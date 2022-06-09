You are here

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Beautiful and Damned’
What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Beautiful and Damned’
“The Beautiful and Damned” is a 1922 classic novel written by American writer F. Scott Fitzgerald, which features a recurring theme of works, the excess and lavishness of the Jazz Ara. 

The book is Fitzgerald’s second novel, set in 1920’s prohibition era New York, which tells the story of Harvard-educated, trust fund socialite Anthony Patch and his nonconformist and rebellious wife Gloria Gilbert.

Patch’s close friend from Harvard, Richard Caramel, introduces him to Gilbert, which sees an infatuation gradually become an obsession with her vanity and recklessness. 

The young couple fall prey to primary human instincts in an endless frenzy of bacchanalian hedonism.  

Patch is an orphan, though heir to his grandfather’s wealth, but finds himself excluded from the will due to his lack of purpose and direction. 

The couple’s pleasure-seeking behavior backfires as the Great War ensues, and they find themselves on the brink of poverty. 

The book challenges the idleness and morality of the pair, as their friends succeed in life while they spiral into decadence and decay; their lavish lifestyle dissipating, and bickering setting in as their finances worsen. 

Due to their poverty, Gilbert attempts to take up acting, but is rejected for her age, and Patch is drafted into the military as the US enters the war. 

Fitzgerald’s association with expatriate artists after the First World War had him coin the phrase “lost generation” in reference to the post-war period’s lack of direction, and meaningless wandering of its youth.

What We Are Reading Today: The Illusionist Brain: The Neuroscience of Magic

What We Are Reading Today: The Illusionist Brain: The Neuroscience of Magic
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Illusionist Brain: The Neuroscience of Magic

What We Are Reading Today: The Illusionist Brain: The Neuroscience of Magic
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

Authors: Jordi Cami and Luis M. Martinez

How do magicians make us see the impossible? The Illusionist Brain takes you on an unforgettable journey through the inner workings of the human mind, revealing how magicians achieve their spectacular and seemingly impossible effects by interfering with your cognitive processes.

Along the way, this lively and informative book provides a guided tour of modern neuroscience, using magic as a lens for understanding the unconscious and automatic functioning of our brains.

We construct reality from the information stored in our memories and received through our senses, and our brains are remarkably adept at tricking us into believing that our experience is continuous.

 

What We Are Reading Today: Black Land by Nadia Nurhussein

What We Are Reading Today: Black Land by Nadia Nurhussein
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Black Land by Nadia Nurhussein

What We Are Reading Today: Black Land by Nadia Nurhussein
Updated 07 June 2022
Arab News

As the only African nation, with the exception of Liberia, to remain independent during the colonization of the continent, Ethiopia has long held significance for and captivated the imaginations of African Americans.

In Black Land, Nadia Nurhussein delves into 19th- and 20th-century African American artistic and journalistic depictions of Ethiopia, illuminating the increasing tensions and ironies behind cultural celebrations of an African country asserting itself as an imperial power.

Nurhussein navigates texts by Walt Whitman, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Pauline Hopkins, Harry Dean, Langston Hughes, Claude McKay, George Schuyler, and others, alongside images and performances that show the intersection of African America with Ethiopia during historic political shifts.

From a description of a notorious 1920 Star Order of Ethiopia flag-burning demonstration in Chicago to a discussion of the Ethiopian emperor Haile Selassie as Time magazine’s Man of the Year for 1935, Nurhussein illuminates the growing complications that modern Ethiopia posed for American writers and activists.

 

 

What We Are Reading Today: Market Civilizations

What We Are Reading Today: Market Civilizations
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Market Civilizations

What We Are Reading Today: Market Civilizations
Updated 06 June 2022
Arab News

Authors: Quinn Slobodian and Dieter Plehwe

Where does free market ideology come from? Recent work on the neoliberal intellectual movement around the Mont Pelerin Society has allowed for closer study of the relationship between ideas, interests, and institutions. Yet even as this literature brought neoliberalism down to earth, it tended to reproduce a European and American perspective on the world.

With the notable exception of Augusto Pinochet’s Chile, long seen as a laboratory of neoliberalism, the new literature followed a story of diffusion as ideas migrated outward from the Global South. Even in the most innovative work, the cast of characters remains surprisingly limited, clustering around famous intellectuals like Milton Friedman and Friedrich Hayek.

Market Civilizations redresses this absence by introducing a range of characters and voices active in the transnational neoliberal movement from the Global South and Eastern Europe.

