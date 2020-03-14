Christchurch attack survivor says shooting ‘damaged him for life’

Coronavirus: Everything you need to know

LONDON: As the number of coronavirus victims rises and the worldwide death toll climbs, governments across the globe are stepping up the fight against the outbreak.

So what is coronavirus? How do you know you have it? And what should you do if you contract it? Read below to find out more…

What is coronavirus?

Coronaviruses (CoV) belong to a family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from simple colds to more severe respiratory syndromes. These include Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), which killed 35 percent of the 2,500 people infected, and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), which spread to 37 countries in 2002 and infected more than 8,000 people, killing about 750.

The virus now causing chaos around the world — Covid-19 — originated in China. In late 2019, a new strain was discovered that previously had never been identified in humans.

Like other coronaviruses, the Covid-19 pathogen jumped to the human population from an unidentified animal, scientists believe.

However, China’s national health commission confirmed in January the virus could be transmitted via human-to-human contact.

What are the symptoms?

Those who have contracted the disease have been reported as having a heavy or dry cough, high fever and the feeling of a tight chest leading to breathing difficulties.

In more severe cases, the virus can lead to pneumonia, organ failure and eventual death.



What should you do if you have it?

General advice for most people who believe they have contracted the virus is to stay home and self-isolate for at least seven days, especially if symptoms include a high temperature and/or a cough.

Health ministries around the world have also asked those who believe they have the illness to avoid visiting doctors’ surgeries, pharmacies or hospitals.

Can it be treated?

Due to the viral nature of the disease, antibiotics do not work. Measures currently used against seasonal flu also will not work. Work is continuing on a Covid-19 vaccine.

Recovery from the virus differs since symptoms and severity vary, but it largely depends on the strength of the victim’s immune system. Many of those who have died were elderly and/or were already in poor health.

Any treatments will only relieve the symptoms while your body is fighting the illness.



How is it spread?

At this stage, medical practitioners and scientists have not pinpointed exactly how Covid-19 spreads from person to person.

However, similar viruses encountered before were spread via cough droplets, and coronavirus is likely to be transmitted in the same way.

According to UK health experts, it is highly unlikely the virus can spread via packaging or food, for example.

To help limit the contagion, the World Health Organization recommends regular hand washing for at least 20 seconds at a time, or using hand sanitiser gel if soap and water are not available. People should cover the mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve (not hands) when coughing and sneezing. Avoid touching the eyes, nose or mouth if your hands are not clean.

Health experts also suggest avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness, such as coughing and sneezing.



Current situation

There are more than 150,000 cases worldwide with more than 5,600 deaths. China, the source of the pandemic, is the worst-affected country globally.

Outside of China, Iran and Italy have had the most cases and deaths. Europe and the Middle East, as well as the US, have implemented wide-ranging preventative measures in a bid to stop the spread of the virus.