Occupation by Israel 'is root cause of violence'

Israel’s occupation and discrimination against Palestinians are the main causes of the endless cycles of violence, UN investigators have said. (AP/File Photo)
Israel’s occupation and discrimination against Palestinians are the main causes of the endless cycles of violence, UN investigators have said. (AP/File Photo)
Updated 44 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Occupation by Israel ‘is root cause of violence’

Occupation by Israel ‘is root cause of violence’
  • New UN rights report condemns discrimination against Palestinians
  • PA spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said that any international investigation and report that condemned Israel was “welcome”
Updated 44 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Israel’s occupation and discrimination against Palestinians are the main causes of “persistent cycles of violence,” a UN report said on Tuesday.

A team of investigators appointed last year by the UN Human Rights Council to examine “all underlying root causes” of the Israel-Palestine conflict said Israel clearly had “no intention” of ending its occupation of Palestinian land.

Previous UN recommendations had been “overwhelmingly directed toward Israel,” which was “an indicator of the asymmetrical nature of the conflict and the reality of one state occupying the other,” said lead investigator Navi Pillay, a former UN rights chief from South Africa.

These recommendations “have overwhelmingly not been implemented,” she said. “It is this lack of implementation coupled with a sense of impunity, clear evidence that Israel has no intention of ending the occupation, and the persistent discrimination against Palestinians that lies at the heart of the systematic recurrence of violations in both the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel.”

However, the 18-page report concluded that “ending the occupation alone will not be sufficient,” and urgedadditional action to ensure that human rights are equally applied. An Israeli law that denied naturalization to Palestinians married to Israelis was an example of Israel giving “different civil status, rights and legal protection” to Arab minorities, the report said.

The UN created the Commission of Inquiry last year after Israel’s 11-day war on Gaza in May 2021, which killed 260 Palestinians. Israel refused to cooperate with the investigation, and on Tuesday its foreign ministry said it was “a witch hunt” and the report was “one sided.”

However, Palestinian Authority spokesman Ibrahim Melhem told Arab News any international investigation and report that condemned Israel and demanded punishment was “welcome.”

He said: “We call on the UN to move from blame and hold Israel accountable, to impose sanctions on Israel, and not allow it to go unpunished for the crimes it has committed against the Palestinians. Israel feels impunity, and lack of prosecution and accountability and not imposing sanctions on it means that other crimes will be committed.”

Mustafa Barghouti of the Palestinian National Initiative Party said: “This report means the beginning of the end of the Israeli apartheid regime, because it is no longer possible for any supporter of Israel to be able to defend it.”

Ammar Hijazi, a diplomat at the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: “Reports and statements are no longer sufficient in the face of the massive crimes of Israeli racial discrimination committed against the Palestinians, and effective practical steps must be taken to end the injustice that befalls the Palestinian people. I do not want a thousand reports, but one step in the direction of stopping the repression and ending the occupation.”

The UN investigators obtained some information for their report from thye Palestinian human rights group Al-Haq. “The mandate given to them by the Human Rights Council to be a permanent committee searching for the roots of the problem and not for a specific period is unparalleled,” Al-Haq’s director Shawan Jabarin told Arab News.

“For the first time, a committee has been formed whose mission is to research the violations and racial discrimination that occur inside Israel. The three members of the committee have long experience in researching violations of human rights and international law at the international level.

“This is an important international report … and it represents and constitutes a moral victory for the Palestinians. It focused on the absence of accountability of Israel for the crimes it committed against the Palestinians. The report is not the end of the road, and the committee will have a major role in transferring its reports to the ICC.”

Topics: Israel Palestine United Nations (UN) Navi Pillay

Yemen negotiators accept UN road proposal on Taiz siege

The houthis flatly rejected the idea of opening the main roads that link Taiz with sanaa, hodeidah and aden
The houthis flatly rejected the idea of opening the main roads that link Taiz with sanaa, hodeidah and aden
Updated 12 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemen negotiators accept UN road proposal on Taiz siege

The houthis flatly rejected the idea of opening the main roads that link Taiz with sanaa, hodeidah and aden
  • Houthis accused of opening unpaved road to falsely claim that the siege has been lifted
Updated 12 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemeni government negotiators in the UN-brokered talks over the siege of Taiz on Tuesday accepted a UN proposal for initially opening a main road in the besieged city of Taiz, achieving a breakthrough in the talks and as the truce continues to produce significant benefits.

Abdul Kareem Shaiban, the head of the government’s delegation at the talks in the Jordanian capital of Amman, said that the delegation supports the UN envoy’s efforts in reaching a deal on ending the Houthi siege on Taiz, urging the international community to order the Yemeni militia to implement the UN-brokered truce and stop obstructing ideas for alleviating the suffering of the Yemenis.

“We appreciate the positive role of the UN special envoy and his team, and we hope that he will exercise the necessary pressure and quick measures on the Houthi group to speed up the implementation of the opening of the main roads, and not allow it to manipulate and consume the time of the second truce,” Shaiban said in a statement, accusing the rebels of unilaterally opening small and unpaved roads in Taiz, apparently to ease international pressure on them to end the siege of Taiz.  

Aiming to end the impasse in talks in Amman, the UN Yemen envoy, Hans Grundberg, on Monday said he made a proposal to the two sides for opening a main road in Taiz and roads in other provinces as a first step for completely opening routes that were closed during the war.

“The parties have a moral and political responsibility to engage seriously and urgently with the UN proposal, prioritizing the interests of civilians and delivering immediate and tangible results to the people of Taiz and Yemen at large,” Grundberg’s office said in a statement, adding that his latest proposal considered the concerns of both sides and comments from the country’s civil society.

The current discussions on the Taiz siege and opening roads in other provinces are part of the UN-brokered truce that came into effect on April 2. Renewed for another two months, the truce significantly reduced hostilities across the country, allowed the resumption of commercial flights from the Houthi-held Sanaa airport and facilitated the arrival of fuel ships to the western city of Hodeidah.

Mistrust has overshadowed the talks on Taiz since they kicked off as both sides traded accusations over delays in opening roads in Yemen’s third-largest and most populated city. The Yemeni government said that the Houthis flatly rejected the idea of opening the main roads that link Taiz with Sanaa, Hodeidah and Aden and they alternatively suggested opening a rough and rarely used road.

The Houthis also accused the Yemeni government of refusing to open roads from areas under its control in the city. This week, residents and officials said that the Houthi bulldozers and trucks were seen clearing sands and opening an abandoned road that links the besieged town with other areas in the north and west.

The Houthi move has sparked angry reactions from disappointed residents and government officials and was widely deemed a one-sided step by the Houthis to claim they lifted the siege on Taiz.

“This is a very narrow, one-way and unpaved road,” Abdul Basit Al-Baher, a military officer, told Arab News by telephone.

“We want them to open Al-Huban road. This is the largest road in Taiz that links the city with the southern provinces and Taiz’s eastern countryside,” Al-Baher said.

The Yemeni official said the Houthis on Tuesday violated the truce in Taiz by launching artillery attacks that pounded army positions near an air-defense military base, northwest of Taiz.

Topics: Yemen Taiz Houthis Iran

Blinken and Qatari FM discuss challenges posed by Iran

Blinken and Qatari FM discuss challenges posed by Iran
Updated 2 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Blinken and Qatari FM discuss challenges posed by Iran

Blinken and Qatari FM discuss challenges posed by Iran
  • The importance of international support for Ukraine was also discussed
Updated 2 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Qatar’s foreign minister on Monday and discussed issues of concern including the challenges posed by Iran.

Blinken and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani also discussed the importance of advancing towards a reality where Israelis and Palestinians alike can enjoy equal measures of security, freedom, and prosperity.

The importance of international support for Ukraine was also discussed, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said.

Topics: US Qatar US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Qatari Foreign Minister

US envoy cautiously optimistic about Yemen peace prospects but says challenges persist

US envoy cautiously optimistic about Yemen peace prospects but says challenges persist
Updated 1 min 35 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

US envoy cautiously optimistic about Yemen peace prospects but says challenges persist

US envoy cautiously optimistic about Yemen peace prospects but says challenges persist
  • Lenderking said recently extended truce is the best hope for an end to the war but that all involved in the conflict must honor their commitments
  • He urged this period of relative calm to be used to tackle “the ticking time bomb” of oil tanker FSO Safer
Updated 1 min 35 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The UN-brokered truce in Yemen still faces serious challenges but its continuation offers the best hope for a permanent end to the seven-year war in the country, Tim Lenderking, the US special envoy for Yemen, said on Tuesday.

The truce began on April 2 and was renewed on June 2 for another two months. Last week, US President Joe Biden said he was encouraged by the extension. He also thanked the leaders of Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan and Egypt for their efforts to help restore normal daily life in the country, including the resumption of daily international flights to and from Sanaa, and encourage investment.

But Lenderking said that all parties, including the Houthis and their Iranian backers, must fulfill their commitments under the truce. The Houthis continue to hold hostage a number of Yemenis; 14 people were detained in December, including one who died in custody.

“I was very pleased that Iran welcomed the truce. That was a very good sign,” Lenderking said. “The United States would like to see Iran play a positive role in Yemen. Hitherto, they have not done so. On the contrary, they have fueled the conflict.

“They (Iran) have armed and trained and encouraged the Houthis to fire at civilians targets in their own country and in Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries. They have helped smuggle lethal material into Yemen.

“This is not the direction that Yemen needs to go. Yemen is trying to turn a corner away from a devastating conflict and move toward peace. So let Iran support that effort and that is something we would welcome.”

Lenderking said that the support of the Biden administration “has been indispensable” and, although mostly taking place behind the scenes, it has played a “pivotal role” in building an international consensus to help prevent those who “want to destabilize this conflict” from doing so.

“I think that the president taking the risk of prioritizing the Yemen conflict among others has born fruit and I think the international community has responded very well to United States leadership and diplomatic engagement on this file,” he added.

“I think our engagement with the Saudis, with the government of Oman and with the UAE in particular have been very strong and very impactful.”

He also praised Jordan for the support it has provided and said he remains optimistic about the prospects for lasting peace because of the overall progress made over the past few months, including the continuing truce.

“At the start of the year we saw over 400 attacks from Yemen into Saudi Arabia,” Lenderking said. “We had the January attacks on civilian targets in the UAE. Indeed, things looked very, very dire.

“But a number of factors came into play: I think strong diplomatic engagement, I think the fact that the Houthis were not able to take Marib over the course of a year and a half, despite the tremendous resources that they threw at that particular conflict.

“We have by no means achieved peace. We have not ended this war. We have to use the current momentum to push forward to reach into these other areas: a durable truce, political talks. These are the ways and the channels through which we get an ultimate end of the conflict.”

Lenderking said an important goal is to help Yemen’s government restore and improve basic services and economic stability for the people of the country. He highlighted the humanitarian contribution made by the US, which he said totals “about $4.5 billion over the term of the conflict.”

Another challenge that remains, he added, is the fate of the oil tanker FSO Safer. It has been moored in the Red Sea off the west coast of Yemen since the start of the conflict without maintenance and its condition has deteriorated, raising growing fears of a devastating oil spill. International donors have pledged more than $33 million to fund emergency work by a team of experts to make the vessel safe but officials said much more is needed to avert an environmental crisis that could undermine the peace efforts.

“Let’s use this period of relative calm and confidence-building to get the ticking time bomb which is the Safer tanker, with its 1.1 million barrels of oil, offloaded onto a safer vessel so we can avert an economic and humanitarian and economic disaster in the Red Sea,” Lenderking said, adding that there is concern about the possibility of an explosion.

Topics: Yemen US

US blames Iran’s sanctions demands for failure to revive nuclear deal

US blames Iran’s sanctions demands for failure to revive nuclear deal
Updated 36 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

US blames Iran’s sanctions demands for failure to revive nuclear deal

US blames Iran’s sanctions demands for failure to revive nuclear deal
  • “What we need is a willing partner in Iran,” a US statement said
Updated 36 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

VIENNA: The United States on Tuesday blamed Iran for both sides’ failure so far to reach an agreement on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying Iran’s demands on sanctions-lifting were preventing progress.
“What we need is a willing partner in Iran. In particular, Iran would need to drop demands for sanctions lifting that clearly go beyond the JCPOA and that are now preventing us from concluding a deal,” a US statement to a meeting of the UN nuclear watchdog’s Board of Governors said, referring to the 2015 deal by its name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Topics: Iran nuclear deal US

UAE announces five new cases of monkeypox

UAE announces five new cases of monkeypox
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

UAE announces five new cases of monkeypox

UAE announces five new cases of monkeypox
  • Two patients who had monkeypox and were receiving medical care in government hospitals have fully recovered
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention announced five new cases of monkeypox on Tuesday.

Two patients who had monkeypox and were receiving medical care in government hospitals have fully recovered, the ministry added.

It urged all members of the public to follow appropriate preventive measures and careful precautions while travelling and when encountering large crowds, and to avoid risky behaviours.

The ministry reassured the public that UAE health authorities are taking all the necessary measures, including investigation, examination of contacts, and monitoring their health.

People should obtain information from official sources in the UAE, and refrain from spreading rumours and false information, the ministry added.

It also highlighted the importance of staying updated on developments and guidelines issued by the UAE’s health authorities.

Topics: UAE Monkeypox

