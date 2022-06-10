Mouse in the House: Disney+ launch in MENA region disrupted by platform teething problems

DUBAI: The launch on Wednesday of Disney+ in the Middle East and North Africa was hindered by teething problems when users in the region reported difficulties accessing the platform.

Launched during an event at the Dubai Opera center, the arrival of Disney+ to the region was hailed by the production company’s MENA director, Tamara Fares, as “a global initiative tailored specifically” for MENA Disney fans.

Fans shared news of the new service on Twitter with captions such as, “finally,” and “can’t wait.”

However, viewers in some parts of the region were reportedly unable to access the streaming platform despite Disney announcing that the service would be available in 16 countries.

مرحباً بمتابعينا في الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا!

كل هذه الأعمال الرائعة وأكثر تُعرض الآن على ديزني+

لمزيد من المعلومات: https://t.co/pm9rlOwzRN pic.twitter.com/CcvVuRxnVK — Disney+ MENA (@DisneyPlus_MENA) June 8, 2022

One user in Saudi Arabia said: “The service is still unavailable, and I am in Saudi.”

مرحباً بمتابعينا في الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا!

كل هذه الأعمال الرائعة وأكثر تُعرض الآن على ديزني+

لمزيد من المعلومات: https://t.co/pm9rlOwzRN pic.twitter.com/CcvVuRxnVK — Disney+ MENA (@DisneyPlus_MENA) June 8, 2022

مرحباً بمتابعينا في الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا!

كل هذه الأعمال الرائعة وأكثر تُعرض الآن على ديزني+

لمزيد من المعلومات: https://t.co/pm9rlOwzRN pic.twitter.com/CcvVuRxnVK — Disney+ MENA (@DisneyPlus_MENA) June 8, 2022

Others expressed their frustration on social media about what they claimed was the limited number of series available to MENA audiences, and the lack of Arabic subtitles for some TV shows.

مرحباً بمتابعينا في الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا!

كل هذه الأعمال الرائعة وأكثر تُعرض الآن على ديزني+

لمزيد من المعلومات: https://t.co/pm9rlOwzRN pic.twitter.com/CcvVuRxnVK — Disney+ MENA (@DisneyPlus_MENA) June 8, 2022

One user said: “Why are ‘Daredevil’ and ‘The Punisher’ unavailable?”

مرحباً بمتابعينا في الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا!

كل هذه الأعمال الرائعة وأكثر تُعرض الآن على ديزني+

لمزيد من المعلومات: https://t.co/pm9rlOwzRN pic.twitter.com/CcvVuRxnVK — Disney+ MENA (@DisneyPlus_MENA) June 8, 2022

Another said: “Why isn’t there Arabic subtitles for everything? I have subscribed but there are no Arabic subtitles.”

During the launch event in the UAE, Fares said that Disney+ in the region would include special features, and the dubbing of shows in Egyptian and Classical Arabic (Fusha), with most having Arabic subtitles.

Mohammed Diab, executive producer and lead director of “Moon Knight,” a Marvel series, said representation mattered in televised content, adding that he had been successful in producing the series because he felt he had the best representation and had been successful incorporating Arabic music into the series.

Sarah Gabor helped Diab to choose the soundtracks for the series and said she felt “euphoric” to see the region’s music on air, adding she was delighted to watch children singing classical songs by singers such as Warda after the series aired.