Angry UK lawmakers trigger confidence vote in PM Johnson
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he meets Estonia's Prime Minister Kaja Kallas at 10 Downing Street, London, Monday, June 6, 2022. (AP)
Updated 34 sec ago
Reuters

Angry UK lawmakers trigger confidence vote in PM Johnson
  • Johnson’s anti-corruption chief John Penrose resigned
  • A majority of the 359 Conservative lawmakers — at least 180 — would have to vote against Johnson for him to be removed
LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a confidence vote on Monday after a growing number of lawmakers in his Conservative Party questioned the British leader’s authority over what has been dubbed the “partygate” scandal.
Johnson, who scored a sweeping election victory in 2019, has been under growing pressure after he and staff held alcohol-fueled parties at the heart of power when Britain was under strict lockdowns to tackle the spread of COVID-19.
Underlining the depth of anger, he was met with a chorus of jeers and boos — and some muted cheers — at events to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth in recent days.
On Monday, the once seemingly unassailable Johnson was also lambasted by ally Jesse Norman, a former junior minister who said the 57-year-old prime minister staying in power insulted both the electorate and the party.
“You have presided over a culture of casual law-breaking at 10 Downing Street in relation to COVID,” he said, adding the government had “a large majority, but no long-term plan.”
Norman is one of a growing number of Conservative lawmakers to publicly say that Johnson has lost his authority to govern Britain, which is facing rising prices, the risk of recession and strike-inflicted travel chaos in the capital London.
Jeremy Hunt, a former health minister who ran against Johnson for the leadership in 2019, said the party knew it was failing the country. “Today’s decision is change or lose,” he said. “I will be voting for change.”
Johnson’s anti-corruption chief John Penrose resigned. “I think it’s over. It feels now like a question of when not if,” he told Sky News.
A majority of the 359 Conservative lawmakers — at least 180 — would have to vote against Johnson for him to be removed — a level some Conservatives say might be difficult to reach, given the lack of an obvious successor.
If passed, there would then be a leadership contest to decide his replacement, which could take several weeks.

Drawing a line?
Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee that represents rank-and-file Conservative lawmakers, said a vote would be held between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. (1700-1900 GMT) and the result would be announced later on Monday.
A spokesperson for Johnson’s Downing Street office said the vote would “allow the government to draw a line and move on.”
“The PM welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs (members of parliament) and will remind them that when they’re united and focused on the issues that matter to voters there is no more formidable political force.”
Johnson, a former London mayor, rose to power at Westminster as the face of the Brexit campaign in a 2016 referendum, and took a hard-line stance once in power.
Jacob Rees-Mogg, Brexit opportunities minister, told Sky News that completing Britain’s departure from the European Union would be “significantly at risk without his drive and energy.”
Johnson has locked horns with Brussels over Northern Ireland, raising the prospect of more barriers for British trade and alarming leaders in Ireland, Europe and the United States about risks to the province’s 1998 peace deal.

Outcome uncertain 
Ministers have also been at pains to point out what they describe as the highpoints of Johnson’s administration — saying Britain’s quick rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations and its response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine proved the prime minister could take the “big decisions.”
“I am backing him today and will continue to back him as we focus on growing the economy, tackling the cost of living and clearing the COVID backlogs,” finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Twitter in a choreographed expression of support.
In letters sent out to Conservative lawmakers, Johnson also made the same point, urging them to support him.
Johnson, or his possible successor, face a raft of problems. British households are confronted by the biggest cost-of-living squeeze since records began in the 1950s, with food and fuel prices surging while wages lag.
For some Conservatives, Johnson is guilty of squandering a large majority, unable or unwilling to set the agenda after becoming hamstrung by scandals.
But others expect him to survive the vote, and although wounded, he could reset his administration and focus on what one party veteran described as “sounding and acting like a Conservative.”
For those hopeful of replacing him, bookmaker Ladbrokes put Hunt, a former health and foreign minister, as its favorite, followed by foreign minister Liz Truss.
For many in Britain, the revelations of what went on in Downing Street, including fights and alcohol-induced vomiting, when many people were prevented from saying goodbye to loved ones at funerals, were difficult to stomach.
Mel Chetwood, a 61-year-old archivist, said the sight of Johnson being booed by a royal-supporting audience was key.
“I thought that was so telling,” Chetwood said. “That felt like a turning point to me.”

Topics: Boris Johnson UK Britain

Ukraine suffers setbacks in strategic city Severodonetsk

Ukraine suffers setbacks in strategic city Severodonetsk
Updated 49 min 36 sec ago
AFP

Ukraine suffers setbacks in strategic city Severodonetsk

Ukraine suffers setbacks in strategic city Severodonetsk
  • The United Kingdom said it would follow the United States and send long-range missile systems to Ukraine
Updated 49 min 36 sec ago
AFP

Kyiv, Ukraine: Ukrainian troops suffered setbacks after retaking parts of flashpoint eastern city Severodonetsk from Russian forces, local officials said on Monday, as the see-saw battle raged on for the strategically important city.
With Russia bringing the weight of its artillery to bear around Severodonetsk — the largest city in the Lugansk region not under Russian control — more help was promised from abroad.
The United Kingdom said it would follow the United States and send long-range missile systems to Ukraine, defying warnings from Russian President Vladimir Putin against supplying Kyiv with the advanced weapons.
Thousands of civilians have been killed and millions forced to flee their homes since Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine on February 24.
Fighting since April has been concentrated in the east of the country, where Russian forces have made slow but steady advances after being beaten back from other parts of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv.
“Fighting is very fierce in Severodonetsk,” regional governor Sergiy Gaiday told Ukraine’s 1+1 television.
“Our defenders managed to counter-attack and liberate half of the city, but the situation has worsened for us.”
Russian forces “are destroying everything with their usual scorched earth tactics” so that “there’s nothing left to defend,” he said.
Gaiday said on Sunday that Kyiv’s troops had “cleared half of Severodonetsk and are moving forward,” after Ukrainian forces earlier appeared on the verge of being driven out of the city.
Artillery strikes have intensified on Severodonetsk and neighboring city Lysychansk, where pensioner Oleksandr Lyakhovets said he had just enough time to save his cat before the flames engulfed his flat after it was hit by a Russian missile.
“They shoot here endlessly... It’s a horror show,” the 67-year-old told AFP.
Lysychansk was among areas visited on Sunday by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who “got himself acquainted with the operational situation on the front line of defense,” the presidency said.
In Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday blasted European countries for blocking his plane from traveling to Serbia, saying: “The unthinkable has happened.”
“This was a deprivation of a sovereign state of the right to carry out foreign policy,” Lavrov told an online press conference in Moscow after several of Serbia’s neighbors prevented his plane from passing through their airspace.
Lavrov had been due to hold talks with top officials in Belgrade, one of Moscow’s few remaining allies in Europe since the launch of its military offensive in Ukraine.
Serbian daily Vecernje Novosti reported that Bulgaria, Macedonia and Montenegro had refused access to their airspace.
While Serbia has condemned Russia’s military action in Ukraine, it has not joined the European Union in imposing sanctions in Moscow, despite its bid to join the bloc.
Ukraine has asked supporting countries for ever more powerful arms to fend off the Russian attack, and its deputy defense minister stressed on Sunday this support was needed until Moscow was defeated.
The United States last week said it would supply Ukraine with advanced missile systems, the latest in a long list of weaponry sent or pledged to the pro-Western country.
But Putin said long-range missile supplies to Ukraine meant “we will draw the appropriate conclusions and use our arms... to strike targets we haven’t hit before.”
Unveiling the latest UK contribution, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace insisted Ukraine’s Western allies must maintain their weapons deliveries to enable it to win.
The UK defense ministry said London had coordinated closely with Washington over its gift of the multiple-launch rocket systems, known as MLRS.
The M270 launchers, which can strike targets up to 80 kilometers (50 miles) away with precision-guided rockets, will “offer a significant boost in capability for the Ukrainian forces,” the ministry added.
Western powers have imposed increasingly stringent sanctions on Russia but divisions have emerged on how to act, particularly on whether to engage in dialogue with Russia.
Russian troops now occupy a fifth of Ukraine’s territory, according to Kyiv, and Moscow has imposed a blockade on its Black Sea ports, sparking fears of a global food crisis.
Ukraine and Russia are among the top wheat exporters in the world. Some 30 percent of the world’s grain exports originate from the warring countries.
The United Nations said it was leading intense negotiations with Russia to allow Ukraine’s grain harvest to leave the country.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Indonesia ferry sinking death toll rises to 19 as search called off

Indonesia ferry sinking death toll rises to 19 as search called off
Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

Indonesia ferry sinking death toll rises to 19 as search called off

Indonesia ferry sinking death toll rises to 19 as search called off
  • The KM Ladang Pertiwi ran out of fuel and sank in bad weather while sailing through Indonesia’s Makassar Strait
  • Marine accidents are common in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian country of around 17,000 islands
Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

JAKARTA: The death toll of a ferry sinking in Indonesian waters rose to 19 on Monday, after a 10-day search and rescue operation was called off, authorities said.
The KM Ladang Pertiwi ran out of fuel and sank in bad weather while sailing through Indonesia’s Makassar Strait in South Sulawesi province on May 26.
News of the accident only reached officials two days later, prompting a search and rescue operation that involved local fishermen and tugboats passing through the strait.
Authorities rescued 31 passengers and crew, found four bodies and declared 15 missing before the search effort concluded. Those who were missing are now presumed dead.
“We are calling off the search because there are no signs that more victims could be found,” local search and rescue chief Djunaidi, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told AFP.
The ship’s captain, who survived the sinking, was named last week as a suspect for transporting passengers without the necessary permit and the ship’s owner was named as a suspect for hiring crew without the proper qualifications, local media reported.
Djunaidi said local fishermen who regularly sail the area were told to alert the authorities if they found more bodies.
He said the search operation could be reopened if there were any signs of survivors.
Djunaidi told a press conference Monday that the incident served as a reminder to “prioritize our safety.”
Marine accidents are common in Indonesia, a Southeast Asian country of around 17,000 islands where safety regulations are often laxly enforced.
In May, a ferry carrying more than 800 people ran aground in shallow waters off East Nusa Tenggara province and remained stuck for two days before being dislodged. No one was hurt in that accident.
In 2018, more than 150 people drowned when a ferry sank in one of the world’s deepest lakes on Sumatra island.

Topics: Indonesia

21 killed in southwest Nigeria church attack: Official

21 killed in southwest Nigeria church attack: Official
Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

21 killed in southwest Nigeria church attack: Official

21 killed in southwest Nigeria church attack: Official
  • The violence at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo town in Ondo State erupted during the morning service in a rare attack in the southwest of Nigeria, where jihadists and criminal gangs operate in other regions
Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

LAGOS: Gunmen who attacked a Catholic church on Sunday with explosives in southwest Nigeria killed 21 people and wounded others, a local government official said.
Richard Olatunde, spokesman for the Ondo State governor’s office, said that dynamite exploded inside the church in Owo town before gunmen opened fire through the windows during a service.
The violence at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo town in Ondo State erupted during the morning service in a rare attack in the southwest of Nigeria, where militants and criminal gangs operate in other regions.
Pope Francis said in a statement he had learned of the “death of dozens of faithful,” many children, during the celebration of the Christian holiday of the Pentecost.
“While the details of the incident are being clarified, Pope Francis prays for the victims and for the country,” he said.
No group claimed responsibility for the attack.
The motives and the exact death toll were not immediately clear, but President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the “heinous killing of worshippers.”
Ondo state governor Oluwarotimi Oluwarotimi Akeredolu said Sunday’s attack was a “vile and satanic attack” and appealed to the security forces to track down the assailants.
The attack comes a day before the ruling APC party starts primaries for its candidate in the 2023 election to replace Buhari, a former army commander who steps down after two terms in office.
Security will be a major challenge for whoever wins the race to govern Africa’s most populous country and the continent’s largest economy.
Gun and bomb attacks are rare in Ondo state and other parts of the southwest, but Nigeria’s military is battling a 12-year-old militant insurgency in the northeast, gangs in the northwest and separatist agitation in the southeast.
Parts of northwest and north-central Nigeria in particular have been increasingly plagued by heavily armed gangs who raid villages and target communities and schools for mass kidnapping attacks.

Topics: Nigeria church attack

Russia’s Lavrov cancels Serbia trip after countries close airspace

Russia’s Lavrov cancels Serbia trip after countries close airspace
Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

Russia’s Lavrov cancels Serbia trip after countries close airspace

Russia’s Lavrov cancels Serbia trip after countries close airspace
  • While Serbia has condemned Russia’s military action in Ukraine, it has not joined the European Union in imposing sanctions in Moscow
Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was forced to cancel a visit to Serbia on Monday after several of its neighbors prevented his plane from passing through their airspace, officials said.
Lavrov had been due to hold talks with top officials in Belgrade, one of Moscow’s few remaining allies in Europe since the launch of its military offensive in Ukraine earlier this year.
“The countries around Serbia have closed the channel of communication by refusing to authorize the overflight of the plane of Sergei Lavrov who was headed to Serbia,” Russian news agencies quoted ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.
“The Russian delegation should have arrived in Belgrade for talks. But the EU and NATO member countries closed their airspace.”
Serbian daily Vecernje Novosti reported that Bulgaria, Macedonia and Montenegro had refused access to their airspace.
A Russian diplomatic source told news agency Interfax there had been no choice but to cancel the visit.
“Russian diplomacy has not yet learned how to teleport,” the source said.
The chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the Russian parliament’s upper house, Konstantin Kosachev, suggested NATO was pressuring the three countries.
“We are talking about a NATO demarche, and without the United States it could not have happened,” Kosachev said on Telegram.
He accused NATO of “direct intervention” in bilateral ties between Russia and Serbia, and of “trying to seize and subjugate the rest of Europe.”
Atanas Atanasov, co-chairman of the right-wing Democratic Bulgaria, which is part of the ruling coalition, told public BNT television on Monday morning: “These are part of the measures that the free world places on Russia and they should continue.
“These things reflect on the activity of the Russian state and this is the aim of the measures that are put in place.”
Lavrov had been due to meet President Aleksandar Vucic, his counterpart Nikola Selakovic and Serbian Patriarch Porfirije.
While Serbia has condemned Russia’s military action in Ukraine, it has not joined the European Union in imposing sanctions in Moscow, despite its bid to join the bloc.
The two countries enjoy longstanding close ties and Belgrade recently signed a new three-year contract to receive Russian natural gas.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Sergei Lavrov Serbia

China says Canadian military jets increased reconnaissance, provocations

China says Canadian military jets increased reconnaissance, provocations
Updated 06 June 2022
Reuters

China says Canadian military jets increased reconnaissance, provocations

China says Canadian military jets increased reconnaissance, provocations
  • Canada’s military last week accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft as they monitor North Korea sanction evasions
Updated 06 June 2022
Reuters
BEIJING: China’s defense ministry said on Monday Canadian military jets have stepped up reconnaissance and provocations against China, endangering the Asian country’s national security.
The ministry said it opposes Canada’s provocative actions.
Wu Qian, spokesman at the Chinese defense ministry, said the Chinese military took reasonable measures to deal with Canada’s actions and have made ‘solemn representations’ via diplomatic channels.
Canada’s military last week accused Chinese warplanes of harassing its patrol aircraft as they monitor North Korea sanction evasions, sometimes forcing Canadian planes to divert from their flight paths.

El-Sisi launches initiative to provide 30 million coronavirus vaccines to African countries
El-Sisi launches initiative to provide 30 million coronavirus vaccines to African countries
Saudi Ministry of Investment witnesses 101 deals, $4bn in expected investments
Saudi Ministry of Investment witnesses 101 deals, $4bn in expected investments
Egyptian sovereign fund plans to launch IPO fund with $4bn assets 
Egyptian sovereign fund plans to launch IPO fund with $4bn assets 
UAE May PMI rises on growth in new orders: S&P Global
UAE May PMI rises on growth in new orders: S&P Global
Japan, UAE discuss stability in the global oil market
Japan, UAE discuss stability in the global oil market

