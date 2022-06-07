You are here

  Saudi citizens can visit Thailand with 30-day, no-fee visa

Saudi citizens can visit Thailand with 30-day, no-fee visa

Thailand has exempted Saudi citizens from entry visas for a 30-day stay. (SPA/File Photo)
Thailand has exempted Saudi citizens from entry visas for a 30-day stay. (SPA/File Photo)
LONDON: Thailand has exempted Saudi citizens from entry visas for a 30-day stay, Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Thailand announced on Tuesday.

The embassy said the visa exemption period set by the Thai government also came without any fees.

“The embassy would like to make it clear to Saudi citizens that the government of the Kingdom of Thailand has agreed to enter Saudi citizens without a visa for a period of 30 days free of charge,” the Saudi embassy said.
The implementation date of the decision to allow the Saudis to enter Thailand without a visa will be announced soon, the embassy added.

Citizens entering Thailand must provide a medical insurance certificate for an amount of at least $20,000 via insurance offices, the embassy revealed in March.

Travelers must also attach a hotel reservation for one day, as well as quarantine in one of the approved hotels by the Thai Ministry of Health until the result of a COVID-19 PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before the arrival date is received.

Saudi Arabia and Thailand announced in January a restoration of full diplomatic ties and a planned exchange of ambassadorsa after 32 years.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Thailand

Updated 32 min 24 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

French chefs discover Saudi Arabia’s cuisine and culture

World-renowned pastry chef Cedric Grolet and “Top Chef” finalist Pierre Sang Boyer traveling to Jeddah and AlUla. (Supplied)
  • The two chefs then move on to the most prominent landmarks of AlUla, home to Hegra, the country’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, to learn about the ingredients that characterize the oases of AlUla, such as dates and different citrus trees and plants
Updated 32 min 24 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s rich culture is attracting international attention with a new documentary about French chefs meeting locals and learning more about the country’s national cuisine and culinary heritage.
“Flavours of Arabia” from the Discovery channel shows world-renowned pastry chef Cedric Grolet and “Top Chef” finalist Pierre Sang Boyer traveling to Jeddah and AlUla to experience Saudi hospitality traditions and witness the creativity and pride of Saudi chefs.

FASTFACTS

• Their visit to Jeddah features a cruise, a fishing session in the Red Sea, a visit to the central fish market, and a trip to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Al-Balad.

• The two chefs then move on to the most prominent landmarks of AlUla, home to Hegra, the country’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, to learn about the ingredients that characterize the oases of AlUla, such as dates and different citrus trees and plants.

Their visit to Jeddah features a cruise, a fishing session in the Red Sea, a visit to the central fish market, and a trip to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Al-Balad.
Boyer described their visit to traditional shops in the historic district, saying the colors and smells leaped out at them.
“I did not expect this at all. The city is a diamond. There are many things to see and lots of surprises. It is great,” Boyer added.
The two chefs then move on to the most prominent landmarks of AlUla, home to Hegra, the country’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, to learn about the ingredients that characterize the oases of AlUla, such as dates and different citrus trees and plants.
The chefs meet their Saudi counterparts to learn more about the Kingdom's cuisine, traditional cooking techniques, and components of local gastronomy. The visitors then prepare a variety of dishes inspired by French and Saudi cuisine.
Grolet, a master of French sweets and pastry, recreates some of his famous dishes in AlUla and uses the textures and flavors of dates and cardamom in his delicacies.
The documentary shows him becoming more passionate about these ingredients and flavors, which have a strong connection to the culture of Saudi Arabia and the wider region.
He described a type of date that was offered to Grolet and his friend by an AlUla local. He said it was like candy and that he understood there were different types and tastes of the AlUla date. There are more than 40 types of dates in AlUla.
“I think the dates I am going to make in Paris will be this color,” he said, drawing Boyer’s attention to the transparency of the “marbling and magnificent” piece of date.
“Since I came here, I have taken in all information to make a trompe-l’oeil dessert, my trademark. I have been making them for 10 years. I want to create a dessert in the shape of a piece of date. To make that, I would need a lot of these soft dates in Paris to be able to make it,” he explained.

Topics: French chef Cedric Grolet Pierre Sang Boyer Saudi Arabia

‘Inspirational’ graduate scheme greets third batch of Saudi students

The program takes Saudi graduates through a comprehensive on-the-job training course. (Supplied)
The program takes Saudi graduates through a comprehensive on-the-job training course. (Supplied)
Updated 31 min 8 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

‘Inspirational’ graduate scheme greets third batch of Saudi students

The program takes Saudi graduates through a comprehensive on-the-job training course. (Supplied)
  • Red Sea Development Company elite program opens door to hospitality, tourism careers
Updated 31 min 8 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: A Red Sea Development Company discussion check-in as part of its annual Elite Graduate Program has been hailed as “inspirational” and “energizing” by the latest group of students enrolled in the course.

The Riyadh meet-and-greet, led by TRSDC CEO John Pagano, welcomed the third batch of students taking part in the course, which aims to mentor young Saudis and create job opportunities, especially in the Kingdom’s growing tourism and hospitality sectors.

Mohammed Al-Ghuraiyr, a student enrolled in the program, told Arab News that the session “was inspiring, and gave us hope to build the future of tourism and hospitality in Saudi Arabia.”

Al-Ghuraiyr, who works as a project delivery specialist in the program, described Pagano as a “great leader who offers positivity and motivation.”

The program takes Saudi graduates through a comprehensive on-the-job training course.

TRSDC executives sat down with some enrolled graduates to connect one-on-one, and also appeared virtually to answer questions and offer guidance.

Pagano was accompanied by Ahmad Darwish, the company’s chief administrative officer, and Tim Williams, group head of people strategy and culture.

“Meeting the CEO and CAO reminded me how lucky we are as Elites to have an opportunity like this and to be able to join such a leading project,” Noor Al-Matrood, a marketing specialist enrolled in the program, told Arab News.

“We noticed the care and enthusiasm shown by our leaders, which energized us to work harder and learn every lesson that comes our way,” she said.

Jumana Baghaffar, who works as an architectural specialist in the program, said that the scheme is the start of an amazing future for her.

“I am looking forward to seeing where TRSDC’s ambitions will lead us. This is just the beginning,” she said.

The program’s third edition began on March 8. All enrolled students are recent graduates with a bachelor’s or master’s degree.

Students go through a set of assessments and interviews before being selected for their streams, which focus on operations, cybersecurity, project development, corporate wellness, smart destination, finance and investment, project delivery, cost, commercial and procurement, environment and sustainability, and internal audit.

Students are considered full-time employees with a two-year trainee contract.

Usamah Al-Shahrani, an enrolled student working as a landscape architecture specialist with the Red Sea Development Company, said: “Leading sustainable development, creating groundbreaking (work) and being ambitious reflects on us as Saudi youth.”

Topics: Red Sea Red Sea Development Company

Tabuk governor honors student for top two finish in international mental arithmetic competition

Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan honors Itizaz Alnefaie, the primary school pupil from Tabuk International Schools. (SPA)
Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan honors Itizaz Alnefaie, the primary school pupil from Tabuk International Schools. (SPA)
Updated 40 min 29 sec ago
SPA

Tabuk governor honors student for top two finish in international mental arithmetic competition

Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan honors Itizaz Alnefaie, the primary school pupil from Tabuk International Schools. (SPA)
  • The prince then offered Alnefaie his personal pen as a gift
Updated 40 min 29 sec ago
SPA

TABUK: Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan honored Itizaz Alnefaie, the primary school pupil from Tabuk International Schools who won second place in this year’s Worldwide Mental Arithmetic Competition, recently held in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh.

He congratulated Alnefaie for this achievement, wishing her more success, noting the Saudi leadership’s support for outstanding students in all scientific fields.

“I’m pleased to meet you and everyone is proud of your achievement,” Prince Fahd said, praising the efforts made by Alnefaie’s parents and teachers, who created the environment for her to reach excellence, and who supported her talent. He also wished her and all of Tabuk’s students future success.

The prince then offered Alnefaie his personal pen as a gift.

The head of Tabuk International Schools, Maram Al-Atwi, praised Prince Fahd for the achievement, which comes as a result of his great support for the education sector in Tabuk, noting that this success is an extension of the local and international achievements made by public school students from all Saudi regions.

 

Topics: Tabuk Gov. Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz

Prince Sultan University offers cybersecurity, data science program

CCIS launches technical certification courses. (Supplied)
CCIS launches technical certification courses. (Supplied)
Updated 32 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Prince Sultan University offers cybersecurity, data science program

CCIS launches technical certification courses. (Supplied)
  • One of the primary goals of the program is to encourage engagement with technology through social activities
Updated 32 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The opening ceremony of the Courses for Certification Program offered by the College of Computer and Information Sciences at Prince Sultan University was organized on Monday.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Yamani, president of the university, and Saad Al-Garni, CEO of the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority Academy, led the opening ceremony. Several prominent executives from both the university and the SDAIA Academy attended the event.

The ceremony announced the offering of two distinctive technical certification tracks on cybersecurity and data science to senior students graduating from IT majors, in line with the university’s commitment to Saudi Vision 2030.

One of the primary goals of the program is to encourage engagement with technology through social activities. The training includes hands-on work and access to hi-tech virtual labs. Students will receive a highly valuable and internationally recognized certification at the end of the program.

The Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics Research Lab at the university will lead the offering of the data science track by teaming up with the SDAIA Academy, while the cybersecurity track will be offered in collaboration with EC-Council. This initiative aims to accelerate skill-building and knowledge transfer to young men and women to ensure their contribution to the National Strategy for Digital Transformation.

“PSU acknowledges your efforts in creating a globally competitive workforce, as the Kingdom’s audacious vision is generating momentum for social transformation and program reforms,” said Al-Yamani.

Topics: Prince Sultan University (PSU)

Saudi Arabia a global tourism hub: Japan envoy

Fumio Iwai. (SPA)
Fumio Iwai. (SPA)
Updated 9 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia a global tourism hub: Japan envoy

Fumio Iwai. (SPA)
  • Ambassador praised Saudi Arabia’s development of the entertainment sector, as well as the variety of events and options available to the public
Updated 9 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: The Japanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Fumio Iwai said the Kingdom has become a global tourist destination due to its cultural, historical and civilizational potential.

He expressed his delight during his visit to the Japanese anime village in the City Walk zone, as part of Jeddah Season, that allocated part of its activities to the exchange of cultures between the two friendly countries.

The ambassador was briefed on the most important global events and experiences and services provided for the public, citing the high degree of organization in the event zones.

He praised the Kingdom’s development of the entertainment sector, as well as the variety of events and options available to the public. He stressed the importance of strengthening the partnership between the tourism and entertainment sectors in the Kingdom and Japan, in a way benefiting the Kingdom’s entertainment industry.

The ambassador expressed his admiration for Jeddah Season, citing its precise geographical distribution of the event sites, and that the events held are suitable for people of all ages.

Topics: Ambassador Fumio Iwai

