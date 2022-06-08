You are here

  • Home
  • Future of Saudi tourism to be a blend of domestic and international investments: Deputy minister
UNWTO116
UNWTO116

Future of Saudi tourism to be a blend of domestic and international investments: Deputy minister

Future of Saudi tourism to be a blend of domestic and international investments: Deputy minister
Mahmoud Abdulhadi, deputy minister for investment attraction, Ministry of Tourism speaking to Arab News (AN)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rf7uq

Updated 15 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel
Nirmal Narayanan

Future of Saudi tourism to be a blend of domestic and international investments: Deputy minister

Future of Saudi tourism to be a blend of domestic and international investments: Deputy minister
Updated 15 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel Nirmal Narayanan

JEDDAH: The future tourism sector in Saudi Arabia will be a blend of domestic and international investments, as the country aims to be among the top five global tourism destinations by the end of this decade, according to Mahmoud Abdulhadi, deputy minister for investment attraction, Ministry of Tourism.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the 116th Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization, Abdulhadi revealed that people are conservative regarding cross-border investments in the aftermath of the pandemic.

He, however, clarified that the Kingdom is emerging as a destination that attracts foreign investments.

“Post pandemic, people are a little bit more conservative internationally in terms of cross-border investment. But we are proving to be a destination attracting quite a decent amount of interest. And now we’re working on converting that interest into actual investments,” Abdulhadi told Arab News.

He further noted: “Within the Kingdom, we have been very focused on making sure that we are building the right ecosystem to attract the right amount of investment and reforming it in a way that is beneficial from a visitor and investor experience perspective.”

Abdulhadi added that the private sector drives the global tourism sector. He expects a similar transformation in the Kingdom, where large private entities and small- and medium-sized enterprises also get a chance to contribute their part to the tourism industry.

“We want to move from what we have today, at least within the Kingdom where the private sector runs the tourism sector, on its own two feet. So we are keen on large private sector investment to come in. But we’re also cognizant that the whole sector is built on small- and medium-sized enterprises,” added Abdulhadi.

The deputy minister added that significant hotel operators in the Kingdom will dramatically increase the number of room keys by 2025, as the Kingdom is steadily progressing toward achieving the goals outlined in Vision 2030.

“The major global operators will dramatically increase the number of room keys that we have in the Kingdom. We are looking at over 50,000 room keys entering the market by 2025. This is a major achievement,” he added.

Abdulhadi also noted that the FIFA Football World Cup in November could also attract tourists to the Kingdom, especially in Al-Ahsa, due to its proximity to Qatar.

Reaffirming the goals outlined in Vision 2030, Abdulhadi added that the Kingdom aims to generate 10 percent of the gross domestic product from the tourism sector.

He also confirmed that the Kingdom wants to attract over 100 million visitors by the end of this decade and create an additional 1 million jobs in the sector.

Topics: UNWTO116 saudi tourism Mahmoud Abdulhadi

Related

Live ‘Full of hope’ — Day two of UN World Tourism council event begins in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
‘Full of hope’ — Day two of UN World Tourism council event begins in Saudi Arabia
Update Saudi Arabia to spend $100m to train 100,000 locals to join tourism sector photos
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to spend $100m to train 100,000 locals to join tourism sector

Saudi tourism ministry leads digitization wave, offers NFTs to UNWTO delegates

Saudi tourism ministry leads digitization wave, offers NFTs to UNWTO delegates
Updated 12 sec ago
Deema Al-Khudair
Dana Alomar

Saudi tourism ministry leads digitization wave, offers NFTs to UNWTO delegates

Saudi tourism ministry leads digitization wave, offers NFTs to UNWTO delegates
Updated 12 sec ago
Deema Al-Khudair Dana Alomar

JEDDAH: The Ministry of Tourism in Saudi Arabia will give each delegate at the 116th Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organization in Jeddah personalized non-fungible tokens.

Digital Transformation General Manager at the Ministry of Tourism Aljohara Al-Saleem told Arab News that inside the giveaways, each delegate would receive a gift box containing a physical ledger that they can use as a wallet and a key to access their NFTs.

“Each one is personalized. There is a hidden gem of the regions, and the cities of the Kingdom placed in each of these NFTs,” she said.

She told Arab News that the purpose of the gift was to give the delegates an idea of how the Kingdom is advancing in digital tourism.

Al-Saleem said that the tourism ministry is interested in integrating the physical world with the metaverse world and connecting them to showcase how tourism has advanced and how it will look in the future.

She added that the tourism infrastructure in the country is ready to incorporate digital advancements, transformation, and innovation into its development.

“The tourism sector in the Kingdom is designed for this future,” she said.

Al-Saleem said the ministry is tech-savvy, and it has leadership that supports innovation and digital transformation. “So why not do this?” she added.

According to Al-Saleem, the Kingdom is investing in smart cities and digital transformation.

She said that the ministry also receives support and leadership from Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb and King Salman.

“So today, we have everything to create this innovation in the tourism sector,” she added.

She noted that the ministry’s digital tourism strategy is aligned with the Vision 2030 goals and aspirations and the national tourism strategy.

By introducing new business models and supporting entrepreneurs, the ministry’s programs were designed to support and empower the workforce and promote a culture of innovation that would contribute to the digital economy, she added.

“So, everything was designed with an aspiration to achieve the goals of Vision 2030 in the tourism sector and to put the Kingdom on the global map for the tourism sector,” she concluded.

Topics: UNWTO116

Related

Exclusive Global tourism faces human resources crunch as sector eyes $3.4tr revenue: Kenyan tourism minister
Business & Economy
Global tourism faces human resources crunch as sector eyes $3.4tr revenue: Kenyan tourism minister

Saudi Arabia closes 101 investment deals worth $4bn in Q1, recording 225% growth  

Saudi Arabia closes 101 investment deals worth $4bn in Q1, recording 225% growth  
Updated 4 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia closes 101 investment deals worth $4bn in Q1, recording 225% growth  

Saudi Arabia closes 101 investment deals worth $4bn in Q1, recording 225% growth  
Updated 4 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s closed deals more than tripled to reach a total of 101 in the first quarter of 2022 against the same period last year, with investments estimated at SR15.2 billion ($4 billion).

This represents a 225 percent increase from 31 deals in the same period last year, according to statistics by the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia. 

The newly closed deals are expected to provide nearly 6,000 job opportunities.

MISA’s figures revealed a significant rise in the number of new investors in the Kingdom, with the entrepreneurship and innovation sector attracting the strongest interest and contributing to 71 deals out of the total.

Financial services came second with 10 deals, whereas sport and petrochemicals recorded four and three deals, respectively. The rest of the deals were distributed almost equally to other sectors.

In terms of source of investment, the UAE was the top investor in Saudi Arabia during the first quarter with 12 deals, followed by Egypt with 11 deals, the UK with eight deals, and the US with five deals. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Investment UAE UK deals

Related

Update Saudi investment minister stresses strong Saudi-Greece ties for economic prosperity
Business & Economy
Saudi investment minister stresses strong Saudi-Greece ties for economic prosperity
Moody’s affirms credit rating of ‘A’ to Saudi Arabia with stable outlook
Business & Economy
Moody’s affirms credit rating of ‘A’ to Saudi Arabia with stable outlook

PIF-owned gaming firm Savvy acquires $1.05bn stake in Swedish rival

PIF-owned gaming firm Savvy acquires $1.05bn stake in Swedish rival
Updated 11 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

PIF-owned gaming firm Savvy acquires $1.05bn stake in Swedish rival

PIF-owned gaming firm Savvy acquires $1.05bn stake in Swedish rival
Updated 11 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund-owned Savvy Gaming Group has acquired almost 100 million shares in its Swedish rival Embracer Group, making it the second-largest shareholder in the latter.

The group bought an 8.1 percent stake in Embracer for $1.05 billion, Bloomberg reported.
Savvy was launched by the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund earlier this year to develop the video gaming and esports industry.

The move will help the Swedish game development company set up a regional hub in Saudi Arabia and pave the way for investments in the region.

 

Topics: PIF Savvy gaming eSports

Related

Saudi PIF-owned Savvy makes debut with acquisition of ESL and FACEIT
Business & Economy
Saudi PIF-owned Savvy makes debut with acquisition of ESL and FACEIT

Global tourism faces human resources crunch as sector eyes $3.4tr revenue: Kenyan tourism minister

Global tourism faces human resources crunch as sector eyes $3.4tr revenue: Kenyan tourism minister
Updated 12 min 9 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel
Nirmal Narayanan

Global tourism faces human resources crunch as sector eyes $3.4tr revenue: Kenyan tourism minister

Global tourism faces human resources crunch as sector eyes $3.4tr revenue: Kenyan tourism minister
Updated 12 min 9 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel Nirmal Narayanan

JEDDAH: The global tourism sector is facing a human resource crunch even as it is recouping from the pandemic and eyeing global revenues of $3.4 trillion a year, said a senior member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the 116th Executive Council of the UNWTO, Kenya’s Minister of Tourism and Wildlife Najib Balala disclosed that the human resource challenges in the tourism industry in the aftermath of the pandemic were for real.

“We have realized the shortage of human resources in tourism. Because when the pandemic happened, many people went to other sectors. We need to bring back, retain and reskill young people to come into the industry,” Balala told Arab News.

He also said that the cost of doing business in the tourism sector is high due to the rising fuel prices. However, despite the overall situation, the UNWTO has targeted revenue of $3.4 trillion a year. He further urged all countries to work toward this goal.

While speaking about the initiatives being undertaken in Kenya, the minister said the country would invest $100 million in tourism in the next five years.

“Tourism in Kenya is about 8 to 9 percent of the gross domestic product. It employs 9 percent of Kenya’s population out of 50 million people. So it’s a huge sector. We need to facilitate and improve the infrastructure,” said Balala.

It is also banking on technology to build its digital infrastructure. For example, the country is launching a digital visa card next week, which will allow people to make payments using their phones without using a physical card.

Topics: UNWTO116

Related

Live ‘Full of hope’ — Day two of UN World Tourism council event begins in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
‘Full of hope’ — Day two of UN World Tourism council event begins in Saudi Arabia

Portugal aims to generate $29bn in tourism revenues by 2027

Portugal aims to generate $29bn in tourism revenues by 2027
Updated 17 min 43 sec ago
Dana Alomar

Portugal aims to generate $29bn in tourism revenues by 2027

Portugal aims to generate $29bn in tourism revenues by 2027
Updated 17 min 43 sec ago
Dana Alomar

JEDDAH: By 2027, Portugal plans to generate 27 billion euros ($28.7 billion) in tourism revenues, as destinations ease restrictions and tourism gradually recovers, secretary of state for tourism, commerce and services said.

During the 116th Executive Council of the United Nations World Tourism Organization, Rita Marques told Arab News that the country expects to reach that number by 2027 after reaching 18 billion euros in 2019.

Tourism accounts for around 9 percent of the country’s gross domestic product and 10 percent of its workforce, she said.

“It’s a very relevant economic sector for us, not only because of those numbers, but because it contributes immensely to the cohesion of the country,” she added.

According to her, the country has an up-to-date and fully functional tourism strategy which was designed in 2017. With that strategy, Portugal expects to increase their tourism revenues, she added.

Foreign direct investment is a key component of Portugal’s economy, not only in tourism, Marques said.

“We are getting more and more popular, not only from tourists but also for industrial investment plants,” she added

Before the pandemic, around 400,000 people were working in the tourism sector in Portugal. After the pandemic, however, 15 percent of the workforce were let go, Marques added.

She said that Portugal is currently trying to integrate migrants and immigrants looking for an alternative place to live in Europe.

When speaking about the potential of Saudi tourism, Portugal’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Nuno Mathias, told Arab News that both countries share a sense of diversity.

He noted that the gastronomy and architecture of both countries are still valid in terms of roots and heritage.

“These are assets that both countries can relate to,” he said.

The ambassador said that Saudi Arabia is still a very raw country in terms of tourism, which attracts Portuguese tourists looking for discovery and rawness. “It’s part of our DNA as former explorers and discoverers,” he added.

Marques said that Portugal is also working on direct air connectivity between the two countries to increase Saudi arrivals.  

Topics: UNWTO116

Related

Live ‘Full of hope’ — Day two of UN World Tourism council event begins in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
‘Full of hope’ — Day two of UN World Tourism council event begins in Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

CARICOM supports Saudi Expo 2030 bid
CARICOM supports Saudi Expo 2030 bid
Saudi tourism ministry leads digitization wave, offers NFTs to UNWTO delegates
Saudi tourism ministry leads digitization wave, offers NFTs to UNWTO delegates
Saudi Arabia closes 101 investment deals worth $4bn in Q1, recording 225% growth  
Saudi Arabia closes 101 investment deals worth $4bn in Q1, recording 225% growth  
PIF-owned gaming firm Savvy acquires $1.05bn stake in Swedish rival
PIF-owned gaming firm Savvy acquires $1.05bn stake in Swedish rival
Global tourism faces human resources crunch as sector eyes $3.4tr revenue: Kenyan tourism minister
Global tourism faces human resources crunch as sector eyes $3.4tr revenue: Kenyan tourism minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.