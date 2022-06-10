Israel strikes southern Damascus: Syrian state media

You are here

Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes targeting government troops since the 2011 civil war broke out in Syria. (AFP)
  • Syrian air defenses intercepted most of the missiles
  • Israeli raids hit arms depots belonging to Iran-backed groups near Damascus airport
DAMASCUS: An Israeli missile attack early Friday hit several targets south of the Syrian capital Damascus, wounding at least one civilian, state media said.
“At 4:20 a.m. (0120 GMT) ... the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression by firing a volley of missiles from the occupied Golan Heights,” SANA reported.
Syrian air defenses intercepted most of the missiles but those that reached their target left at least one civilian wounded and caused material damage, SANA said.
According to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the Israeli raids hit arms depots belonging to the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah, as well as other Iran-backed groups near Damascus airport.
The monitor, which relies on a wide network of sources across Syria, said that at least three such positions were hit, leaving a number of people wounded.

A few hours after the attack, Syria halted flights to and from Damascus International Airport on Friday, the transport ministry said. The transport ministry’s statement did not refer to the Israeli attack but cited technical reasons for the airport’s shutdown.

Cham Wings Airline, a private Syrian carrier, said it was rerouting all its flights to Aleppo International Airport.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday the Israeli bombing had damaged the runway after targeting “warehouses of Iranian militias” near the airport.

Since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011, Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes against its neighbor, targeting government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.
While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes, it has acknowledged carrying out hundreds of them.
The Israeli military says the strikes are necessary to prevent its arch-foe Iran from gaining a foothold on its doorstep.
The conflict in Syria started with the brutal repression of peaceful protests and escalated to pull in foreign powers and global jihadists.
The war has killed nearly half a million people and forced around half of the country’s pre-war population from their homes.

Topics: Israel #syria Damascus

Israeli settlers at risk of losing special West Bank status

Israeli settlers at risk of losing special West Bank status
Updated 40 min 12 sec ago
AP

Israeli settlers at risk of losing special West Bank status

Israeli settlers at risk of losing special West Bank status
  • Most countries view the settlements as a violation of international law
  • Prime Minister Naftali Bennett supports settlement expansion and is opposed to Palestinian statehood
Updated 40 min 12 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank may soon get a taste of the military rule that Palestinians have been living under for 55 years.
If Israel’s parliament does not act, a special legal status accorded to the settlers will expire at the end of the month, with wide-ranging consequences. Lawyers who live in the settlements, including two members of Israel’s Supreme Court, will no longer be allowed to practice law. Settlers would be subject to military courts usually reserved for Palestinians and would lose access to some public services.
While few expect things to reach that point, the looming deadline has put Israel’s government on the brink of collapse and drawn dire warnings.
“Without this law, it would be a disaster,” said Israel Ganz, governor of the Benyamin Regional Council, a cluster of settlements just outside Jerusalem. “The Israeli government will lose any control here. No police, no taxes.”
For over half a century, Israel has repeatedly renewed regulations that today extend a legal umbrella to nearly 500,000 settlers — but not to the more than 2.5 million Palestinians in the West Bank. After failing to pass on Monday, the bill will be brought for another vote in the Knesset next week in a last-ditch effort to save the governing coalition — and the legal arrangement.
The law underpins separate legal systems for Jews and Palestinians in the West Bank, a situation that three major human rights groups say amounts to apartheid. Israel rejects that allegation as an attack on its legitimacy.
“This is the piece of legislation that enables apartheid,” said Jessica Montell, director of the Israeli human rights group HaMoked, which provides legal aid to Palestinians.
“The whole settlement enterprise depends on them enjoying all the rights and benefits of being Israelis even though they are in occupied territory.”
An overwhelming majority in the Knesset support maintaining the separate systems. The main reason the bill didn’t pass was that the nationalist opposition — which strongly supports it — paradoxically refused to vote in favor in an attempt to bring down Israel’s broad-based but fragile coalition government. In a similar vein, anti-settlement lawmakers voted in favor of the legislation to keep the coalition afloat.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and has built more than 130 settlements there, many of which resemble small towns, with apartment blocks, shopping malls and industrial zones. The Palestinians want the West Bank to form the main part of their future state. Most countries view the settlements as a violation of international law.
Israel refers to the West Bank by its biblical name, Judea and Samaria, and considers it the heartland of the Jewish people. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett supports settlement expansion and is opposed to Palestinian statehood. Israel officially views the West Bank as disputed territory whose fate is subject to negotiations, which collapsed more than a decade ago.
The emergency regulations, first enacted in 1967 and regularly renewed, extend much of Israeli law to West Bank settlers — but not to the territory itself.
“Applying the law to the territory could be considered as annexing the territory, with all the political consequences that Israel did not want to have,” said Liron Libman, a research fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute and a former top Israeli military prosecutor.
Failure to renew the bill by the end of this month would have far-reaching consequences.
The Israel Bar Association requires lawyers and judges to reside in the country. Without the law’s carve-out, settlers would not be able to practice law in Israeli courts. That would include two Supreme Court justices, one of whom recently upheld an order to forcibly relocate hundreds of Palestinians.
The bill’s lapse could also result in more settlers who run afoul of the law being tried in military courts — something Israel authorities have long tried to reserve for Palestinian suspects.
The settlers could lose their ability to use national health insurance for treatment inside the West Bank, and the ability to update their status in the population registry and get national ID cards — something routinely denied to Palestinians.
The law also provides a legal basis for Israel to jail thousands of Palestinians who have been convicted by military courts in prisons inside Israel, despite international law prohibiting the transfer of prisoners out of occupied territory. The law’s lapse could force Israel to move those prisoners back to the West Bank, where there is currently only one Israeli prison.
The various consequences are seen as so catastrophic that many Israelis expect the bill to pass or the government to be replaced. It’s also possible that Israeli authorities, who often bend to the settlers’ demands, will find workarounds to blunt the worst effects.
“I’m not worried,” said Ganz, the settler leader. “It’s like when you owe the bank 1 million dollars, you are worried about it, but when you owe 1 billion, the bank manager is worried.”
Asked if the separate legal systems amount to apartheid, Ganz said: “I agree with you, 100 percent.”
His preferred solution is that Israel annex what’s known as Area C, the 60 percent of the West Bank where, under interim peace accords, Israel already exercises complete control. Area C includes the settlements, as well as rural areas that are home to some 300,000 Palestinians, according to the UN
Most Palestinians live in Areas A and B — scattered, disconnected population centers where the Palestinian Authority exercises limited self-rule.
“It’s strange that different populations in the same area have different laws,” Ganz said. “So we have to bring Israeli law to everyone here in Area C.”
Two years ago, Israel’s then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu flirted with annexation before putting it on hold as part of an agreement with the United Arab Emirates to normalize relations.
The Palestinians, and much of the international community, view annexation as a violation of international law that would deal a fatal blow to any hope for a two-state solution, still widely seen internationally as the only way to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Netanyahu, now opposition leader, and his allies strongly support the West Bank bill but hope its defeat will speed his return to power. The coalition cannot pass it on its own because a handful of lawmakers — mainly Palestinian citizens of Israel — refuse to vote for it.
The law may have been designed with an eventual partition in mind. But many Palestinians see its longevity as proof that Israel was never serious about a two-state solution.
“They could have easily undone the occupation by just not passing this law, time and again,” said Diana Buttu, a Palestinian lawyer and former adviser to the Palestinian Authority. “It gets passed by the left and it gets passed by the right. That’s why this idea of two states is such a fiction.”

Topics: Israel Palestine West Bank

Lebanon pins hopes of revival on tourist influx

Lebanon pins hopes of revival on tourist influx
Updated 09 June 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon pins hopes of revival on tourist influx

Lebanon pins hopes of revival on tourist influx
  • Baalbeck festival ‘comeback’ leads the way as 1m arrivals tipped
Updated 09 June 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon is hoping a summer influx of tourists and visitors will help revive its flagging economy, with the return of live performances at the Baalbeck International Festival expected to be a major drawcard.

The festival, a global cultural highlight for more than six decades, was held virtually in 2020 and 2021 because of pandemic restrictions, but previews of its Baalbeck Castle line-up between July 8-17 have attracted more than 17 million views on social media.

Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar said that up to 12,000 people are expected to arrive in Beirut each day during the next three months, with over 1 million arrivals over the summer.

“Given its location and all its tourism components, Lebanon does not need marketing,” he said.

Speaking during an inspection tour of Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut, Nassar said that flights, hotels and even guest houses were fully booked for the summer.

Travel agencies and airlines say that many Lebanese expatriates planning to spend their summer vacation in Lebanon with their families have booked tickets.

“We have a 100 percent reservation rate between July 1 and mid-September,” Jean Abboud, head of the Syndicate of Tourism and Travel Agencies, told Arab News.

“A total of 110 planes will be landing in Beirut during this period, carrying 15,000 passengers, the vast majority of whom are Lebanese, in addition to Jordanians, Iraqis and Egyptians.”

He said that the number of flights to and from Lebanon may have to be increased to cope with the rising demand.

According to Abboud, holidaying expats will help revive Lebanon’s economy by pumping US dollars into the economy.

However, the surge in tourist numbers is putting pressure on the capital’s accommodation, with some five-star hotels on the Beirut waterfront destroyed in the 2020 Beirut port explosion yet to be rebuilt.

“The remaining options are four-star hotels in the capital, and there are a few five-star hotels outside the capital, in addition to the guest houses that have recently proliferated in various regions. A total of 17,000 hotel rooms have been set to receive the Lebanese in their homeland,” Abboud said.

He pointed to a decline in Gulf tourism to Lebanon, saying: “For decades, Gulf tourists used to spend long weeks in Lebanon. In 2011, their contribution to our economy amounted to $11 billion, while now it barely exceeds $4 billion.”

In Baalbeck, the city’s major festivals are regaining their appeal after organizers were unable to attract foreign performers in recent years amid the economic collapse and the local currency’s depreciation.

Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said that “the security situation in Lebanon is stable and under control.”

Four concerts are scheduled to be held at Baalbek Castle between July 8-17, featuring Lebanese, Spanish and French artists. The festival opens with a performance of traditional songs by Somaya Baalbaki, who will be backed by an orchestra of more than 35 musicians led by Lebnan Baalbaki.

Nayla de Freij, head of the Baalbeck festival committee, told Arab News that Lebanon’s festivals are struggling in the face of difficult economic conditions, but were determined to “emphasize cultural exchange between East and West.”

Without state funding for the Baalbeck festival this year, organizers were relying on contributions from a limited number of sponsors, she said.

However, de Freij said that “austerity measures and the limited budget do not mean we will be cutting corners when it comes to the technical level that we want to maintain in the Baalbeck festivals. This is why we will only be holding four concerts this year, and we will not build the huge amphitheater.”

Performers at the festival “have accepted relatively small payments because they want to help Lebanon as well,” she added.

“Our role in these circumstances is to encourage the dying Lebanese art. There are creative artists who must continue their artistic careers. And we wanted to present art that resembles people and preserves their heritage.”

Both Abboud and de Freij said that security is the key to reviving summer activities in Lebanon.

“The committee contacted army and security services officials, and they confirmed that security will be under control to and from Baalbeck,” de Freij said.

Topics: Lebanon Baalbeck festival tourism

Blinken warns Iran’s actions risks deepening nuclear crisis, further isolation

Blinken warns Iran’s actions risks deepening nuclear crisis, further isolation
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

Blinken warns Iran’s actions risks deepening nuclear crisis, further isolation

Blinken warns Iran’s actions risks deepening nuclear crisis, further isolation
  • His comments came after Iran removed cameras meant to monitor its nuclear program
  • US envoy to Iran calls on Tehran to cooperate with the IAEA to resolve outstanding safeguards issues
Updated 09 June 2022
Arab News

LONDON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that Iran is risking greater isolation and heightened tensions after the country removed cameras meant to monitor its nuclear program.
Iran’s actions threatened the possible restoration of the 2015 six-party nuclear deal, Blinken said in a statement.
“The only outcome of such a path will be a deepening nuclear crisis and further economic and political isolation for Iran,” he said.
Earlier Thursday the International Atomic Energy Agency said the removal of 27 surveillance cameras used by the UN nuclear watchdog to monitor Tehran’s activities could deal a “fatal blow” to negotiations to revive a landmark deal.
The statement comes a day after the IAEA’s board of governors overwhelming expressed support for an essential mission of safeguarding nuclear material to prevent nuclear proliferation, and censured Tehran over its lack of cooperation with the watchdog.


Blinken said Iran’s initial response was to threaten further nuclear provocations and reductions of transparency, insteading of addressing these issues.
“Iran must cooperate with the IAEA and provide technically credible information in response to the IAEA’s questions, which is the only way to remove these safeguards issues from the board’s agenda,” Blinken said.
He added that the US remains committed to a mutual return to full implementation of the nuclear deal and are “prepared to conclude a deal on the basis of the understandings we negotiated with our European Allies in Vienna over many months.”
Meanwhile, US envoy to Iran Rob Malley said the board’s message to Iran was clear regarding the need meet its safeguards obligations, which are separate to the nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.


“This is not political; as soon as the IAEA has the technically credible information it needs, the board would see no need for further action on these issues,” Malley said.
He also reiterated that they are ready for a mutual return to full compliance immediately, but Iran “needs to decide to drop its extraneous demands” and agree to the Vienna deal that has been available since March.
“Iran has a way out of the nuclear crisis it has created; cooperate with the IAEA to resolve outstanding safeguards issues and agree to return to the JCPOA, thereby addressing urgent international non-proliferation concerns and achieving US sanctions lifting. The choice is theirs,” he added.
(With AFP)

Topics: Iran United States Antony Blinken Iran nuclear deal International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

Palestinians furious over Israeli court’s ruling on sale of Jerusalem church land to settler group

Palestinians furious over Israeli court’s ruling on sale of Jerusalem church land to settler group
Updated 09 June 2022
Daoud Kuttab

Palestinians furious over Israeli court’s ruling on sale of Jerusalem church land to settler group

Palestinians furious over Israeli court’s ruling on sale of Jerusalem church land to settler group
  • Ateret Cohanim, which seeks to “Judaize” Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem, bought three buildings from the Greek Orthodox Church in a controversial secret deal struck in 2004
  • The court’s decision, that the sale was legal, means that a proposed takeover by Israeli settlers of the Imperial Hotel has now potentially been made easier
Updated 09 June 2022
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Israel’s top court has ruled that a Jewish settler group legally purchased property in East Jerusalem from the Greek Orthodox Church. The decision ends a dispute over the buildings in the Old City that has lasted for almost two decades.

The Ateret Cohanim organization, which seeks to “Judaize” Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem, bought three buildings from the church in a controversial secret deal struck in 2004. The sale sparked fury among Palestinians and led to the dismissal of Patriarch Irineos I.

The church brought charges against Ateret Cohanim, claiming the buildings were acquired illegally.

In a decision released late on Wednesday, Israel’s Supreme Court dismissed the charges, stating that the “harsh allegations” of misconduct on the part of those involved in the sale were “not proven to be true” in earlier proceedings.

The church blasted that ruling as “unfair” and lacking “any logical legal basis” and went on to condemn Ateret Cohanim as a “radical organization” that had used “crooked and illegal methods to acquire Christian real estate” at a hugely significant site in Jerusalem.

The Higher Presidential Council of Churches in Palestine described the decision as Israeli legitimization of the “theft” of church property.

The court’s decision means that a proposed takeover by Israeli settlers of the Imperial Hotel has now potentially been made easier.

Maher Hanna, the Palestinian advocate for the family that runs the hotel, told Arab News that the decision means his client is now the “last line of defense” to protect the Palestinian presence in the area.

“My client, Mohammad Abu Waleed Dajani, has a long-term protected tenancy contract with the patriarchate and the applicable law prevents the expulsion of the tenants,” Hanna said, adding that he feels confident that his tenant will be able to remain in the hotel “if the Israeli government respects existing laws.”

Ramzi Khoury, head of the Palestinian Presidential Church Commission, called the court ruling a “racist and extremist decision” against Palestinians in Jerusalem. Khoury believes the aim of the court’s decision is to make the deportation of Palestinian Jerusalemites from their city easier.

“The court is not acting in a legal, or even ethical, way but rather as an enforcer of the decision of the Israeli government and (it) buckles under pressure from groups such as Ateret Cohanim,” he said. “The Israeli High Court is politicized in favor of a racist policy aimed at stealing Muslim and Christian holy places.”

Reverend Munther Isaac, pastor of the Beit Sahour Lutheran church, told Arab News that the Israeli government “is defending these extremists and has created a discriminatory law and regulation system that protects and supports these radical Jewish groups.”

Botrus Mansour, a Nazareth-based lawyer, told Arab News that all branches of the right-wing Israeli government, including the supreme court, are attempting to control key locations in Arab Jerusalem.

Mansour said that the international community is currently “distracted” by other issues and that the Israeli government is taking advantage of that to step up its anti-Palestinian activities. The only positive to come out of Israel’s recent aggression, including its attacks on Al-Aqsa and the killing of Al-Jazeera reporter Shereen Abu Akleh, he said, is that it has demonstrated to the world that Palestinians are fighting for their rights and has sparked a rise in solidarity with Palestinians around the world.

The church has pledged to use “all the influence and means” at its disposal to prevent the forced eviction of the hotel’s tenants.

The Patriarchate said it would “continue to support the Palestinian tenants in their steadfastness in these Christian properties,” adding that it is “unwavering” in its battle to curb “the racist policy and agenda of the extremist right-wing in Israel, aimed at eroding the multiple identity of the city of Jerusalem and imposing a new reality within it.”

Palestinians have long maintained that the proposed takeover of the strategically located hotel, along with the forced “evictions” of Palestinian families from the Jerusalem neighborhoods of Sheikh Jarrah and Silwan, is politically motivated and comes as part of Israel’s efforts to ethnically cleanse Jerusalemite Palestinians.

Since the occupation of Jerusalem by Israel in June 1967, organizations including Elad and Ateret Cohanim, backed by the Israeli state, judiciary and security services, have worked to gain control of Palestinian property in Jerusalem as part of their efforts to ensure a Jewish majority in the city. It is alleged that this scheme includes the construction of new colonial tourist sites, such as the City of David.

In March, the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilus III, decried the settlers’ proposed takeover of the hotel as “a threat to Christian existence” and warned that the settler group was “hijacking” Jerusalem using violent coercion.

“This issue is not about the individual properties, but about the whole character of Jerusalem, including the Christian Quarter,” he said.

Topics: Israel East Jerusalem Greek Orthodox Church Palestinians Israeli settlers Imperial Hotel Ateret Cohanim

Turkey’s Erdogan says he will run for reelection next year

Turkey’s Erdogan says he will run for reelection next year
Updated 09 June 2022
AP

Turkey’s Erdogan says he will run for reelection next year

Turkey’s Erdogan says he will run for reelection next year
  • Erdogan, 68, made the announcement during a speech in the Aegean coastal city of Izmir
  • Turkey is scheduled to hold presidential and parliamentary elections by June 2023 at the latest
Updated 09 June 2022
AP

ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed Thursday that he plans to stand for reelection next year.
Erdogan, 68, made the announcement during a speech in the Aegean coastal city of Izmir, where he challenged the main opposition party’s leader, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, to announce the candidate who would challenge him on behalf of an alliance of opposition parties.
”(Recep) Tayyip Erdogan is the candidate of the People’s Alliance,” Erdogan said, referring to the between his Justice and Development Party and a nationalist party. “If you have the courage, declare your candidacy or the candidate of the alliance.”
Turkey is scheduled to hold presidential and parliamentary elections by June 2023 at the latest.
Erdogan has led the country for almost 20 years, first as prime minister and then as president. But support for him and the People’s Alliance has steadily declined amid high inflation and a cost of living crisis.
Kilicdaroglu led the opposition to victory in municipal elections in 2019, when its mayoral candidates ousted the ruling party from office in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city, and in the capital, Ankara.
The alliance of opposition parties has yet to announce its presidential candidate, although Kilicdaroglu and the mayors of Ankara and Istanbul are viewed as top contenders.

Topics: Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan elections

