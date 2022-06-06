Oil Updates — Crude climbs after Saudi Arabia hiked prices; Eni, Repsol to ship Venezuela oil to Europe; Production resumed at Libya’s Sharara field

RIYADH: Oil futures jumped on Monday, with Brent rising above $120 a barrel after Saudi Arabia hiked prices for its crude sales in July, signaling tight supply even after OPEC+ agreed to accelerate output increases over the next two months.
Brent crude was up 91 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $120.63 a barrel at 0343 GMT after touching an intraday high of $121.95, extending a 1.8 percent gain from Friday.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 93 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $119.80 a barrel after earlier hitting a three-month high of $120.99. It gained 1.7 percent on Friday.
US to let Eni, Repsol ship Venezuela oil to Europe for debt
Italian oil company Eni SpA and Spain’s Repsol SA could begin shipping Venezuelan oil to Europe as soon as next month to make up for Russian crude, five people familiar with the matter said, resuming oil-for-debt swaps halted two years ago when Washington stepped up sanctions on Venezuela.
The volume of oil Eni and Repsol are expected to receive is not large, one of the people said, and any impact on global oil prices will be modest. But Washington’s greenlight to resume Venezuela’s long-frozen oil flows to Europe could provide a symbolic boost for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
The US State Department gave the nod to the two companies to resume shipments in a letter, the people said. US President Joe Biden’s administration hopes the Venezuelan crude can help Europe cut dependence on Russia and re-direct some of Venezuela’s cargoes from China. Coaxing Maduro into restarting political talks with Venezuela’s opposition is another aim, two of the people told Reuters.
The two European energy companies, which have joint ventures with Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA, can count the crude cargoes toward unpaid debts and late dividends, the people said.
A key condition, one of the people said, was that the oil received “has to go to Europe. It cannot be resold elsewhere.”
Oil production resumed at Libya’s Sharara field
Oil production has resumed at Libya’s Sharara field, two oil engineers working there told Reuters on Sunday.
There was no immediate confirmation from the state-owned National Oil Corporation.
World tourism gradually recovers amid global uncertainty
Travel and tourism contributed 21.7% to global gross domestic product in 2021
Updated 4 min 58 sec ago
Dana Alomar
DUBAI: Global tourism has been facing the brunt of natural and man-made events, one after the other. However, it has the potential to grow to $8.6 trillion in 2022, according to an industry survey.
Travel and tourism contributed 21.7 percent to the global gross domestic product in 2021 after falling sharply in 2020 due to COVID-19, according to a joint survey by the World Travel & Tourism Council and Oxford Economics. According to the travel body, tourism growth this year holds tremendous potential.
Even as global tourism showed strong signs of recovery in January 2022 after reeling under COVID-related restrictions, the Russian invasion of Ukraine added to the uncertainty, the United Nations World Tourism Organization stated in a report.
The UN report stated that global international tourist arrivals more than doubled in January 2022, rising by 130 percent compared to January 2021. Around 18 million more tourists were recorded worldwide in March this year.
Despite these figures reflecting a positive trend, recovery halted indefinitely in the wake of Omicron and travel restrictions in several destinations. In January 2022, international arrivals remained 67 percent below pre-pandemic levels after declining 71 percent in 2021, according to the UN report.
In the same month, all regions performed significantly better than the corresponding month in 2021. Even as international arrivals were at around half the pre-pandemic levels, both Europe and the Americas continued to have the strongest turnout.
Changing travel dynamics
Although European arrivals increased by 199 percent and Americas by 97 percent, international arrivals remained below the pre-pandemic levels and declined by 53 percent and 52 percent, respectively, UNWTO explained.
Tourist arrivals in the Middle East grew by 89 percent and Africa by 51 percent in January 2022 compared to January 2022.
By the end of March, more than 10 COVID-restricted destinations had opened up, and a growing number of places eased or lifted travel curbs; it allowed the pent-up demand to be met.
However, the war on Ukraine severely dented global travel confidence and posed challenges to the global economy. As a result, international travel is at risk, putting the global economy at peril, the UNWTO said.
As the US and Asian source markets have been easing restrictions, they could be particularly impacted in travel to Europe since they have historically been more risk-averse.
Many European countries banned Russian carriers, which affected intra-Europe travel. It also increased the duration and cost of flights between Europe and East Asia due to detours, the report added.
In 2020, Russia and Ukraine accounted for 3 percent of global tourism spending. UNWTO estimated that at least SR55.5 billion ($14 billion) in global tourism receipts would be lost if the conflict persists.
In an assessment by UNWTO on the impact of the war, it stated that “though it is early to assess the impact on international tourism, the military offensive of the Russian Federation on Ukraine represents a downside risk that could delay a still weak and uneven recovery of international tourism, despite the increasing number of destinations easing restrictions.”
On the road to recovery
Sojern Middle East and Africa Managing Director Stewart Smith said that the company had observed that neighboring countries in Eastern Europe provide aid and support to Ukraine rather than promoting their destinations to tourists.
Sojern, a digital marketing platform that both the UNWTO and the Pacific Asia Travel Association rely on for their travel and tourism recovery research, stated that flight searches for Asia-Pacific dropped 12 percent in 2022 compared to 2019.
Smith said that several destinations do not want to miss out on tourist opportunities during their peak season. Therefore, they continued to invest in tourism support, albeit less than usual.
Through co-op marketing, Sojern partnered with the Department of Culture and Tourism and demonstrated its commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s properties.
This year, the company saw a 2,000 percent increase in travel intent from Oceania, particularly Australia and New Zealand. However, there were more travel restrictions in that region than today, and it was much more difficult to travel to Europe from Oceania.
According to Sojern data, flight searches in Europe, the Middle East and Africa increased by 46 percent in 2022 compared to the pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Also, year-over-year flight searches to Europe were more than 200 percent higher in March 2022 than they were at the corresponding time last year, Sojern reported.
While the conflict led to uncertainty, hotel and flight bookings in the first quarter of 2022 and April onwards showed continued promise.
Germany faces $5.4bn a year hit from Russian gas sanctions: Report
Updated 05 June 2022
Reuters
BERLIN: Russia’s sanctions against Gazprom Germania and its subsidiaries could cost German taxpayers and gas users an extra €5 billion ($5.4 billion) a year to pay for replacement gas, the Welt am Sonntag weekly reported, citing industry representatives.
In May, Russia decided to stop supplying Gazprom Germania, which had been the German subsidiary of Gazprom, after Berlin put the company under trustee management due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Since then, the Bundesnetzagentur energy regulator, acting as trustee, has had to buy replacement gas on the market to fulfill supply contracts with German municipal utilities and regional suppliers.
Welt am Sonntag reported that Economy Minister Robert Habeck estimates an extra 10 million cubic meters per day are required, which would currently cost about €3.5 billion a year. Further costs arise from the filling of the Rehden natural gas storage facility which Habeck ordered on Wednesday, it said.
The paper also said the additional costs would be passed on to energy suppliers and end customers in the form of a gas levy from October.
The economy ministry declined to comment on the scale of costs incurred, Welt am Sonntag said, and no one at the ministry replied immediately to an emailed request to comment.
US mulls lifting some China tariffs to fight inflation
Updated 05 June 2022
Reuters
WASHINGTON: US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Sunday that President Joe Biden has asked his team to look at the option of lifting some tariffs on China that were put into place by former President Donald Trump, to combat the current high inflation.
“We are looking at it. In fact, the president has asked us on his team to analyze that. And so we are in the process of doing that for him and he will have to make that decision,” Raimondo told CNN in an interview on Sunday when asked about whether the Biden administration was weighing lifting tariffs on China to ease inflation.
“There are other products — household goods, bicycles, etc. — and it may make sense” to weigh lifting tariffs on those, she said, adding the administration had decided to keep some of the tariffs on steel and aluminum to protect US workers and the steel industry.
Biden has said he is considering removing some of the tariffs imposed on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of Chinese goods by his predecessor in 2018 and 2019 amid a bitter trade war between the world’s two largest economies.
China has also been arguing that tariff reductions would cut costs for American consumers.
Raimondo also told CNN she felt the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage could likely continue until 2024.
“There is one solution (to the semiconductor chip shortage),” she added. “Congress needs to act and pass the Chips Bill. I don't know why they are delaying.”
The legislation aims to ramp up US semiconductor manufacturing to give the US more of a competitive punch against China.
Raimondo said she disagreed with the characterization that Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan had contributed to the current high inflation. Congress passed the COVID-19 relief package a year ago before it was signed into law, marking a signature achievement of Biden’s first year in office.
KSA's PoS transactions drop by 71m in April as consumers forgo eating out during Ramadan
Updated 05 June 2022
Farida El-Gazzar
RIYADH: The total number of point-of-sale transactions in Saudi Arabia fell in April by 71 million compared to March, according to data collected by Arab News from a recent monthly report from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.
The restaurants and cafes sector accounted for the bulk of the decline in activity, with a decrease of 61.2 million transactions during Ramadan which took place in April this year. Food and beverage transactions followed suit with a decrease of 11.2 million.
At the same time, consumer activity increased in purchasing of clothing and footwear as well as jewelry, with the numbers of transactions in these two goods groups having risen by 14.1 million and 611,000, respectively.
According to this month’s data, dining out during Ramadan plummeted largely due to the fact that people tend to break their fasts in their homes, or in the homes of their loved ones during this holy month.
Still, most of the Kingdom’s transactions were directed toward food and beverages, restaurants and cafes and miscellaneous goods and services covering 24.1, 21.5 and 11.8 percent of total transactions respectively.
The total value of sales in April stood at SR49.4 billion showing a decrease of 3 percent month-on-month.
The majority of Saudi consumer spending was on food and beverages, which was 14.4 percent of total sales, followed by clothing and footwear, miscellaneous goods and services and restaurants and cafes.
Macro Snapshot — France sees positive economic growth in 2022; Fed to steam ahead on rate hikes
Updated 05 June 2022
Farida El-Gazzar
RIYADH: Despite the current instability due to war and rising inflation, France is expected to witness positive economic growth in 2022.
France’s finance minister said on Sunday he expected positive growth for 2022, but would revise economic forecasts at the start of July.
“It is clear that with the war in Ukraine, inflation, all that will put into question the forecasts, but we will have positive growth in 2022,” Bruno Le Maire told Europe 1 radio.
The current forecast sees the economy growing by 4 percent in 2022.
Pakistan expects GDP growth to slow
Pakistan’s gross domestic product growth will slow to 5 percent for the upcoming fiscal year beginning on July 1, from 5.9 percent in the outgoing year, following budgetary tightening aimed at winning International Monetary Fund support, the government said on Saturday.
The Planning Ministry made the estimates ahead of the annual budget to be presented on June 10.
“Keeping in view external and local uncertain economic environment, GDP growth will slightly taper off and is envisaged at 5 percent for 2022-23 on the back of agriculture (3.9 percent), manufacturing (7.1 percent) and services sector (5.1 percent),” said the ministry in a working paper seen by Reuters.
Fed to steam ahead on rate hikes
The Federal Reserve is on track for half point interest rate increases in June, July, and perhaps even beyond as fresh job market data Friday showed no sign the US economy is buckling under the pressure of high inflation and rising borrowing costs.
A Labor Department report early Friday showed US employers have added an average of 400,000 jobs each month since March, down from the nearly 600,000-per-month average pace from January 2021 to February of this year.
It is a downshift the Fed has reason to welcome, as it tries to tighten monetary policy fast enough to bring inflation down, but not so fast it triggers anything super bad.
Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester called May’s job gains “strong” but said the slowing trend was “a good thing.”