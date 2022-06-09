Turkey’s Erdogan says he will run for reelection next year

You are here

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives for an official welcome ceremony, in Ankara on Wednesday. (AP)
AP

  • Erdogan, 68, made the announcement during a speech in the Aegean coastal city of Izmir
  • Turkey is scheduled to hold presidential and parliamentary elections by June 2023 at the latest
ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed Thursday that he plans to stand for reelection next year.
Erdogan, 68, made the announcement during a speech in the Aegean coastal city of Izmir, where he challenged the main opposition party’s leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, to announce the candidate who would challenge him on behalf of an alliance of opposition parties.
”(Recep) Tayyip Erdogan is the candidate of the People’s Alliance,” Erdogan said, referring to the between his Justice and Development Party and a nationalist party. “If you have the courage, declare your candidacy or the candidate of the alliance.”
Turkey is scheduled to hold presidential and parliamentary elections by June 2023 at the latest.
Erdogan has led the country for almost 20 years, first as prime minister and then as president. But support for him and the People’s Alliance has steadily declined amid high inflation and a cost of living crisis.
Kilicdaroglu led the opposition to victory in municipal elections in 2019, when its mayoral candidates ousted the ruling party from office in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, and in the capital, Ankara.
The alliance of opposition parties has yet to announce its presidential candidate, although Kilicdaroglu and the mayors of Ankara and Istanbul are viewed as top contenders.

Iraq’s Sadr warns MPs could ‘resign’ to break deadlock

Iraq’s Sadr warns MPs could ‘resign’ to break deadlock
Updated 58 min 18 sec ago
AFP

Iraq’s Sadr warns MPs could ‘resign’ to break deadlock

Iraq’s Sadr warns MPs could ‘resign’ to break deadlock
  • Parliament in Baghdad has been in turmoil since October's general election
  • The two Shiite groupings -- a coalition led by Sadr, and its powerful rival, the Coordination Framework -- each claim to hold a parliamentary majority
Updated 58 min 18 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s firebrand Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr made a high-stakes protest Thursday by calling on the 73 lawmakers loyal to him to ready resignation papers to end an eight-month parliamentary paralysis.
Parliament in Baghdad has been in turmoil since October’s general election, and intense negotiations among political factions have failed to forge a majority in support of a new prime minister to succeed Mustafa Al-Kadhemi.
The two Shiite groupings — a coalition led by Sadr, and its powerful rival, the Coordination Framework — each claim to hold a parliamentary majority, and with it the right to appoint the prime minister.
Iraqi lawmakers have already exceeded all deadlines for setting up a new government set down in the constitution, prolonging the war-scarred country’s political crisis.
“If the survival of the Sadrist bloc is an obstacle to the formation of the government, then all representatives of the bloc are ready to resign from parliament,” Sadr said in a televised statement.
Sadr called on his lawmakers to “write their resignation,” warning that “they won’t disobey me.”
“Iraq needs a government backed by a majority that serves the people,” Sadr said.
The 47-year-old cleric once led an anti-US militia following the 2003 invasion to topple Saddam Hussein, and he maintains a large and dedicated following.
Sadr has said he wants all Shiite forces to be involved in a “consensus government.”
While Sadr counts on the direct loyalty of 73 lawmakers, his wider bloc also includes Sunni lawmakers from the party of parliamentary speaker Mohammed Halbusi and the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP).
But the grand total of Sadr’s bloc of 155 still falls short of the absolute majority needed in the 329-member parliament.
Sadr’s move puts the onus for forming a government on the 83 lawmakers of the rival Coordination Framework, which draws lawmakers from former premier Nuri Al-Maliki’s party and the pro-Iran Fatah Alliance, the political arm of the Shiite-led former paramilitary group Hashed Al-Shaabi.
Lawmakers have already failed three times to elect a new national president, the first key stage before naming a prime minister and the subsequent establishment of a government.
If the parliamentary impasse cannot be broken, new elections could follow — but that would itself require lawmakers to agree on dissolving parliament.

Egypt studying electrical interconnection with Greece

Egypt studying electrical interconnection with Greece
Updated 14 min 35 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt studying electrical interconnection with Greece

Egypt studying electrical interconnection with Greece
  • Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity is seeking to establish an infrastructure for energy trade via electrical interconnection with nearby countries
Updated 14 min 35 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s Ministry of Electricity is studying the feasibility of electrical interconnection with Greece so as to transfer renewable energy to Europe.

An Egyptian government source said communication is underway with Greek officials, adding that he expects the feasibility study to be completed in the second half of this year.

The ministry is seeking to establish an infrastructure for energy trade via electrical interconnection with nearby countries.

Greece hits back at Turkish claims in Aegean Sea

Greece hits back at Turkish claims in Aegean Sea
Updated 09 June 2022
AFP

Greece hits back at Turkish claims in Aegean Sea

Greece hits back at Turkish claims in Aegean Sea
  • Turkish authorities say the Greeks have stationed troops on Aegean islands
  • Athens counters that the troops are stationed in response to the presence of Turkish military units
Updated 09 June 2022
AFP

ATHENS: Greece on Thursday published a series of historical maps looking to refute Turkish accusations that Athens is violating peace treaties that followed World War I and World War II.
Turkish authorities say the Greeks have stationed troops on Aegean islands in violation of the peace treaties that followed the two 20th century conflicts.
Athens counters that the troops are stationed in response to the presence of Turkish military units, aircraft and landing craft on the opposite coast, in addition to Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus in 1974.
The Greek foreign ministry published maps going back to 1923 which it said depict “in a vivid and irrefutable way the Turkish illegal unilateral actions and claims.”
The maps “document the extent of Turkish revisionism in order to upend the status quo, violating international law... and threatening peace, security and stability in our region,” it said.
The two uneasy NATO neighbors have long feuded over maritime borders and energy exploration rights in disputed parts of the Aegean and eastern Mediterranean.
Facing re-election next year amid rampant inflation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly attacked Greece over the islands and has said he would no longer meet Greek leaders.
“Come to your senses,” Erdogan said on Thursday in another shot at Greece.
“You should disarm the islands. I am not joking,” he said.
On Tuesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Ankara would challenge Greece’s sovereignty over the islands if it continued to send troops there.

Israeli PM visits UAE, meets President

Israeli PM visits UAE, meets President
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

Israeli PM visits UAE, meets President

Israeli PM visits UAE, meets President
  • Bennett's Abu Dhabi visit, his third in recent months, had not previously been announced
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Israel’s Prime Minister met with the UAE’s President during an official visit to Abu Dhabi on Thursday, UAE’s state news agency WAM reported.

Naftali Bennett and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed explored ways to boost cooperation between both countries in economic, developmental, investment, health and food security sectors to serve the aspirations of both peoples.

Bennett offered his condolences to the UAE over the death of the former President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who died on May 13, commending his role in cementing cooperation and peace with the rest of the world.

He also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on his presidency and reaffirmed that Israel looked forward to expanding cooperation with the UAE over the coming phase “for the benefit and prosperity of both peoples”, according to WAM.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his appreciation over the prime minister’s wishes of prosperity and development for the UAE.

The UAE and Israel signed a normalization agreement in 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords. Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco also normalized ties with Israel in the framework of the accords.

Bennett's Abu Dhabi visit, his third in recent months, had not previously been announced.

Dinosaur fossil found in Egypt

Dinosaur fossil found in Egypt
Updated 09 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Dinosaur fossil found in Egypt

Dinosaur fossil found in Egypt
  • Fossil is from an Abel dinosaur, similar to Tyrannosaurus rex
Updated 09 June 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: An Egyptian-led international team of paleontologists has discovered the fossil of a predatory dinosaur that lived about 98 million years ago in the Bahariya Oasis in Egypt’s Western Desert.

The team found the fossil during a joint field trip between the Mansoura University Vertebrate Paleontology Center and scientists from the Ministry of Environment.

Mansoura University President Ashraf Abdel Basset said the fossil is from an Abel dinosaur, which is very similar to the Tyrannosaurus rex.

