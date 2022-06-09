Two Britons, one Moroccan sentenced to death by court of Russian proxy in Ukraine: Russian agencies

You are here

A still image, taken from footage of the Supreme Court of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, shows Britons Aiden Aslin, Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun in a courtroom cage at a location given as Donetsk. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • The court found the trio guilty of “mercenary activities"
  • Their lawyer said they will appeal the decision
DUBAI: Two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine were sentenced to death on Thursday by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), one of Russia’s proxies in eastern Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported.
The court found the three men — Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun — guilty of “mercenary activities and committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order of the DPR,” the Interfax news agency quoted a court official as saying.
The three men were captured while fighting for Ukraine against Russia and Russian-backed forces that entered the country on Feb. 24.
Their lawyer said they will appeal the decision.
Britain’s foreign ministry had no fresh comment on the sentencing of the two Britons. On Wednesday, it condemned what it called the exploitation of prisoners of war for political purposes and said they were “entitled to combatant immunity.”
British citizens Aslin and Pinner were captured by the Russian-backed forces in Mariupol in April, during a bitter fight for control of the city.
Moroccan Saadoun surrendered in March while fighting in a small town between Mariupol and the regional capital of Donetsk.

Sri Lanka president’s brother quits Parliament amid crisis

Sri Lanka president’s brother quits Parliament amid crisis
Updated 09 June 2022
AP

Sri Lanka president’s brother quits Parliament amid crisis

Sri Lanka president’s brother quits Parliament amid crisis
  • He told a news conference he had submitted a letter to give up his Parliament seat
  • “The crisis was there even when I took over,” he said
Updated 09 June 2022
AP

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Basil Rajapaksa, the younger brother of Sri Lanka’s president and the country’s former finance minister, said he resigned from Parliament on Thursday.
This comes amid mounting criticism of his alleged role in dragging the island nation into its worst economic crisis in memory.
He told a news conference he had submitted a letter to give up his Parliament seat but insisted that he was not solely responsible for the country’s economic hardships.
“The crisis was there even when I took over,” he said. “I did my best with all my strength.”
Rajapaksa, a member of the powerful political family that has ruled Sri Lanka for much of the past two decades, served as finance minister from July last year until April, when he resigned with other ministers over the government’s failure to resolve the economic situation.
He said Thursday that successive governments that ruled Sri Lanka since the 1950s deserve blame too because “they took loans and spent them” without taking steps to avert a crisis.
The resignation could be seen as a severe blow to the Rajapaksa dynasty, which has faced growing public outrage. Protesters have occupied the entrance to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s office for more than 50 days demanding his resignation, saying the primary responsibility for the economic crisis rests with him and his family, who they accuse of corruption and mismanagement.
The protests drove another family member, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, from office last month amid nationwide violence that saw his supporters attack peaceful protesters. One of the president’s other siblings and a nephew also resigned from their Cabinet posts but still serve as lawmakers.
Mahinda Rajapaksa was Sri Lanka’s president from 2005 to 2015.
Basil Rajapaksa said Thursday he would not be involved in government anymore but vowed to “continue political work.”
Sri Lanka is nearly bankrupt with an acute foreign currency crisis that resulted in a foreign debt default. The country announced last month that it is suspending nearly $7 billion in foreign debt repayments due this year out of about $25 billion due by 2026. Sri Lanka’s total foreign debt stands at $51 billion.
For months Sri Lankans have endured shortages of food and fuel, power outages and other privations. The country lacks the financial wherewithal to buy imported necessities and pay its debts.
Authorities have started discussions with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout package and have asked the IMF to lead a conference to unite Sri Lanka’s lenders.

Berlin driver’s ‘confused’ statements under investigation

Berlin driver’s ‘confused’ statements under investigation
Updated 09 June 2022
AP

Berlin driver’s ‘confused’ statements under investigation

Berlin driver’s ‘confused’ statements under investigation
  • Driver, 29-year-old German-Armenian, detained after car came to a halt in shop window
  • Incident was close to 2016 terrorist site attack into Christmas market
Updated 09 June 2022
AP

BERLIN: Investigators are trying to make sense of “confused” statements by a man who drove into a school group in Berlin in what appears to have been a deliberate rampage, the city’s mayor said Thursday.
Wednesday’s incident on a popular shopping street in the center of the capital left one woman dead, a teacher with the school group from central Germany, and six people with life-threatening injuries. Another three were seriously injured.
The driver, a 29-year-old German-Armenian who lives in Berlin, was detained swiftly after his car came to a halt in a shop window. Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey said that, by Wednesday evening, authorities had determined that it was an “amok act by a really seriously psychologically impaired person.”
She told public broadcaster RBB Inforadio that investigators are working to determine the context and what if anything else influenced him. They are also “trying, with the help of a language mediator, to find out more from the partially confused statements he is making,” she added.
Berlin’s top security official, Iris Spranger, said on Wednesday that posters were found in the car “in which he expressed views about Turkey.” But she said there was “no claim of responsibility.”
Giffey said authorities don’t yet know whether the posters have any connection to Wednesday’s incident.
The car plowed into pedestrians close to the site of a 2016 attack in which an Islamic extremist drove a commandeered truck into a Christmas market, resulting in 13 deaths. Giffey said Wednesday’s crash “reopens deep wounds and traumas” associated with that event.

Ukraine’s president says millions could starve because Russia is blockading ports

Ukraine’s president says millions could starve because Russia is blockading ports
Updated 09 June 2022
Reuters

Ukraine’s president says millions could starve because Russia is blockading ports

Ukraine’s president says millions could starve because Russia is blockading ports
Updated 09 June 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Millions of people could starve because of Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday.
Warning that the world was on the brink of a “terrible food crisis,” he said in a televised statement that Ukraine was unable to export wheat, corn, oil and other products and added: “Millions of people may starve if the Russian blockade of the Black Sea continues.”

At least 10 killed, 3 missing in central China flooding

At least 10 killed, 3 missing in central China flooding
Updated 09 June 2022
AP

At least 10 killed, 3 missing in central China flooding

At least 10 killed, 3 missing in central China flooding
  • Storms pummeled Hunan province since the beginning of the month
  • Flooding affected 1.8 million people in Hunan
Updated 09 June 2022
AP

BEIJING: At least 10 people have been killed and three are missing in flooding in the central Chinese province of Hunan, state media report.
Storms have pummeled the province since the beginning of the month, with some monitoring stations reporting historic levels of rainfall, the Xinhua News Agency said late Wednesday.
Around 1.8 million people have been affected in the largely rural, mountainous province — 286,000 of whom have been evacuated to safety while more than 2,700 houses have been damaged or collapsed entirely, Xinhua said.
China regularly experiences flooding during the summer months, most frequently in central and southern areas that tend to receive the most rainfall.
China’s worst floods in recent years were in 1998, when more than 2,000 people died and almost 3 million homes were destroyed, mostly along the Yangtze, China’s mightiest river.
The government has invested heavily in flood control and hydroelectric projects such as the gargantuan Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze.
Globally, more intense tropical storms are on the rise as a result of climate change, leading to increased flooding that threatens human lives, crops and groundwater quality.

Shanghai to lock down and test 2.7 million as Covid fears linger

Shanghai to lock down and test 2.7 million as Covid fears linger
Updated 09 June 2022
(AFP)

Shanghai to lock down and test 2.7 million as Covid fears linger

Shanghai to lock down and test 2.7 million as Covid fears linger
  • City eased restrictions last week but lockdown was never fully lifted
  • Government denies rumours that rest of the city would lock down again in phases
Updated 09 June 2022
(AFP)

SHANGHAI: Shanghai will lock down a district of 2.7 million people on Saturday to conduct mass coronavirus testing, city authorities said, as the Chinese metropolis struggles to fully emerge from punishing curbs.
The city eased many restrictions last week, after confining most of its 25 million residents to their homes since March as China battled its worst Covid outbreak in two years.
But the lockdown was never fully lifted, with hundreds of thousands in China’s biggest city still restricted to their homes and multiple residential compounds put under fresh stay-home orders.
The southwestern district of Minhang, home to 2.7 million people, will be placed under “closed management” on Saturday morning and all residents will be tested, district authorities said in a social media post on Thursday.
“The closure will be lifted after samples have been collected,” they added, without giving a specific time or date.
The statement also did not say what measures would be imposed if any district residents test positive.
Under China’s stringent zero-Covid approach, all positive cases are isolated and close contacts — often including the entire building or community where they live — are made to quarantine.
Shanghai reported nine new local infections on Thursday — none in Minhang.
The district’s announcement sparked fear among some social media users that the lockdown could be prolonged beyond Saturday if any cases are found.
“You need to clarify if (the lockdown) will really be lifted after samples are collected,” one user wrote on Weibo.
“If there are abnormal results after the tests, what will you do? Continue the lockdown?” asked another.

The city government on Thursday denied rumours that the rest of the city would lock down again in phases, saying that while individual areas had issued confinement orders, the city as a whole was "gradually resuming normal production and life".
The lockdown in Shanghai — a major global shipping hub — had threatened to pile further pressure on already-strained international supply chains.
But the city has slowly come back to life in recent days.
Commuters are back on subways and buses as people return to working in their offices, while residents have gathered in parks and along the city’s historic waterfront.
But others are chafing under continued restrictions, with residents in one compound in the downtown Xuhui district protesting against the rules this week.
China’s capital Beijing, meanwhile, is transitioning more smoothly toward normality after shutting restaurants, gyms and subway stations last month to stamp out a smaller outbreak.

The Chinese capital's largest district, however, on Thursday ordered clubs and bars to close after some venues were linked to Covid cases, according to state media.

