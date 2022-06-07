Hyundai & MYNM thank ‘heroes of Ramadan’

You are here

Foad Jebreel, who has been working as a Hyundai HD72 driver at Segala Group for the past nine years, was honored by Hyundai and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Company.
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

Hyundai Motor Company and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Company, the distributors of Hyundai in the western region of the Kingdom, honored a group of drivers of Hyundai truck and bus vehicles, in appreciation of their hard work and efforts, especially during Ramadan.

Drivers from various sectors were selected and presented with certificates of appreciation, in addition to various gifts.

Hyoung Jung Im, head of Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa headquarters, said: “This initiative is in line with our global Hyundai Motor Company’s direction ‘Partners in every way,’ where we acknowledge the noble efforts of these ‘heroes of Ramadan,’ and show thanks and appreciation for the diligent efforts of drivers from our partner Hyundai truck and bus fleet operators, who work around the clock in transporting goods, products and passengers. Thanks to their hard work, the production and work cycle of the local economy in all sectors keeps moving, and their very important contribution is evident in the blessed month of Ramadan, as they work while fasting to transport goods, foodstuffs and all other needs for the blessed month, in addition to transporting passengers to their destinations in comfort and safety.”

The drivers expressed their gratitude to Hyundai and Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Company, for this symbolic act of appreciation.

Hasan Ba Ashan, who has been working at Nobels International Schools for the past nine years, currently drives a Hyundai County school bus. He said: “Driving students in Ramadan while fasting was not easy but I am so proud of it as I felt that I am helping the new generation in building their future.”

Ba Ashan added: “I feel proud to be chosen by Hyundai, and I would like to thank them for such an initiative.”

Mohamed Akram Nayen, a truck driver at the Arab Supply Co., has been behind the wheels of commercial vehicles for 16 years; he currently drives a Hyundai HD65 truck.

“As a driver, I feel thankful for the opportunity to be of service to others. I am proud of my job as I did my best to deliver food to the fasting people in Ramadan. I feel honored to be recognized by Hyundai,” he said.

Working as a Hyundai HD72 driver at Segala Group for the past nine years, Foad Jebreel feels grateful for his role. He said: “I feel proud to help people get the medications they need by delivering our group’s pharmaceutical products on time, especially in Ramadan when people are fasting.” When asked to comment on Hyundai’s gesture to honor drivers, he said: “I thank Hyundai for this act of kindness and appreciation.”

This initiative by Hyundai Motor Company Middle East and Africa conveys the company’s unwavering commitment toward becoming a more human-centric and sustainable mobility provider.

moLotus, a mobile video customer interaction platform by Novosol, has entered into a strategic partnership with Saudi Excellence Co., a leading retail and next-generation digital company based in Riyadh, with the aim to enable massive digitization, innovation and transformation in the telecom, banking and esports sectors in Saudi Arabia. The focus is on innovation and creation of new revenue streams — generating around $1.4 billion revenue in the coming three to four years.

The partnership comes at a time when Saudi Arabia has become the market with the largest mobile marketing potential in the Middle East. The number of mobile connections in the country increased by 1.3 million between 2021 and 2022, according to DataReportal. Moreover, 53 percent of the total ad spend in the Kingdom’s digital advertising market will be generated through mobile by 2026, as reported by Statista.

Novosol, a global mobile technology company with strong footprints in Asian countries, will now enter the Saudi Arabian market with its unique platform moLotus, offering mobile advertising and cutting-edge digital transformation. This will enable new revenue generation, cost reduction, customer acquisition and retention, customer lifetime value maximization, process automation and much more.

moLotus is also helping telcos and brands in driving consumer revenues and creating new revenue streams in customer interaction, transformation and advertising. It has partnered with various renowned telcos across Asia such as Indosat Ooredoo, Vodafone, Airtel, Celcom, Digi, and more. Marquee brands like Samsung, HDFC, Panasonic, Standard Chartered, HSBC, L’Óréal and Amazon are already using the platform to drive their marketing and transformation initiatives.

Minhaz Lokhandwala, founder and CEO of Novosol, envisions transforming customer interaction and generating high revenues for brands and telco partners via moLotus.

His technically advanced management experience and business intelligence, along with strong leadership qualities and a focus on large-scale IT solutions, is the force behind Novosol’s success across Asia.

Saudi Excellence Co. operates in the technology, artificial intelligence and fintech sectors and presently represents many of the world’s leading high-tech companies in the Kingdom, managing and fulfilling the demands fueled by a predominantly young population, telcos and carriers.

Saudi Arabia was recently named the “top digital riser” among the G20 countries due to the comprehensive support for digital transformation in the Kingdom as part of Vision 2030. The country is fast replacing traditional processes with digital ones, achieving quality, agility and efficiency. The partnership between moLotus and Saudi Excellence Co. will further help achieve the goals of digital transformation.

Oracle Corporation announced that all required antitrust approvals have been obtained for its proposed acquisition of Cerner, including European Commission clearance. Cerner is a leading provider of digital information systems used within hospitals and health systems to enable medical professionals to deliver better healthcare to individual patients and communities.

Oracle Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison will discuss the Cerner acquisition and Oracle’s new suite of cloud-based health management applications at an online event on June 9.

“Working together, Cerner and Oracle have the capability to transform healthcare delivery by providing medical professionals with a new generation of healthcare information systems,” said Ellison.

“Better information enables better treatment decisions resulting in better patient outcomes. Our new, easy-to-use systems are designed to lower the administrative workload burdening our medical professionals while improving patient privacy and lowering overall healthcare costs.”

“We expect this acquisition to be substantially accretive to Oracle’s earnings on a non-GAAP basis in fiscal year 2023,” said Safra Catz, chief executive, Oracle. “Healthcare is the world’s largest and most important vertical market — estimated at $3.8 trillion last year in the US alone. We expect Cerner to be a huge growth engine for years to come.”

David Feinberg, chief executive and president, Cerner, said: “Joining Oracle as a dedicated industry business unit provides an unprecedented opportunity to accelerate our work modernizing electronic health records, improving the caregiver experience, and enabling more connected, high-quality and efficient patient care.”

“Oracle’s Autonomous Database, APEX low-code development tools, and voice-enabled user interface enable us to rapidly modernize Cerner’s systems and move them to our next-generation cloud,” said Mike Sicilia, executive vice president, Industries, Oracle. “This can be done very quickly because Cerner’s largest business and most important clinical system already runs on the Oracle Database. No change required there. What will change is the user interface. We will make Cerner’s systems much easier to learn and use by making hands-free voice technology the primary interface to Cerner’s clinical systems.”

vivo has announced the launch of its flagship smartphone, the X80 Pro, which promises to redefine the photography capabilities of its modern mobiles.

Produced in partnership with German optics and optoelectronics leader Zeiss, the X80 Pro provides exceptional cinematic photography capabilities thanks to its suite of advanced technological innovations.

Using the latest Zeiss Cinematic Video Bokeh that provides a cinematic lens effect, or selecting a regular lens bokeh that creates portrait videos in one tap, vivo’s new X80 Pro can capture minute emotions all in one image.

Designed with the user’s evolving needs in mind, the X80 Pro is the latest updated release of the X series from vivo, with faster battery charging, immersive gameplay, a pleasing aesthetic display and a waterproof design.

The new phone will be available in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait markets. The official launch is scheduled for June 9, when vivo Middle East will reveal the specifications of this premium smartphone.

Those who dream of having an unforgettable wedding event can have their dreams come true at Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences, where the 3,3818-square-meter pillar-free gala hall can accommodate as many as 4,000 of their family, friends, and loved ones.

Newlyweds who choose to celebrate the best night of their lives at the hotel will be helped by a team of specialists who will give them every kind of support throughout the preparations for the perfect night, right down to sampling the food that will be served to the guests and making a custom menu.

The hotel offers five tiers of stylish events at competitive wedding-season rates that suit every budget. Bringing your loved ones together has never been easier, as the guests can avail discounts on staying at the hotel for the wedding night and enjoy the full gamut of luxuries it has to offer, from the health spa to the professional-grade gym, indoor swimming pool, high-end restaurants, and children’s club, to name just a few.

“Ever since its inception, the Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences has always been one of the city’s premier gathering places for residents and visitors looking to experience a great event at an exclusive place,” said Hans Schiller, general manager, Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences. “We take special pride in the versatility of our venues, world-class amenities, and a peerless team of professionals who are eager to create tailored experiences that surprise and delight. From personalized menus and seating plans to a wide range of complementary services, our team is ready to exceed all your expectations this wedding season.”

Come the wedding night, another specialized team will handle the reception and seating of the guests according to a pre-approved seating plan. Guests will be greeted with tea, coffee, and biscuits free of charge. They will enjoy easy access to free parking when they arrive and leave, and they can take wedding photos to their hearts’ content anywhere around the hotel’s public areas.

As for the stars of the night, the bride and groom will be treated to a complimentary overnight stay in one of the hotel’s elegantly appointed Bridal Suites, complete with a bevy of classic rose petal blooms. Moreover, for their first anniversary, the hotel will offer the new couple a coupon that they can use on their first anniversary as a wedding gift.

Hilton Riyadh Hotel and Residences offers 866 elegantly designed and well-furnished rooms and apartments. These include 645 guest and deluxe rooms and suites, and 221 studios, apartments, and deluxe apartments.

In a move to reduce paper consumption and for a “greener” shopping experience, LuLu Hypermarkets introduced e-receipts as transaction proof for its customers across stores in the Kingdom. The e-receipt system replaces paper receipts, where shoppers can instantly get their shopping receipts as SMS, which is more convenient and secure, apart from being easy-to-store for future reference.

The digital receipts system will be implemented across all LuLu Hypermarkets in Saudi Arabia and will greatly reduce usage of paper and promote contactless payment. It will also help customers to process exchange of goods and track their benefits and rewards.

“We are pleased to launch our advanced e-receipt payment system across Saudi Arabia. As the leading retail group in the Kingdom, this step is a measure to improve the shopping experience of our customers and embed a sustainable and ‘green’ method that will help the planet,” said Hessah Abdulrahman, head of sustainability and green initiative, LuLu Hypermarkets Saudi Arabia. “It is part of the LuLu promise to continuously upgrade the retail experience for our shoppers and also use our retail presence to support sustainability and the environment.”

Besides being well-known for its wide range of products, LuLu has always been a key promoter of social initiatives and environmental sustainability across the globe. Over the years, the retailer has initiated many projects toward these advocacies and aims to continue to do the same in the future.

