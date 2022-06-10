You are here

Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 'attempted coup'

Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 ‘attempted coup’
A tweet by former President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during a hearing on June 9, 2022, at the US Congress on the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol. (Getty Images/AFP)
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 ‘attempted coup’
Republican Rep. Liz Cheney gives her opening remarks as theHouse select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol holds its first public hearing on June 9, 2022. (AP)
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 ‘attempted coup’
Police Officer Caroline Edwards, who was injured in the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, testifies on June 9 as the House select committee holds its first hearing on the attempted coup. (AP)
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 ‘attempted coup’

Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 ‘attempted coup’
  • “President Trump summoned a violent mob,” said Rep. Liz Cheney, a Republican partymate of the eccentric former president
  • Trump, unapologetic, declared on social media that Jan. 6 “represented the greatest movement in the history of our country”
WASHINGTON: The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol laid the blame firmly on Donald Trump Thursday night, saying the assault was hardly spontaneous but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.
With a never-before-seen 12-minute video of the deadly violence and startling testimony from Trump’s most inner circle, the House 1/6 committee provided gripping detail in contending that Trump’s repeated lies about election fraud and his public effort to stop Joe Biden’s victory led to the attack and imperiled American democracy
“Democracy remains in danger,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Mississippi, chairman of the panel, during the hearing, timed for prime time to reach as many Americans as possible.
“Jan. 6 was the culmination of an attempted coup, a brazen attempt, as one rioter put it shortly after Jan. 6, to overthrow the government,” Thompson said. “The violence was no accident.”
In a previously unseen video clip, the panel played a quip from former Attorney General Bill Barr who testified that he told Trump the claims of a rigged election were “bull— — .”
In another, the former president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, testified to the committee that she respected Barr’s view that there was no election fraud. “I accepted what he said.”




Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.(AP File Photo)

Others showed leaders of the extremist Oath Keepers and Proud Boys preparing to storm the Capitol to stand up for Trump. Testifying in person was one of the offices, Caroline Edwards, who suffered serious injuries as she battled the mob that pushed into the Capitol.
“President Trump summoned a violent mob,” said Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, the panel’s vice chair who took the lead for much of the hearing. “When a president fails to take the steps necessary to preserve our union — or worse, causes a constitutional crisis — we’re in a moment of maximum danger for our republic.”
There was an audible gasp in the hearing room, when Cheney read an account that said when Trump was told the Capitol mob was chanting for Vice President Mike Pence to be hanged, Trump responded that maybe they were right, that he “deserves it.”
Trump was angry that Pence, presiding in the House chamber, refused his order to reject the certification of Biden’s victory.
Police officers who had fought off the mob consoled one another as they sat in the committee room reliving the violence they faced on Jan. 6. Officer Harry Dunn teared up as bodycam footage showed rioters bludgeoning his colleagues with flagpoles and baseball bats.
Biden, in Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas, said many viewers were “going to be seeing for the first time a lot of the detail that occurred.”
Trump, unapologetic, dismissed the investigation anew — and even declared on social media that Jan. 6 “represented the greatest movement in the history of our country.”
Repubicans on the House Judiciary Committee tweeted: “All. Old. News.”
The result of the coming weeks of public hearings may not change hearts or minds in politically polarized America. But the committee’s investigation with 1,000 interviews is intended to stand as a public record for history. A final report aims to provide an accounting of the most violent attack on the Capitol since the British set fire to it in 1814, and to ensure such an attack never happens again.
The riot left more than 100 police officers injured, many beaten and bloodied, as the crowd of pro-Trump rioters, some armed with pipes, bats and bear spray, charged into the Capitol. At least nine people who were there died during and after the rioting, including a woman who was shot and killed by police.
Emotions are still raw at the Capitol, and security will be tight for the hearings. Law enforcement officials are reporting a spike in violent threats against members of Congress.
Against this backdrop, the committee was speaking to a divided America, ahead of the fall midterm elections when voters decide which party controls Congress. Most TV networks carried the hearing live, but Fox News Channel did not.
Among those in the audience were several lawmakers who were trapped together in the House gallery during the attack.
“We want to remind people, we were there, we saw what happened,” said Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minnesota ”We know how close we came to the first non-peaceful transition of power in this country.”




Rioting supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by US Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP File Photo)

The committee chairman, civil rights leader Thompson opened the hearing with sweep of American history. saying he heard in those denying the stark reality of Jan. 6 his own experience growing up in a time and place “where people justified the action of slavery, the Ku Klux Klan and lynching.”
Republican Rep. Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, outlined what the committee has learned about the events leading up to that brisk January day when Trump sent his supporters to Congress to “fight like hell” for his presidency as lawmakers undertook the typically routine job of certifying the previous November’s results.
Among those testifying was documentary maker Nick Quested, who filmed the Proud Boys storming the Capitol — along with a pivotal meeting between the group’s then-chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, the night before in nearby parking garage.
Court documents show that members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were discussing as early as November a need to fight to keep Trump in office. Leaders both groups and some members have since been indicted on rare sedition charges over the military-style attack.
In the weeks ahead, the panel is expected to detail Trump’s public campaign to “Stop the Steal” and the private pressure he put on the Justice Department to reverse his election loss — despite dozens of failed court cases and his own attorney general attesting there was no fraud on a scale that could have tipped the results in his favor.
The panel faced obstacles from its start. Republicans blocked the formation of an independent body that could have investigated the Jan. 6 assault the way the 9/11 Commission probed the 2001 terror attack.
Instead, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ushered the creation of the 1/6 panel through Congress over the objections of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. She rejected Republican-appointed lawmakers who had voted on Jan. 6 against certifying the election results, eventually naming seven Democrats and two Republicans.
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who has been caught up in the probe and has defied the committee’s subpoena for an interview, echoed Trump on Thursday. He called the panel a “scam” and labeled the investigation a political “smokescreen” for Democrats’ priorities.
The hearings are expected to introduce Americans to a cast of characters, some well known, others elusive, and to what they said and did as Trump and his allies tried to reverse the election outcome.
The public will learn about the actions of Mark Meadows, the president’s chief of staff, whose 2,000-plus text messages provided the committee with a snapshot of the real-time scramble to keep Trump in office. Of John Eastman, the conservative law professor who was the architect of the unsuccessful scheme to persuade Vice President Pence to halt the certification on Jan. 6. Of the Justice Department officials who threatened to resign rather than go along with Trump’s proposals.
The Justice Department has arrested and charged more than 800 people for the violence that day, the biggest dragnet in its history.
 

Topics: US Capitol riots Donald Trump Liz Chenney

Putin compares his actions to Peter the Great's conquests

Putin compares his actions to Peter the Great’s conquests
Updated 09 June 2022
AFP

Putin compares his actions to Peter the Great’s conquests

Putin compares his actions to Peter the Great’s conquests
  • The defeat of Sweden in the Great Northern War (1700-1721) made Russia the leading power in the Baltic Sea and an important player in European affairs
  • Vladimir Putin: ‘Yes, there have been times in our country’s history when we have been forced to retreat, but only to regain our strength and move forward’
Updated 09 June 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday compared his current actions to Peter the Great’s conquest of the Baltic coast during his 18th-century war against Sweden.
After visiting an exhibition in Moscow dedicated to the 350th birthday of tsar Peter the Great, Putin told a group of young entrepreneurs that “you get the impression that by fighting Sweden he was grabbing something. He wasn’t taking anything, he was taking it back.”
When Peter the Great founded Saint Petersburg and declared it the Russian capital “none of the countries in Europe recognized this territory as belonging to Russia,” Putin said.
“Everyone considered it to be part of Sweden. But from time immemorial, Slavs had lived there alongside Finno-Ugric peoples,” the Russian leader added.
“It is our responsibility also to take back and strengthen,” Putin said, in an apparent reference to Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.
“Yes, there have been times in our country’s history when we have been forced to retreat, but only to regain our strength and move forward,” he said.
The defeat of Sweden in the Great Northern War (1700-1721) made Russia the leading power in the Baltic Sea and an important player in European affairs.
But with ties Russia’s ties with the West currently shattered by the Ukraine invasion, Moscow authorities are downplaying Peter’s affinity for Europe and focusing on his role in expanding Russian territories.
More than three centuries after he sought to bring Russia closer to Europe, Russians on Thursday marked the 350th birthday of tsar Peter the Great with the country deeply isolated over the Ukraine conflict.
Peter I reigned first as tsar and then as emperor from 1682 until his death in 1725.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Vladimir Putin Peter the Great

Top US official meets Philippine president-elect in push to deepen alliance

Top US official meets Philippine president-elect in push to deepen alliance
Updated 09 June 2022
Ellie Aben

Top US official meets Philippine president-elect in push to deepen alliance

Top US official meets Philippine president-elect in push to deepen alliance
  • Wendy Sherman is the first top foreign official to meet Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after his presidential victory
  • The Philippines is one of the oldest and main non-NATO allies of the US in the region
Updated 09 June 2022
Ellie Aben

MANILA: US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met Philippine president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Manila on Thursday in a diplomatic push to deepen Washington’s alliance with its major Asian partner.
Sherman is the first top foreign official to meet the incoming Philippine leader, who takes office on June 30. She also met outgoing Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin.
The Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs tweeted that Sherman was in Manila “to meet with both outgoing and incoming administrations to reaffirm US commitment to the PH-US alliance.”
The Philippines is one of the oldest and main non-NATO allies of the US in the region that is central to American competition with China.
The US-Philippines alliance is anchored on the 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty, which commits Washington and Manila to extend military support to each other if either of them is attacked by an external party.
“I was pleased to meet and congratulate President-elect Marcos,” Sherman tweeted after the meeting. “We discussed strengthening our longstanding alliance, expanding people-to-people ties, deepening our economic relationship, advancing human rights, and preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.”
The alliance has been under strain since 2016 under incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte, who tried to distance the Philippines from its former colonial master the US, and embraced a Beijing-friendly direction.
Although during his presidential campaign Marcos committed to continuing the warm relations with China ushered in by Duterte, he said after his landslide win in the May 9 vote that he would also seek to tighten ties with Washington.
President Joe Biden was one of the first world leaders to call Marcos and congratulate him on the victory in last month’s poll, even before the results were officially announced.
During the call on May 12, Marcos invited Biden to attend his inauguration to “further fortify the relationship of the two countries.”
In a statement from the US embassy in Manila after Sherman met Marcos, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said the two sides had “highlighted the importance of the US-Philippine Alliance to security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region and the world and the importance of fostering respect for human rights and rule of law in the Philippines.”
Marcos’s meeting with Sherman was also attended by Philippine ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez, incoming Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez, and incumbent Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Theresa Lazaro.
Sherman was in Manila as part of her nine-day visit to Asia, where she will also meet top officials in South Korea, Japan, Laos, and Vietnam in a broader effort to reach out to leaders in the region, as US concern increases over China’s push to expand its own influence in a strategically important area.
The area includes the South China Sea, a strategic and resource-rich waterway claimed by China almost in its entirety, with countries including the Philippines and Vietnam also having overlapping claims.

Topics: Philippines US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman Ferdinand Marcos Jr

As Sri Lanka's crisis worsens, rising numbers flee by sea

As Sri Lanka’s crisis worsens, rising numbers flee by sea
Updated 09 June 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

As Sri Lanka’s crisis worsens, rising numbers flee by sea

As Sri Lanka’s crisis worsens, rising numbers flee by sea
  • Island nation is battling its worst economic slump in memory, with growing shortages of food and essentials
  • Navy has arrested 250 people trying to travel abroad by sea illegally since beginning of the year
Updated 09 June 2022
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: The Sri Lankan Navy said on Thursday it has arrested 91 people believed to be trying to leave the country illegally, as attempts to flee the crisis-hit island nation continue to rise.
Fishing boats carrying the migrants were intercepted off the country’s northwest coast in two operations on Tuesday, the navy said in a statement.
Fifteen people were stopped in waters off the port of Marawila and 76 off Chilaw. Those apprehended were aged between 1 and 62, with six thought to be members of a people-smuggling ring.
Sri Lankans over the years have traveled to Australia and other nations illegally for economic and political reasons, but in the past few months the number of incidents has increased.
“During the first half of this year, some 250 people were apprehended while trying to go out of the country by boat,” Navy spokesman Capt. Indika De Silva told Arab News.
“Normally, we apprehend five such boats a year, but during the past 45 days there were three,” he said.
“Smugglers indoctrinate them about the country’s political and economic crises, and tell them that they can be happier abroad.”
The nation of 22 million is battling its worst economic crisis in memory, with people facing skyrocketing inflation, as well as severe shortages of essentials, including food, medicine, cooking gas and fuel.
The government last month warned of a food crisis by August, with local production of rice — the country’s staple — declining after a decision last year to ban all chemical fertilizer. Although the ban has been lifted, the country has been unable to secure fertilizer imports for the coming growing season.
“Cost of living is rocketing and the government has no plan so far to look into the poor’s urgent food and medical needs, so citizens are running away from this country,” rights activist Shreen Saroor told Arab News.
Most of those trying to leave by sea are from farming and fishing families, which face acute poverty.
“Due to the fertilizer issue, they could not cultivate last season. There is no basic staple, that is rice, to survive on. Then fisher folks cannot go to sea due to the fuel crisis,” Saroor said.
She added that not all migrants head to Australia, with some attempting to reach neighboring India as economic refugees.
“At least in Indian refugee camps they will get three meals and some medical care.”
 

Topics: Sri Lanka Economic Fishing boats migrants

Japan elected to UN Security Council on two-year term

Japan elected to UN Security Council on two-year term
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan elected to UN Security Council on two-year term

Japan elected to UN Security Council on two-year term
  • Ecuador, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland too elected
  • All five countries ran unopposed for a spot on the 15-member body
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News Japan

UNITED NATIONS: Japan was elected to the UN Security Council on a two-year term starting on January 1, 2023.
Other nations to join Japan at the UN Security Council were Ecuador, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland.
All five countries ran unopposed for a spot on the 15-member body, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security. They will replace India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway.
To ensure geographical representation, seats are allocated to regional groups. But even if candidates are running unopposed in their group, they still need to win the support of more than two-thirds of the General Assembly.
Ecuador received 190 votes, Japan 184, Malta 185, Mozambique 192 and Switzerland 187.
The Security Council is the only UN body that can make legally binding decisions like imposing sanctions and authorizing use of force. It has five permanent veto-wielding members: the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia.

With inputs from Reuters

 

Topics: Japan UN Security Council

Two Britons, one Moroccan sentenced to death by court of Russian proxy in Ukraine: Russian agencies

Two Britons, one Moroccan sentenced to death by court of Russian proxy in Ukraine: Russian agencies
Updated 09 June 2022
Reuters

Two Britons, one Moroccan sentenced to death by court of Russian proxy in Ukraine: Russian agencies

Two Britons, one Moroccan sentenced to death by court of Russian proxy in Ukraine: Russian agencies
  • The court found the trio guilty of “mercenary activities"
  • Their lawyer said they will appeal the decision
Updated 09 June 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine were sentenced to death on Thursday by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), one of Russia’s proxies in eastern Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.
The court found the three men — Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun — guilty of “mercenary activities and committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the DPR,” the Interfax news agency quoted a court official as saying.
The three men were captured while fighting for Ukraine against Russia and Russian-backed forces that entered the country on Feb. 24.
Their lawyer said they will appeal the decision.
Britain’s foreign ministry had no fresh comment on the sentencing of the two Britons. On Wednesday, it condemned what it called the exploitation of prisoners of war for political purposes and said they were “entitled to combatant immunity.”
British citizens Aslin and Pinner were captured by the Russian-backed forces in Mariupol in April, during a bitter fight for control of the city.
Moroccan Saadoun surrendered in March while fighting in a small town between Mariupol and the regional capital of Donetsk.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Donetsk court Fighters

