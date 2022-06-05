Saudi Arabia has winning start at 2022 WAFF Futsal Championship

Saudi players score 24% of goals in local pro league this season
Strikes from homegrown talent significantly down from last year, with Brazilian and Moroccan players coming second and third
Updated 05 June 2022
Arab News
With two rounds of the domestic league season left, Saudi Arabian players have collectively scored more goals than other nationalities, contributing 148 out of the 602 strikes registered, or 24 percent.
The total number of goals by Saudis, however, is significantly down on the 228 scored last season.
Leading the Saudi contingent is Firas Al-Buraikan of Al-Fateh with 11 goals, followed by Al-Hilal’s Salem Al-Dawsari with seven, and Al-Shabab’s Hattan Bahebri with six.
The SPL’s 38 Brazilian players come next having recorded 98 goals, with Al-Nassr’s Talisca and Al-Ittihad’s Romarinho grabbing 18 goals each.
The 14 Moroccan footballers plying their trade in the Kingdom are third with 52 goals, most notably from Abderrazak Hamdallah of Al-Ittihad, who has scored 14.
In fourth place come the eight Argentinian players with 36 goals, with Pity Martinez, the Al-Nassr midfielder, leading the way with seven goals.
Cameroon’s five players came in at fifth with 27 goals, led by 17 scored by Leandre Tawamba of Al-Taawoun.
‘Smart’ Haney beats Kambosos to become undisputed lightweight world champion
Highly-rated WBC title holder American boxer successfully defends his belt for a fifth time
Victory made him the first undisputed lightweight champion since Pernell Whitaker in 1992
Updated 05 June 2022
AFP
MELBOURNE: Unbeaten American Devin Haney fought a “smart fight” to comfortably beat Australia’s George Kambosos on points Sunday and become the first undisputed lightweight world champion in modern boxing history.
Highly-rated WBC title holder Haney, a clear favorite, successfully defended his belt for a fifth time and in the process took the WBA, IBF and WBO straps off Kambosos with a unanimous verdict in Melbourne.
Victory made him the first undisputed lightweight champion since Pernell Whitaker in 1992 and the first in the four-belt era, which began in 2004.
Kambosos was undone by Haney’s sensational speed, instinct and relentless left jab that frustrated the Australian who struggled to land enough big blows.
It was a defensive masterclass by the American, whose slick skills and tactical nous won the day in front of a 41,000-strong pro-Kambosos crowd at an electric Marvel Stadium.
All three judges scored in Haney’s favor, 116-112, 116-112 and 118-110.
“This is a dream come true,” said Haney, who got a big boost on the eve of the fight when his father and lead trainer Bill was granted an 11th-hour visa after initially being denied entry to Australia over a three-decades-old drugs conviction.
“I knew this was a big moment, it would have hurt me to win this without my dad so I’m glad he was here in my corner.
“I was comfortable,” added the 23-year-old. “I was sticking to the game plan to hit and not get hit. I fought a smart fight. I handicapped him of his best things.”
Victory in the 135-pound limit fight stretched his phenomenal record to 28-0 with 15 KOs while Kambosos, 28, suffered his first professional defeat in 21 bouts since making his professional debut in 2013.
The win elevates Haney to an exclusive club of fighters.
He is only the eighth boxer to hold all four belts from the major sanctioning bodies — WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO — at the same time.
The seven others are Bernard Hopkins (middleweight), Jermain Taylor (middleweight), Terence Crawford (super lightweight), Oleksandr Usyk (cruiserweight), Josh Taylor (super lightweight), Saul Alvarez (super middleweight) and Jermell Charlo (super welterweight).
There was a rematch clause in the fight contract and Haney vowed: “I will be back.”
Kambosos, who stunned Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden in November to claim the WBA, IBF and WBO titles, was originally in talks to fight Vasiliy Lomachenko in his first title defense.
But the plans fell through when the Ukrainian opted to stay in his homeland after Russia invaded which opened the door to Haney.
“I have to change a few things and I will get him back later this year,” said Kambosos.
“I landed a few shots, but he had a smart game plan and did what he had to do to win. He got the decision and respect to him.”
Haney’s dangerous left jab troubled Kambosos from round one as they sized each other up.
Kambosos landed a huge right in the second round, similar to the one that dropped Lopez, but Haney looked unbothered and continued jabbing to good effect.
Looking for a way inside, Kambosos was in constant motion but couldn’t produce any telling blows.
He finally found the target with a vicious left hook to the head at the death in round four, but Haney kept jabbing with Kambosos’s face showing wear with his left eye swollen and red.
With the crowd roaring Kambosos on, the fight sprung to life in round nine with both men swinging, but it was a desperate final act by the Australian who knew he was facing defeat.
On a stacked undercard, Australian Jason Moloney knocked-out Filipino Aston Palicte in round three with a to claim the vacant WBO international bantamweight crown.
Meanwhile, 43-year-old Australian Lucas Browne stunned New Zealand contender Junior Fa by flooring him twice inside two minutes of the opening round to take the IBF international heavyweight title.
Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff for 2nd French Open title, surpasses Serena’s streak
Swiatek’s unbeaten run stretches back to February and equals one by Venus Williams in 2000 as the longest this century
She is not just winning, but winning easily, already amassing 16 sets taken by a 6-0 score in 2022 — and it’s only early June
Updated 05 June 2022
AP
PARIS: Iga Swiatek is so efficient, so smooth, with a racket in her hand, seemingly never flustered a bit and, for months now, never beaten.
The only time she looked even the slightest bit shaken Saturday at Court Philippe Chatrier was after her 6-1, 6-3 victory against Coco Gauff in the final was finished, pushing the No. 1-ranked Swiatek’s winning streak to 35 matches and her French Open title count to two.
That’s when the tears flowed, first during the Polish national anthem — Swiatek is the only player from that nation to win a Grand Slam singles title — and, again, during the trophy ceremony.
“I just told Coco, ‘Don’t cry,’” said Swiatek, who claimed the 2020 French Open while still a teen and ranked outside the top 50, “and what am I doing right now?”
She interrupted herself a few times during her victory speech, at one point admonishing, “Oh, my God. It seems like I still need some experience.” But Swiatek also gathered her thoughts well enough to offer support and wishes of hope for Ukraine, which Russia invaded in February.
“Stay strong, because the world is still there,” Swiatek told Ukrainians, whose blue-and-yellow flag is represented by a ribbon of those colors she has been wearing on her white cap during matches.
Gauff, an American appearing in her first major final at age 18, and just weeks removed from celebrating her high school graduation with cap-and-gown photos near the Eiffel Tower, never stood much of a chance — like most opponents against Swiatek lately.
Swiatek’s unbeaten run stretches back to February and equals one by Venus Williams in 2000 as the longest this century.
“The past couple months have truly been amazing and you totally deserve it,” said the 18th-seeded Gauff, now 0-3 against Swiatek, told her 21-year-old opponent, then added with a chuckle: “Hopefully we can play each other in more finals, and maybe I can get a win on you one of these days.”
Having won her past six tournaments, improving to 42-3 this season, Swiatek has emerged as a dominant figure in tennis, with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams out of action for nearly a year and three-time major champ Ash Barty announcing in March she would retire at age 25 and relinquish the No. 1 ranking.
That allowed Swiatek to move up to the top of the WTA, and she’s shown she is a deserving resident there.
“Two years ago, winning this title was something amazing. Honestly, I wouldn’t expect it, ever,” Swiatek said. “But this time, I feel like I worked hard and did everything to get here, even though it was pretty tough. The pressure was big.”
On the warmest day of the tournament, with the temperature at 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 Celsius), just a few puffs of white in the blue sky at the outset turned into thick, foreboding gray clouds by the second set, accompanied by a thunderclap.
Gauff did not get off to the best of starts, perhaps reflecting early jitters that would be understandable coming from any player in a debut on this stage.
The player on the other side of the net certainly had a lot to do with the way things went over the final’s 1 hour, 8 minutes.
Swiatek broke serve right from the get-go, with plenty of help from Gauff, who put a forehand into the net, double-faulted — eliciting some sighs of “Awwwww” from the crowd — dumped a forehand into the net, and pushed another forehand long.
When Gauff’s work-in-progress forehand betrayed her again, it was 3-0 after just 15 minutes. Soon, it was 4-0 in Swiatek’s favor.
Not in all cases, of course, but often, the spectators at Roland Garros tend to back an underdog or whichever player is trailing — both of which applied to Gauff. So there was a surfeit of shouts of “Allez, Coco!” One person yelled, “Coco, you can do it!” There were repeated cries of her chant-ready, two-syllable first name.
When Gauff got on the board by holding to 4-1, the applause and roar were suitable for the capture of a set, not simply one game.
“You guys supported me, even when I was down,” Gauff told the fans afterward.
As things appeared to be getting away from her, Gauff slapped her thigh or covered her eyes, shook her head or looked up toward her parents in the stands.
What she never did was waver or concede anything.
Gauff began the second set by breaking Swiatek for the only time, and then holding to go up 2-0. Might this transform into a much closer contest? Might Gauff push Swiatek to a third set?
No. Swiatek quickly recalibrated and reasserted herself, breaking back for 2-all as Gauff’s propensity for miscues returned. By the end, Gauff had more unforced errors, 23-16, and also fewer winners: 14 for her, 18 for Swiatek.
Gauff hadn’t lost a set in the tournament and was averaging nearly six breaks per match entering Saturday, but she only earned one break point on this afternoon. Swiatek got 10, converting half.
Swiatek is not just winning, but winning easily, already amassing 16 sets taken by a 6-0 score in 2022 — and it’s only early June.
She does it with a mix of a topspin-laden heavy forehand — a la someone she admires greatly, 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal, who will face Casper Ruud in the men’s final Sunday — and an all-court game, filled with variety and an appreciation of setting up moves ahead of time during a point. Much like a chess player, which she is.
Swiatek’s got other attributes, too, such as strong footwork that allows her to play defense when required.
Also key to Swiatek’s presence, and swiftly burgeoning aura, is her calmness on court. She has traveled on tour with a sports psychologist, who was in Swiatek’s guest box on Saturday, and works on various elements of her professional and personal lives.
That includes an emphasis on maintaining focus and setting priorities, such as the determination that she is still too new at this whole business of attempting to win Grand Slam titles that she decided it was best not to attend the Champions League soccer final in Paris last weekend, something Nadal did do.
Maybe a couple of years down the road, Swiatek surmised, a night out might be a welcome distraction. For now, Swiatek said, she felt she needed to keep all of her attention on tennis.
Why mess with success?
Team Abu Dhabi poised for big charge in F1H20 world title bid in Grand Prix of France powerboat race
Shaun Torrente, Thani Al-Qemzi poised to deliver fifth consecutive world team title for UAE capital
Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News
MACON VAL DE SAONE, France: Shaun Torrente and Thani Al-Qemzi are well placed to give Team Abu Dhabi a powerful start to the 2022 UIM F1H2O World Championship after a dramatic qualifying day at the Grand Prix of France on Saturday.
They will start Sunday’s opening powerboat race of the season from second and third positions, respectively, after Team Sharjah’s two-time world champion Sami Selio claimed pole position on the Saone River circuit in Macon.
Torrente and Al-Qemzi are strongly fancied to deliver a fifth consecutive world team title for the UAE capital and are also aiming for the individual drivers’ crown.
The hazardous nature of the three-stage qualifying process in F1H2O racing was underlined on Saturday when reigning world champion Jonas Andersson failed to reach the six-boat final stage shoot-out.
The result gave the Swede a huge task in the race, while Torrente and Al-Qemzi will have Selio in their sights from the start as they look to snatch victory from the flying Finn.
Torrente, world champion in 2018 and 2019, started the weekend in confident style, setting the fastest time in the previous day’s opening practice session as he put last year’s disappointing third-place finish behind him.
Al-Qemzi, who has even more reason not to look back after seeing his bid for a first world title fall short by a solitary point just over six months ago, is using every bit of his 22-year F1H2O experience to make his mark in France.
Just 53 seconds separated Selio and the two Team Abu Dhabi drivers in the qualifying shoot-out, and the stage is set for an intriguing battle for supremacy to launch the 2022 Grand Prix season.
The boats return to the Saone River circuit for a lunch time warm-up ahead of the Grand Prix of France, which has returned this weekend after a three-year gap.
From France, the championship moves to Italy next month for two back-to-back grand prix races at San Nazzaro, a familiar location for Team Abu Dhabi, who used it again for testing last week before moving on to Macon.
Local knowledge could prove valuable to Torrente and Al-Qemzi when the Grand Prix of Regione Emilia Romagna unfolds on the Po River on July 16, followed 24 hours later by the Grand Prix of Italy.
Mitch Evans secures third victory of Formula E season with win in Jakarta E-Prix
The Kiwi beat out title rival Jean-Eric Vergne in the DS Techeetah into second
ROKiT Venturi Racing secured fifth podium of the season via Edoardo Mortara
Updated 04 June 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Mitch Evans in the Jaguar TCS Racing car secured his third win of the Formula E World Championship season with victory in the Jakarta E-Prix.
The Kiwi beat out title rival Jean-Eric Vergne in the DS Techeetah into second with ROKiT Venturi Racing securing its fifth podium of the season via Edoardo Mortara finishing in third.
The Swiss-Italian advanced to the duel stages of qualifying with the second-fastest time, and defeated Jake Dennis in the third Quarter Final before losing out to Antonio Felix da Costa in the penultimate stage to qualify fourth on the grid.
He made a strong start from the second row to maintain position, while Lucas slipped to 11th after lining up in 10th.
After settling into a rhythm, the race was momentarily paused by a Safety Car following a stoppage for Oliver Rowland and was resumed with 40 minutes + one lap remaining.
Opting to utilize the overcut strategy, Mortara ran as high as second place and activated the power boost device himself in the 19th minute.
He rejoined in fourth to resume his fight with Da Costa and cleared the Portuguese pilot in his second Attack Mode period, 12 minutes from the end.
Di Grassi, meanwhile, continued his charge for points and overtook Sebastien Buemi, Nyck de Vries and Pascal Wehrlein to move forwards to seventh.
With an energy advantage on Mitch Evans and Jean-Eric Vergne, Mortara closed in on the battle for the win in the final laps but fell only 0.234 seconds shy of the runner-up spot and 0.967 seconds adrift of victory at the chequered flag.
“A great first race for us and Formula E in Jakarta today,” Jerome D’Ambrosio, team principal at ROKiT Venturi Racing said. “With Edo on the podium in third and Lucas battling forward to seventh, we were able to take home a good haul of points. The heat and humidity meant that the race was quite challenging in terms of both battery and tyre management but our guys did a tremendous job to manage this situation.
“The battle in both the Drivers’ and Teams’ World Championships is extremely close at the moment and with only four weekends remaining this season, we need to maintain our current momentum, we’ll still be taking it on a race-by-race basis and as always, the goal is to do our best,” he added.
“I really enjoyed racing in Jakarta for the first time and I think we can consider this as a successful weekend,” Mortara said. “Because of the high temperatures and humidity, the race was very challenging, not only physically but in terms of managing the tyres and battery. For sure, it was not easy but we executed a very smart strategy.
“After qualifying, our goal was on the podium and in the final laps, I could see that Mitch [Evans] and Jean-Eric [Vergne] were starting to fight one another.
“We joined the battle but unfortunately, there just weren’t enough laps to get past. I’m extremely happy to be back on the podium and now, we focus on Marrakech,” he added.
By taking home third, Mortata secured his fourth podium of the season and the 11th of his career while Di Grassi added six points to the team’s total of 21 from the weekend.
With this result, ROKiT Venturi Racing holds third in the World Teams’ Championship with 169 points while Mortara also lies third in the Drivers’ Standings with 114 points.
The FIA Formula E World Championship’s eighth season will resume on 2 July when the fully-electric series returns to Morocco for the Marrakech E-Prix.