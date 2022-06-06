You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon urges US envoy to end maritime dispute with Israel

Lebanon urges US envoy to end maritime dispute with Israel

Lebanon urges US envoy to end maritime dispute with Israel
Israel and Lebanon, which have been officially at war since Israel’s creation in 1948, both claim some 860 square kilometers of the Mediterranean Sea. Above, an Israeli navy vessel off the coast of Rosh Hanikra. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6hewv

Updated 17 sec ago
AP

Lebanon urges US envoy to end maritime dispute with Israel

Lebanon urges US envoy to end maritime dispute with Israel
  • US-mediated indirect talks between Lebanon and Israel have been stalled for months amid disagreement within Lebanon over how big the disputed area is
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: The Lebanese government invited on Monday a US envoy mediating between Lebanon and Israel over their disputed maritime border to return to Beirut as soon as possible to work out an agreement amid rising tensions along the border.
The invitation for Amos Hochstein, a senior adviser for energy security at the US State Department, came a day after Israel set up an oil rig at its designated location at the Karish field, which Israel says is part of its UN-recognized exclusive economic zone. Lebanon insists it is in a disputed area.
The US-mediated indirect talks between Lebanon and Israel have been stalled for months amid disagreement within Lebanon over how big the disputed area is.
Lebanon is home to the heavily armed militant Hezbollah group, which is backed by Iran and has fought several wars with Israel. Hezbollah has also warned it would use its weapons to protect Lebanon’s business rights.
On Sunday, Lebanon warned Israel not to start drilling in the Karish field and President Michel Aoun said maritime border negotiations have not ended, adding that any move by Israel will be considered “a provocation and hostile act.”
Aoun’s office said Lebanon formally informed the United Nations in February that Karish is part of the disputed area and that the UN Security Council should prevent Israel from drilling there in order “to avoid steps that could form a threat to international peace and security.”
The Israeli energy ministry confirmed that the oil rig arrived Sunday, after a five-week sail from Singapore. The ministry said that the Karish field is projected to provide half of Israel’s demand for natural gas and will allow greater exports to neighboring Egypt and Jordan.
Israel’s Energy Minister Karine Elharrar said in an interview on Monday with Army Radio that the field was “entirely in undisputed territory” and called on Lebanon to return to indirect negotiations.
“It’s not even (above) the southern line that Lebanon submitted to the United Nations. Even according to the United Nations, it’s not in Lebanon,” she said. Elharrar added that the Israeli defense ministry is taking the necessary steps to protect the rig, without elaborating further.
On Monday, the office of Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that he has agreed with Aoun to invite Hochstein to return to Beirut for talks on the border dispute and “to work on concluding them as soon as possible in order to prevent any escalation that will not serve the stability that the region is currently witnessing.”
Israel and Lebanon, which have been officially at war since Israel’s creation in 1948, both claim some 860 square kilometers of the Mediterranean Sea. Lebanon hopes to unleash offshore oil and gas production as it grapples with an economic crisis.
Last year, the Lebanese delegation — a mix of army generals and professionals — offered a new map that pushes for an additional 1,430 square kilometers.
An official at the office of Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said “Karish is a natural gas reservoir within Israel’s UN-recognized exclusive economic zone.” The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, said that the Lebanese themselves had recognized it as Israeli waters in the past.

Topics: Lebanon Israel

Related

Special US urges Lebanon to resolve maritime border issue with Israel
Middle-East
US urges Lebanon to resolve maritime border issue with Israel
Special Lebanon resumes maritime border talks with Israel in a weak position
Middle-East
Lebanon resumes maritime border talks with Israel in a weak position

British man gets 15 years in Iraq over smuggling artifacts

British man gets 15 years in Iraq over smuggling artifacts
Jim Fitton, left, and Volker Waldmann outside a courtroom in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (File/AP)
Updated 06 June 2022
AP

British man gets 15 years in Iraq over smuggling artifacts

British man gets 15 years in Iraq over smuggling artifacts
  • Jim Fitton and the German national, Volker Waldman, were arrested in Baghdad airport on March 20 after airport security discovered the items in their luggage
Updated 06 June 2022
AP

BAGHDAD: A British citizen was sentenced by an Iraqi court to 15 years in prison on charges of smuggling artifacts out of the country, in a case that has attracted international attention.
The verdict handed down to retired geologist Jim Fitton shocked the court in Baghdad, including his defense attorney.
A German national tried with Fitton was found not to have criminal intent in the case and will be released.
“I thought the worst case scenario would be one year, with suspension,” Fitton’s lawyer Thair Soud, visibly shocked, told The Associated Press.
Judge Jabir Abd Jabir found that by picking up the items, found to be artefacts dating older than 200 years according to a technical government investigation, and intending to transport them out of the country, Fitton had criminal intent to smuggle them.
The judge did not consider Soud’s arguments that laid out Fitton’s ignorance of Iraqi laws and the value of the items he pitched up. Fitton and the German national, Volker Waldman, were arrested in Baghdad airport on March 20 after airport security discovered the items in their luggage. They had been part of a tourism expedition across the country’s ancient sites. Their case has received international attention at a time when Iraq hopes to boost its nascent tourism sector.
Waldman’s defense team has said the German tourist had been carrying the pieces for Fitton but that he did not pick them up from the site. Both men are charged with smuggling based on the country’s antiquities laws, and could potentially face the death penalty. However, officials have said that was only a remote possibility.
Soud said he intents to appeal the sentence immediately. It is not clear if Fitton can serve out his sentence in his home country, this would require a bilateral agreement between Iraq and the UK.

Topics: Iraq Britain

Related

Iraqi refugee crowned world’s fastest pizza maker
Offbeat
Iraqi refugee crowned world’s fastest pizza maker
Iraqi activists suffering in ‘environment of fear’: UN
Middle-East
Iraqi activists suffering in ‘environment of fear’: UN

Death toll in southwestern Iran tower collapse rises to 41

Death toll in southwestern Iran tower collapse rises to 41
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Death toll in southwestern Iran tower collapse rises to 41

Death toll in southwestern Iran tower collapse rises to 41
  • It’s unclear how many more people remain unaccounted for in the collapse of the still under-construction tower at the Metropol Building in Abadan
  • Rescuers were still working and families still waiting for word of their loved ones despite promises the search operation would be finished by now
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

The death toll in the collapse of a building in southwestern Iran rose Monday to at least 41, state media reported, two weeks after the disaster struck.
Ehsun Abbaspour, the governor of the city of Abadan, gave the figure based on an official report, state television said.
The May 23 collapse at the Metropol Building some 660 kilometers (410 miles) southwest of the capital, Tehran, has dredged up painful memories of past national disasters and shined a spotlight on shoddy construction practices, government corruption and negligence in Iran.
The structural building failure in the oil-rich but impoverished Khuzestan province has focused public attention on shoddy construction practices and prompted mass allegations of government corruption and negligence. Authorities have arrested 13 people as part of a broad probe into the disaster, including Abadan’s mayor, Hossein Hamidpour, who resigned last Friday.
Protesters have gathered in mourning at the collapse site, denouncing top officials and demanding accountability, according to videos widely shared on social media and analyzed by The Associated Press. However, reporting on events in Abadan remains extremely difficult as the threat of arrest looms. Authorities have disrupted Internet access, according to experts, restricting people’s ability to share videos and information.
In an effort to address public mistrust, President Ebrahim Raisi last Friday paid a surprise visit to Abadan, where he surveyed the disaster site and offered personal condolences to the families of victims. During his trip, businessmen lodged complaints about the scope of corruption in local government, state-run media reported.
Raisi vowed the government would “not hesitate to deal with the offenders” and would “monitor construction more closely, especially high-rise buildings.”
“The perpetrators should know that the passage of time will not absolve them of responsibility and accountability,” he said.
Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also touched on events in Abadan during his live televised speech on Saturday — providing further indication of their seriousness.
In his first speech outside his residence since the pandemic struck Iran, Khamenei warned of severe consequences for those who violated regulations and may have helped cause the disaster in Abadan.
“Those responsible must be brought to justice, their punishment should serve as a lesson for others, and similar incidents in future should be avoided,” he said.
Khamenei also blamed the recent outbreak of protests in the restive Khuzestan province on Iran’s “enemies,” including “treacherous Iranians” abroad, who he said try to harm the country’s interest through “psychological warfare and online campaigns.”
Reza Pahlavi, in exile in the US, the eldest son of Iran’s deposed monarch before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, last week seized on reports of growing anger in Abadan to call for the creation of a “unified front against the Islamic Republic.”

Topics: Iran Abadan Khuzestan Ebrahim Raisi Ali Khamenei

Related

Angry Iranians confront cleric at Abadan tower collapse that killed 32
Middle-East
Angry Iranians confront cleric at Abadan tower collapse that killed 32
Death toll rises to 10 after building collapses in Iran’s Abadan city photos
Middle-East
Death toll rises to 10 after building collapses in Iran’s Abadan city

Israel extends detention of French-Palestinian lawyer

Israel extends detention of French-Palestinian lawyer
Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

Israel extends detention of French-Palestinian lawyer

Israel extends detention of French-Palestinian lawyer
  • An Israeli military court sentenced Hamouri to administrative detention in March
  • He has been arrested and jailed by Israeli authorities on several occasions, including in 2005
Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: A French-Palestinian lawyer will spend at least three more months detained without charge under a controversial Israeli practice, court documents show.
Israeli authorities overnight Sunday-Monday extended the detention of Salah Hamouri, 37, under what is known as administrative detention, according to the documents.
The practice allows suspects to be detained for renewable periods of up to six months.
An Israeli military court sentenced Hamouri to administrative detention in March. It accused him of being a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), and said he “endangers security in the region.”
Hamouri, who holds French citizenship, denies being a member of the PFLP.
The PFLP has been implicated in several fatal attacks on Israelis and is considered by Israel, the United States and the European Union as a “terrorist group.”
The military court documents, sent to his lawyers and seen by AFP, say that his administrative detention has been extended to September 5.
Hamouri has been arrested and jailed by Israeli authorities on several occasions, including in 2005.
Following that arrest, he was tried and convicted by an Israeli court on charges of plotting to assassinate Ovadia Yossef, a prominent Israeli rabbi and spiritual leader of the ultra-Orthodox Shas political party.
Hamouri was released in December 2011 as part of a swap of more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners for Gilad Shalit, a soldier held captive in Gaza for more than five years.
He has always maintained his innocence.
In April Hamouri, along with rights groups, filed a complaint in France against surveillance firm NSO Group for having “illegally infiltrated” his mobile phone with the spyware Pegasus.
He is one of several Palestinian activists whose phones were hacked using the Pegasus malware, according to a report in November by human rights groups.
Israel says administrative detention is intended to allow authorities to hold suspects while continuing to gather evidence, with the aim of preventing attacks or security offenses in the meantime.
But Palestinians, human rights groups and members of the international community have criticized the system. They say Israel abuses the measure.

Topics: Israel

Related

Israel frees French-Palestinian after 13 months without trial
Middle-East
Israel frees French-Palestinian after 13 months without trial
Special Israel spied on Palestinian human rights defenders, investigators claim
Middle-East
Israel spied on Palestinian human rights defenders, investigators claim

Iranian dissident journalist Moradi ‘abducted’ in Turkey

The killing of Masoud Molavi Vardanjani in 2019 ‘was clearly a hostile act that was met with a response.’ (Reuters)
The killing of Masoud Molavi Vardanjani in 2019 ‘was clearly a hostile act that was met with a response.’ (Reuters)
Updated 06 June 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Iranian dissident journalist Moradi ‘abducted’ in Turkey

The killing of Masoud Molavi Vardanjani in 2019 ‘was clearly a hostile act that was met with a response.’ (Reuters)
  • News of his disappearance may complicate Iranian FM’s visit to Ankara
Updated 06 June 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: The disappearance of Mohammed Bagher Moradi, an Iranian dissident journalist who took shelter in Turkey nine years ago, has fueled concerns that he is another victim of Iranian intelligence and abduction operations that have been active in the region.

Moradi, who sought asylum in Turkey after fleeing Iran during a trial over his critical news coverage, disappeared on May 30. His father believes his son was abducted by Iranian operatives since he had been followed by Iranian intelligence for a while in capital Ankara. His family filed a criminal complaint with the local Turkish prosecutor’s office.
In 2013, Moradi, a member of Saraye Ahl-e Ghalam (Writer’s Association), was given a five-year prison sentence term on the charge of “illegal gathering and collusion against national security.”
For Iranian dissidents, Turkey has become a safe haven or a transit point to reach European countries if their legal status remains unclear.
The reciprocal visa-free travel regime between Iran and Turkey provides Iranians with the chance to stay and move freely for up to 90 days in Turkey.

Mohammed Bagher Moradi. (Supplied photo)


However, this has not gone unnoticed by Iranian intelligence operatives who established espionage networks in the country to kidnap or assassinate dissidents despite the bilateral commitments between the two countries to cooperate against human trafficking and terrorism.
Oubai Shahbandar, a defense and security analyst, thinks it’s clear that Iranian intelligence operatives are still carrying out terror and kidnap operations that target Turkey.
“The assassination of (the dissident) Masoud Molavi Vardanjani in the middle of a busy street in Istanbul in 2019 was clearly a hostile act that was met with a response. That the Iranians are still carrying out brazen attacks shows how little Tehran cares for international norms and respect for sovereignty,” he told Arab News.
Turkish authorities arrested several suspects over their links to Vardanjani, who was a former intelligence operative for Iran. This included a staff member of the Iranian Consulate in Istanbul named Mohammed Reza Naserzade, who was held in February 2021, but Tehran denied any involvement with the murder.
Before he was shot dead in Istanbul, the Iranian dissident began sharing bombshell social media posts on the corruption of Iranian officials.
Last year, a high-ranking pilot from the Iranian army who took shelter in Turkey in 2018 filed a complaint with Turkish authorities claiming that some people tried to abduct him and his spouse several times in a bid to deliver him to Iranian intelligence. Eight people were arrested in September 2021 in connection with the incident.
Earlier this year, Turkish intelligence thwarted another plot by Iranian operatives to kill an Israeli-Turkish businessperson on Iran’s orders.
Yair Geller, a 75-year-old Istanbul-based tycoon who invested in machine and defense industries in Turkey, was targeted by a nine-person network that was gathered by Iran’s intelligence agency in response to the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in what Tehran claimed was an Israeli operation.
The attempt was foiled following a month-long surveillance operation by the Turkish intelligence agency.
Jason Brodsky, policy director of the group United Against a Nuclear Iran, told Arab News that the case of Moradi is just one more example of Iran’s long history of using Turkey as a launch pad to target Iranian dissidents.
However, he doesn’t think the operation itself was primarily motivated by Turkey’s warming relations with Israel.
“It is more that Iran has found a permissive environment in Turkey to operate, not to mention the geographic advantages for its security forces in being able to quickly smuggle their targets into Iranian territory,” Brodsky said.
Last week, Israel’s National Security Council issued a travel warning for Turkey, claiming there was a concrete threat to Israelis by “Iranian terrorist operatives” there and in nearby countries.
According to Brodsky, Israel’s recent travel warning for Israelis in Turkey is one more example of how infiltrated Turkey is with Iranian intelligence.
“These revelations come ahead of the Iranian foreign minister’s visit to Turkey on Monday — his first since taking office. Despite Iran’s reach inside Turkey, there are still irritants in the bilateral relationship over water, Iran-backed militias’ targeting of Turkish forces in Iraq and other issues. The news about the Moradi case will add yet another complication during the Iranian foreign minister’s visit,” he added.
In February, 16 suspects belonging to a network were arrested over their ties to Iranian intelligence in bringing back Iranian dissidents back to their homeland. The network was discovered following a detailed investigation by Turkish intelligence. They were accused of political and military espionage, as well as of abduction.
In its previous operations in Turkey, the network smuggled another Iranian dissident, former Col. Mashali Firouze, back to Iran, while its attempts to abduct former naval officer Mohammed Rezaei and economist Shahnam Golshani were botched.
Regarding the timing of the Iranian operatives’ abduction attempts in Turkey, Shahbandar said it is definitely not random.
“It is a sign of Iran’s desperation as the economy collapses and protests spread further across the country,” he said.

Topics: Iranian journalist Moradi

Related

Iranian resistance disrupts state apparatus on anniversary of Ayatollah Khomeini’s death
Middle-East
Iranian resistance disrupts state apparatus on anniversary of Ayatollah Khomeini’s death
Update Iran’s supreme leader says oil taken from Greek tankers
Middle-East
Iran’s supreme leader says oil taken from Greek tankers

Palestinian farmers sound alarm over foot-and-mouth outbreak

Mohammed Basheer tours his farm in the village of Wadi Al-Faraa after major foot-and-mouth outbreak hit West Bank. (AFP)
Mohammed Basheer tours his farm in the village of Wadi Al-Faraa after major foot-and-mouth outbreak hit West Bank. (AFP)
Updated 05 June 2022
AFP

Palestinian farmers sound alarm over foot-and-mouth outbreak

Mohammed Basheer tours his farm in the village of Wadi Al-Faraa after major foot-and-mouth outbreak hit West Bank. (AFP)
  • Palestinian Authority blamed for halting a vaccine drive that had proven essential in protecting livestock
Updated 05 June 2022
AFP

NABLUS: An outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in the West Bank early this year has killed thousands of livestock, pushing Palestinian farmers already living under occupation to the brink of bankruptcy.

Mohammed Basheer said he had to incinerate hundreds of his dead lambs after the outbreak devastated livestock across the West Bank, leaving him with more than just a stinging financial loss.
For Basheer, the ordeal underlines the unique challenges facing farmers in the occupied Palestinian territory, who complain that they are underserved by the Palestinian Authority and face constant threats from Jewish settlers.

FASTFACT

A new strain of foot-and-mouth disease, which causes potentially lethal fevers and blisters in young animals, was detected in livestock last November in Jordan.

“I got no help from the PA, not even a telephone call,” Basheer, who owns thousands of livestock near the city of Nablus, said, voicing frustration over what he described as inaction from the Palestinian Agriculture Ministry.
Palestinian farmers blamed the PA for halting a vaccinations program that had proven essential in protecting livestock against an endemic disease.
And with animals absent from large stretches of grazing land, farmers fear land grabs from Jewish settlers who have repeatedly set up illegal outposts on West Bank land they claim is unused.
The PA “should protect us because we protect the land,” Basheer said. “The farms protect the land ... If you remove the farmers, Israel takes the land.”
A new strain of foot-and-mouth disease, which causes potentially lethal fevers and blisters in young animals, was detected in livestock last November in Jordan.
It soon spread across the West Bank, a territory occupied by Israel since 1967, and heavily reliant on agriculture.
But the PA’s Agriculture Ministry has not carried out a regular vaccination drive since 2019. A ministry official, who requested anonymity, said a normal year sees 60 to 70 percent of goats and sheep in the West Bank vaccinated against the disease.
That figure dropped to 20 percent in 2020 and 2021, the official said.
The ministry blamed the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the disease vaccines were harder to source as vaccine-makers worldwide pivoted operations to meet demand for COVID-19 jabs.
The ministry also blamed Israel, claiming it obstructed the PA from procuring sufficient supply.
The Israeli Defense Ministry body responsible for civil affairs in the Palestinian territories said the allegation was false.
“There has been no formal request from the Palestinian Authority for the import of such vaccines,” the body said in a statement.
“Nonetheless, considering the health requirement that has arisen, the State of Israel has transferred vaccine doses that were in its possession to the Palestinian Authority.”
The Palestinian ministry has officially confirmed around 2,000 animal deaths as a result of the FMD strain this year.
But farmers and the agriculture ministry official said livestock deaths were likely far higher than the acknowledged toll.
Basheer said FMD losses had cost him $150,000 and accused Israel of hoarding vaccines.

Topics: Palestine Israel

Related

US Congress members denounce Israeli restrictions on academic freedom in Palestine
World
US Congress members denounce Israeli restrictions on academic freedom in Palestine
Attacks on education staff, facilities surge in Palestine, Syria and Yemen, says Human Rights Watch
Middle-East
Attacks on education staff, facilities surge in Palestine, Syria and Yemen, says Human Rights Watch

Latest updates

Saudi retail giant Al Othaim expands to 312 stores in Q1: Argaam
Saudi retail giant Al Othaim expands to 312 stores in Q1: Argaam
Lebanon urges US envoy to end maritime dispute with Israel
Lebanon urges US envoy to end maritime dispute with Israel
EFG Hermes Corp-Solutions successfully closes $27m bond issuance
EFG Hermes Corp-Solutions successfully closes $27m bond issuance
Canada’s CDPQ invests $5bn in DP World’s UAE assets
Canada’s CDPQ invests $5bn in DP World’s UAE assets
Egypt’s May PMI signals health of the non-oil private sector is still worsening: S&P Global
Egypt’s May PMI signals health of the non-oil private sector is still worsening: S&P Global

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.