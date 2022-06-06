You are here

Gunmen kill ‘many’ worshippers in Nigeria Catholic church attack

St Francis Catholic Church following an explosion in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in southwestern Nigeria say more than 50 people are feared dead after gunmen opened fire and detonated explosives at a church. (AP)
AFP

  • The violence at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo town in Ondo State erupted during the morning service in a rare attack in the southwest of Nigeria, where jihadists and criminal gangs operate in other regions
AFP

LAGOS: Gunmen with explosives stormed a Catholic church and opened fire in southwest Nigeria on Sunday, killing “many” worshippers and wounding others, the government and police said.
The violence at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo town in Ondo State erupted during the morning service in a rare attack in the southwest of Nigeria, where jihadists and criminal gangs operate in other regions.
Pope Francis said in a statement he had learned of the “death of dozens of faithful,” many children, during the celebration of the Christian holiday of the Pentecost.
“While the details of the incident are being clarified, Pope Francis prays for the victims and for the country,” he said.
No group claimed responsibility for the attack.
The motives and the exact death toll were not immediately clear, but President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the “heinous killing of worshippers.”
State police spokeswoman Ibukun Odunlami said the gunmen also attacked the church with explosives, leaving an unknown number of worshippers dead.
“It’s still premature to say exactly how many people were killed. But many worshippers lost their lives while others were injured in the attack,” she told AFP.
A spokesman for Ondo State governor’s office said they would not be giving an official casuality figure for the moment.
But a witness, who gave his name as Abayomi, told AFP at least 20 worshippers had died in the attack.
“I was passing through the area when I heard a loud explosion and gunshots inside the church,” he said.
He said he saw at least five gunmen on the church premises before he ran away for safety.
Ondo state governor Oluwarotimi Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said Sunday’s attack was a “vile and satanic attack” and appealed to the security forces to track down the assailants.
The attack comes a day before the ruling APC party starts primaries for its candidate in the 2023 election to replace Buhari, a former army commander who steps down after two terms in office.
Security will be a major challenge for whoever wins the race to govern Africa’s most populous country and the continent’s largest economy.
Gun and bomb attacks are rare in Ondo state and other parts of the southwest, but Nigeria’s military is battling a 12-year-old jihadist insurgency in the northeast, gangs in the northwest and separatist agitation in the southeast.
Parts of northwest and north-central Nigeria in particular have been increasingly plagued by heavily armed gangs who raid villages and target communities and schools for mass kidnapping attacks.

Philippines’ Marcos says he will continue vlogging as president

Philippines’ Marcos says he will continue vlogging as president
Updated 05 June 2022
Ellie Aben

Philippines’ Marcos says he will continue vlogging as president

Philippines’ Marcos says he will continue vlogging as president
  • New administration should use existing state media to reach public, analyst says
Updated 05 June 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Philippines President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has said he will continue vlogging when he takes office later this month, giving a glimpse into the incoming leader’s public communications strategy after being “inaccessible” to the media during his campaign.

Marcos, the son and namesake of the late dictator, will take over from President Rodrigo Duterte as the country’s leader for the next six years on June 30. He won more than 31 million votes in one of the most divisive presidential elections in the history of the Philippines.

Social media played a huge role throughout his presidential campaign, during which he used vlogs to discuss issues and address supporters. Marcos has more than 7.4 million followers on Facebook and 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube.

In his latest vlog, in which he replied to comments from social media users, Marcos said that he plans to continue vlogging even when he assumes the presidency.

“I need to explain what we are doing, to let you know what you think we need to do right, and to hear your comments on the shortcomings that we need to address,” Marcos said in the video published on Saturday.

“That’s why we will continue this vlog. Every so often, we will explain the things that we are doing so that you don’t just get your news from newspapers, but also straight from the horse’s mouth.”

His latest statement has sparked some concern, as during the campaign period Marcos was seen as difficult to approach by the media.

“He was basically, generally speaking, inaccessible to the media,” Danilo Arao, press freedom advocate and journalism professor at the University of the Philippines, told Arab News.

“The problem right now, though he has not yet been formally assumed as president, he’s already being selective in terms of whom he wants to talk to. Of course, we would hope that the incoming administration would be more open to criticism from the media.”

Since the government has its own public information system to reach out to the public, including on television and online, Arao said that instead of vlogging, Marcos’ administration should maximize existing resources in order to “ensure that the messaging will be more consistent.”

Rights group Human Rights Watch last month highlighted Marcos’ “rocky relationship” with the press, which they said “could pose serious risks for democracy in the Philippines.”

HRW said in a statement: “Ignoring critical publications is bad enough, but Marcos Jr. will have tools at his disposal to muzzle the media in a manner that the elder Marcos, no supporter of press freedom, could only dream of.”

Update Philippines’ Marcos Jr says discussed defense agreements, climate funding with US envoy
World
Philippines’ Marcos Jr says discussed defense agreements, climate funding with US envoy

India’s ruling party suspends official over comments about Islam

India’s ruling party suspends official over comments about Islam
Updated 05 June 2022
Reuters

India’s ruling party suspends official over comments about Islam

India’s ruling party suspends official over comments about Islam
  • Another BJP spokesman Naveen Jindal was expelled from the party over comments he made about Islam on social media
  • Sharma’s comments prompted complaints from several Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait
Updated 05 June 2022
Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Sunday it had suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma in response to comments she made during a TV debate about the Prophet Muhammad.
The BJP said in a statement on its website that the party respected all religions. “The BJP strongly denounces insult of any religious personalities of any religion.”
Sharma said on Twitter she had said some things in response to comments made about a Hindu god but it was never an intention to hurt anyone’s religious feelings.
“If my words have caused discomfort or hurt religious feelings of anyone whatsoever, I hereby unconditionally withdraw my statement,” she said.
Another BJP spokesman Naveen Jindal was expelled from the party over comments he made about Islam on social media, the BJP office said.
Jindal said on Twitter he had questioned some comments made against Hindu gods. “I only questioned them but that does not mean I am against any religion.”
The BJP statement also said: “The Bharatiya Janata Party is also strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy.”
Sharma’s comments prompted complaints from several Muslim countries, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait.

Saudi Arabia condemned the statements and welcomed the BJP’s decision to suspend Sharma.

The Kingdom’s foreign ministry reiterated Saudi Arabia’s position calling for respect of beliefs and religions.

Pakistan said in a statement it condemns in the “strongest possible terms” the highly derogatory remarks. “Pakistan once again calls on the international community to take immediate cognizance of the grievously aggravating situation of Islamophobia in India,” it said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar said in a statement it had summoned the Indian ambassador over the comments.
The State of Kuwait also summoned the Indian ambassador and said it had handed the ambassador a protest note in which Kuwait rejected and denounced the statements made by the BJP official.
Qatar’s foreign ministry statement also said it welcomed the (BJP) party’s decision to suspend the official but said Qatar was expecting a public apology and immediate condemnation of these remarks by the Indian government.

US says some Indian officials ignoring or supporting attacks on minorities
World
US says some Indian officials ignoring or supporting attacks on minorities

Russia strikes Kyiv for first time in weeks as battle rages in east

Russia strikes Kyiv for first time in weeks as battle rages in east
Updated 05 June 2022
Reuters

Russia strikes Kyiv for first time in weeks as battle rages in east

Russia strikes Kyiv for first time in weeks as battle rages in east
  • Dark smoke could be seen from many miles away after the attack on two outlying districts of Kyiv
  • Moscow said it had destroyed tanks sent by Eastern European countries to Ukraine
Updated 05 June 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Russia struck Ukraine’s capital Kyiv with missiles early on Sunday for the first time in more than a month, while Ukrainian officials said a counter-attack on the main battlefield in the east had retaken half of the city of Sievierodonetsk.
Dark smoke could be seen from many miles away after the attack on two outlying districts of Kyiv. Ukraine said the strike hit a rail car repair works; Moscow said it had destroyed tanks sent by Eastern European countries to Ukraine.
At least one person was hospitalized though there were no immediate reports of deaths. The strike was a sudden reminder of war in a capital where normal life has largely returned since Russian forces were driven from its outskirts in March.
“The Kremlin resorts to new insidious attacks. Today’s missile strikes at Kyiv have only one goal — kill as many as possible,” tweeted Ukrainian presidential adviser Mikhailo Podolyak.
Ukraine said Russia had carried out the strike using long-range air-launched missiles fired from heavy bombers as far away as the Caspian Sea — a weapon far more valuable than the tanks Russia claimed to have hit.
Ukraine’s nuclear power operator said a Russian cruise missile had flown “critically low” over the country’s second largest nuclear power plant.
Sunday’s attack was the first big strike on Kyiv since late April, when a missile killed a journalist. Recent weeks have seen Russia focus its destructive might mainly on front lines in the east and south, although Moscow occasionally strikes elsewhere in what it calls a campaign to degrade Ukraine’s military infrastructure and block Western arms shipments.
Ukraine claims half of Sievierodonetsk
Russia has concentrated its forces in recent weeks on the small eastern industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, pursuing one of the biggest ground battles of the war in a bid to capture one of two eastern provinces it claims on behalf of separatist proxies.
After retreating steadily in the city in recent days, Ukraine mounted a counter-attack there, which it says took the Russians by surprise. After recapturing a swathe of the city, Ukrainian forces were now in control of half of it and continuing to push the Russians back, said Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region that includes Sievierodonetsk.
The claims could not be independently verified. Both sides say they have inflicted huge casualties in Sievierodonetsk, a battle that could determine which side carries the momentum into a protracted war of attrition in coming months.
In another sign Ukraine has held off the Russian advance, Gaidai said evacuations resumed from the Ukrainian-held part of Luhansk province on Sunday, and 98 people had escaped. Russian forces have been trying for weeks to cut off the main road out to encircle Ukrainian troops there, and evacuations were halted last week after a journalist was killed by shelling.
Britain’s defense ministry said on Sunday that Ukrainian counterattacks in Sievierodonetsk over the past 24 hours were likely to blunt any operational momentum Russia had gained. Moscow was deploying poorly equipped separatist fighters in the city to limit the risk to its regular forces, it said.
In neighboring Donetsk province, which Moscow also claims on behalf of its separatist proxies, Russian forces have been advancing in recent days in territory north of the Siverskiy Donets river, in advance of what Ukraine anticipates could be a push on the major city of Sloviansk.
Ukrainian officials said at least eight people were killed and 11 injured in Russian shelling in the province overnight.
In a Sunday address to 35,000 people in Rome, Pope Francis noted that more than 100 days had passed since “the start of the armed aggression against Ukraine,” and called the war “the negation of God’s dream.”
Cracking weapons like nuts
In an interview with Russian state television, President Vladimir Putin said Moscow would hit new targets if the West supplies longer-range missiles to Ukraine. But he also dismissed the impact of advanced rocket systems promised by Washington to Ukraine last week, saying these would not affect the course of fighting.
The United States is already training Ukrainian troops on its HIMARS rocket launchers, which would be able to hit positions far behind Russian lines. Kyiv says such weapons will help it shift the war’s momentum.
Putin, in excerpts of his interview quoted by Russian news agencies ahead of broadcast, said that if the West supplies longer-range missiles, “we will strike at those targets which we have not yet been hitting,” without specifying the targets.
Russian forces had been hitting Ukrainian weapons systems and “cracking them like nuts” he said, dismissing the new US rockets as “meant to make up for the losses of this military equipment” and not likely to change the battlefield balance.
Kyiv rebuked French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday for saying it was important not to “humiliate” Moscow.
Ukraine has bristled over what it considers pressure from some European allies to relinquish territory to secure a cease-fire.
“Calls to avoid humiliation of Russia can only humiliate France and every other country that would call for it,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted in response to Macron’s remarks.

Turkish President and leader of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech in Ankara
Middle-East
Erdogan taking advantage of Ukraine war to push his own goals in Syria

Deadly fire, explosions hit Bangladesh container depot

Deadly fire, explosions hit Bangladesh container depot
Updated 05 June 2022

Deadly fire, explosions hit Bangladesh container depot

Deadly fire, explosions hit Bangladesh container depot
  • Firefighters struggling to contain inferno; dozens dead and hundreds injured
Updated 05 June 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Dozens of people have been killed and hundreds were injured after a massive fire swept through a shipping container depot in southeastern Bangladesh, officials said on Sunday, as the government launched an investigation into the incident.

The fire broke out on Saturday evening at a container facility in Sitakunda, located about 40 kilometers from the port city of Chittagong. The initial blaze triggered multiple chemical explosions that were still spreading as of Sunday afternoon.

The death toll had reached 49 and hundreds more were injured, officials said, with the number of casualties still expected to rise as hundreds of firefighters struggled to bring the fire under control.

“The number of casualties is increasing every hour. Until this afternoon, 49 people died, including 10 firefighters. More than 200 people were injured in the fire incident,” Faruque Hossain Shikder, assistant director of Chittagong’s Fire Service and Civil Defense, told Arab News.

Mohammad Dulal Miah, a deputy director of Bangladesh’s Fire Service and Civil Defense Department, said that the depot stored about 5,000 containers and that the site was still covered in black smoke on Sunday.

“We have yet to put out the fire. It’s spreading from one container to another and causing explosions,” Miah told Arab News.

“The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. But the nature of the explosions suggests that there might be some mixture of chemicals stored in the containers.”

Members of the Bangladesh Army have also been called in to assist the firefighters, while Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury announced the launch of an investigation into the incident.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed authorities to use helicopters to transport severely injured people for treatment in the capital, Dhaka.

Though Bangladesh has a prospering garment industry, it also has a history of industrial disasters, including factories catching fire with workers trapped inside. Monitoring groups have often blamed lax regulations and poor enforcement for those incidents.

The country’s worst industrial disaster took place in 2013, when the Rana Plaza garment factory located outside Dhaka collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people. Just last year, a huge blaze that engulfed a food and beverage factory outside the capital killed at least 52 people, many of whom were trapped inside by an illegally locked door.

60 Rohingya found abandoned on Thai island

60 Rohingya found abandoned on Thai island
Updated 05 June 2022
AFP

60 Rohingya found abandoned on Thai island

60 Rohingya found abandoned on Thai island
  • The group — among them five children — were found on Koh Dong island in Satun province
  • The crew had abandoned those onboard — telling them that they had reached Malaysia
Updated 05 June 2022
AFP

BANGKOK: Fifty-nine Rohingya people have been discovered on a Thai island, saying they were abandoned by traffickers en route to Malaysia, a senior police officer said Sunday.
The group — among them five children — were found on Koh Dong island in the southern Satun province on Saturday, said lieutenant general Surachet Hakpan.
Each year, thousands of the mostly Muslim minority Rohingya people, heavily persecuted in Buddhist-majority Myanmar, risk their lives in months-long expensive journeys to reach Malaysia over Thailand’s seas.
Police said they had been charged with illegal entry and could face deportation to Myanmar following a court case.
“We are providing humanitarian assistance and will investigate whether they are victims of human trafficking or if they entered illegally,” Surachet said.
The group appeared “starving and was likely to have had no food for three to five days,” a police statement said.
Group members told officers their boat was among three vessels carrying 178 people that had left Myanmar and Bangladesh, having paid an agent around 5,000 ringgit ($1,300) for the journey.
The first two boats carrying 119 people were stopped and arrested by Malaysian authorities, according to the Thai police statement.
The boat’s crew then decided to abandon those onboard on Koh Dong island — telling them that they had reached Malaysia, the group told officers.
The incident comes after the bodies of 14 Rohingya people, including children, were discovered washed up on a beach last month after they attempted to flee Myanmar.
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya people fled a military crackdown in the nation in 2017, bringing with them harrowing stories of murder, rape and arson.
Those still in Myanmar are widely seen as interlopers from Bangladesh and are largely denied citizenship, many rights and access to health care and education.
Muslim-majority Malaysia is a key destination for Rohingya fleeing persecution in Myanmar or refugee camps in Bangladesh.
In 2019, a Thai boat captain was charged with smuggling 65 Rohingya people from Myanmar after their vessel was shipwrecked on an island off the coast of Satun province.
The same area was the hub of a multimillion dollar trafficking route, which unraveled in 2015 after the discovery of mass graves of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants along the border with Malaysia.

Boat carrying Rohingya fleeing Myanmar capsizes, killing 16
World
Boat carrying Rohingya fleeing Myanmar capsizes, killing 16

