Streamer Shahid partners with Barajoun Entertainment to produce animated originals

DUBAI: MBC Group’s streaming platform Shahid has signed a partnership deal with animation and visual effects studio Barajoun Entertainment to produce original animated content in Arabic.

As part of the agreement, Barajoun will produce five original, Arabic-language animations that will stream exclusively under the Shahid Originals banner on Shahid VIP over the next three years.

“One of our missions has always been to tell the diverse and varied stories of the region to the rest of the world, conveying our great heritage, civilizations, cultures and lifestyles to viewers everywhere,” said Tareq Al-Ibrahim, the director of MBC1, MBC Drama, and Shahid VIP Content.

“It is important for us to tell stories that reflect the reality of the region, carry its values, reflect its history and even foresee its future.”

Through the collaboration, the companies aim to grow and promote original Arabic animated content that features diverse stories with local and international appeal, as well as mentor and support animators and other content creators by providing a platform for their work, according to a joint statement.

“This is an important move that encourages the development of the overall animation industry in the region,” said Ayman Jamal, founder and producer of Barajoun Entertainment.

“With Shahid being the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform, I am looking forward to seeing this collaboration contribute toward the development of more Saudi and Arab talent working in the fields of writing, graphic design, modeling and animation, as well as performance and voice acting — all specialties of this vital industry that attracts viewers from across the world.”

Barajoun will also work with MBC Group to develop related products for the five productions, such as merchandise and games, Jamal said.

The first collaborative project is based on a science fiction novel and will feature the voice of a well-known Arab actor, whose name has yet to be revealed. It is due to launch on Shahid VIP in July.