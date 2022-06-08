You are here

Japan’s Sumitomo to establish its largest factory in Egypt

Sumitomo already has eight production sites in Egypt and it exports its products to international car manufacturers in Europe and the Middle East. 
Sumitomo already has eight production sites in Egypt and it exports its products to international car manufacturers in Europe and the Middle East. 
Updated 08 June 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Japan’s Sumitomo signed an initial agreement with Egypt’s General Authority for Investment and Free Zones to establish its largest factory in the North African country to manufacture automotive wire harnesses.

To be located in the 10th of Ramadan city, the facility will be built over an area of 150,000 sq. meters, according to a Cabinet statement.

It did not disclose the amount of the planned investment. 

The project will take a year and a half to be completed and is expected to start operations by the end of 2023, said the managing director of Sumitomo Egypt, Ahmed Magdy. 

Sumitomo already has eight production sites in Egypt and it exports its products to international car manufacturers in Europe and the Middle East. 

DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
Nour El Shaeri

JEDDAH: AlUla is working toward becoming a living museum of culture with sustainability practices preserving its heritage and community, said a senior member of the Royal Commission for AlUla.

Speaking on the sidelines of the UN World Tourism Organization meeting in Jeddah, Anita Mendiratta, the commission’s advisory board member, told Arab News that AlUla was vastly different from other tourism projects.

“It’s incredibly special from other projects in the world because it is not a greenfield project where we’re starting with a clean slate with a space that has never been inhabited or developed,” said Mendiratta.

She added that AlUla had been here for thousands of years, and the project aims to preserve its heritage and culture and develop it.

“We have over 70,000 people who have been a community in AlUla and have always called it home. So, we are going there to develop tourism with them and for them, not just around them,” she said.

Mendiratta added: “We have the remarkable cultural heritage that makes it a living museum and a true masterpiece for the world. The city allows visitors to understand not just this part of the world, but its position in history.”

As the project aims to preserve the past and develop the future, Mendiratta said that technology would be a critical enabler for the project.

“It is an enabler first to help people understand the history of AlUla, and get to understand and respect all that it represents over 10,000 years of being chapters of a lifetime,” she said.

We have the remarkable cultural heritage that makes it a living museum and a true masterpiece for the world.

Anita Mendiratta

“People can learn about AlUla, whatever the platform may be and get a stronger sense of why they should visit AlUla, but appreciate it as a place and as a community,” she explained.

Mendiratta said that sustainability practices in AlUla play a considerable role in environmental, economic and cultural development.

“Cultural sustainability is about protecting and preserving all that AlUla represents, not just promoting it and looking at it from the point of view of making sure that we have that community integration for social, economic, cultural and environmental sustainability,” she said.

Moreover, Mendiratta said that there is a considerable focus and investment in environmental sustainability.

“Nothing is done in AlUla without a clear assessment of its fit into the master plan. When it comes to sustainability, we look at the impact in terms of environmental footprint and how we can engineer all of the critical metrics in the future,” she added.

 

EU lawmakers back ban on new fossil fuel cars from 2035

EU lawmakers back ban on new fossil fuel cars from 2035
BRUSSELS: European Parliament lawmakers on Wednesday voted to support an effective EU ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, rejecting attempts to weaken the proposal to speed Europe’s shift to electric vehicles.

The vote upholds a key pillar of the EU’s plans to cut net planet-warming emissions 55 percent by 2030, from 1990 levels — a target that requires faster emissions reductions from industry, energy and transport.

Lawmakers supported a proposal, made by the European Commission last year, to require a 100 percent reduction in CO2 emissions from new cars by 2035, which would make it impossible to sell fossil fuel-powered vehicles in the EU from that date.

Attempts by some lawmakers to weaken the target to a 90 percent CO2 cut by 2035 were rejected.

The law is not yet final. Wednesday’s vote confirms the parliament’s position for upcoming negotiations with EU countries on the final law.

The aim is to speed Europe’s shift to electric vehicles and embolden carmakers to invest heavily in electrification, aided by another EU law that will require countries to install millions of vehicle chargers.

“Purchasing and driving zero-emission cars will become cheaper for consumers,” said Jan Huitema, parliament’s lead negotiator on the policy.

Carmakers including Ford and Volvo have publicly supported the EU plan to stop combustion engine car sales by 2035, while others, including Volkswagen, aim to stop selling combustion engine cars in Europe by that date.

But emails seen by Reuters show industry groups including German auto association VDA lobbied lawmakers to reject the 2035 target, which they said penalized alternative low-carbon fuels and was too early to commit to, given the uncertain rollout of charging infrastructure.

“Our positions are transparent. It is our mission to develop the best solutions with everyone involved,” a VDA spokesperson said.

Electric cars and plug-in hybrid vehicles made up 18 percent of new passenger cars sold in the EU last year, although overall car sales dropped in the year amid semiconductor shortages, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

Transport produces a quarter of Europe’s planet-heating emissions, and greenhouse gases from the sector have increased in recent years, threatening efforts to avert dangerous levels of climate change. 

South African tourism throttled by misplaced omicron alarm, says minister

South African tourism throttled by misplaced omicron alarm, says minister
JEDDAH: The omicron variant of the coronavirus came at a very high cost to South African tourism, as top scientists in the country identified the strain which had its origin somewhere else in the world, said South African Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Nonceba Sisulu.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the 116th Executive Council of the UNWTO, the minister revealed that several countries isolated South Africa from the tourism map just because it informed the presence of the transmissible strain to the World Health Organization.

“Omicron has nothing to do with South Africa. It’s just that we discovered it. The protocols of the WHO required that when you discover anything new, you have to report it. So, we reported it,” Sisulu told Arab News.

South Africa is cheaper than most places. It has significant historical areas. I can’t think of a better place to go to than ours.

Lindiwe Nonceba Sisulu

She added: “Several people had died in the UK, Australia and other places before it was discovered. Because we had put together an excellent team of scientists, we were able to identify it and indicate it to the world. But it came at a very high cost to us. We had to negotiate with the countries that cut us off and indicate that this is discriminatory.”

Sisulu, however, added that tourism in South Africa has slowly started recovering as people have again started visiting the country. The minister further noted that the Tourism Ministry is carrying out a TV campaign to attract more tourists to the nation.

She said: “South Africa is cheaper than most places. It has significant historical areas. I can’t think of a better place to go to than ours.”

The minister revealed that the country’s Tourism Ministry is planning to raise the number of investment conferences in the nation.

Sisulu also clarified that the country is an excellent place to invest, where the returns are outstanding.

“South Africa has a very good investment environment. It is user-friendly, and it doesn’t have all the restrictions most countries have. The returns are very good. So we are hoping to double the investment conferences that we have for people to come and invest in South Africa,” noted the minister.

 

Russia inflation slows to 17.1% in May: Statistics agency

Russia inflation slows to 17.1% in May: Statistics agency
MOSCOW: Annual inflation in Russia slowed to 17.1 percent in May from a two-decade high of 17.8 percent in April, the state statistics agency said on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, food price inflation, a huge concern for Russians on low incomes, picked up to 21.5 percent year-on-year last month from 20.5 percent in April, Rosstat said in a statement.

Sugar prices have gone up by 61.4 percent, pasta by 29.2 percent, and fruit and vegetables by 26.3 percent, the data showed.

Since President Vladimir Putin moved troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russia has been hit with a barrage of international sanctions, including embargoes on key exports, fueling already high inflation.

Annual inflation could reach 23 percent this year before slowing down next year and returning to the target of 4 percent in 2024, the Central Bank has said.

Putin last month said that inflation would not exceed 15 percent for the year as a whole.

The price hikes have considerably undermined the purchasing power of everyday Russians who have little savings.

Retail sales fell by 9.7 percent in April year-on-year, data showed.

In late May, the Central Bank cut its key interest rate following an emergency meeting as authorities sought to rein in the ruble which has surged in value.

The central bank is scheduled to hold its next rate-setting meeting on Friday.

US to phase out single-use plastic on public lands, national parks by 2032

US to phase out single-use plastic on public lands, national parks by 2032
WASHINGTON: The US Interior Department said on Wednesday it will phase out single-use plastic products on public lands by 2032, including in national parks, in a move aimed at tackling a major source of US plastic waste as recycling efforts falter.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland issued a secretarial order that calls for the agency to reduce the procurement, sale and distribution of single-use plastic products and packaging on 480 million acres (1.9 million sq. km) of Interior Department-managed lands by 2032.

The announcement came as part of a broader package of announcements from the Biden administration to recognize World Ocean Day.

The administration also announced it has initiated the designation process for a new national marine sanctuary to conserve Hudson Canyon in the Atlantic Ocean off New York and New Jersey, reinstated an inter-tribal stewardship partnership of the Northern Bering Sea off Alaska and launched the country's first Ocean Climate Action Plan that will “guide significant ocean-based climate mitigation and adaptation actions, including green shipping, ocean-based renewable energy.” 

The ocean ends up taking in a vast amount of plastic pollution taking in more than 14 million tons of plastic per year. Plastic makes up 80 percent of all marine debris found from surface, the Interior Department said.

The department produced nearly 80,000 tons of municipal solid waste in fiscal year 2020. The US recycling rate has fallen close to 5 percent as some countries stopped accepting US waste exports and as plastic waste generation surged to new highs.

“The Interior Department has an obligation to play a leading role in reducing the impact of plastic waste on our ecosystems and our climate,” Haaland said in a statement.

Earlier this year, UN member states agreed on a draft blueprint for a global plastics treaty that could curb the amount of single-use plastics countries produce and use. 

