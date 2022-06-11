Emirati artists take part in Paris craft and creativity show

DUBAI: A group of eight Emirati artists are taking part in the 5th edition of the Révélations International Biennial of Crafts and Creation in Paris.
The event celebrates French and international creativity by bringing together crafting and creative professionals in one exchange forum.
The artists are part of the UAE’s House of Artisans, which showcases the country’s efforts to keep its traditional cultural landscape alive through the preservation of its crafts.
The House of Artisans showcase includes designer and founder of Gasah Studio, Shaikha Al Ali; artist Ayesha Hadhir; interior designer Jawaher Al Khayyal; designer and founder of Asateer, Mohammed Al Suwaidi; founder of gumash studio, textile and product designer, Azza Al Sharif; and Ghaya Bin Mesmar, product designer at Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council, in collaboration with Mermelada Estudio.
Each is presenting work inspired by the nation’s natural surroundings and its raw materials.
From the weaving craft of Al-Sadu, to Khoos, the weaving of palm fronds, to Talli — embroidery done using traditional fishing nets, ropes and threads — the works on show highlight the traditional fare of the UAE.
Salama Al Shamsi, Director of House of Artisans, said: “The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi’s House of Artisans is committed to constant dialogue with other culture while contributing to the crafts and design ecosystem that encourages knowledge exchange. The participation at the Révélations International Biennial is a great milestone for the UAE’s talented artisans to share the UAE’s story, in line with the department’s efforts to protect the traditional crafts of the emirate and support local artisans in developing their skills in line with Abu Dhabi’s efforts to support the Culture and Creative industries sector.”