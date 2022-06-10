Portugal, Spain win to set up Nations League Final Four battle

You are here

Portugal's Joao Cancelo in action with Czech Republic's Vaclav Jemelka during their UEFA Nations League Group B football match on Thursday. (Reuters)
  Portugal will close play in the June international window in Switzerland on Sunday, while Spain host the Czech Republic
LONDON: Portugal and Spain picked up victories in the Nations League on Thursday to set up a battle between the Iberian neighbors for a spot in the Final Four.

Portugal took sole possession of the lead in Group 2 of the top-tier League A by defeating the Czech Republic 2-0, while Spain earned a first win and moved into second place by edging past struggling Switzerland 1-0 in Geneva.

Portugal, the inaugural champion in 2019, are two points ahead of Spain and three in front of the Czechs after three matches. Only the group winners make it to the Final Four, while the last-placed teams will be relegated.

“It’s still wide open,” Portugal coach Fernando Santos said.

It was the second consecutive win for Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal after they had opened with a draw against Spain, last year’s runner-up to France.

The Spaniards ended their winless run with the victory over last-place Switzerland, who have lost all their matches. The Swiss hadn’t been beaten at home in eight years in a run of 23 matches.

“Professional soccer is about results,” Spain coach Luis Enrique said. “We were able to impose our style.”

Portugal opened the scoring with Joao Cancelo’s low shot from a narrow angle in the 33rd minute, and Gonçalo Guedes added to the lead five minutes later from inside the area after an assist by Bernardo Silva.

Defender Pepe made his 127th appearance, joining Luis Figo for third-best all-time for Portugal. The duo are behind the 145 appearances of Joao Moutinho and the 188 of Ronaldo.

Spain got on the board in the 13th minute with Pablo Sarabia redirecting a cross by Marcos Llorente for a goal that had to be confirmed by video review to check for offside.

“It was about time we won,” Sarabia said. “These three points are very valuable for us.”

It was the teams’ first meeting since Spain defeated the Swiss on penalties in the quarterfinals of the European Championship last year.

Portugal will close play in the June international window in Switzerland on Sunday, while Spain host the Czech Republic.

In the second-tier League B, Erling Haaland drew a blank in Norway’s 0-0 home draw with Slovenia. Haaland arrived as one of the Nations League’s leading scorers with three goals.

Norway lead Group 4 while Slovenia, who were a man down from the 63rd after Miha Blazic was sent off, is in last place. Serbia won 1-0 at Sweden with a goal by Luka Jovic to jump to second place, three points ahead of the Swedes.

In League C, Kosovo defeated Northern Ireland 3-2, Greece routed Cyprus 3-0, Gibraltar drew 1-1 with Bulgaria and Georgia defeated North Macedonia 3-0.

Georgia’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Greece’s Tasos Bakasetas each scored Thursday to join Haaland and Turkey’s Serdar Dursun with three goals.

Estonia won 2-1 at Malta in League D.

Topics: Nations League

Welcome home: France striker Lacazette returns to Lyon

Welcome home: France striker Lacazette returns to Lyon
LYON, France: France striker Alexandre Lacazette is going back to Lyon.

The 31-year-old forward, who was out of contract with Arsenal at the end of June, returned to the seven-time French champion on a three-year deal on Thursday.

Lacazette left Lyon in 2017 for a then club-record €60 million ($64 million) after joining the French league side at age 12. He played eight professional seasons with Lyon.

With Arsenal, Lacazette scored 71 goals in 206 appearances for the north London club. He made an instant impact in the English Premier League, scoring 94 seconds into his debut, and was Arsenal’s top scorer in two seasons. He lost his place to Eddie Nketiah over the final weeks of his last season.

Lacazette has 16 caps for France.

“Even without a European Cup to play, the project was more important than anything else,” Lacazette said. “I felt I could be useful in the dressing room and on the pitch, it was the best decision. It is moving to come back. I want to help the club to return to the top and qualify for Europe.”

Lyon, which struggled to an eighth-placed finish this season and won its last French league title in 2008, said Lacazette’s return was a priority over the last few months.

“This second signing of the offseason, which follows Remy Riou’s return to the club and the prolongation of Maxence Caqueret and Anthony Lopes, is proof that the club has great ambitions to instill a new dynamic around its men’s professional squad,” Lyon said in a statement.

Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas said the offseason recruitment will be ambitious and confirmed he was trying to bring back another former player to the club, Corentin Tolisso. The midfielder is a free agent after his contract at Bayern Munich ran out.

Lacazette’s comeback was announced amid media reports that Foster Gillett, the son of former Liverpool owner George Gillett, has reached an agreement to become Lyon’s majority shareholder.

Gillett was a director at Liverpool during his father’s stint as part-owner with Tom Hicks, after they bought the club in 2007. According to L’Equipe newspaper, he has reached an agreement worth €600 million ($640 million) with Aulas, who has been running the club since 1987.

Aulas confirmed discussions between potential investors and current shareholders were going on but said there was no guarantee talks will be conclusive.

Topics: Alexandre Lacazette France Lyon

Saudi Arabia to host world's biggest esports and gaming event this summer

Saudi Arabia to host world’s biggest esports and gaming event this summer
  • Competitions at purpose-built venue in Riyadh have $15 million prize pool
RIYADH: Gamers8, the world’s biggest esports and gaming event, is taking place for eight weeks this summer in Riyadh.

It is being held at a state-of-the-art, purpose-built venue at Riyadh Boulevard City from July 14 to Sept. 8, with some of the world’s top players taking part.

Hosted under the theme of “Gamers8 – Your Portal to the Next World," the action will unfold alongside festivals, concerts, shows, and other events.

The competition will be contested across six different titles – with a $15 million prize pool up for grabs.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “With an estimated 23.5 million gamers across the country, almost every home in the Kingdom has someone with a deep passion for gaming. This passion for gaming has long been a source of pride for Saudis.

“The gaming sector in Saudi Arabia has been on a journey of progress and development that matches the greater ambitions of the country drawn by Vision 2030 – and that is epitomized by the hosting of Gamers8. The event in Riyadh this summer has a mission to blur the lines between what's physical and what's virtual and offer a spectacle and an occasion beyond what anyone has experienced before.

“Our goal is to bring the virtual world of esports and gaming out into the physical realm of Riyadh – a global city with immense purpose and burgeoning opportunity, and the ideal setting for Gamers8. We look forward to seeing you all this summer for what will be an unforgettable, futuristic, and incredible time.”

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, Gamers8 will focus on four main pillars: Professional esports, festivals, music, and The Next World Summit, an esports and gaming conference that will bring together sector leaders and experts from around the world.

Eight international artists will perform across the eight weeks alongside local and regional talent.

Concerts begin on July 14 and run until Sept 1.

Topics: Saudi Arabia eSports Gamers8 Saudi Esports Federation

Saudi Arabia reach quarterfinals of 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan

Saudi Arabia reach quarterfinals of 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup in Uzbekistan
  • 2-0 win over UAE saw Young Falcons secure top finish in Group D, last-8 clash on Sunday against Vietnam
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia have reached the quarterfinals of the 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup after on Thursday defeating the UAE 2-0 in the final Group D match.

The victory at the Lokomotiv Stadium in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, left the Young Falcons top of their group. They will be joined in the last eight by Japan, who beat Tajikistan 3-0.

The Saudi goals came from Ayman Yahya on 57 minutes and Saud Abdulhamid with a stoppage-time penalty.

Saudi Arabia will now meet Vietnam on Sunday, with the other quarterfinals seeing South Korea tackle Japan on the same night, and hosts Uzbekistan facing Iraq and Australia against Turkmenistan on Saturday.

Topics: Saudi Arabia 2022 AFC U-23 Asian Cup Uzbekistan

Ex-Algeria, Porto star Madjer gets jail term for fraud

Ex-Algeria, Porto star Madjer gets jail term for fraud
  • Charges of forgery and fraud were dropped
ALGIERS: An Algerian court on Thursday sentenced one-time Porto star and ex-national coach Rabah Madjer to six months in jail on Thursday for making “false declarations,” local media reported.
Madjer, who owned two newspapers, was found to have continued to bank cheques from a public advertising agency for a year after the papers were closed.
Charges of forgery and fraud were dropped.
But the 63-year-old and a co-defendant named as Brahim M. were jailed and ordered to pay 500,000 dinars ($3,435) to the national publishing and advertising agency (ANEP).
The Algerian famously scored for Porto against Bayern Munich in the 1987 European Cup final with an audacious back-heel — a move later named after him.
He also scored a crucial goal in a 2-1 victory against West Germany in the 1982 World Cup.
He later went on to coach Algeria’s national football team, but after eight months in the job, he was sacked in June 2018 after a string of defeats.

Topics: football Algeirs Rabah Madjer court

Wimbledon singles champions to win £2m each in 2022

Wimbledon singles champions to win £2m each in 2022
  • The total prize money of £40.35 million represents an 11.1 percent increase on last year's Championships
LONDON: Wimbledon announced record prize money Thursday for this year’s edition of tennis’ oldest Grand Slam tournament, with the two singles champions taking home £2 million ($2.5 million) each.
The total prize money of £40.35 million represents an 11.1 percent increase on last year’s Championships, where capacity at the southwest London venue was reduced for Covid reasons.
It is also 5.4 percent more than was on offer to competitors during the last ‘regular’ edition of Wimbledon in 2019.
There had been speculation that the removal of ranking points by the ATP (men’s) and WTA (women’s) tours, following Wimbledon’s controversial decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, could lead to a reduced prize fund.
But with capacity crowds expected and scheduled play on the middle Sunday for the first time, organizers have boosted the overall total.
Players beaten in the first round of the singles will still collect £50,000 while the runners-up in the finals will each take home more than £1 million.
Former world number one Naomi Osaka has threated to withdraw from this year’s Wimbledon over the decision to strip the tournament of ranking points but has still to confirm if she will indeed miss the last of tennis’ four majors still played on grass.
Ian Hewitt, chairman of Wimbledon organizers the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC), said: “From the first round of the qualifying competition to the champions being crowned, this year’s prize money distribution aims to reflect just how important the players are to The Championships as we look to continue to deliver one of the world’s leading sporting events.”
This year’s Wimbledon starts on June 27, with Novak Djokovic set to defend his men’s singles title but no reigning women’s champion taking part after Australia’s Ashleigh Barty retired in March.

Topics: Wimbledon ATP tennis

