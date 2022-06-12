Aldara Hospital appoints Dr. Faisal Albattah as chief executive

Aldara Hospital and Medical Center, a leading healthcare facility in Riyadh, has announced the appointment of Dr. Faisal Albattah as its chief executive. The new appointment has been made with the aim of empowering Saudi talents at all administrative levels, especially leadership departments, in order to achieve the hospital’s strategic goals, and driving the transformation of the healthcare industry, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
“Dr. Albattah is a valuable addition to Aldara Hospital and Medical Center team, as he has extensive experience in managing medical facilities for more than 20 years, during which he held several executive and leading positions within some renowned medical facilities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the hospital said in a statement.
Prior to his appointment at Aldara Hospital, Dr. Albattah held the CEO position of GNP hospitals, and before that, he served as the CEO of Al-Mashari Hospital, and executive vice president of Jeddah Clinic Hospitals Group. Earlier to these roles, he began his journey in leadership positions by assuming the role of business development assistant, health communication and business affairs at King Faisal Specialized Hospital in Jeddah.
Dr. Faisal Albattah holds a Ph.D. in health sciences management from Columbus University and a master’s in health policy and management from Carnegie Mellon University.
Khaled Alrajhi, chairman of the board of directors of Aldara Hospital, said Dr. Albattah has extensive experience in managing medical facilities, in addition to his distinguished academic qualifications, where he holds a Ph.D. in health sciences management from Columbus University and a master’s in health policy and management from Carnegie Mellon University.
Alrajhi said: “Aldara Hospital is moving forward toward increasing its investments to bring Saudi talents onboard, develop the capabilities of its staff, and improve their skills, while diligently pursuing the hospital’s strategy in providing high quality healthcare service, at an affordable price — all based on international best-in-class practices.”
This is achieved through Aldara’s partnership with Henry Ford Health System — one of the leading integrated healthcare providers in the US — to benefit from their experience and expertise that extend for more than 100 years. This partnership has helped us in developing Aldara Hospital, where we stand at 250 beds, 10 operating rooms, and 68 medical clinics, all located in a sophisticated healing environment, built with architectural design that maximizes the body and soul’s ability to recover.”