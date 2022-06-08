Let’s get physical: Celtics ready for Warriors challenge

You are here

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka huddles with his team before the start of the second half against the Golden State Warriors during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. (USA TODAY Sports)
  • Udoka says he has given his players no special instructions in how to deal with Green other than to ‘be who you are’
BOSTON: Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka has urged his team to fight fire with fire as they prepare for the physical challenge of the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

The Warriors outmuscled the Celtics in their series-leveling Game 2 win on Sunday, with Golden State enforcer Draymond Green leading a superb defensive performance that shut down Boston’s scoring threat.

Green was a thorn in the side of the Celtics lineup throughout the win, sparring both physically and verbally with Boston’s players incessantly.

Udoka says he has given his players no special instructions in how to deal with Green other than to “be who you are.” 

“If you want to ignore it, ignore it,” Udoka said on Tuesday. “If you engage, engage. Do what you do. Be who you are.

“The main thing is to continue to stay composed. With us, I don’t think it’s the talking as much as the physicality that they brought ... We know obviously that’s what Green does. Kind of bleeds over into the team.”

Udoka said if he had been suiting up in this year’s finals as a player “I would probably get a double technical immediately.” 

“But that’s not everybody,” Udoka said. “Do what you do. Block it out or meet physicality with physicality.”

Udoka is also only too aware of Green’s importance to the Warriors as a rallying point when the team needs lifting.

“When their team is struggling, he sets the tone for them. That’s one of the ways he does it. But we embrace that,” Udoka said.

“One of the best defensive teams, we like to impose our will, as well. I have to meet that with the same thing.”

Celtics ace Jaylen Brown was involved in a flashpoint with Green in Game 2 after being fouled by the Warriors star on a three-point attempt. The two ended up in a shoving match after tangling on the floor, and Brown later accused Green of trying to yank his shorts down.

Brown said Tuesday he planned to ignore any needling by Green in Game 3.

“We ain’t got time for that. Just come out and play basketball, let everything else take care of itself,” Brown said.

“I’m going to come out, do my job. We’re here to play basketball, so don’t get caught up in all the antics and stuff like that.”

Warriors coach Steve Kerr meanwhile said he had no plans to ask Green to temper his physical approach.

“No, just let him be him,” Kerr said. “He’s at his best when he’s passionate and emotional.

“I thought he played a great game the other night. The play is always going to be physical in the playoffs. Being physical is part of it.

“The main thing is you have to leave the officials alone, and Draymond did a good job of that.”

  • The golfers in the LIV series will be playing for the biggest prize pots in history — putting even the rewards on offer at the four majors in the shade
ST ALBANS, UK: Phil Mickelson headlines a field of 48 golfers at this week’s LIV Golf Invitational London. 

Other big-name players who will tee off at the Centurion Club on Thursday include Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer and Sergio Garcia.

There are eight events in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Seven are regular-season events — in North America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia — where players will compete as individuals and in teams for points and prize money.

Those competitions will be played over 54 holes in a traditional strokeplay format, instead of the usual 72, and there will be a “shotgun” start for all groups of players, who will tee off from different holes at the same time.

At the end of the seven tournaments, an individual champion will be crowned based on points accumulated throughout the season.

The eighth and final tournament will be a season-ending Team Championship matchplay event in Miami played over four days.

Since each event will be made up of a different field, teams will be decided via a draft each time.

The golfers in the LIV series will be playing for the biggest prize pots in history — putting even the rewards on offer at the four majors in the shade.

Each regular season event will have a prize purse of $25 million, with the winner taking home $4 million.

Following the first seven events, an individual champion will be crowned, offering a total purse of $30 million for the top three individuals of the season.

The season-ending team championship will have a prize fund of $50 million.

The signing of six-time major winner Mickelson is a major coup for LIV Golf chiefs.

Mickelson has not played since February.

Other marquee names include major winners Johnson, Kaymer, Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Louis Oosthuizen and Graeme McDowell.

European Ryder Cup stars Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood are also in the field at St. Albans, on the outskirts of London.

Former world No. 1 Greg Norman is the chief executive of LIV Golf Investments. He has spoken of his vision for a “free and open market” in golf.

Those opting to play have done so despite warnings of disciplinary action from the PGA Tour.

Two-time major winner Johnson announced on Tuesday he had resigned his membership of the PGA Tour, following the example of compatriot Kevin Na.

The move means they have effectively taken themselves out of the picture when it comes to potential punishment.

The DP World Tour, formerly known as the European Tour, has said it is “evaluating each request on a case-by-case basis.” 

World ranking points are not currently on offer at LIV events, even though officials have held talks on the issue.

Another area of uncertainty is the four major championships, which are separately governed.

They have given different answers on LIV defectors but the United States Golf Association said on Tuesday that the players could play in next week’s US Open in Massachusetts.

The situation over the Ryder Cup appears clearer and Johnson has effectively made himself ineligible to play in the team competition again by quitting the PGA Tour.

McDowell, whose Ryder Cup eligibility is tied to membership of the DP World Tour, said he had thought “long and hard” about the issue, adding he hoped his involvement in the LIV series would not prevent him from taking part in future contests.

  • Both teams’ players knelt on one knee before kickoff in a stand against racism
  • Also, Turkey romped to a 6-0 win in Lithuania and Luxembourg enjoyed a 1-0 win in the Faeroe Islands
MUNICH: Harry Kane’s late penalty earned England a 1-1 draw in Germany in their Nations League game on Tuesday, when Italy and Turkey registered wins.

Kane slotted the equalizer from the spot in the 88th minute, though there was controversy over referee Carlos del Cerro Grande’s decision to award it after a VAR check as Kane looked to be offside before going down in a tangle with Germany defender Nico Schlotterbeck.

It had looked like Jonas Hofmann’s 51st-minute goal would give Germany a measure of consolation for losing to England at the European Championship last year and condemn Gareth Southgate’s team to their second consecutive loss after their 1-0 defeat to Hungary on Saturday.

But Kane, who missed several good chances, stayed cool to convert the best chance late on.

Germany coach Hansi Flick made seven changes to the team that drew in Italy 1-1 on Saturday, while Southgate made four to the side that lost in Hungary.

Both teams’ players knelt on one knee before kickoff in a stand against racism. The Munich stadium was also illuminated in rainbow colors as a sign against homophobia.

Germany made the better start, forcing two corners early on. Kyle Walker made a potentially goal-saving clearance off the line for England.

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips had to go off early after a clash with Schlotterbeck. Schlotterbeck’s 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund teammate Jude Bellingham came on for his 14th appearance in Phillips’ place.

Hofmann had a goal ruled for offside after a lengthy VAR check, then Kane fired over an empty goal from close range after a corner at the other end.

The 18-year-old Jamal Musiala, who was playing an outstanding game, fired a good opportunity at goalkeeper Jordan Pickford toward the end of the first half. There was still time before the break for Bukayo Saka to test Manuel Neuer, then shoot another chance just wide.

Germany failed to make more of further chances after Hofmann made the breakthrough.

Lorenzo Pellegrini continued his impressive scoring form to help Italy beat Hungary 2-1 in Cesena.

Pellegrini finished off a well-worked team move on the stroke of halftime when Matteo Politano cut into the right side of the area and put in a low cross for the Roma midfielder to slot in at the far post.

It was Pellegrini’s second goal in as many matches for Italy, having also scored against Germany. Pellegrini scored nine times for Roma in Serie A last season and five times in the Europa Conference League to help his team win the trophy.

Nicolo Barella had scored Italy’s opener in the 30th minute. Leonardo Spinazzola controlled a long ball over the top and rolled it across the edge of the area for Barella to place a precise shot into the top left corner.

Italy were playing with renewed enthusiasm and had several chances to score a third. But the Azzurri allowed Hungary back into the game in the 61st minute when Gianluca Mancini turned a cross from substitute Attila Fiola into his own net.

It was nevertheless a convincing performance from Roberto Mancini’s team who are going through a rebuilding process again. European champion Italy did not qualify for a second consecutive World Cup and lost 3-0 to Argentina in the Finalissima last week.

Also, Turkey romped to a 6-0 win in Lithuania and Luxembourg enjoyed a 1-0 win in the Faeroe Islands.

Finland defeated Montenegro 2-0 and a goal from Smail Prevljak was enough for Bosnia-Herzegovina to defeat Romania 1-0.

  • The 27-year-old midfielder has signed for newly relegated Norwich City on a season-long loan deal that includes an obligation to buy, based on certain performance-related criteria
  • Hayden said of his new club: ‘I am here to try to help the team get back to the Premier League … head coach (Dean Smith) was a big factor for me’
NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe’s summer clear out at Newcastle United has started, with the announcement that Isaac Hayden is joining newly relegated Norwich City.

The 27-year-old midfielder, whose six-years at St James’ Park makes him one of the Magpies’ longest-serving players, has signed for the Canaries on a season-long loan deal, which includes an obligation to buy if certain criteria are met. The details of those criteria have not been revealed by either club; however promotion back to the Premier League, which Norwich achieved in 2021 at the first time of asking last time around, is a likely deal trigger.

Hayden’s exit represents an early success in the marketplace for Newcastle’s incoming sporting director, Dan Ashworth, whose appointment was ratified last week and announced on Monday.

In a statement, the club said: “Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden has joined Championship side Norwich City on a season-long loan. The Canaries will have an obligation to make the deal permanent should specific performance-related criteria be met throughout the 2022/23 season.

“The 27-year-old joins Dean Smith’s side after fully recovering from a long-term injury which saw him miss out on a place in Eddie Howe’s 25-man Premier League squad for the latter part of last season.

“Following relegation to the Championship in May, the Canaries will be aiming to make an immediate return to the top flight – something they have achieved as champions in both the 2018/19 and 2020/21 campaigns.”

It continued: “Hayden joined the Magpies from Arsenal in 2016 and was a key figure as Rafa Benitez’s side won the Championship title and subsequently consolidated its position back in the Premier League.

“He has made 171 appearances in all competitions in his six years at St. James’ Park, scoring seven goals. Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Isaac the best of luck for the new season.”

Hayden explained the reasons for his move during an interview with the official Norwich City website.

“I am here to try to help the team get back to the Premier League,” he said. “The facilities at the training ground are great and changed significantly from when I have visited before. I’ve also looked at our squad and I want to add to that.

“The head coach (Dean Smith) was a big factor for me. He called me straight away and saw that I was out of the picture at Newcastle. I had spoken to him a few times before and he always struck me as somebody who was trying to do the right things.”

Hayden’s exit is expected to be the first of many at United in the weeks ahead as Howe looks to make space for new signings, of which up to six are expected.

The likes of Karl Darlow and Dwight Gayle, both of whom have attracted the interest of Championship side Middlesbrough, Ciaran Clark, who is likely to join West Bromwich Albion, Jeff Hendrick and Federico Fernandez are all expected to depart before the new season starts in August.

Meanwhile, hopes remain high that United will make a breakthrough of their own in the transfer market as negotiations with Reims striker Hugo Ekitike continue.

  • Despite the huge rankings gap, Senegal took no chances against the Rwandan Wasps, who have qualified for the Cup of Nations only once in 13 attempts
JOHANNESBURG: Liverpool star Sadio Mane scored a penalty eight minutes into added time to give Senegal a dramatic 1-0 win over heart-broken Rwanda on Tuesday in 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.
Forced to play a home match in Senegal because they do not have an international-standard stadium, Rwanda were on the verge of holding a team ranked 116 places higher in the world.
But Mane rescued the Teranga Lions on 98 minutes, with a hard, low penalty that eluded the outstretched hand of goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera.
Mane has starred in the first two matches for the title-holders, scoring four goals, including a matchday one hat-trick against Benin.
Despite the huge rankings gap, Senegal took no chances against the Rwandan Wasps, who have qualified for the Cup of Nations only once in 13 attempts.
Coach Aliou Cisse chose seven of the team that started the final victory over Egypt in Cameroon four months ago and introduced two more off the bench.
Mozambique, who began their campaign by drawing with Rwanda, could close the gap behind Senegal to two points by winning away to bottom team Benin on Wednesday.
In Group H, Kings Kangwa rifled a free-kick into the net on 88 minutes to give Zambia a vital 2-1 victory over the Comoros in Lusaka.
Former African champions Zambia achieved success the hard way, coming from behind in a fast-tempo, foul-riddled regional showdown.
Serbia-based Ben Nabouhane took advantage of two defensive mix-ups to fire the visitors into a 13th-minute lead at a packed National Heroes Stadium.
Constant Zambian pressure paid off in first half added-time when a corner was partly cleared and Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Enock Mwepu netted with a low shot through a crowd of players.
Comoros wasted several early second-half chances to get in front again and the misses came back to haunt them as Kangwa snatched a deserved victory.
Zambia needed maximum points after losing away to the Ivory Coast last Friday, the same day the Comoros won at home against Lesotho.
This group is the only one among 12 where the winners and runners-up do not qualify for the 24-nation tournament in June and July 2023.
The Ivory Coast qualify automatically as hosts, but are competing to gain competitive match practice rather than relying on friendly games.
This means only one team from Zambia, the Comoros and Lesotho will also go to the finals, and the Zambians are desperate to avoid failing to qualify for four straight Cup of Nations.
Burkina Faso, fourth at the Cup of Nations in Cameroon four months ago, have quickly taken control of Group B with maximum points from two matches while Cape Verde have three and Eswatini and Togo one each.
Dango Ouattara took his two-match tally to three goals with a brace as the Burkinabe stormed back after falling behind to beat Eswatini 3-1 in a virtually empty 95,000-seat Johannesburg stadium.
Eswatini had to play in neighboring South Africa because they do not have an international-standard stadium — an issue that also affected Cape Verde and Rwanda.
Cape Verde hosted Togo in Moroccan city Marrakech — nearly 2,500 kilometers (1,500 miles) from their Atlantic island home — and won 2-0 with an added-time Jamiro Monteiro goal assuring victory.

  • This will be the sixth time in the last 12 years Woods does not play the US Open, which he has won three times, most recently at Torrey Pines in 2008
NEW YORK: Tiger Woods withdrew from the US Open on Tuesday, saying that his damaged right leg needs more time to get stronger to contend in the majors.

Woods made a surprise return at the Masters, just 14 months after he broke bones in his right leg and ankle in a February 2021 car crash outside Los Angeles. He made the cut at Augusta National, then played the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.

Even though he made another cut, Woods was limping badly on Saturday and withdrew after the third round, the first time he had withdrawn on the weekend at a major.

Woods posted Tuesday on social media, “My body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf.”

He said he hopes to be ready to play in a charity pro-am event in Ireland ahead of the British Open at St. Andrews, where he won two of his three claret jugs.

This will be the sixth time in the last 12 years Woods does not play the US Open, which he has won three times, most recently at Torrey Pines in 2008 when he had a double stress fracture in his left leg and shredded knee ligaments that required reconstructive surgery when the event was over.

He last played in 2020 at Winged Foot and missed the cut.

Before the previous two majors, Woods sent the Internet buzzing, with private plane tracking sites indicating he was at Augusta National and Southern Hills a week or so early for a scouting trip, a clear sign he was thinking about playing.

There was no such flight to Boston this time. Woods last competed at The Country Club at Brookline in 1999, when he won his singles match against Andrew Coltart as part of an amazing American rally to win the Ryder Cup.

“We’re disappointed we won’t see him in Boston,” said Mike Whan, the CEO of the USGA. “But personally, I’m happy for him that he’s looking after his health. I’d rather see Tiger long-term than just in the 2022 US Open.”

Woods always had his sights on St. Andrews, even after he played in the Masters. He said after the Masters he wasn’t sure whether he could play in the PGA Championship or the US Open, but he would be at the British Open.

The Old Course is relatively flat, the easiest of the four majors to walk.

