16 Saudi academic institutions feature in QS World University Rankings 2023

Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz University leads the way among Saudi institutions in joint 106th place. (Twitter/@kauweb)
Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz University leads the way among Saudi institutions in joint 106th place. (Twitter/@kauweb)
  • The number of institutions in the Kingdom included in the rankings has grown steadily from just nine five years ago
  • The top-ranked Saudi university on the list of 1,300 international institutions is King Abdulaziz University, in 106th place
RIYADH: Sixteen Saudi universities are included in the newly published QS World University Rankings for 2023, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The index — compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds, a UK company that specializes in the analysis of higher education institutions worldwide — continues the steady increase during the past five years in the number of Saudi universities included in the list.

Starting with the 2019 rankings, when nine institutions in the Kingdom were represented, the number grew to 10 in 2020, 11 in 2021 and 14 in the 2022 rankings.

The latest index is the largest ever, featuring 1,300 universities from around the globe. The Kingdom is now only six spots away from having a university in the top 100. King Abdulaziz University leads the way among Saudi institutions in joint 106th place, three spots higher than last year, followed by King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals at 160, and King Saud University at 237. Al-Faisal University and the Northern Borders University are among those making their debut in the rankings.

The QS index is considered an important evaluation of universities based on a variety of criteria. They are assessed by more than 130,000 experts around the world.

Saudi Arabia calls for enhanced security cooperation to address causes of terrorism in Africa

Saudi Arabia calls for enhanced security cooperation to address causes of terrorism in Africa
Updated 10 June 2022
Saudi Arabia calls for enhanced security cooperation to address causes of terrorism in Africa

Saudi Arabia calls for enhanced security cooperation to address causes of terrorism in Africa
  • Envoy Mohammed Al-Ateeq spoke during a UN meeting on ‘strengthening international and regional cooperation to address the increasing terrorist threat in Africa’
  • He said Saudi Arabia already collaborates on security matters with many countries on the continent, especially through the exchange of information, expertise and training
Updated 10 June 2022
NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia has stressed the importance of efforts to strengthen international and regional cooperation with security agencies in Africa and address the root causes of terrorism, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday

The Kingdom also highlighted the need for all UN organizations to enhance cooperation with African countries by providing technical assistance, identifying gaps in capacity building, and supporting the implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

The comments came from Mohammed Al-Ateeq, the acting charge d’affaires of the Kingdom’s permanent delegation to the UN, during the eighth meeting of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Coordination Compact Committee with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for strategic discussions on “strengthening international and regional cooperation to address the increasing terrorist threat in Africa.”

Al-Ateeq said Saudi Arabia engages in security cooperation with many countries on the continent on a large scale, especially through the exchange of information, expertise and training. He added that his country also works closely with partners worldwide to confront and combat terrorism in Africa.

He pointed out that the Kingdom contributed to the establishment of the UN Counter-Terrorism Center, the main UN agency for providing assistance to help member states build capacities through counterterrorism projects and programs in line with the four pillars of the UN’s Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

The instability of some African countries has created an environment for terrorist groups to infiltrate and illegally obtain multiple sources of funding, Al-Ateeq said, including through the exploitation of natural resources such as gold mines, the taking of hostages to hold for ransom, demands for payments in areas under their control, bribery and drug smuggling.

The Kingdom extends the hand of friendship to all African countries and is keen to enhance bilateral and collective action to support stability on the continent, along with cooperation to combat the threats of terrorism and extremism.

Updated 10 June 2022
Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa backs Saudi bid to host Expo 2030

Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa backs Saudi bid to host Expo 2030
  • COMESA’s acting Secretary-General Dev Haman praised Saudi Arabia’s tireless efforts in seeking to consolidate its relations with all African countries
Updated 10 June 2022
RIYADH: The chief of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) on Thursday expressed the organization’s support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host Expo 2030, stressing that the Kingdom possesses great capabilities that enable it to hold a historic and successful version with the highest levels of innovation.

During a meeting with Saudi Royal Court Adviser Ahmed Qattan in Zambia, COMESA’s acting Secretary-General Dev Haman praised Saudi Arabia’s tireless efforts in seeking to consolidate its relations with all African countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He also welcomed the first Saudi-African Summit and the Fifth Arab-African Summit to be held in Riyadh.

Adviser Qattan stressed that the inaugural Saudi-African summit emanates from the Kingdom’s keenness to enhance partnerships with all African countries.

He also commended African states’ support for the Saudi Expo bid.

Five countries — Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Italy, Ukraine and Russia — are competing to host the global event.

Nigeria, Mauritius, Kenya, Zambia, Djibouti, Morocco and Cameroon were among other countries who earlier pledged full support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the event. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation pitched its backing of Riyadh’s bid to host Expo 2030.

Dubai hosted the most recent expo – from Oct. 1, 2021 until March 31, 2022 – while the next one will be held in Osaka, Kansai, Japan between April to October 2025.

 

 

Saudi magician Mumdo enchants audiences at Jeddah’s Citywalk

Saudi magician Mumdo enchants audiences at Jeddah’s Citywalk
Updated 09 June 2022
Saudi magician Mumdo enchants audiences at Jeddah’s Citywalk

Saudi magician Mumdo enchants audiences at Jeddah’s Citywalk
  • Mumdo has been doing shows for a long time, but this is his first big public event
Updated 09 June 2022
JEDDAH: Saudi magician Mumdo’s array of illusions, including some mind-bending acts of levitation, have been captivating audiences at Citywalk’s Global Theater, one of Jeddah Season’s entertainment zones.

“People can expect an interactive show where I invite them to the stage, and I enchant them with some illusions. I like to connect with the audience, and I think that’s more fun than just performing,” Mumdo told Arab News on Wednesday.

Mumdo has been doing shows for a long time, but this is his first big public event. “It’s different because mostly I used to do small corporate events,” said the entertainer, whose full name is Mumdo Marzouki, according to his website mumdo.com. He is also known by the moniker, Wizard of Arabia.

“I started when I was eight years old, and I used to do small tricks with my friends at school, and then it developed until it became a show. To me it is not work, it is my passion. I am happy when I am on stage, and I get depressed when I am at home, so yes, this is my passion,” Mumdo said.

Mumdo said he is happiest performing and meeting people. He is excited that his shows will continue until June 11, which will allow him the opportunity to interact with over 400 people.

“I’ve been waiting for this all my life. Twenty years ago, I couldn’t do public magic shows in Jeddah, so this is a dream come true for me, and I hope that I get invited to do more shows in the future,” he said.

Mumdo said that he was inspired by the American magician David Copperfield.

“He was my idol and still is, and yes, there are a lot of magicians that I admire, but he is my favorite. For example, Chris Angel, who I know came to Riyadh Season, is also a very good magician, but I’m more of an old school (performer), as there are two types of schools, modern and classic. I try to stay away from technology because if you use it, it’s not really magic,” he added.

Mumdo’s main business is entertainment, and he has been focusing on that lately. He said that 20 years ago his parents were concerned about his career path.

“My parents’ reaction when it was a hobby was to support me a lot, and then when it became a profession, they were concerned at the time that entertainment was not common in Saudi and wasn’t a profession to make a living from. But now I can say that you can work as a magician,” he said.

Mumdo has his own line of products, including a box containing illusions for children interested in magic. “These toys can teach children basic skills, and it’s something I used to do when I was eight years old, which I called the ‘box of secrets.’”

He said that he would continue to support young people passionate about magic.

Saudi fans of US sitcom ‘Friends’ flock to show’s replica Central Perk cafe

Saudi fans of US sitcom ‘Friends’ flock to show’s replica Central Perk cafe
Updated 09 June 2022
Saudi fans of US sitcom ‘Friends’ flock to show’s replica Central Perk cafe

Saudi fans of US sitcom ‘Friends’ flock to show’s replica Central Perk cafe
  • Artwork displayed on the cafe walls has been donated by fans of the show from throughout Jeddah
Updated 09 June 2022
JEDDAH: Fans of the US sitcom “Friends” have been flocking to the newly opened Central Perk cafe in Jeddah modeled on the TV hangout of the show’s main characters.

“Friends,” seen on US television from 1994 to 2004, won dozens of awards and garnered global celebrity for Jennifer Aniston and her co-stars. The final episode of “Friends” was broadcast in May 2004 and was reportedly watched by more than 52 million viewers.

Owned by Thoraya Aziz and Nawaf Hashem, the establishment in the Red Sea port city was five years in the planning before its highly anticipated opening to the public on the second day of Eid Al-Fitr.

But, according to marketing agent Bashair Abufarea, the Jeddah version of the coffee shop is not an exact mirror image of its American counterpart.

Customers are greeted by the words “The One Where F.R.I.E.N.D.S Meet” written on the counter, and the iconic orange couch, coffee table, and rug from the series, along with the cafe’s red-brick walls complete the look.

Abufarea said: “What we tried to do when designing the cafe was to take all the 10 seasons of the show and put them in one place.”


The iconic orange couch, coffee table, and rug from the series, along with the red-brick walls complete the look of the Jeddah version of the coffee shop.  (Supplied)

The upstairs area contains a replica of the foosball table from the apartment of “Friends” characters Joey and Chandler, while Monica’s kitchen and round table also feature with detail including matching dishes on the kitchen racks, yellow window curtain, and a strategically placed pack of Nestle Toll House chocolate chips relating to a memorable episode.

Artwork displayed on the cafe walls has been donated by fans of the show from throughout Jeddah. Aziz, a painter herself, said: “I tried to add a variety of art to the place by holding an art competition.”

Abufarea added: “The cafe is run by a family and two very involved people, and the recipes for the drinks are created by Hashem himself, and his father is always on his side.

“Aziz has her art all over the place, and her interior design skills are evident around the cafe. So, visitors can feel the love in the place.”

(Supplied)

One of the challenges in opening the cafe involved copyright issues, but these were eventually overcome. “Our opening was delayed as well, but I think every delay has a reason. On the opening day we did not expect there to be so many people,” Abufarea said.

Feedback from customers has so far been mostly positive. One fan who flew from Riyadh specially to visit Central Perk shed tears of joy on seeing the remake of Monica’s kitchen.

“Seeing her reaction made the whole effort worth it, because a lot of the time we were receiving criticism on the smallest things. So, this made our day,” Abufarea added.

Aziz said: “We didn’t want it to be a place where people just ate and drank coffee. I want it to be a place where they have fun and that is the point of activities.”

The couple have plans to open a restaurant in the upstairs section of the cafe serving American cuisine alongside Italian dishes to reflect Joey’s background.

Saudi Arabia calls on Iran to clarify outstanding IAEA safeguards issues

Saudi Arabia attends a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency board of governors in Vienna. (Twitter/@aksa_alsaud)
Saudi Arabia attends a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency board of governors in Vienna. (Twitter/@aksa_alsaud)
Updated 09 June 2022
Saudi Arabia calls on Iran to clarify outstanding IAEA safeguards issues

Saudi Arabia attends a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency board of governors in Vienna. (Twitter/@aksa_alsaud)
  • Tehran urged to cooperate fully with UN watchdog over nuclear material found at three undeclared sites
Updated 09 June 2022
LONDON: Saudi Arabia called on Iran to cooperate fully with the UN’s nuclear watchdog in order to clarify and resolve outstanding safeguards issues without delay, Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan, the Kingdom’s ambassador to Austria, expressed his country’s support for all efforts made by the International Atomic Energy Agency to maintain the safeguards system to limit nuclear proliferation.

Prince Abdullah, who is also the Saudi permanent representative to the IAEA in Vienna, was speaking during a meeting of the agency’s board of governors in the Austrian capital, where Tehran was censured for failing to provide information over nuclear material found at three undeclared sites.

He expressed his thanks to IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi for his report on the “Non-proliferation Treaty Safeguards Agreement with Iran,” and highlighted the need to inform member states of the developments related to Iran’s violations of the safeguards deal.

Prince Abdullah said that this is necessary as it shows the continued lack of transparency of the Iranian side regarding the IAEA’s claim related to the fourth Marivan site more than two years ago.

Prince Abdullah said it also showed Iran is continuing to provide discredited responses to the watchdog’s “sampling results at this site, which revealed the presence of multiple anthropogenic uranium particles and the possible for storage and use of nuclear materials on which external testing of conventional explosive systems were conducted.”

Iran failed to provide any evidence to the IAEA to explain the presence of isotope modified particles in the Torkozabad site or anthropogenic uranium particles at the Faramin site, he said.

Prince Abdullah referred to a draft resolution approved in the June 2020 session, in which the board of governors called on Iran to cooperate fully with the IAEA, expedite the response to its requests, and provide the director-general with opportunities to resolve the issue.

He demanded that the document be published and made available to all.

