Saudi Arabia condemns attack on church in Nigeria

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday strongly condemned a terrorist attack that targeted a church in southwestern Nigeria, which killed and injured dozens of people.
22 people were killed and 58 others were injured when gunmen attacked a church during Sunday mass in Ondo State.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the Kingdom’s position refusing to target places of worship, intimidate the innocent and shed the blood of innocent lives,” it said in a statement.
It also said that the Kingdom stands by Nigeria against all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism, adding it offered condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Nigeria, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
