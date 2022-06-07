Vuillermoz caps comeback with Dauphine stage and race lead

You are here

Totalenergies team's Alexis Vuillermoz celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the 2nd stage of the 74th edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race in Brives-Charensac on June 6, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 07 June 2022
  • 'It’s amazing. After two years of hardship... I could have stopped my career. But despite everything I wanted to come back,' says the 34-year-old Frenchman
BRIVES-CHARENSAC, France: Alexis Vuillermoz, a veteran who feared for his life after a crash last season, capped his recovery by winning a frantic sprint on Monday to take the overall lead in the Criterium du Dauphine.

The 34-year-old Frenchman broke a kneecap in 2020 and then crashed badly in the Tour of Switzerland last June.

“A year ago, I fractured my pelvis. The doctors said it was the end of my career. I was even afraid for my life, I ended up in intensive care,” he said at the finish on Monday.

“It’s amazing. After two years of hardship... I could have stopped my career. But despite everything I wanted to come back.”

Vuillermoz started the season strongly, with half-a-dozen top-10 finishes.

“All that was missing was the victory. This is the icing on the cake,” he said.

Vuillermoz was part of a small, early, breakaway in the 170km second stage to Brives-Charensac.

He was not supposed to join the escape, “to save strength for the next stage.”

“But the break went off and I said to myself ‘we’ll see, never mind tomorrow’,” he added.

“That’s the attacking bike racing I like.”

The five riders built a lead of nearly four and a half minutes before nursing their shrinking advantage over the final kilometers.

With the charging peloton closing in, Frenchman Olivier Le Gac of Groupama seemed to catch out the other breakaway riders with an early surge for the line.

But Vuillermoz, riding for TotalEnergies, and Norwegian Anders Skaarseth of Uno-X gave chase and passed inches from the line.

“The sprint was a bit messy,” said Vuillermoz.

“I saw Olivier launch the sprint from very far away at 300 meters, he opened a small gap. I didn’t think I would be able to come back, but I saw that he got stuck a little bit at the 50 meters.”

The long sprint gave the winner an asthma attack.

“But I know how to manage it, you just have to relax.”

Jumbo’s Wout Van Aert led the pack home five seconds behind, but could not save his overall lead.

“I did a good sprint, but it’s a shame to win for sixth place rather than for the win,” said Van Aert.

The first three picked up enough bonus seconds to move to the top of the standings.

The yellow jersey is “a kid’s dream” said Vuillermoz.

He is three seconds ahead of Skaarseth, four ahead of Le Gac and five clear of Belgian star Van Aert.

“The breakaway played it smart, hats off to them,” said Van Aert.

Vuillermoz took the ninth win of a career that includes a 2015 Tour de France stage victory on the Mur de Bretagne.

Tuesday’s 169-kilometer-long third stage is a hilly ride from Saint-Paulien to Chastreix-Sancy in central France.

“I have never worn a distinctive jersey before, it will be a very nice day,” said Vuillermoz. “I think it will be hard to keep it after today’s efforts but I’m going to fight, I’m not going to give up.”

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur reaches career-high No.4 in WTA rankings

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur reaches career-high No.4 in WTA rankings
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur reaches career-high No.4 in WTA rankings

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur reaches career-high No.4 in WTA rankings
  • The 27-year-old broke into the top 5 for the first time despite an early exit at the French Open
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

Tunisian star Ons Jabeur has risen to number four in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings, the highest position yet of her career, despite an early exit at the just-concluded French Open.

Last month, Jabeur made history by becoming the first African or Arab player to win a WTA Masters 1000 event when she defeated Jessica Pegula of the US in the final of the Madrid Open.

The 7-5, 0-6, 6-2 win saw the 27-year-old rise to number seven in the rankings; and a week later she lost the final of the Italian Open in Rome 6-2, 6-2 to world number one Iga Swiatek of Poland.

Despite that loss, she entered Roland Garros as one of the title contenders. However, the sixth-seeded Tunisian suffered a 3-6, 7-6, 7-5 loss to Magda Linette of Poland in the first round.

In 2021, Jabeur became the first Arab player to enter the women’s top 10.

Saudi Arabia draw with Japan, top group at u-23 Asian Cup

Saudi Arabia draw with Japan, top group at u-23 Asian Cup
Saudi's 0-0 draw with Japan ensures they remain top of Group D at the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup. (SAFF)
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia draw with Japan, top group at u-23 Asian Cup

Saudi Arabia draw with Japan, top group at u-23 Asian Cup
  • The Young Falcons lead the table from Monday’s opponents on goal difference while the UAE are in third after beating Tajikistan
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia drew 0-0 with Japan in their second match of the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup at Pakhtakor Stadium in Tashkent, on Monday night.

The result means the Young Falcons, with four points from two outings, remain top of Group D on goal difference from Japan, while the UAE, who beat Tajikistan 2-0 on the same day, are in third with three points.

The two teams played attacking football throughout the match but neither could break the deadlock. The Saudi team were given a boost in the 79th minute when Shota Fujio was sent off for a foul on Awad Al-Nashri following the intervention of VAR, but couldn’t take advantage of their numerical advantage.

Saudi Arabia and Japan’s under-23 teams have previously played to two other 0-0 stalemates, in the Asian Olympic qualifiers of September and October 2007.

Saudi’s next match is against the UAE on Thursday, June 9, with Japan kicking off against Tajikistan at the same time.

Riley enters offseason looking for ways to improve Heat

Riley enters offseason looking for ways to improve Heat
Miami Heat NBA basketball team president Pat Riley gestures as he speaks during his postseason news conference, in Miami. (AP)
Updated 07 June 2022
AP

Riley enters offseason looking for ways to improve Heat

Riley enters offseason looking for ways to improve Heat
  • The Heat have their three biggest pieces — Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry — under contract for multiple seasons
Updated 07 June 2022
AP

MIAMI: Pat Riley is in his usual place entering the offseason. If there’s a way to make the Miami Heat better, he’s all ears.

The Heat president raved Monday about what his team was able to do this season, earning the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and making the East finals. But that’s not what Miami aspires to, and the fact that there’s an NBA Finals going on without the Heat involved means changes could certainly happen.

“You have to be, I think, very proactive in looking at how you’re going to improve,” Riley said.

Such was the approach in 2004, when the Heat landed Shaquille O’Neal on the way to winning a title in 2006. Such was the approach in 2010, when the Heat landed LeBron James and Chris Bosh on the way to four NBA Finals appearances and two titles. Such was the approach in 2019, when the Heat — despite having basically zero cap space — was able to acquire Jimmy Butler and make the finals a year later.

And expect more of the same this summer. If a team out there wants to deal, Riley made clear he’ll listen.

“You can always think about running it back and be successful,” Riley said. “But is that going to be what’s going to lead to a championship? And that’s all you think about.”

The Heat have their three biggest pieces — Butler, Bam Adebayo and Kyle Lowry — under contract for multiple seasons. They have draft picks and flexibility to move them if needed, plus cap space, plus interest in retaining free-agent-in-waiting Victor Oladipo and, if he opts out, P.J. Tucker.

“I think we all realize that you can always use more,” Riley said. “Especially when you’ve gone through a season, then you’ve gotten the result, then you can analyze the result and why it wasn’t as good as you thought it should be. We’re always going to try to improve the team.

Miami went 53-29 in the regular season, then topped Atlanta and Philadelphia in the playoffs before falling to Boston in the East finals — losing a Game 7 at home to miss out on the chance of facing Golden State for a championship. The Celtics and Warriors have split the first two games of the title series, with Game 3 in Boston on Wednesday.

“I thought we had an absolutely great year,” Riley said. “It was a tremendous story that was developing. But with a lot of stories, the endings aren’t very good. But I thought we had a year we could really be proud of.”

Blatter, Platini finally going to court in FIFA fraud trial

Blatter, Platini finally going to court in FIFA fraud trial
Updated 07 June 2022
AP

Blatter, Platini finally going to court in FIFA fraud trial

Blatter, Platini finally going to court in FIFA fraud trial
  • Arguments and evidence in court will revisit the widely discredited FIFA political culture during Blatter’s 17-year presidency
Updated 07 June 2022
AP

GENEVA: Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini’s 11-day trial on charges of defrauding FIFA starts Wednesday — finally bringing the epic downfall of soccer’s former world leaders into criminal court.

The fallout from the case ousted Blatter ahead of schedule as president of FIFA and ended Platini’s campaign to succeed his former mentor. It also removed Platini as president of UEFA, the governing body of European soccer.

In 2015, federal prosecutors in Switzerland revealed their investigation into a $2 million payment from FIFA to Platini from four years earlier. The pair will go on trial in Bellinzona.

The subsidiary charges include forgery of the invoice in 2011 that allowed Blatter to authorize FIFA to pay the 2 million Swiss francs (about $2 million) Platini had asked for. The claim was for the former France soccer great to be paid extra money for being an adviser — without having a contract for it — in Blatter’s first presidential term from 1998-2002.

Both have long denied wrongdoing and claim they had a verbal deal in 1998. That defense first failed with judges at the FIFA ethics committee, which banned them from soccer, and later in separate appeals at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Now the case comes to a criminal court which will sit only until lunchtime each day because of the 86-year-old Blatter’s health, 18 months after he was in a coma following heart surgery.

Blatter is due to be questioned Wednesday and Platini one day later. Both are expected to give closing statements on June 22, when the trial ends.

The three federal judges hearing the case are scheduled to deliver their verdict on July 8. Blatter and Platini each face of up to five years in prison, but suspended sentences are a likely option.

Blatter said in a statement everything was accounted for properly and he is optimistic about his chances at the trial. Platini denounced what he called “unfounded and unfair accusations.” He has claimed the allegations were fed to prosecutors in a plot to stop him from becoming FIFA president.

Arguments and evidence in court will revisit the widely discredited FIFA political culture during Blatter’s 17-year presidency, and around the time Qatar controversially won the hosting rights to this year’s World Cup.

Platini sent his invoice to FIFA in January 2011, only weeks after the World Cup vote. It was quickly paid as Blatter’s next re-election campaign took shape.

Qatar’s top soccer official, Mohamed bin Hammam, used the momentum of his nation’s rising status in a failed challenge to Blatter. Platini was seen as both Blatter’s presumed heir, likely in 2015, and a key ally Bin Hammam needed to win European votes.

In the published indictment, Swiss prosecutors do not cite FIFA politics as a motive for payment. They focus on the facts of Platini being enriched by an allegedly unlawful salary claim and a further 229,000 Swiss francs ($238,000) of social security taxes paid by FIFA in Zurich.

The Platini money was “accounted for accordingly and approved by all responsible FIFA authorities,” Blatter said in a statement. That view is disputed by a former employee, however.

The additional money was never accrued as it should have been in FIFA accounts from 1999, according to then-FIFA accountant Jeannine Erni, who was interviewed for different investigations. She said the payment was “odd” and looked related to the 2011 presidential election.

Another former staffer, then-FIFA head of compliance Ivo Bischofsberger, said in questioning cited by CAS that he “always had doubts about the whole story. Did it smell? Yes.”

Platini’s contract with FIFA, signed in August 1999, was for 300,000 Swiss francs ($312,000) annually. Platini said he asked for “1 million” but Blatter would pay only the same as FIFA’s then-secretary general and promised the balance later.

Platini’s contract expired in 2002, when he was elected to the FIFA executive committee. A letter to him, signed by Blatter in September 2002 and seen by The Associated Press, said their agreement was settled and terminated.

Platini testified at CAS he first asked for extra money early in 2010 after FIFA paid a seven-figure severance to Jerome Champagne, a French former diplomat who was ousted as a Blatter aide. The invoice eventually requested 500,000 Swiss francs ($520,000) extra for each year of advisory work.

Witnesses due in court include two former elected FIFA and UEFA officials, Ángel Maria Villar of Spain and Antonio Mattarese of Italy, and former federal prosecutor Olivier Thormann, who was cleared in 2018 of misconduct in the FIFA investigation.

Thormann will be questioned Thursday as Platini’s lawyers try to show the prosecution office colluded with soccer officials, and helped Gianni Infantino become FIFA president in 2016.

Attempts to summon Infantino to be questioned in court have failed. Platini has also filed a criminal complaint in France against Infantino, his former general secretary at UEFA.

Platini and Blatter have both questioned how prosecutors learned about the disputed payment.

Swiss prosecutors began investigating FIFA in November 2014 when the soccer body filed a criminal complaint about suspected money laundering in bid contests to host the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. Russia and Qatar won those votes by the FIFA executive committee in December 2010.

Swiss authorities seized documents and data at FIFA headquarters on May 27, 2015 — the day soccer officials were arrested in Zurich hotels in a separate, sprawling American investigation of corruption.

Three weeks later, then-attorney general Michael Lauber said 53 suspect transactions possibly linked to World Cup bidding had been alerted by banks in Switzerland.

More than 11 years after Platini was paid, FIFA is trying to recover the money.

“FIFA has brought a civil action against both Blatter and Platini to have the money which was illegally misappropriated repaid to FIFA,” the soccer body’s lawyer, Catherine Hohl-Chirazi, said in a statement, “so it can be used for the sole purpose for which it was originally intended — football.”

Titleholder France held by Croatia to 1-1 in Nations League

Titleholder France held by Croatia to 1-1 in Nations League
Updated 07 June 2022
AP

Titleholder France held by Croatia to 1-1 in Nations League

Titleholder France held by Croatia to 1-1 in Nations League
  • France will next travel to Austria on Friday while Croatia will visit Denmark
  • France will face Denmark, Tunisia and a yet-to-be-determined team at the World Cup in Qatar
Updated 07 June 2022
AP

SPLIT, Croatia: Titleholder France failed to rebound from its opening defeat in the Nations League after it was held by Croatia to 1-1 on Monday.
Midfielder Adrien Rabiot broke the deadlock after the break and substitute Andrej Kramarić equalized from the spot late for Croatia not to lose to France for the first time in 11 years.
The draw did neither any favors: France was stunned by Denmark 2-1 in Paris on Friday, the first loss after 20 unbeaten matches, and Croatia started its campaign by losing at home to Austria 3-0.
France will next travel to Austria on Friday while Croatia will visit Denmark.
The kickoff of another League A game between Austria and Denmark in Vienna was delayed by 90 minutes due to power failure.
France missed star striker Kylian Mbappé, who picked up a knee injury during the loss to Denmark, and was one of 10 changes in the starting 11 made by France coach Didier Deschamps.
In the absence also of Karim Benzema and Antoine Griezmann, France featured Wissam Ben Yedder and Christopher Nkunku up front.
Deschamps called the result “satisfying.”
“This is our chance to prepare for the World Cup and try all the possibilities we have,” he said. “We are using this competition the best we can.”
France will face Denmark, Tunisia and a yet-to-be-determined team at the World Cup in Qatar.
The sold-out crowd of some 30,000 cheered Croatia captain Luka Modrić in his 150th appearance.
“It was a phenomenal feeling, I am happy and proud of my 150th match for Croatia,” Modrić said.
The first defensive half resulted in only one chance on each side and Nkunku had a goal disallowed for offside.
Rabiot exchanged passes with Ben Yedder, who set him up to find the back of the net with a left-foot shot seven minutes into the second half to put the visitors ahead.
Kramarić calmly sent the goalkeeper the wrong way with a low right-foot penalty seven minutes from time.
France and Croatia have a point each, trailing Denmark and Austria atop the standings by two points.
The four group winners in League A will qualify for the final four in June next year. The group winners in the lower leagues will gain promotion.

League B
Iceland midfielder Jon Dagur Thorsteinsson scored four minutes into the second half to salvage a 1-1 draw against Albania in Reykjavik. Taulant Seferi put the visitors ahead in the first half. Iceland leads the group with two points after drawing with Israel 2-2 in its opening game. Israel and Albania have one point each. Russia was suspended from the group following the invasion of Ukraine.

Leagues C and D
Kazakhstan took a three-point lead in Group 3 of League C after a 1-0 away victory at Slovakia, which is second. Belarus drew with Azerbaijan to earn their first point in the same group.
In League D, Latvia made it two wins from two after beating Liechtenstein 1-0. Andorra and Moldova played to 0-0 in the other Group 1 game.
 

