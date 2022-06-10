You are here

UK says Ukraine’s Mariupol at risk of Cholera outbreak
Russia is struggling to provide basic public services to the population in Russian-occupied territories. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 June 2022
Reuters

  • Russia is struggling to provide basic public services to the population in Russian-occupied territories
Ukraine’s southern city of Mariupol is at risk of a major cholera outbreak as medical services are likely already near collapse, Britain’s defense ministry said on Friday.
There is likely also a critical shortage of medicines in Kherson, Britain’s Ministry of Defense said in a Twitter update.
Russia is struggling to provide basic public services to the population in Russian-occupied territories, it added.
Last month, WHO’s Ukraine Incident Manager, Dorit Nitzan, said Mariupol, which is now controlled by Russian forces after weeks of siege and heavy bombardment, was among occupied areas where there was a risk of cholera.

Boat of Life carries rural Bangladeshis on voyage toward health

Boat of Life carries rural Bangladeshis on voyage toward health
  • Jibon Tari has served more than 725,000 people in country since 1999
  • Floating hospital makes healthcare accessible in areas medical services normally unavailable
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Al Amin grew up wishing he could run but even walking was difficult for the 28-year-old until February, when doctors from a floating hospital corrected his clubfoot — a treatment he otherwise could not have received in the rural region of Bangladesh where he lives.

Amin is one of more than 725,000 people who have been treated on the vessel that has been traversing the waterways of the South Asian nation for over two decades to provide accessible healthcare to the country’s rural population.

The hospital is called Jibon Tari, or Boat of Life — a name taken from a poem by the famed Bengali poet and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

The surgery Amin underwent for both legs when the hospital docked in the southern Jhalkati district, cost him around $220. He estimated that it was at least five times less than what he would have had to pay for the procedure at any private clinic in the country.

“I have been suffering from clubfoot since birth. I grew up with this physical limitation and couldn’t find any treatment until I visited the Jibon Tari hospital,” Amin said. “Now I am getting better every day. I hope I will be able to run like a healthy man in the next couple of months.”

Jibon Tari was launched in Bangladesh in 1999 by the Impact Foundation, an international charity which specializes in helping people with disabilities and the poor.

The hospital brings surgical treatment to areas accessible only by river, where there are few medical facilities.

Dr. Hasib Mahmud, chief executive of the Impact Foundation Bangladesh, told Arab News: “Unfortunately, these people are far from the reach of formal healthcare facilities and due to poverty, they can’t afford the healthcare services at private hospitals or clinics.”

It costs $36,000 a month to run the hospital, most of which is funded from international donations.

The foundation has already started to prepare to launch a new ship when Jibon Tari retires in the next few years.

“We need to continue and sustain the boat hospital services for many more years as the demand is still there,” Mahmud said. “The existing hospital will need a replacement in the next six to eight years, so IFB will need huge funding for building a new boat hospital, which will run for at least another 30 years.”

Another patient whose life became better after the hospital docked in Jhalakti district in February was seven-year-old Sumaiya Akhter, who had suffered for years from tonsillitis, which made eating and drinking painful.

Her father, Sohag Khalifa, could not afford the procedure of removing the tonsils on his wages as a van driver.

“Fearing the high cost of the treatment, I couldn’t visit other hospitals before that. At Jibon Tari hospital I spent a very nominal amount,” he said. “Now she is completely okay.”

The three-deck hospital usually docks at a location for at least 10 months, before moving on to other parts of the riverine country. It is equipped with modern medical facilities and run by about three dozen staff, including four doctors.

One of them is Dr. Mobaswer Shajib, who said that at times it was difficult living on the water away from his family. 

“But I forget the pain immediately while thinking about the good deeds I am doing here,” he added. “Other big hospitals wouldn’t give me such a platform.”

Man attacks woman, child at school in Germany

Man attacks woman, child at school in Germany
AP

  • The school in Esslingen, near Stuttgart, was closed for a regional vacation, but some children were being looked after there during the holiday
AP

BERLIN: A man apparently attacked a woman and a 7-year-old girl with a knife at an elementary school in southwestern Germany on Friday and then fled, police said.
The school in Esslingen, near Stuttgart, was closed for a regional vacation, but some children were being looked after there during the holiday. The girl and the woman, a 61-year-old supervisor, were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
Police said in a statement that officers were looking for a suspect, who was described as being in his early 30s. Investigators also are gathering information about the circumstances surrounding the attack, which happened around 8 a.m.

China calls COVID ‘lab leak’ theory a lie after WHO report

China calls COVID ‘lab leak’ theory a lie after WHO report
AP

  • China rejected accusations of not fully cooperating with investigators
  • WHO finds “key pieces of data” on how the pandemic began still missing
AP

BEIJING: China on Friday attacked the theory that the coronavirus pandemic may have originated as a leak from a Chinese laboratory as a politically motivated lie, after the World Health Organization recommended in its strongest terms yet that a deeper probe is needed into whether a lab accident may be to blame.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian also rejected accusations that China had not fully cooperated with investigators, saying it welcomed a science-based probe but rejected any political manipulation.
He also reiterated calls for an investigation into “highly suspicious laboratories such as Fort Detrick and the University of North Carolina” in the United States where China has suggested, without evidence, that the US was developing the coronavirus as a bioweapon.
“The lab leak theory is totally a lie concocted by anti-China forces for political purposes, which has nothing to do with science,” Zhao said at a daily briefing.
“We always supported and participated in science-based global virus tracing, but we firmly opposed any forms of political manipulation,” he said.
Zhao said China has made major contributions toward virus tracing, sharing the most data and research results.
That “fully reflects China’s open, transparent and responsible attitude, as well as its support for the work of the WHO and the advisory group,” he said.
The WHO’s stance in a report released Thursday is a sharp reversal of the UN health agency’s initial assessment of the pandemic’s origins. It comes after many critics accused WHO of being too quick to dismiss or underplay a lab-leak theory that put Chinese officials on the defensive.
Following a tightly controlled visit to China last year, the WHO concluded that it was “extremely unlikely” the coronavirus might have spread to humans from a lab in the city of Wuhan. Many scientists suspect the coronavirus jumped from bats to people, possibly via another animal.
However, in the Thursday report, WHO’s expert group said “key pieces of data” to explain how the pandemic began were still missing. The scientists said the group would “remain open to any and all scientific evidence that becomes available in the future to allow for comprehensive testing of all reasonable hypotheses.”
Identifying a disease’s source in animals typically takes years. It took more than a decade for scientists to pinpoint the species of bats that were the natural reservoir for SARS, a relative of COVID-19.
WHO’s expert group also noted that since lab accidents in the past have triggered some outbreaks, the highly politicized theory could not be discounted.

Ukraine say Russia looks for weak points in Ukrainian defenses near key river

Ukraine say Russia looks for weak points in Ukrainian defenses near key river
Reuters

  • Ukraine and its allies call the invasion an unprovoked war of aggression
Reuters

KYIV: Russia is looking for weak points in Ukrainian defenses near the Siverskyi Donets River in eastern Ukraine, Ukrainian Defense Ministry spokesperson Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said on Friday.
He told national television that Russian forces had not abandoned attempts to launch storming operations in the area.
If Russia captures the cities of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk on the Siverskyi Donets, it will hold all of Luhansk, one of two provinces in the Donbas region that Moscow claims on behalf of separatists.
“Russia’s strategic goal is the complete destruction of Ukraine ... They won’t let us live in peace,” Motuzyanyk said.
“The Russian Federation wants to completely destroy Ukrainian statehood and install a government it can control here.”
Russia has previously denied such assertions. It says its “special military operation” in Ukraine is intended to disarm and “denazify” its neighbor. Ukraine and its allies call the invasion an unprovoked war of aggression.
Motuzyanyk said the situation was calmer in southern Ukraine, where Russia is trying to impose its rule on a tract of occupied territory spanning Kherson and Zaporizhzhia provinces. He gave no details.
Nataliya Gumenyuk, a spokesperson for Ukrainian forces in southern Ukraine, said Russia had 40 cruise missiles targeting Ukraine from the sea. She did not say how Ukraine obtained the information and Reuters was unable to verify her remarks.
“We must be prepared for increased missile attacks,” she told national television.

Malaysia renews pledge to abolish mandatory death penalty

Malaysia renews pledge to abolish mandatory death penalty
Reuters

  • Cabinet agrees to study substitute sentences for offenses carrying death penalty
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has agreed to abolish the mandatory death sentence and replace it with other punishments at the discretion of the court, its law minister said on Friday, revisiting a pledge made over three years ago.
The cabinet also agreed to study substitute sentences for all offenses carrying the death penalty, Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said.
Malaysia has had a moratorium on executions since 2018, when it also made a promise to abolish mandatory and discretionary capital punishment.
But the government backtracked in 2019, saying it would scrap mandatory capital punishment but leave it for courts to decide if a person convicted of a serious crime should hang.
Wan Junaidi said the decision followed a recommendation by a government committee reviewing alternative punishments, but not did provide a timeframe for when it would initiate processes to changes the laws.
“The decision shows the government’s priority in ensuring the rights of all parties are protected and secure, and reflects the transparency of the national leadership in improving the country’s dynamic criminal justice system,” he said in a statement.
Malaysia has mandatory death penalty for some offenses, including drug trafficking and murder, while the law also allows capital punishment for some other crimes at the court’s discretion.
Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Twitter that all relevant laws will be amended to accommodate the changes.
The New York-based Human Rights Watch welcomed the announcement as a positive step, but said it was important to ensure Malaysia follows through.
“We need to see Malaysia pass the actual legislative amendments to put this pledge into effect because we have been down this road before, with successive Malaysian governments promising much on human rights but ultimately delivering very little,” its deputy Asia director Phil Robertson said.

