You are here

  • Home
  • UK refuses to comply with EU request to implement universal charger

UK refuses to comply with EU request to implement universal charger

The provisional EU agreement, which was announced on Tuesday, will enforce a USB-C on all new portable electronic devices. (Shutterstock images)
The provisional EU agreement, which was announced on Tuesday, will enforce a USB-C on all new portable electronic devices. (Shutterstock images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2gc2v

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

UK refuses to comply with EU request to implement universal charger

UK refuses to comply with EU request to implement universal charger
  • Single charger for all portable electronics will increase convenience and reduce waste, Brussels says
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK government said on Thursday that it is not “currently considering” plans to implement a universal charger following the EU’s decision to unify chargers by autumn 2024

The provisional EU agreement, which was announced on Tuesday, will enforce a USB-C on all new portable electronic devices, including phones, tablets and laptops. 

“A common charger is common sense for the many electronic devices in our daily lives,” Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said in a statement. 

“European consumers will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics — an important step to increase convenience and reduce waste,” he added.

According to reports, the post-Brexit agreement between the UK and EU stipulates that the new regulation should apply to Northern Ireland.

The ruling means that all companies, including tech giants Apple and Google, will be obliged to make devices such as phones, tablets, e-readers and digital cameras use the USB-C charger. 

According to the EU, the new order also takes into account a range of other portable electronic devices, including video game console controllers, headphone and headsets, portable speakers and power-banks. 

The law is a part of a wider EU effort to make products in the region more sustainable, reduce electronic waste and make consumers’ lives easier. 

This move is especially concerning to Apple, which said in a statement on Tuesday that the new regulation will curb innovation.

However, according to the EU, the ruling will save consumers “up to €250 million ($268 million) a year on unnecessary charger purchases” and cut 11,000 tons of waste a year.

Topics: UK EU electric chargers

Related

EU to make universal charger mandatory for smartphones, other devices
Media
EU to make universal charger mandatory for smartphones, other devices
EU ready to plug in to ‘universal’ mobile phone charger
Business & Economy
EU ready to plug in to ‘universal’ mobile phone charger

Meta halts development of smartwatch with dual-camera

Meta halts development of smartwatch with dual-camera
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Meta halts development of smartwatch with dual-camera

Meta halts development of smartwatch with dual-camera
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Meta on Thursday reportedly shelved plans for the development of a Facebook smartwatch with two built-in cameras and is instead working on other wrist devices.

The device had reportedly been planned for release in autumn 2023 for around $349. However, development halted after technical issues and general cost-cutting at Meta.

The device, which would have rivaled Apple Watch and Google Pixel Watch, was in development for at least two years under the project name “Milan” in Meta’s Reality Labs division.

The Facebook watch would have been the first of its own to feature two cameras, a 5-megapixel camera located at the front and a 12-megapixel camera at the back, against the wrist.

Users would have been able to remove the watch face from its strap to take photos. The removable watch face had a gold casing with two buttons on the side, very similar to the Apple Watch.

Users would have been able to access popular apps like Spotify, WhatsApp, and Instagram Stories, as well as daily activity tracking, workouts, photo gallery, heart rate monitoring, calendar, settings, and breathing.

Other key features were WiFi, GPS, cellular connectivity via eSIM, and 18-hour battery life.

Apple Watch users manage their apps through their iPhone, whereas Meta smartwatch users would have managed theirs through their Facebook accounts.

Topics: Meta smartwatch

Related

Apple admits new smartwatch has connectivity glitch
Apple admits new smartwatch has connectivity glitch
Samsung testing its smartwatches to work with Apple phones
Business & Economy
Samsung testing its smartwatches to work with Apple phones

Family sues Meta over daughter’s eating disorder, addiction to Facebook and Instagram

Family sues Meta over daughter’s eating disorder, addiction to Facebook and Instagram
Updated 3 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Family sues Meta over daughter’s eating disorder, addiction to Facebook and Instagram

Family sues Meta over daughter’s eating disorder, addiction to Facebook and Instagram
Updated 3 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A family sued Meta on Wednesday over their daughter’s eating disorder, self-harm, and thoughts of suicide due to her “addictive” use of Instagram.

The lawsuit stated that 19-year-old Alexis first set up an Instagram account when she was 11, despite the platform’s age of use being 13.

The family claimed that “Alexis was addicted to Meta's product and spent increasing amounts of time on social media, specifically, perusing content recommended and/or made available to her by Meta, which increasingly included underweight models, unhealthy eating, and eating disorder content.”

Court papers showed that Alexis was hospitalized with depression, anxiety, and anorexia and was in recovery because of the harmful content that Instagram promoted.

The lawsuit follows seven other similar lawsuits filed against Meta, saying that excessive exposure to social media platforms had led to attempted or actual suicide, eating disorders, sleeplessness, and other issues.

“These applications could have been designed to minimize potential harm, but instead, a decision was made to aggressively addict adolescents in the name of corporate profits,” said lawyer Andy Birchfield from Beasley Allen, the law firm drafting the lawsuits.

Another lawsuit claimed that the “addictive” use of Instagram had made a woman develop an eating disorder. Another lawsuit said a user was driven to recurring suicidal thoughts and a negative body image.

In response to the lawsuits, a Meta spokesperson said on Wednesday that its platforms now had features to allow parents to monitor their children's usage.

The platforms also offered notifications to remind users to take a break from their apps.

“You look at the extensive research that it (Meta) performed, they knew exactly what they were doing to kids, and they kept doing it,” said the founder of the Social Media Victims Law Center, Matthew P. Bergman, who represents one of the families. “I wish I could say that Alexis’ case is aberrational. It’s not. The only aberration is that she survived.”

In September last year, leaked internal documents revealed that Meta had been aware that its platforms could be harmful to the mental and physical health of its young users.

Since at least 2019, staff at the company have been studying the impact of their product on the mental well-being of its younger users.

Their research has repeatedly found it is harmful for a large proportion of them, particularly teenage girls.

Topics: Facebook Meta Instagram addiction

Related

Facebook research shows company knew of Instagram harm to teens, senators say
Media
Facebook research shows company knew of Instagram harm to teens, senators say
Instagram reveals new features to protect teens and support parents online
Media
Instagram reveals new features to protect teens and support parents online

TikTok investigates claims that senior executive does not believe in maternity leave

TikTok investigates claims that senior executive does not believe in maternity leave
Updated 8 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

TikTok investigates claims that senior executive does not believe in maternity leave

TikTok investigates claims that senior executive does not believe in maternity leave
Updated 8 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: TikTok on Thursday launched an investigation into a senior executive who said he did not believe the company should offer maternity leave.

Joshua Ma, the head of the company’s e-commerce division across Europe and a senior executive at ByteDance, told staff that as a “capitalist” he “didn’t believe” that firms should offer maternity leave.

Shortly after the comment, it was announced in an email to staff that Ma would “take some time off” and “step back” from his role leading the UK e-commerce team.

In a statement, a TikTok spokesperson said: “We are investigating alleged statements and actions to determine whether there has been a breach of company policies.”

The news follows a Financial Times probe, which alleged a staff exodus from TikTok's London offices.

It reported that the launch of TikTok Shop - the company’s livestream shopping feature - in the UK prompted some staff to leave and complaints about an aggressive culture that went against typical working practices in Britain.

The alleged remarks are being viewed as a sign of a wider culture clash between TikTok's Chinese owners ByteDance and some of its London-based workers.

TikTok sent an email to staff reassuring them it was continuing an investigation into the allegations.

“As you may be aware, the Financial Times today published an article that had some disheartening allegations about our TikTok Shop Operations in the UK,” said the email to staff with the subject heading “Maintaining a positive working culture.”

It added: “Hopefully, this painful experience will make us a stronger, closer and better team over the long term."

Topics: TikTok maternity

Related

TikTok launches second edition of T-Talks series
Media
TikTok launches second edition of T-Talks series
Featuring games on its platform would boost advertising revenue as well as the amount of time users spend on the app. (File/AFP)
Media
TikTok plans big push into gaming, conducting tests in Vietnam

Facebook fails again to detect hate speech in ads

Facebook fails again to detect hate speech in ads
Updated 09 June 2022
AP

Facebook fails again to detect hate speech in ads

Facebook fails again to detect hate speech in ads
  • In March, Global Witness ran a similar test with hate speech in Myanmar, which Facebook also failed to detect
  • Facebook’s systems approved the ads for publication, just as they did with the Myanmar ads
Updated 09 June 2022
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: The test couldn’t have been much easier — and Facebook still failed.
Facebook and its parent company Meta flopped once again in a test of how well they could detect obviously violent hate speech in advertisements submitted to the platform by the nonprofit groups Global Witness and Foxglove.
The hateful messages focused on Ethiopia, where internal documents obtained by whistleblower Frances Haugen showed that Facebook’s ineffective moderation is “literally fanning ethnic violence,” as she said in her 2021 congressional testimony. In March, Global Witness ran a similar test with hate speech in Myanmar, which Facebook also failed to detect.
The group created 12 text-based ads that used dehumanizing hate speech to call for the murder of people belonging to each of Ethiopia’s three main ethnic groups — the Amhara, the Oromo and the Tigrayans. Facebook’s systems approved the ads for publication, just as they did with the Myanmar ads. The ads were not actually published on Facebook.
This time around, though, the group informed Meta about the undetected violations. The company said the ads shouldn’t have been approved and pointed to the work it has done “building our capacity to catch hateful and inflammatory content in the most widely spoken languages, including Amharic.”
A week after hearing from Meta, Global Witness submitted two more ads for approval, again with blatant hate speech. The two ads, again in written text in Amharic, the most widely used language in Ethiopia, were approved.
Meta did not respond to multiple messages for comment this week.
“We picked out the worst cases we could think of,” said Rosie Sharpe, a campaigner at Global Witness. “The ones the ones that ought to be the easiest for Facebook to detect. They weren’t coded language. They weren’t dog whistles. They were explicit statements saying that this type of person is not a human or these type of people should be starved to death.”
Meta has consistently refused to say how many content moderators it has in countries where English is not the primary language. This includes moderators in Ethiopia, Myanmar and other regions where material posted on the company’s platforms has been linked to real-world violence.
In November, Meta said it removed a post by Ethiopia’s prime minister that urged citizens to rise up and “bury” rival Tigray forces who threatened the country’s capital.
In the since-deleted post, Abiy said the “obligation to die for Ethiopia belongs to all of us.” He called on citizens to mobilize “by holding any weapon or capacity.”
Abiy has continued to post on the platform, though, where he has 4.1 million followers. The US and others have warned Ethiopia about “dehumanizing rhetoric” after the prime minister described the Tigray forces as “cancer” and “weeds” in comments made in July 2021.
“When ads calling for genocide in Ethiopia repeatedly get through Facebook’s net — even after the issue is flagged with Facebook — there’s only one possible conclusion: there’s nobody home,” said Rosa Curling, director of Foxglove, a London-based legal nonprofit that partnered with Global Witness in its investigation. “Years after the Myanmar genocide, it is clear Facebook hasn’t learned its lesson.”

Topics: Meta Facebook hate speech

Related

Analysis Will Facebook’s new policy for the Ukraine-Russia war open the floodgates for hate speech?
Media
Will Facebook’s new policy for the Ukraine-Russia war open the floodgates for hate speech?

Family of slain American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh urges Biden to launch probe

Family of slain American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh urges Biden to launch probe
Updated 09 June 2022
RAY HANANIA

Family of slain American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh urges Biden to launch probe

Family of slain American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh urges Biden to launch probe
  • US president should stop ‘double standards’ and hold Tel Aviv accountable for the killing, and continued ‘barbaric’ violence against Muslim and Christian Palestinians, says broadcaster’s brother
  • ‘If this had happened to a citizen elsewhere, or if this was an Israeli reporter, I am sure even sanctions would have been imposed on whoever did it.’
Updated 09 June 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The brother of slain Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh called on President Joe Biden Wednesday to immediately investigate the killing of his sister saying “someone must be held accountable.”

Anton Abu Akleh, who is also an American citizen, and lives with his wife in Jerusalem, said no action has been taken so far to determine who killed Shireen, 52, while she was with other journalists covering an Israeli raid on the northern West Bank city of Jenin on May 11.

Abu Akleh said he was moved when he heard Biden, a week before his sister was killed, declaring forcefully “we must do more to protect and sustain independent media and to hold to account those that seek to silence voices essential to transparent, trustworthy, and responsive governance” in defending journalists being killed in Ukraine.

But he said he is shocked that more than four weeks later, nothing has been done.

 

 

“I would beg him (Biden) to stop these double standards. I think Israel should be — or whoever shot Shireen — should be held accountable. That is what we need. It is his duty as the US president to protect all Americans in the US and overseas,” Abu Akleh said.

“The United States is the most powerful country in the world. And looking at Americans getting killed, while covering stories abroad or reporting from abroad is not acceptable. As the US president I would urge him to take immediate action. Israel gets the most aid, more than any other country. I am sure that if this was any other country, they would have sanctioned it until someone is held accountable and is brought to justice. That’s the least he could do. We need justice for Shireen.”

Appearing on “The Ray Hanania Show” Abu Akleh said he received assurances from several US officials who offered condolences to the family at their home — including US Ambassador Tom Nides, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and officials of the US Consulate in Jerusalem — that an investigation would be launched to identify the person or party responsible for the death.

Abu Akleh said if an American journalist had been killed anywhere else in the world there would be an immediate investigation, accountability and consequences.

 

 

“We wanted, we asked for an independent US investigation. Shireen is an American citizen. She is a journalist. In the beginning of May we heard President Biden asking for the freedom of (the) press. And we expect the US to initiate a just probe for the assassination of Shireen, as an American citizen, as a journalist, as a Christian,” Abu Akleh said.

“I can’t say I am satisfied. Yes they did speak with us. They supported us. We got calls from everyone. But we need something solid. We want justice for Shireen. That’s what we need. Accountability. Whoever did this must be held accountable. This can’t go on. Not just for Shireen only but for other Americans, other journalists covering (events) in occupied Palestine. There should be something formed and there should be a decision taken by this administration to prevent any future killings of Americans. I am sure if this happened somewhere else, they would have acted immediately. Or if this was an Israeli journalist, I am sure there would have been lots of things. Even sanctions would have been imposed on whoever did it.”

On June 6, US Senators Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah, and Jon Ossoff, a Democrat from Georgia, sent a letter to Blinken demanding an investigation and stating: “The killing of a US citizen and of a journalist engaged in the work of reporting in a conflict zone is unacceptable ... All over the world, journalists pursue truth and accountability at great personal risk. Press freedom is a core American value, and we cannot accept impunity when journalists are killed in the line of duty. We insist that the Administration ensure a full and transparent investigation is completed and that justice is served for Ms. Akleh’s death.”

He called on Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to act, not only to determine who killed his sister but to stop the violence and prevent more killings.

 

 

“I would love to speak with him (Bennett). You know I would tell him as a Palestinian you have to have peace and you have to be strong enough to have peace. You are doing nothing, you are just increasing the radicals here in Israel and also increasing the radicals on the Palestinian side. The Palestinian side is losing hope every day and that is not good,” Abu Akleh said.

“You could … at least do something good for your people, for the region. Stretch (out) your hand for peace and (you) will find many Palestinians who are interested in peace. Enough. There is no need to keep this killing cycle going on. Both sides are suffering from this. Anyone can do these things. Anyone can do war. You can see what’s happening in Ukraine now. Why don’t you be a strong man and just achieve something and do something for both nations. It is not going to be easy, but it can be done.”

Abu Akleh said he and his wife and family were “shocked” when Israeli police beat mourners during the funeral procession.

 

 

“We were shocked to see all this police gathering closing roads. We had very much difficult times entering the hospital, we as a family. Friends, all Palestinians came from everywhere to mourn Shireen and to escort her to the church. And then all of a sudden when we took out the casket from the morgue, many, I don’t know the number of Israeli occupation police, they just marched (into) the hospital, started clubbing with batons the pall bearers. Clubbing them savagely, barbarically in a way that they wanted them to drop the casket,” Abu Akleh recalled.

“They couldn’t reach the hearse to put the casket in ... I was begging the police at that moment. I just told them just give us one hour. We can finish this in one hour just get out of the way, let us get to the hospital and you don’t have to attack us. They were firing tear gas, stun grenades. Nobody can justify this actions that they took at the hospital. (In) no way can it be justified attacking a funeral. They didn’t leave any dignity for the dead nor for the living.’

Services for Shireen were held at the Roman Catholic Melkite Church located in the Old City by Jaffa Gate, Abu Akleh said, and the burial was at the Greek Orthodox cemetery about 200 meters from the church.

Abu Akleh said his sister strove to tell the accurate story, without emotion, of the challenges Palestinians face. He said American Christians need to know that Christians are suffering in the Israeli occupation.

“I can tell you Ray it is not easy. Going through all these checkpoints is a big hassle ... You can’t do anything just because one so-called police, occupation police officer, decides to block the street and you are stuck forever. We’re unable to get a permit to build a house. Many Palestinians get their house(s) demolished because they couldn’t get a license. They need to live. They need to build something for their family to live. Living in Jerusalem, as much as we love Jerusalem, it is so beautiful, but still it is a big hassle just because there is an occupation here,” he said.

“We definitely are (discriminated against). For the last maybe 10 or 12 years I couldn’t get to the (Church of) the Holy Sepulchre during the Holy Saturday or late Friday, we couldn’t get to the churches because of the checkpoints they impose on the whole city. It is off limits for Palestinians and we (Christians) can’t reach any church. It is a real occupation. This is probably the last occupation here on Earth. We saw what they did at the funeral. Barbaric. Savage. They don’t respect anyone.”

A 40-day commemoration for Shireen will be held at the Beit Hanina Roman Catholic Church, he said.

“We want all the American people to stand for Shireen and ask for justice. That is all we need. We don’t want anything more. We need justice for Shireen,” he said.

The Ray Hanania Show is broadcast live every Wednesday at 5 p.m. Eastern EST on WNZK AM 690 radio in Greater Detroit including parts of Ohio, and WDMV AM 700 radio in Washington DC including parts of Virginia and Maryland. The show is rebroadcast on Thursdays at 7 a.m. in Detroit on WNZK AM 690 and in Chicago at 12 noon on WNWI AM 1080.

You can listen to the radio show podcast here

 

Topics: Ray Radio Show Palestine Shireen Abu Akleh

Related

Ray Hanania was joined by Ignacio Miguel Delgado (L), Mohammed Najib (C) and Andrew Friedman (R). (Screenshot/Supplied) video
Media
Experts assess media coverage of situation in Gaza on Ray Hanania show
The Ray Hanania show compares Ramadan in US and Saudi Arabia video
Media
The Ray Hanania show compares Ramadan in US and Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

UK refuses to comply with EU request to implement universal charger
UK refuses to comply with EU request to implement universal charger
Saudi FM attends inauguration ceremony for Somalia’s president
Saudi FM attends inauguration ceremony for Somalia’s president
Japan elected to UN Security Council on two-year term
Japan elected to UN Security Council on two-year term
NRG matters: ACWA Power’s unit signs $107m deal to set up solar plant in Saudi Arabia; UAE, South Korea boost energy ties
NRG matters: ACWA Power’s unit signs $107m deal to set up solar plant in Saudi Arabia; UAE, South Korea boost energy ties
Meta halts development of smartwatch with dual-camera
Meta halts development of smartwatch with dual-camera

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.