operate in Dubai
Oil Updates — Crude up; Moscow says western sanctions have no impact on energy profits
Oil Updates — Crude up; Moscow says western sanctions have no impact on energy profits
Young Saudis helping to achieve Vision 2030 goals, says deputy minister
Young Saudis helping to achieve Vision 2030 goals, says deputy minister
Saudi stocks start the week on a positive note: Opening bell
Saudi stocks start the week on a positive note: Opening bell
NRG matters: New York to propel 22 renewable energy projects; EU set to boost LNG capacity
NRG matters: New York to propel 22 renewable energy projects; EU set to boost LNG capacity

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.