Boris Johnson's COVID response 'a joke,' irked airline chief says

Boris Johnson’s COVID response ‘a joke,’ irked airline chief says
Willie Walsh, Director General of the International Air Transport Association speaks to journalists in Paris on May 31. (Reuters)
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Boris Johnson’s COVID response ‘a joke,’ irked airline chief says

Boris Johnson’s COVID response ‘a joke,’ irked airline chief says
  • “What a joke. They should have done a hell of a lot better,” Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general
  • A British Department for Transport spokesperson said the UK was the first country in the G7 to remove all travel restrictions
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: A leading airline industry official on Tuesday blasted British politicians for criticizing long airport lines and canceled flights once COVID-19 cases eased and in turn assailed Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s own response to the pandemic.
“You look at the UK, Boris Johnson, he highlights one of the reasons why he should continue to be prime minister as being the way he handled the pandemic. What a joke. They should have done a hell of a lot better,” Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), told the Paris Air Forum.
In response, a British Department for Transport spokesperson said the UK was the first country in the G7 to remove all travel restrictions, but its priority was protecting public health and the measures it introduced “bought vital time for the rollout of our successful vaccine program.”
Earlier this month British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told airlines to stop selling tickets for flights they cannot staff, while Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab recently told Sky News that carriers should have recruited more. Both men serve in Johnson’s Cabinet.
Johnson survived a confidence vote on Monday.
Walsh said airlines could not have recruited staff earlier this year when British traffic was down and industry feared the prospect of new COVID-19 measures.
“You have the politicians saying airlines should have ramped up sooner. No, they shouldn’t,” Walsh said. “Airlines would have gone out of business had they done what these idiot politicians are saying they should have done.”
The Department for Transport said that aviation, which was provided £8 billion of support during the pandemic, “must step up recruitment to make sure disruption is kept to a minimum.”
A snapback in air travel led to long lines at some British airports, as well as in Amsterdam, Dublin and Toronto, as airport managers struggled to fill jobs.
Walsh, a former British Airways and IAG boss, has attributed congestion to delays in getting clearances for airport staff but said the situation is manageable and limited to some airports and airlines.
Walsh argued aviation should have been more forceful in challenging government-mandated COVID-19 border closures which he said did little to curb the virus.
($1 = 0.7943 pounds)

Topics: UK IATA Boris Johnson covid19 Airports

World Bank slashes global growth forecast to 2.9%, warns of ‘stagflation’ risk

World Bank slashes global growth forecast to 2.9%, warns of ‘stagflation’ risk
Updated 07 June 2022
Reuters

World Bank slashes global growth forecast to 2.9%, warns of ‘stagflation’ risk

World Bank slashes global growth forecast to 2.9%, warns of ‘stagflation’ risk
  • The Middle East and North Africa to benefit from rising oil prices, with growth seen reaching 5.3% in 2022
Updated 07 June 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The World Bank on Tuesday slashed its global growth forecast by nearly a third to 2.9 percent for 2022, warning that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has compounded the damage from the COVID-19 pandemic, and many countries now faced recession.

The war in Ukraine had magnified the slowdown in the global economy, which was now entering what could become “a protracted period of feeble growth and elevated inflation,” the World Bank said in its Global Economic Prospects report, warning that the outlook could still grow worse.

In a news conference, World Bank President David Malpass said global growth could fall to 2.1 percent in 2022 and 1.5 percent in 2023, driving per capita growth close to zero, if downside risks materialized.

Malpass said global growth was being hammered by the war, fresh COVID-19 lockdowns in China, supply chain disruptions and the rising risk of stagflation — a period of weak growth and high inflation last seen in the 1970s.

“The danger of stagflation is considerable today,” Malpass wrote in the foreword to the report. “Subdued growth will likely persist throughout the decade because of weak investment in most of the world. With inflation now running at multi-decade highs in many countries and supply expected to grow slowly, there is a risk that inflation will remain higher for longer.”

Between 2021 and 2024, the pace of global growth is projected to slow by 2.7 percentage points, Malpass said, more than twice the deceleration seen between 1976 and 1979.

The report warned that interest rate increases required to control inflation at the end of the 1970s were so steep that they touched off a global recession in 1982, and a string of financial crises in emerging market and developing economies.

Ayhan Kose, director of the World Bank unit that prepares the forecast, told reporters there was “a real threat” that faster than expected tightening of financial conditions could push some countries into the kind of debt crisis seen in the 1980s.

To reduce the risks, Malpass said, policymakers should work to coordinate aid for Ukraine, boost production of food and energy, and avoid export and import restrictions that could lead to further spikes in oil and food prices.

The danger of stagflation is considerable today.

David Malpass, World Bank president 

He also called for efforts to step up debt relief, warning that some middle-income countries were potentially at risk; strengthen efforts to contain COVID; and speed the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The bank forecast a slump in global growth to 2.9 percent in 2022 from 5.7 percent in 2021, a drop of 1.2 percentage points from its January forecast, and said growth was likely to hover near that level in 2023 and 2024.

It said global inflation should moderate next year but would likely remain above targets in many economies.

Growth in advanced economies was projected to decelerate sharply to 2.6 percent in 2022 and 2.2 percent in 2023 after hitting 5.1 percent in 2021.

US growth was seen dropping to 2.5 percent in 2022, down from 5.7 percent in 2021, with the eurozone to see growth of 2.5 percent after 5.4 percent.

Emerging market and developing economies were seen achieving growth of just 3.4 percent in 2022, down from 6.6 percent in 2021, and well below the annual average of 4.8 percent seen in 2011-2019.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The bank forecast a slump in global growth to 2.9 percent in 2022 from 5.7 percent in 2021.
  • Growth in advanced economies is projected to decelerate sharply to 2.6 percent in 2022 and 2.2 percent in 2023 after hitting 5.1 percent in 2021.
  • South Asia likely to see growth of 6.8 percent this year and 5.8 percent in 2023.

China’s economy was seen expanding by just 4.3 percent in 2022 after growth of 8.1 percent in 2021.

Negative spillovers from the war in Ukraine would more than offset any near-term boost reaped by commodity exporters from higher energy prices, with 2022 growth forecasts revised down in nearly 70 percent of emerging markets and developing economies.

The regional European and Central Asian economy, which does not include Western Europe, was expected to contract by 2.9 percent after growth of 6.5 percent in 2021, rebounding slightly to growth of 1.5 percent in 2023. Ukraine’s economy was expected to contract by 45.1 percent and Russia’s by 8.9 percent.

Growth was expected to decelerate sharply in Latin America and the Caribbean, reaching just 2.5 percent this year and slowing further to 1.9 percent in 2023, the bank said.

The Middle East and North Africa would benefit from rising oil prices, with growth seen reaching 5.3 percent in 2022 before slowing to 3.6 percent in 2023, while South Asia would see growth of 6.8 percent this year and 5.8 percent in 2023.

Sub-Saharan Africa’s growth was expect to slow somewhat to 3.7 percent in 2022 from 4.2 percent in 2021, the bank said.

Topics: World Bank Global growth Forecast US MENA

Shell lures Texans with green power from new US retail business

Shell lures Texans with green power from new US retail business
Updated 07 June 2022
Reuters

Shell lures Texans with green power from new US retail business

Shell lures Texans with green power from new US retail business
Updated 07 June 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Shell launched a new green power business for homes across Texas on Tuesday, aiming to lure customers with plans including free charging for electric vehicles during off-peak hours and credit for excess solar power homeowners export to the grid.

The new US retail brand called Shell Energy Solutions builds on Shell’s 2017 acquisition of MP2 Energy, a commercial and residential power retailer with about 33,000 customers.

Texas, whose power grid is largely isolated from the rest of the country to avoid certain federal regulations, is the largest energy producer and biggest consumer in the US.

Shell, which still spends the majority of its investments on oil and gas, wants to expand in power trading to underpin its strategy to become a net-zero carbon company by 2050.

Shell has invested in wind farm and solar developers that are building renewables projects producing about 13 GW per year in Texas and elsewhere in the US.

Shell will also buy renewables certificates from other producers to back its retail business in Texas, a company spokesperson said.

The renewable plans will be offered to customers in competitive areas of the Energy Reliability Council of Texas grid, a network that supplies power to more than 26 million consumers across 8 million residential meters.

Shell already offers power to residential customers in the US through non-Shell branded businesses Inspire and Pulse Energy. 

Topics: Shell green power EVs

Agrimatco gets approval to acquire 75% of Saudi agricultural firm 

Agrimatco gets approval to acquire 75% of Saudi agricultural firm 
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

Agrimatco gets approval to acquire 75% of Saudi agricultural firm 

Agrimatco gets approval to acquire 75% of Saudi agricultural firm 
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition has approved the acquisition of 75 percent of Jeddah-based Agriculture Machinery and Materials Co. by Agrimatco, a Cyprus-based agricultural company.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Competition approved 49 applications for mergers and acquisitions in the first quarter of 2022, an 88-percent jump from a year ago.

The authority, known as GAC, received 101 application for economic concentration in the first quarter of 2022. This is 42 percent more than in the same quarter a year ago, it said in a report.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia acquisition Agriculture

PIF-backed Americana Group adds Morgan Stanley to work on its $1bn IPO: Bloomberg

PIF-backed Americana Group adds Morgan Stanley to work on its $1bn IPO: Bloomberg
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

PIF-backed Americana Group adds Morgan Stanley to work on its $1bn IPO: Bloomberg

PIF-backed Americana Group adds Morgan Stanley to work on its $1bn IPO: Bloomberg
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Americana Group, the regional operator of KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, has added Morgan Stanley to work on a planned initial public offering that could raise $1 billion.

The planned IPO of the firm, which is backed by Saudi Public Investment Fund, could value the firm at around $8 billion, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed sources. 

Morgan Stanley will work alongside First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs and SNB Capital for the IPO of the food company, with Rothschild & Co. as its financial adviser. 

Americana is preparing for a dual listing in Riyadh and Abu Dhabi. 

Topics: Americana Group Morgan Stanley Pizza Hut KFC

Lebanese super app Toters raises $15m in a series B funding round

Lebanese super app Toters raises $15m in a series B funding round
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

Lebanese super app Toters raises $15m in a series B funding round

Lebanese super app Toters raises $15m in a series B funding round
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Lebanese-based super app Toters raised $15 million in a series B funding round from International Finance Corporation, March Holding, and B&Y Ventures.

The company began as a food delivery platform before transforming into a super app that offers several services including payment and financial transactions.

Toters will use its newly acquired funds to strengthen its presence in current markets as well as expand its operations in Iraq, according to Wamda.

Topics: Toters Lebanon

