Streamer Shahid partners with Barajoun Entertainment to produce animated originals

Streamer Shahid partners with Barajoun Entertainment to produce animated originals
Streamer Shahid partners with Barajoun Entertainment to produce animated originals
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Streamer Shahid partners with Barajoun Entertainment to produce animated originals

Streamer Shahid partners with Barajoun Entertainment to produce animated originals
  • The first joint production, based on a sci-fi novel and featuring the voice of a well-known Arab actor, is due to launch on Shahid VIP in July
  • ‘This is an important move that encourages the development of the overall animation industry in the region,’ said Barajoun Entertainment founder Ayman Jamal
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: MBC Group’s streaming platform Shahid has signed a partnership deal with animation and visual effects studio Barajoun Entertainment to produce original animated content in Arabic.

As part of the agreement, Barajoun will produce five original, Arabic-language animations that will stream exclusively under the Shahid Originals banner on Shahid VIP over the next three years.

“One of our missions has always been to tell the diverse and varied stories of the region to the rest of the world, conveying our great heritage, civilizations, cultures and lifestyles to viewers everywhere,” said Tareq Al-Ibrahim, the director of MBC1, MBC Drama, and Shahid VIP Content.

“It is important for us to tell stories that reflect the reality of the region, carry its values, reflect its history and even foresee its future.”

Through the collaboration, the companies aim to grow and promote original Arabic animated content that features diverse stories with local and international appeal, as well as mentor and support animators and other content creators by providing a platform for their work, according to a joint statement.

“This is an important move that encourages the development of the overall animation industry in the region,” said Ayman Jamal, founder and producer of Barajoun Entertainment.

“With Shahid being the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform, I am looking forward to seeing this collaboration contribute toward the development of more Saudi and Arab talent working in the fields of writing, graphic design, modeling and animation, as well as performance and voice acting — all specialties of this vital industry that attracts viewers from across the world.”

Barajoun will also work with MBC Group to develop related products for the five productions, such as merchandise and games, Jamal said.

The first collaborative project is based on a science fiction novel and will feature the voice of a well-known Arab actor, whose name has yet to be revealed. It is due to launch on Shahid VIP in July.

Topics: Shahid partners Barajoun Entertainment Shahid VIP

Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

TikTok launches second edition of T-Talks series

TikTok launches second edition of T-Talks series
  • Creators to share personal stories and inspire viewers
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: TikTok has launched the second edition of its inspirational T-Talks series in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The first edition was launched in November last year and featured three episodes under the theme #VoicesForHope with the intention of continuing to raise awareness about breast cancer following October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“We are looking to build on the success of the inaugural edition of T-Talks, and we look forward to another series featuring local talents who continue to inspire creativity and bring joy,” said Hany Kamel, content operations director at TikTok MENA.

Although the second edition does not have a specific theme, it will celebrate creators across the areas of education, travel, music and food, allowing viewers to get an inside look at the lives of their favorite creators.

The line-up of creators includes movie reviewer @nadsreviews, lifestyle and travel blogger @hayayasmeen, chef @m7md.cooks, singer @bsmallaofficial, award-winning dancer and choreographer @zouba_official, and music creator @yasso_ng.

These creators will share their stories and experiences through a series of light-hearted interviews.

“With the second series of T-Talks, we aim to further engage our community and appeal to young audiences through innovative content that is both informative and entertaining,” Kamel added.

The second edition of T-Talks can be viewed here.

Topics: TikTok second edition

Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal

Experts have said Musk can’t unilaterally place the deal on hold. (AFP PHOTO / TED CONFERENCES / RYAN LASH)
Experts have said Musk can’t unilaterally place the deal on hold. (AFP PHOTO / TED CONFERENCES / RYAN LASH)
Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal

Experts have said Musk can’t unilaterally place the deal on hold. (AFP PHOTO / TED CONFERENCES / RYAN LASH)
  • Musk threatens to walk away from his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, and accuses the company of withholding fake-account data
Updated 06 June 2022
AFP

DETROIT: Elon Musk is threatening to walk away from his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter, accusing the company of refusing to give him information about its spam bot accounts.
Lawyers for the Tesla and SpaceX CEO made the threat in a letter to Twitter dated Monday. That letter was included in a filing from Twitter with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The letter says Musk has repeatedly asked for the information since May 9, about a month after his offer to buy the company, so he could evaluate how many of the company’s 229 million accounts are fake.
Shares of Twitter Inc. tumbled more than 5 percent at the opening bell Monday.
A message was left early Monday seeking comment from Twitter.
The lawyers say in the letter that Twitter has offered only to provide details about the company’s testing methods. But they contend that’s “tantamount to refusing Mr. Musk’s data requests.” Musk wants data so he can do his own verification of what he says are Twitter’s lax methodologies.
The lawyers say that based on Twitter’s latest correspondence, Musk believes the company is resisting and thwarting his information rights under the April merger agreement.
“This is a clear material breach of Twitter’s obligations under the merger agreement and Mr. Musk reserves all rights resulting therefrom, including his right not to consummate the transaction and his right to terminate the merger agreement,” the letter says.
Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has said the company has consistently estimated that fewer than 5 percent of Twitter accounts are fake. Twitter has disclosed its bot estimates to the US Securities and Exchange Commission for years, while also cautioning that its estimate might be too low.
The bot problem also reflects a longtime fixation for Musk, one of Twitter’s most active celebrity users, whose name and likeness are often mimicked by fake accounts promoting cryptocurrency scams. Musk appears to think such bots are also a problem for most other Twitter users, as well as advertisers who take out ads on the platform based on how many real people they expect to reach.
Experts have said Musk can’t unilaterally place the deal on hold, although that hasn’t stopped him from acting as though he can. If he walks away, he could be on the hook for a $1 billion breakup fee.
The Twitter sale agreement allows Musk to get out of the deal if there is a “material adverse effect” caused by the company. It defines that as a change that negatively affects Twitter’s business or financial conditions.
In the letter, Musk attorney Mike Ringler points to a spat over a June 1 letter from Twitter in which the company said its information obligations are limited to facilitating the closing of the sale. It says Twitter is obligated to provide data for any reasonable business purpose needed to complete the deal.
Twitter also has to cooperate with Musk’s effort to get the financing for the deal, including providing information that’s “reasonably requested” by Musk, the letter states.
The letter contends that Musk is not required to explain his rationale for requesting data or submit to “new conditions the company has attempted to impose on his contractual right to the requested data.”
It alleges that Musk is entitled to the data about the core of Twitter’s business model so he can prepare the transition to his ownership.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

Saudi Mediathon launches workshops to develop ideas and projects

The Mediathon serves as a collaborative platform for creative solutions that tackle modern-day media. (SPA)
The Mediathon serves as a collaborative platform for creative solutions that tackle modern-day media. (SPA)
Updated 05 June 2022
Ghadi Joudah

Saudi Mediathon launches workshops to develop ideas and projects

The Mediathon serves as a collaborative platform for creative solutions that tackle modern-day media. (SPA)
  • Over 20 specialist mentors are leading the sessions and they are allocated to each team, working together through Zoom
Updated 05 June 2022
Ghadi Joudah

JEDDAH: Stage five of a “Mediathon” began on Sunday, with two days of specialist and business-led workshops to develop the ideas and projects of competitors.

Earlier this year, the Acting Minister of Media Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi announced the launch of the Mediathon to encourage and foster creative thinking in media.

Stage five comprises virtual workshops and mentoring, with 10 hours of thorough presentations to give participants the necessary knowledge and guidance.

The workshops are being offered in cooperation with DMZ, a leading digital media startup incubator at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Over 20 specialist mentors are leading the sessions and they are allocated to each team, working together through Zoom.

This stage aims to qualify the competing teams for the in-person marathon, which will be announced through official channels.

One of Sunday’s four workshops was about idea development. It was presented by the manager of the Thakaa Center, which specializes in the Internet of Things and cybersecurity, Thunayyan Al-Thunayyan.

Al-Qasabi said the Mediathon promoted competition between media and business professionals to present creative solutions for media challenges through projects and initiatives.

“We are all eager to receive the ideas of creators from citizens of this country, to achieve a better media future that meets the aspirations,” he added.

There are several qualifying idea categories for the Mediathon: traditional media presentation, data collection, monitoring and analysis of media, the advancement of international communication, and bridging the gap between academic knowledge and professional practice.

The Mediathon also serves as a collaborative platform for creative solutions that tackle modern-day media and related technology challenges in the Kingdom.

The winning teams will be linked with the relevant government bodies to facilitate the implementation of their projects.

Topics: Mediathon

Ukraine grants citizenship to top Russian journalist who denounced war

Ukraine grants citizenship to top Russian journalist who denounced war
Updated 03 June 2022
Reuters

Ukraine grants citizenship to top Russian journalist who denounced war

Ukraine grants citizenship to top Russian journalist who denounced war
  • Russia has been seeking the arrest of Nevzorov, accusing him of spreading false information
  • Nevzorov confirmed he had received Ukrainian citizenship in a statement on Telegram messenger
Updated 03 June 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Ukraine has granted citizenship to prominent Russian journalist Alexander Nevzorov who fled Russia with his wife after denouncing the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine, a senior Ukrainian official said on Friday.
Russia has been seeking the arrest of Nevzorov, accusing him of spreading false information about what Moscow portrays as its “special military operation” in Ukraine. He and his wife fled Russia in March.
Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister said the authorities in Kyiv had granted citizenship to Nevzorov and his wife Lydia.
Nevzorov confirmed he had received Ukrainian citizenship in a statement on Telegram messenger in which he said Russia’s war was a crime and Ukraine its victim.
“I take the side of the victim. And I am damn grateful to those tormented, desperate, bloodied people of Ukraine who allowed me to take my place among them,” he said.
Russia launched an investigation against Nevzorov, whose YouTube channel has over 1.8 million subscribers, after he reported that Russian forces had deliberately shelled a maternity hospital in the city of Mariupol.
Russia has denied the bombing accusing Ukraine of a “staged provocation.”
The investigation was launched after Russia in March passed a law that envisages jail terms of up to 15 years for intentionally spreading “fake” news about Russia’s military.
Last December, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law that simplified the acquisition of Ukrainian citizenship for Russians who are persecuted for political reasons in their own country.
The president’s office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
Millions of people have been displaced and thousands killed in what Kyiv and the West say is a war of aggression and what Moscow describes as a campaign to disarm its southern neighbor and root out people it calls dangerous nationalists.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Alexander Nevzorov citizenship

Twitter says waiting period for Musk’s deal has expired

Twitter says waiting period for Musk’s deal has expired
Updated 03 June 2022
Reuters

Twitter says waiting period for Musk's deal has expired

Twitter says waiting period for Musk’s deal has expired
  • Completion of the deal is now subject to remaining customary closing conditions
  • The development comes as Musk said last month that the Twitter deal was "temporarily on hold"
Updated 03 June 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Twitter Inc. said on Friday the waiting period under the HSR Act for Elon Musk’s $44-billion acquisition of the social media firm has expired.
Completion of the deal is now subject to remaining customary closing conditions, including approval by Twitter stockholders and the receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, Twitter said.
The HSR Act, or the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act, requires parties to report large transactions to both the Federal Trade Commission and the US Department of Justice Antitrust Division for review.
The development comes as Musk said last month that the Twitter deal was “temporarily on hold,” while he sought more information about the proportion of fake accounts on the platform.
Musk has secured funding for the deal, which includes $33.5 billion through equity financing and $13 billion through loans against Twitter.
Twitter’s shares rose about 2 percent to $40.62 in premarket trading.

Topics: Twitter Elon Musk

