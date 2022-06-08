You are here

Newcastle beat Premier League rivals to make Matt Targett first signing of the summer

It is understood that the deal to take Targett (pictured) from Villa Park totals around $15 million and represents the first major piece of incoming business done by the club’s new sporting director Dan Ashworth. (AFP)
It is understood that the deal to take Targett (pictured) from Villa Park totals around $15 million and represents the first major piece of incoming business done by the club’s new sporting director Dan Ashworth. (AFP)
Liam Kennedy

  • Arab News has learned that the player is on Tyneside to complete the formalities of a permanent move from Aston Villa
NEWCASTLE: Matt Targett is set to become Newcastle United’s first signing of the summer.

Arab News has learned that the player is on Tyneside to complete the formalities of a permanent move from Aston Villa, including medical checks.

It is understood that the deal to take Targett from Villa Park totals around $15 million and represents the first major piece of incoming business done by the club’s new sporting director Dan Ashworth.

The 26-year-old left-back played 16 games for Eddie Howe last season, after signing on deadline day of the January transfer window.

Howe and United are understood to have explored the possibility of signing other, more progressive left-backs, including Brazilian international Renan Lodi, but were put off by the exorbitant fees quoted.

Targett himself is understood to have taken some convincing, having initially been in two minds about a permanent move to the northeast of England.

Newly promoted Fulham, where he spent six months on loan in 2018, also made moves to sign the Eastleigh-born former Southampton man this summer.

However, talks with Newcastle are believed to have developed quite quickly in the last seven days, with Premier League rivals Villa willing sellers, after signing France international Lucas Digne in the winter window.

Attention will now turn to other incomings, with United locked in talks to sign Reims’ striker Hugo Ekitike.

The framework of the deal is yet to be fully ironed out, with a low down payment likely to help the Magpies skirt around Financial Fair Play Regulations.

The deal could well total $37 million with add-ons included, although any payments included in this will be spread out over various windows and seasons, much like the brokered arrangements that brought Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes to the club.

Netherlands under-21 international Sven Botman is a player United are also keen to sign, with a stalled move to AC Milan reopening the door to a move for a player Newcastle had worked so hard to sign in January.

Botman had been expected to pen a long-term deal at the San Siro, with Paolo Maldini targeting the player to shore up the Rossoneri’s backline ahead of a Champions League campaign next season.

Botman is understood to have agreed terms with Milan, despite Newcastle’s continued interest. However, with no fee agreed with Lille, United are attempting to muscle in on any deal.

Saudi sports organization launches new health, activity program for students

Saudi sports organization launches new health, activity program for students
Saudi sports organization launches new health, activity program for students

Saudi sports organization launches new health, activity program for students
RIYADH: The Saudi Sports for All Federation has launched a major new initiative aimed at encouraging educators to create more active and fun school days for children throughout the Kingdom.

The Schools on the Move program’s online toolkit, announced in collaboration with the Saudi Schools Sport Federation and the Ministry of Education, will offer videos and fitness tips covering a range of training exercises and sports methodologies.

The toolkit has been designed to promote physical activity and a healthier lifestyle for kids throughout the school day. The program, which will run from June to December, aims to empower teachers and participants via resources that help encourage children to stay active.

The innovative training course will also be available to those over the age of 18 via an e-learning platform that provides guidelines for various physical activities for students and tips to introduce simple activities into the school day.

Through online training and exercises, the program has been created to help drive innovative sporting practices among teachers, parents, volunteers, and personal trainers. Participants who successfully complete the 10-hour training program will receive an official SFA certificate.

The toolkit has been created to work across a range of educational environments including schools, physical education classes, after-school programs, and early education play centers.

Since its establishment in 2018, the SFA has played a key role in delivering on the mandates of the Saudi Ministry of Sport by encouraging a healthier and more active lifestyle. The federation’s latest initiative has been developed in tandem with a comprehensive five-year strategy to promote exercise in all levels of society, as part of the Kingdom’s push for 40 percent of residents to engage in regular physical activities by 2030.

Sepp Blatter avoids testifying at start of FIFA fraud trial

Sepp Blatter avoids testifying at start of FIFA fraud trial
Sepp Blatter avoids testifying at start of FIFA fraud trial

Sepp Blatter avoids testifying at start of FIFA fraud trial
BELLINZONA, Switzerland: Full of smiles and confidence before entering the courtroom, former FIFA president Sepp Blatter claimed later Wednesday he was bothered by chest pains and unable to testify on the opening day of his criminal trial.
Once the most powerful man in the world of soccer, Blatter is facing charges of defrauding FIFA in a Swiss criminal court. He is on trial along with former France great Michel Platini, his former protégé who had been considered Blatter’s successor as president of the governing body of soccer.
Platini was also in court, sitting with an interpreter behind Blatter.
The 86-year-old Blatter was due to be questioned on Wednesday but when he was called to the stand about an hour before the court was scheduled to adjourn — following several motions from the defense that were all rejected — he asked instead to respond Thursday morning, when Platini is also set to be questioned.
“I’m not well. I have these problems that come and go,” Blatter, sitting with his lawyer on a long bench, said in a voice barely louder than a whisper. “I can’t breathe well. I don’t feel capable at the moment of responding to an interrogation.”
Blatter had earlier left the court for a break — another concession given to him because of his age — walking slowly out and clutching onto the shoulder of his daughter, Corinne Blatter Andenmatten.
“I hope that I’ll feel better tomorrow,” Blatter said.
The trial is expected to last 11 days and the court will sit only until lunchtime each day because of Blatter’s health. He was in a coma following heart surgery 18 months ago.
The former FIFA president arrived at the Federal Criminal Court of Switzerland in Bellinzona in a buoyant mood, expressing confidence when asked about his chances.
“Absolutely, absolutely, absolutely,” Blatter said. “I feel optimistic, like always. With the beautiful sunshine. It’s the first day of a trial that’s going to last almost two weeks. If I didn’t feel confident the first day that would be bad. I am very confident.”
Blatter’s 17-year reign as FIFA president came to an end in June 2015, when he resigned amid a corruption scandal. A few months later, federal prosecutors in Switzerland revealed their investigation into a $2 million payment from FIFA to Platini from four years earlier.
Both Blatter and Platini have long denied wrongdoing and claim they had a verbal deal in 1998 for the money. That defense first failed with judges at the FIFA ethics committee, which banned them from soccer, and later in separate appeals at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
“Is soccer by my side? Soccer is me. It’s been 45 years that I’ve been serving FIFA, international soccer. And it’s my life, it’s my professional life,” Blatter added before going inside. “I now have to defend myself a bit, but I will defend myself well, with a lawyer and that’s it, because I have a clean conscience.”
The fallout from the case also ended Platini’s campaign to succeed his former mentor and saw him removed as president of UEFA, the governing body of European soccer.
Platini’s lawyer, Dominic Nellen, tried to get the trial moved to a local court but his request was rejected.
“Finally, the hearing has started but in the wrong stadium,” Nellen told the court.
The lawyers for Blatter and Platini also failed to dismiss FIFA’s civil claim to recoup the money.
“The payment of 2 million from Blatter to Platini was never approved by FIFA,” said the governing body’s lawyer, Catherine Hohl-Chirazi. “It’s clear that the federation was also damaged: 2 million was stolen.”
Both Blatter and Platini are expected to give closing statements on June 22, when the trial ends.
The three federal judges hearing the case are scheduled to deliver their verdict on July 8. Blatter and Platini each face of up to five years in prison, but suspended sentences are a likely option.

Newcastle United retains Fun88 as main shirt sponsor

Newcastle United retains Fun88 as main shirt sponsor
Newcastle United retains Fun88 as main shirt sponsor

Newcastle United retains Fun88 as main shirt sponsor
NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United will not have a new main shirt sponsor for the 2022/23 season with Fun88 to remain emblazoned on the club’s new black and white strip.

The Magpies today revealed the new design of their home shirt, with the most noticeable feature, aside from the aesthetic changes, being the continued presence of Chinese firm Fun88 in the center of the new top.

It had been widely speculated United would rip up their long-standing deal with their sponsors, in order to replace it with a more lucrative pact.

However, having signed a long-term agreement with Fun88 in 2020, the company’s name, for now, will remain. The firm has been United’s main shirt sponsor since 2017.

Rumors of potential deals to bring in the likes of Aramco or Saudia, the Kingdom’s airline, as main sponsors, which would have brought increased spending power to North East England, were clearly wide of the mark.

The move has undoubtedly been greeted with disappointment on Tyneside with fans keen to see all remnants of the previous regime removed from the football club.

The Chinese firm Fun88 has been Newcastle United’s main shirt sponsor since 2017. (NUFC)

In October 2021, previous owner Mike Ashley, of Sports Direct fame, was bought out by current majority shareholders, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, with PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media taking a further 10 percent stake each.

Confirming the news, a club statement this morning read: “Newcastle United has unveiled the club’s new 2022/23 home shirt by premium sportswear brand Castore.

“Ready for a new challenge in the Premier League, players and supporters will unite once again in iconic black and white stripes while honoring the club’s 130-year history.

“Castore’s latest design combines traditional elements of the club’s memorable home kits together with modern touches, creating a classic black and white jersey that is inspired by the past and built for the future.

“All Newcastle United kits are crafted with a blend of high-stretch fabrics and cut to enhance performance, offering exceptional ease of movement on the pitch and in the stands.

“The elite ‘Pro’ edition of the shirt, which will be worn by the first team on the pitch, features Castore’s finest innovation technology with laser-cut ventilation at the underarms to keep players cool and focused during play.”

Supporters can pre-order the 2022/23 Newcastle United home shirt at shop.nufc.co.uk, the club stated.

Further sponsorship deals are in the pipeline, however, with a new sleeve sponsor likely.

Arab News understands a deal to flank the club’s Premier League shirts with Visit Botswana has been considered.

Redefining limits: Rafael Nadal shows age no obstacle to sporting dominance

Redefining limits: Rafael Nadal shows age no obstacle to sporting dominance
Redefining limits: Rafael Nadal shows age no obstacle to sporting dominance

Redefining limits: Rafael Nadal shows age no obstacle to sporting dominance
These days, sports fans are often fortunate to be able to watch their favorite athletes competing and playing at the highest levels regardless of age.

But what is the secret of the modern athletes’ longevity? The answer is simple: Working smarter, not harder.

On Sunday, Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal captured the Roland Garros title at the age of 36, making him the oldest player to ever win the championship.

American football quarterback Tom Brady won the Super Bowl when aged 43; Portuguese footballing star Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, continues to break records in the game without showing any sign of slowing down; US basketball player LeBron James has been averaging 30 points per game this season, despite being 37 years old; and Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic led AC Milan to title success at the age of 40. The list goes on.

However, all of these superstars have common traits: Discipline, focus, and self-preservation.

Some people may argue that athletes today have always been blessed with better body physique and are stronger compared to those of previous generations. But their longevity is not purely down to having a better body shape, but rather understanding how to utilize that body and take care of it in order to compete for longer.

In addition to physical training and muscle development, the most enduring athletes are the ones that place emphasis on their diets. It may sound obvious, but stories abound of gifted athletes who have underachieved because they neglected to look after themselves in their younger years.

By maintaining a balanced diet and keeping the body properly nourished, those that have outlasted their peers are the ones who were able to improve the quality of their life, slow down the aging process, and prevent injuries.

Another big factor is scheduling.

Rest has increasingly become a key priority for athletes. And players now often pick their battles as they get older or even select the pause button whenever their mental health is at stake.

After his triumph in the Roland Garros, Nadal announced that he would skip playing at Wimbledon this year, a perfect example of understanding the body’s limits.

Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, and US gymnast Simone Biles have both pulled out of championships to avoid pressures and protect their mental health, in the past a move almost unheard of among athletes.

There is no denying that in this era of technology, athletes are benefiting from the most advanced training and recovery devices. As a result, more records will continue to be broken by sportspeople able to extend their playing careers.

Professional basketballer James is expected to smash what was once thought to be an unbreakable record by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, while Ronaldo has become football’s all-time leading goal-scorer. These superstars have been able to demonstrate that with motivation and talent, it is possible to maintain a competitive edge for a longer period of time.

Greatness comes at a price, but for sports fans it is a price well-worth paying to see.

Former FIFA chief Sepp Blatter’s trial over corrupt football payments begins

Former FIFA chief Sepp Blatter’s trial over corrupt football payments begins
Former FIFA chief Sepp Blatter’s trial over corrupt football payments begins

Former FIFA chief Sepp Blatter’s trial over corrupt football payments begins
BELLINZONA, Switzerland: The trial of former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and French footballing legend Michel Platini over alleged corrupt payments began in Switzerland on Wednesday with both defendants in a confident mood.
Swiss prosecutors accuse the pair, once among the game’s most powerful figures, of unlawfully arranging a payment of $2.08 million (2 million Swiss francs) in 2011. Blatter and Platini deny the charges.
Three judges at the Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, will hear the case in the trial which runs until June 22. A verdict is due on July 8. If convicted, Platini and Blatter face up to five years in jail.
Both have denied wrongdoing and say they had a verbal agreement over the payment, which related to consultancy work by Platini between 1998 and 2002.
Blatter, once the most powerful figure in global football, arrived at the court looking frail and accompanied by his daughter Corinne and his lawyer.
“I am absolutely confident, the sun is shining ... and I’m in a good mood,” Blatter told journalists before the hearing.
“I know I have not done anything against the law. My life was football, for 45 years with FIFA. My life is football.”
Platini, a former UEFA President, also said he was confident, and joked he would have to take course in German so he could follow the proceedings.
“I am convinced that justice will be fully and definitively done to me after so many years of wild accusations and slander,” he said in statement before the trial began.
“We will prove in court that I acted with the utmost honesty, that the payment of the remaining salary was due to me by FIFA and is perfectly legal.”
The Swiss Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has accused Blatter and Platini of “fraud, in the alternative of misappropriation, in the further alternative of criminal mismanagement as well as of forgery of a document.
Platini, the former UEFA president who as a player captained France to victory in the 1984 European Championship, was also charged as an accomplice.
Blatter, 85, and Platini, 66, were both banned in 2016 from soccer for six years over the payment, made with Blatter’s approval for work done a decade earlier.
“FIFA has brought a civil action against both Blatter and Platini to have the money which was illegally misappropriated repaid to FIFA so it can be used for the sole purpose for which it was originally intended: football,” said FIFA’s lawyer Catherine Hohl-Chirazi.

