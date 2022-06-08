UAE’s Brands For Less enters Saudi market amid retail boom prediction 

RIYADH: UAE-based multi-brand retailer Brands For Less, has entered the Saudi market with a store in Riyadh.

The opening comes in the wake of a Euromonitor forecast of an expansion of the Kingdom's retail industry by 20 percent this year.

“Opening a store in Saudi Arabia, one of the region’s major markets, is an incredible achievement for our brand. It is in line with our expansion plan covering key markets across the Middle East,” said Toufic Kreidieh, co-founder and CEO of the Brands For Less Group.

He added: “The demand is influenced by the changing lifestyle of customers in Saudi Arabia. Moreover, we also take note of Saudi Arabia’s booming e-commerce industry. It gives us a venue to strengthen further our e-commerce business.”

Brands For Less operates more than 80 branches across the Middle East and Europe.