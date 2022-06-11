You are here

Taiwan to cut COVID-related quarantine for arrivals to 3 days
he government says the current domestic COVID-19 wave is waning, but has yet to fully re-open its borders. (File/AFP)
  • All arrivals will still have to have pre-departure negative PCR tests
TAIPEI: Taiwan said on Saturday it would cut mandatory quarantine for all arrivals to three days from seven, its latest relaxation of the rules to try to live with COVID-19 and resume normal life even as it has been dealing with a surge of infections.
Taiwan has kept its quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia have relaxed or lifted them completely, though in May it cut the number of days spent in isolation for arrivals to seven from 10 previously.
Taiwan has reported more than 2.7 million domestic cases since the beginning of the year, driven by the more infectious omicron variant. But with more than 99 percent of those exhibiting no or mild symptoms, the government has relaxed rather than tightened restrictions in what it calls the “new Taiwan model.”
Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Command Center said the new, reduced quarantine rule would start from Wednesday.
After leaving quarantine, people will have to continue to monitor their health for a further four days and avoid going out if possible, it added.
The move was made “considering the international and domestic epidemic situation and epidemic prevention and medical capacity, and to promote economic and social activities and necessary international exchanges,” the center said.
All arrivals will still have to have pre-departure negative PCR tests.
The government says the current domestic COVID-19 wave is waning, but has yet to fully re-open its borders.
Taiwanese citizens and foreign residents have never been prohibited from leaving and then re-entering, though have had to quarantine either at home or in hotels.
Before the pandemic, Taiwan was a popular tourist destination for mainly Asian visitors, with Japan, South Korea and Southeast Asia the most important markets.

  • Sameer Syed, 38, allegedly strangled his wife and children in Ireland
LONDON: A man in Ireland accused of murdering his family has been found dead in prison.

Sameer Syed, 38, was awaiting trial for the murder of his wife, Seema Banu, along with his 11-year-old daughter Asfira Riza and six-year-old son Faizan Syed in Dublin in October 2020.

The family had relocated to Ireland from India.

Post-mortem investigations into the deaths found that all three victims were likely strangled to death by Syed.

After the murders, Banu’s relatives emotionally paid tribute to a “very kind-hearted” mother.

They added: “When she used to visit India she would spend time with everyone and stay in touch with everyone.

“She was bold — she has faced all the challenges in her life. We have lost all three precious gems of our family. We are in shock and extreme pain over losing them.”

Syed was due to stand trial on June 15, but was found dead in his cell on Thursday at Midlands Prison in Portlaoise.

The Irish Prison Service confirmed the death and said in a statement: “All deaths in custody are investigated by the Irish Prison Service, the Inspector of Prisons and An Garda Siochana. The cause of death is determined by the coroner’s office.”

One family member said Banu’s father, Abdul Ghaffar, was “heartbroken” after her death, and died earlier this year as a result of “the stress of it all.”

-ENDS-

  • Tourist landmark and UNESCO site now has dedicated place of worship for thousands of Muslims living in the area
  • Mosque ‘open to all,’ Islamic community leader pledges as local politicians join opening ceremony
ITALY, Venice: Venice’s first mosque has been inaugurated in a ceremony attended by representatives of the Italian Islamic community and city institutions.

The opening of the mosque means the city — a UNESCO World Heritage site, and tourist and artistic landmark — now has dedicated place of worship for thousands of Muslims living in the area.

The building was bought by the local community with proceeds of the zakat collected by Muslims in Venice and the nearby industrial port of Mestre.

“I hope that from now on when tourists coming from all over the world visit Venice, they will take home not only a postcard of the city but also of this mosque, the mosque of Venice,” said Yassine Lafram, president of the Islamic community of Bologna and of the Union of Islamic Communities of Italy.

“We are proud of this site, as it is further evidence of our integration.”

Yassine Lafram, president of the Islamic community of Bologna, inaugurates Venice's first mosque with leader of the Venice Islamic Community Sadmir Aliovsky and Syrian imam Hammad Al-Mahamed. (Supplied)

Roberto Berton and Nandino Capivilla attended the ceremony representing the Catholic archdiocese, and were joined by several municipal councilors and local politicians.

“This mosque in Venice is now open to everyone thanks to the Italian constitution, which allows every citizen to pray to whichever God he wants and wherever he wants to do it,” Lafram added.  

The Ucoii president said that all Muslims living in Italy want to help “create a country where everyone is respected and works for the common good.”

Aliovsky said that the new mosque has no plans to be “a closed place, open only to Muslims.”

He said: “This mosque, opened in a multicultural city visited every day by people from all over the world, will give life to many activities where everyone will be welcome. From now on, this place will be open for all, beginning with the local institutions.

“We are open to to any projects, researches and studies on Islamic culture and integration. Venice really deserves it.”

  • Two Britons and a Moroccan were convicted of ‘mercenary activities’ by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic
KYIV: Ukraine is doing everything possible to save three foreign nationals who were sentenced to death by proxy authorities in Donbas for fighting for Ukraine, a lawmaker in Ukraine’s parliamentary security and defense committee said on Saturday.
After being captured, two Britons and a Moroccan were convicted of “mercenary activities” on Thursday by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), whose separatist leaders are backed by Moscow.
“Both the Defense Ministry and the Main Directorate of Intelligence, which deals with the exchange of prisoners, are taking all necessary measures to ensure these citizens of foreign states ... are saved,” lawmaker Fedir Venislavskyi said on national television.
He did not give further details.
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said she believed the separatist authorities would ultimately act rationally, “for they are well aware of the irreparable implications for them and for the Russians if they take any wrong steps against these three of our soldiers.”
“Something tells me that, eventually, one way or another, sooner or later, these three servicemen will be exchanged (or otherwise get home),” she said in an online post on Saturday.
Britain has condemned the sentencing of the fighters as an “egregious breach” of the Geneva Convention, under which prisoners of war are entitled to combatant immunity and should not be prosecuted for participation in hostilities.
Ukraine, which has dismissed the Donetsk court’s ruling as having no authority, says the fighters had signed contracts with the Ukrainian armed forces.
As a result, “the status of prisoners of war under international law fully applies to them. We will take all measures to save them,” lawmaker Venislavskyi said

  • More than 20 million people in Shanghai began a mass testing drive on Saturday
  • China is last major economy committed to zero-Covid strategy with targeted lockdowns, mass testing and quarantines
BEIJING: Most children in Beijing will not return to school next week as originally planned, Chinese officials said on Saturday, after an emerging COVID-19 outbreak prompted authorities to partly reverse a decision to resume in-person teaching.
China is the last major economy still committed to a zero-COVID strategy, stamping out new cases with a combination of targeted lockdowns, mass testing and lengthy quarantines.
But virus clusters in recent months have put that approach under strain. The megacity of Shanghai was forced into a gruelling months-long lockdown and in the capital Beijing, schools were shuttered and residents were ordered to work from home.
Authorities in Beijing eased many curbs earlier this week, but dozens of infections linked to a bar have led authorities to tighten some restrictions again.
Most primary and middle school students will “continue to study online at home” from Monday, city government spokesperson Xu Hejian said at a press briefing on Saturday.
The announcement partly walked back a previous decision to send younger pupils back to school in phases, starting next week.
Some 115 cases have been linked to the bar cluster so far, municipal health official Liu Xiaofeng said at the briefing.
The new outbreak was “at a rapidly developing stage ... and at a relatively high risk of spreading,” Liu said.
More than 20 million people in Shanghai began a mass testing drive on Saturday that local governments said would take place under temporary lockdown conditions.
The move comes less than two weeks after the eastern economic hub lurched out of a harsh lockdown that was punctuated by food shortages and isolated protests from irate residents.
Officials have maintained a shifting patchwork of restrictions in Shanghai, wary of a virus resurgence after finally containing the country’s worst outbreak in two years.
China recorded 138 domestic infections on Saturday, including 61 in Beijing and 16 in Shanghai, according to the National Health Commission.

  • This year’s event in Washington has a simple message to political leaders
  • The latest mass shootings have added new urgency to the country’s ongoing debate over gun violence
Tens of thousands of demonstrators are expected to rally in Washington, D.C., and across the country on Saturday, calling on lawmakers to pass legislation aimed at curbing gun violence following last month’s massacre at a Texas elementary school.
March for Our Lives (MFOL), the gun safety group founded by student survivors of the 2018 massacre at a Parkland, Florida, high school, said it has planned more than 450 rallies for Saturday, including events in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.
The organization’s 2018 march on Washington, weeks after 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, brought hundreds of thousands of people to the nation’s capital to pressure Congress to take legislative action, though Republican opposition has prevented any new limits on guns from passing the US Senate.
This year’s event in Washington has a simple message to political leaders, according to organizers: Your inaction is killing Americans.
“We will no longer allow you to sit back while people continue to die,” Trevon Bosley, an MFOL board member, said in an emailed statement.
A gunman in Uvalde, Texas, killed 19 children and two teachers on May 24, 10 days after another gunman murdered 10 Black people in a Buffalo, New York, grocery store in a racist attack.
The latest mass shootings have added new urgency to the country’s ongoing debate over gun violence, though the prospects for federal legislation remain uncertain.
Among other policies, MFOL has called for an assault weapons ban, universal background checks for those trying to purchase guns and a national licensing system, which would register gun owners.
In recent weeks, a bipartisan group of Senate negotiators have vowed to hammer out a deal, though they have yet to reach an agreement. Their effort is focused on relatively modest changes, such as incentivizing states to pass “red flag” laws that allow authorities to keep guns from individuals deemed a danger to others.
The Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a sweeping set of gun safety measures, but the legislation has no chance of advancing in the Senate, where Republicans have opposed gun limits as infringing upon the US Constitution’s Second Amendment right to bear arms.
Speakers at the Washington rally include David Hogg and X Gonzalez, Parkland survivors and co-founders of MFOL; Becky Pringle and Randi Weingarten, the presidents of the two largest US teachers unions; and Yolanda King, the granddaughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. Members of MFOL have spent the week meeting with lawmakers in Washington to discuss gun violence.

