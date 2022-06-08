You are here

Here's what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
The main TASI index ended its three-day winning streak to close 1.24 percent lower at 12,662. (Shutterstock)
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s stock market dropped on Tuesday to lead the fall in the Gulf, despite an above estimated 9.9 percent growth in the gross domestic product in the first quarter, according to official data.

On a different note, credit rating agency Moody’s affirmed the Kingdom's rating at ‘A’ with a stable outlook, primarily driven by the government’s fiscal policy effectiveness.

The main TASI index ended its three-day winning streak to close 1.24 percent lower at 12,662 and the parallel market Nomu declined nearly 1 percent to 22,329.

Fellow stock exchanges including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, Oman, and Kuwait all recorded losses, ranging from 0.1 to 0.5 percent, while Bahrain’s BAX lost 1.22 percent.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index added 0.6 percent.

Oil prices edged up on Wednesday ahead of data on US oil inventories, with Brent crude rising to near $121 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate up to $120.03 as of 8:47 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Alamar Foods Co., which operates Domino’s Pizza across the region, got the Capital Market Authority’s approval to proceed with an initial public offering of a 41.7 percent stake

Saudi Networkers Services Co. and Future Care Trading Co. received approval from CMA for a direct listing on the parallel Nomu market

East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry obtained Shariah-compliant financing worth SR500 million from Arab National Bank to finance a project

Shareholders of Theeb Rent a Car Co. are set to receive cash dividends of SR0.49 per share for the first quarter of 2022

TASI-listed Abo Moati for Bookstores opened a new showroom in Al-Ahsa with almost SR2 million investment

Alinma Bank appointed two audit committee members – Haitham Alshaikhmubarak and Othman Altwaijri

Calendar

June 8, 2022

Saudi Aramco will distribute SR0.3189 per share in dividends for the first quarter of 2022

June 9, 2022

Close of Saudi Real Estate Co.’s new shares subscription

GCC banks' profits surge to $10.9bn in Q1 on lower costs

GCC banks’ profits surge to $10.9bn in Q1 on lower costs
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

GCC banks’ profits surge to $10.9bn in Q1 on lower costs

GCC banks’ profits surge to $10.9bn in Q1 on lower costs
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The first quarter of 2022 proved to be the best quarters for banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council as they raked in $10.9 billion in aggregate profits, a Kamco Invest report showed.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman saw their banks post double-digit profit growth in the first quarter of 2022, while Kuwaiti banks’ profits grew slightly lower at 0.9 percent.

Kamco Invest said improved results were backed by solid economic growth, recovery in post-pandemic demand amid rising oil prices.

According to the report, banks in the region recorded a drop of 39.6 percent in cost-to-income ratio compared to the previous quarter, led by a steep drop in operating expenses.

In addition to a 21.4 percent year-on-year decline in loan loss provisions to $2.9 billion, lending activity remained robust as banks listed in Saudi Arabia and the UAE helped push the aggregate gross loans of the region by 10 percent to $1.8 trillion.

MENA fintech platform NymCard raises $22.5m in a funding round

MENA fintech platform NymCard raises $22.5m in a funding round
Updated 42 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

MENA fintech platform NymCard raises $22.5m in a funding round

MENA fintech platform NymCard raises $22.5m in a funding round
Updated 42 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Fintech platform NymCard has raised $22.5 million in a funding round led by venture capital firms DisruptAD, Reciprocal Ventures, and Shorooq Partners.

Having a strong presence in the Middle East and North Africa region, the banking-as-a-service provider allows fintech companies to plug and play ready finance into their applications through APIs rather than dealing with complex payment rails.

“As we move toward a $7 trillion embedded finance market, we aim to evolve and enhance our offering to transform the payments industry and serve our client’s needs in the region,” Omar Onsi, CEO and founder of NymCard, said in a press statement.

The company will use its new funds to strengthen its product development as well as expand its presence in current markets, it added.

 

Topics: fintech funding seed bass

Saudia to add four new international destinations in 2022

Saudia to add four new international destinations in 2022
Updated 42 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

Saudia to add four new international destinations in 2022

Saudia to add four new international destinations in 2022
Updated 42 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Airlines, known as Saudia, has signed an agreement with the Saudi National Air Connectivity Program to operate direct flights between the Kingdom and four new international destinations during 2022. 

As per the agreement, the airline will operate its direct flights between Riyadh and Zurich in Switzerland, and Jeddah and Barcelona in Spain, in addition to two additional destinations that will be announced later.

The deal also sees the provision of over 60,000 seats annually, according to a statement. 

NRG matters: ACWA Power kicks off 1500mw Bahraini project; India sets up efforts to boost green economy

NRG matters: ACWA Power kicks off 1500mw Bahraini project; India sets up efforts to boost green economy
Updated 51 min ago
Dana Abdelaziz

NRG matters: ACWA Power kicks off 1500mw Bahraini project; India sets up efforts to boost green economy

NRG matters: ACWA Power kicks off 1500mw Bahraini project; India sets up efforts to boost green economy
Updated 51 min ago
Dana Abdelaziz

RIYADH: India has set up efforts to boost its green economy, through cutting green hydrogen costs and easing rules to allow consumers to switch to environmentally-friendly sources of electricity.  

In the Middle East, Saudi ACWA Power has kicked off operations at its 1500 megawatt Bahraini project, while UAE firms partnered to explore advancing Artificial Intelligence solutions in the energy future. 

Looking at the bigger picture:

  • India plans to cut green hydrogen production costs to $1 a kilogram from the current $5-$6 as it seeks to boost the use of clean energy, Bloomberg reported citing a senior government official.
  • In a bid to decarbonize its economy, the south Asian country has also eased rules to allow commercial and industrial consumers to switch to green sources of electricity. 

Through a micro lens: 

  • Saudi ACWA Power has announced that it kicked off operation at its 1500 megawatt Bahraini project. Located in Al Dur region of Bahrain and 60 percent owned by ACWA Power, the Haya Power & Desalination Co. is based on combined cycle gas turbine technology and produces 227,000 cubic meters per day of desalinated water.
  • ADNOC’s artificial intelligence venture AIQ has parted with Abu Dhabi’s Hub71 to explore advancing AI solutions that support a sustainable energy future, Trade Arabia reported. As per the deal, Hub71 will introduce the tech ecosystem to AIQ and will facilitate one-on-one meetings with startups working on future energy technology solutions for the oil and gas industry.
MENA region growth to rebound to decade high on rising oil revenues: World Bank report

MENA region growth to rebound to decade high on rising oil revenues: World Bank report
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

MENA region growth to rebound to decade high on rising oil revenues: World Bank report

MENA region growth to rebound to decade high on rising oil revenues: World Bank report
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

The World Bank revised the 2022 growth forecast upward for the Middle East and North Africa region by 0.9 percentage points on rising oil revenues.

According to the latest publication by the World Bank, the growth in the region is expected to firm to 5.3 percent in 2022, up by 0.9 percentage point from the January forecast, assisted by rising oil revenues and structural reforms in some economies, the report said.

The growth rate is the fastest in a decade and the rebound could have been stronger had it not been for the detrimental impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on oil importers, it added.

“In Saudi Arabia, strong oil production growth and a robust recovery in the non-oil sector is expected to drive 2022 growth to a decade high of 7 percent, before slowing to 3.8 percent in 2023,” the report said.

Non-oil activity, on the other hand, will also benefit from growth in private consumption and capital spending, as government revenues thrive on higher oil prices.

The UAE will also benefit in the near term from rising oil prices, however, government reforms will also play a role in accelerating this growth in the medium term.

The output in the region remains below pre-pandemic trends and the gap is expected to have roughly halved by 2023 relative to 2020, supported by the faster growth in oil exporters relative to oil importing countries.

According to the report, the softened output gap in oil exporting economies will help growth reach a peak of 5.6 percent in 2022 — 1.2 percentage points higher than previously projected. This will outweigh the deterioration in the outlook for oil importers where fiscal deficits are expected to widen because of higher expenditures.

 

