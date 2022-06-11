Taiwan to cut COVID-related quarantine for arrivals to 3 days

Man awaiting trial for murder of his family found dead in cell

LONDON: A man in Ireland accused of murdering his family has been found dead in prison.

Sameer Syed, 38, was awaiting trial for the murder of his wife, Seema Banu, along with his 11-year-old daughter Asfira Riza and six-year-old son Faizan Syed in Dublin in October 2020.

The family had relocated to Ireland from India.

Post-mortem investigations into the deaths found that all three victims were likely strangled to death by Syed.

After the murders, Banu’s relatives emotionally paid tribute to a “very kind-hearted” mother.

They added: “When she used to visit India she would spend time with everyone and stay in touch with everyone.

“She was bold — she has faced all the challenges in her life. We have lost all three precious gems of our family. We are in shock and extreme pain over losing them.”

Syed was due to stand trial on June 15, but was found dead in his cell on Thursday at Midlands Prison in Portlaoise.

The Irish Prison Service confirmed the death and said in a statement: “All deaths in custody are investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Siochana. The cause of death is determined by the coroner’s office.”

One family member said Banu’s father, Abdul Ghaffar, was “heartbroken” after her death, and died earlier this year as a result of “the stress of it all.”

-ENDS-