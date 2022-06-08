Who’s Who: Mohammad Alrehaili, managing director of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Mohammad Alrehaili was recently appointed managing director of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait.
He will be responsible for raising the company’s profile in the Gulf region, as well as expanding its hybrid and multi-cloud services.
Alrehaili is a technology advocate with an interest in digital transformation and supporting emerging technologies.
Through his new position he aims to promote Saudi talent in line with Vision 2030 initiatives and equip Gulf region customers with the latest in cloud services.
Alrehaili has over 15 years of experience working in the public and private sectors of the information and technology industry for business development and strategy.
Previously he was senior vice president for business sales for Mobily, overseeing multiple transformative sales strategies across various sectors.
After joining Mobily in 2017 as director of sales for health and education, Alrehaili worked his way up to general manager, executive general manager and senior vice president of business sales.
He began his career in 2007 with Cisco Systems as a system engineer, and worked in business development, Webex management and product sales before filling the position of education territory manager from 2012 to 2017.
Alrehaili gained a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran in 2007.
He also completed a leadership development program at Smith School of Business at Queen’s University in Canada in 2018.