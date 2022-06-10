Saudi authorities thwart 3 Captagon smuggling operations at Al-Haditha port

RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia said they have thwarted three operations to smuggle thousands of Captagon pills at Al-Haditha port in the Kingdom’s north.
As part of its efforts to confront smuggling attempts, the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority seized 302,255 Captagon pills, which were found hidden in consignments and accompanied by passengers entering the Kingdom.
The authority said that a number of consignments were subject to customs procedures and examined through security various techniques, including sniffer dogs, and the tablets were found hidden in different ways.
It said during the first operation, 261,630 Captagon pills were seized that were hidden inside a truck’s fuel tank.
The authority added that the port was also able to thwart a second smuggling attempt after finding 31,325 Captagon pills hidden inside medical braces that the smuggler was wearing around his body. The third operation seized 9,300 pills hidden them in stone frescoes.
The operations were carried out in coordination with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control and three people have been arrested, it added.
The authority confirmed that it is continuing to tighten customs control over the Kingdom’s imports and exports and confront smugglers, and called on the public to report smuggling crimes and violations, with financial rewards if the information reported is accurate.
