Schwartzel wins LIV Golf series opener as Reed signs up

From left, Golf Saudi CEO Majed Al-Sorour, tournament winner Charl Schwartzel, Saudi PIF Gov. Yassir Al-Rumayyan, and Greg Norman at the awards ceremony at the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational on Saturday. (AP)
Charl Schwartzel (2-R)), with his teammates from the Stinger team, Hennie Du Plessis of South Africa (3-R), Louis Oosthuizen (center), and Branden Grace (L), and their families at the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational. (AP)
Updated 12 June 2022
AFP

  • The 37-year-old received a winner’s check of $4 million and also won $750,000 for being part of the winning team in the 54-hole, three-day event
  • LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, who attempted to set up a world tour in 1994, said: 'The evolution of the game of golf is alive and LIV is alive'
ST. ALBANS, England: Charl Schwartzel won the inaugural event in the LIV Golf series on Saturday as Patrick Reed became the latest big-name player to sign up.

South Africa’s Schwartzel carded a final round of 72 at the Centurion Club outside London to finish 7-under par and a shot clear of compatriot Hennie du Plessis.

The 37-year-old received a winner’s check of $4 million and also won $750,000 for being part of the winning team in the 54-hole, three-day event.

“Honestly, I’m relieved,” said the 2011 Masters champion, who led by five shots with seven holes to play before a double bogey on the 12th set up a nervy finish.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think we could play for so much money in golf. It’s been an amazing experience.”

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, who attempted to set up a world tour in 1994, said: “The evolution of the game of golf is alive and LIV is alive.

“For 27 years there’s been a lot of obstacles put in our path, a lot of dreams have tried to be squashed, but they couldn’t squash us and golf was always going to be the force for good out of all this.”

Earlier, US golfer Reed became the latest US PGA Tour member to join the Saudi-backed global golf initiative, with the 17 competing in the first event this week suspended by the Tour shortly after play started in St. Albans on Thursday.

Reed, 31, who won the Masters in 2018 and has nine professional titles under his belt, is the ninth major champion to join the series.

“The growing roster of LIV Golf players gets even stronger today with a player of Patrick Reed’s caliber,” said Norman.

“He has a proven track record as one of the most consistent competitors in pro golf and adds yet another big presence at our tournaments.”

Reed said: “I’m super excited — just the thought of being a part of an evolution and a change in golf for the better.”

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson and former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson were among other stars who featured in the inaugural $25 million event near London.

Organizers have pledged to “supercharge” golf, offering tournaments with no cuts, simultaneous “shotgun starts” and a team element.

The eight LIV tournaments this year are worth $255 million, with plans in place to expand the series over the coming years.

Mo Donegal wins pulling away, leads 1-2 finish for Pletcher at Belmont Stakes

Mo Donegal wins pulling away, leads 1-2 finish for Pletcher at Belmont Stakes
Mo Donegal wins pulling away, leads 1-2 finish for Pletcher at Belmont Stakes

  • Mo Donegal pulled away down the home stretch and held off filly Nest to win the Belmont Stakes, giving Pletcher a 1-2 finish and his sixth Triple Crown victory, including four at this track on the outskirts of New York City
NEW YORK:  Triple Crown veteran Todd Pletcher had simple advice Saturday for jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. before the Belmont Stakes.

“Be patient,” Pletcher said. “I think you have the best last quarter of any horse in the race.”

Sometimes, less is Mo.

Mo Donegal pulled away down the home stretch and held off filly Nest to win the Belmont Stakes, giving Pletcher a 1-2 finish and his sixth Triple Crown victory, including four at this track on the outskirts of New York City.

“To be honest with you, we were a little confident going into the race today,” Donegal Racing CEO and co-owner Jerry Crawford said. “When he turned for home, I was like, forget about it. I know Todd thought he could get a strong last quarter mile, and he surely did.”

Rich Strike, a stunning Kentucky Derby winner at 80-to-1 odds, was sixth.

Mo Donegal rounded the 1 1/2-mile distance in 2 minutes, 28.28 seconds, three lengths ahead of Nest — ridden by Ortiz's brother, Jose. Pletcher, who lives on Long Island, adds another Belmont title following wins with Rags to Riches in 2007, Palace Malice in 2013 and Tapwrit in 2017.

Mo Donegal beat an eight-horse field without a clear favorite. We the People, a monster in the mud, opened at 2 to 1 amid a rainy forecast but reached 7 to 2 by race time as showers held off.

Mo Donegal entered the gate the betting favorite at 5 to 2. We the People led for much of the race, but Mo Donegal and Ortiz took charge coming out of the final turn.

The 3-year-old colt paid $7.20, $3.80 and $3. Nest — who nearly became Pletcher's second filly to win Belmont after Rags to Riches — paid $5.30 and $4.10. Skippylongstocking was third and returned $5.60 to show. We the People finished fourth.

Rich Striker owner Rick Dawson and trainer Eric Reed held the Kentucky Derby winner out of the Preakness with an eye on Belmont, the first healthy horse to skip Pimlico after winning the Triple Crown's first even since 1985.

Reed said the team encouraged jockey Sonny Leon to try pushing Rich Strike from the outside, but the horse kept trying to get back inside — where he made a late charge past 19 horse to win at Churchill Downs. Rich Strike spent much of the race in last place and couldn't recover.

"I think we just made a tactical error," Reed said.

Just like Rich Strike, Mo Donegal was at the back of the pack at the Derby, but the colt didn’t have enough kick at Churchill Downs. He found it Saturday, winning the 154th running of the $1.5 million race.

Mo Donegal made a winner out of co-owner Mike Repole, a local entrepreneur known around the track as “Mike from Queens.” Repole also co-owns Nest.

“This is New York's biggest race and to win it here, with my family and friends and 70 people here, this will be a big winner's circle,” he said.

It’s the fourth straight year the Triple Crown contests were won by three different horses, a first for the sport since 1926-29.

The race marked a return to form for Belmont itself after the 2020 Stakes were closed to the public due to the pandemic and the 2021 event was limited to 11,238 spectators by virus restrictions.

Capacity was capped again, this time at 50,000, because of congestion concerns stemming from the newly built arena next door for the NHL’s New York Islanders. Still, fans crammed into cars on the Long Island Rail Road and breathed life into the 117-year-old track with floral headwear, pastel suits and the unmistakable musk of booze and cigars.

The reported attendance of 46,103 fell far short of the grounds record 120,139 set in 2004. Not much of a surprise, given the shaky weather forecast and the lack of a Triple Crown contender.

The field was sparse, too. No horse ran all three Triple Crown legs this year, heightening concern that three races in five weeks may be too tight a schedule to keep the horses healthy.

Preakness winner Early Voting was sidelined, likely to prepare for the $1.25 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Aug. 27. Epicenter, the runner-up at the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, also skipped.

In the $500,000 Acorn for 3-year-old fillies, Matareya romped to a 6 1/4-length victory. Favorite Echo Zulu scratched at the post on the advice of the track veterinarian.

Trained by Brad Cox and ridden by Flavien Prat, Matareya ($2.60) ran the mile in 1:35.77, winning for the fifth time in eight career starts.

Heavily favored Flightline got off a step slow, overcame an early traffic issue and cruised to a six-length victory in the $1 million Hill ‘N’ Dale Metropolitan Mile.

The victory kept the 4-year-old Tapit colt undefeated in four career starts. This was the first one he did not win by double-digit lengths. Flightline ($2.90) was also ridden by Prat and trained by John Sadler.

Leclerc claims pole position for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Leclerc claims pole position for Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Leclerc claims pole position for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

  • Leclerc has been first or second in every qualifying session this year, but has not won a race since the Australian Grand Prix in April
BAKU, Azerbaijan: Charles Leclerc is back on pole. Now comes the tricky task of converting it into a win.

Leclerc won the pole for the fourth consecutive race with a blistering lap around the Baku street circuit in Azerbaijan on Saturday, but the Ferrari driver failed to convert any of his last three pole positions into victories.

Leclerc ran a lap at 1 minute, 41.359 seconds with his last run of the session to beat Sergio Perez of Red Bull by .282 seconds. Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen qualified third in the other Red Bull, .347 off Leclerc’s pace.

Leclerc has been first or second in every qualifying session this year, but has not won a race since the Australian Grand Prix in April. Verstappen won three consecutive races and Perez won in Monaco two weeks ago.

“All pole positions feel good but this one, I probably did not expect it,” Leclerc said. He said Red Bull’s cars seem faster “but then in the last lap everything came together.”

Leclerc started from pole the last three races but was passed by Verstappen in Miami, retired with car problems in Spain — where reigning champion Verstappen won to pass Leclerc for the standings lead — and dropped to fourth at his home race in Monaco after a botched strategy call by Ferrari. He was also on pole in Azerbaijan last year, when he finished fourth.

Pérez was the winner in Azerbaijan last year and is coming off his victory in the Monaco Grand Prix. He was upbeat about his chances in Sunday’s race, but admitted he was lucky in qualifying after tapping the wall.

“I hit it quite hard a few times but it seems to be very strong, the car, this year,” he said. “I was lucky not to crash because I was over the limit a bit too much and just trying too much.”

Pérez argued he could have been faster if not for a problem getting his car started in the pits for the final qualifying run which left him on his own on the track, without a car to slipstream behind on the straight.

Verstappen, who leads Leclerc by nine points in the standings, felt his car was “consistently a bit off” in terms of setup balance.

“We seem to lack maybe a tiny bit over one lap, but I think over the long run our car should be quite good,” he said. Like Leclerc, Verstappen has never been on the podium in Baku, and crashed from the lead last year when a tire blew.

Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz qualified fourth, while George Russell of Mercedes was fifth and teammate Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time champion, seventh. Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri was sixth.

The stewards summoned Hamilton and Lando Norris of McLaren for “driving unnecessarily slowly” during the second of the three qualifying sessions. Footage from Norris’ onboard camera showed Hamilton driving slowly through the narrow Old City section of the track and Norris then slowing down to match him.

Hamilton said he’d acted within the rules and was trying to let other cars past to get a slipstream and make up for Mercedes’ lack of pace on the straights. The stewards took no action, ruling Hamilton’s actions weren’t dangerous and his overall lap time was fast enough.

Norris narrowly missed the cut in the second session and qualified 11th, one spot ahead of embattled McLaren teammate Daniel Ricciardo.

Lance Stroll was 19th after crashing twice in the first session. The Canadian was able to get going again after running into a barrier when braking late, but hit the wall again on his very next lap, breaking the front wing and leaving one wheel dangling.

England and Italy in Nations League draw as Germany held by Hungary

England and Italy in Nations League draw as Germany held by Hungary
England and Italy in Nations League draw as Germany held by Hungary

  • Roberto Mancini’s Italy are rebuilding after failing to qualify for the World Cup and are top of the group after Hungary and Germany canceled each other out in Budapest
PARIS: England are bottom of their UEFA Nations League group without a win after drawing 0-0 with Italy in a repeat of the Euro 2020 final on Saturday, while Germany settled for a point in a 1-1 stalemate in Hungary.

The meeting in Wolverhampton between Gareth Southgate’s side and the European champions was played before just 3,000 people, largely school-children, as a punishment for the incidents that marred the Euro 2020 final between the same nations at Wembley last year.

UEFA rules say a match ordered to be played behind closed doors can still be attended by children accompanied by an adult, as happened last weekend when Hungary beat England in Budapest.

England followed that reverse by drawing 1-1 in Germany and another draw at Molineux leaves them bottom of League A, Group 3 with just two points from three outings before they host Hungary at the same venue on Tuesday in their final game of a long campaign.

Mason Mount hit the bar early on for England, while Aaron Ramsdale produced a fine save to deny Sandro Tonali for an Italy side featuring just two starters who also lined up in the European Championship final.

“We had two or three really good chances we need to score, but just lacked that sharpness in front of goal,” said Southgate.

Roberto Mancini’s Italy are rebuilding after failing to qualify for the World Cup and are top of the group after Hungary and Germany canceled each other out in Budapest.

Zsolt Nagy gave Hungary an early lead, smashing in after Manuel Neuer had palmed out a Rolland Salai header.

However, Germany needed just three minutes to draw level as Borussia Moenchengladbach’s Jonas Hofmann latched onto a long ball forward and rounded the goalkeeper before slotting in.

“I said beforehand that this was the hardest game you could have after England,” Germany coach Hansi Flick told RTL after his side’s third consecutive 1-1 draw.

“But we are in a development process. We have to see that we learn the lessons from this game.”

The Netherlands are top of League A, Group 4 after coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Poland in Rotterdam, but they could have claimed a third win in as many games had Memphis Depay not squandered a late penalty.

English-born full-back Matty Cash gave Poland an 18th-minute lead with a fine low strike, and the visitors doubled their advantage five minutes after half-time as Przemyslaw Frankowski squared for Piotr Zielinski to finish.

Yet the home side pulled one back almost immediately when Daley Blind’s cross from the left was swept in by Davy Klaassen, and they were level by the 54th minute as Denzel Dumfries made it 2-2.

They could have won it in stoppage time when Cash was penalized in the box, but Barcelona forward Depay saw his spot-kick come back off the post.

Meanwhile, Brennan Johnson — a star for Nottingham Forest as they won promotion to the Premier League this season — came off the bench to score a late leveller as Wales drew 1-1 with Belgium in Cardiff.

Youri Tielemans gave Belgium the lead early in the second half in Cardiff, but Wales earned their first point of the Nations League campaign.

Their attention had previously been on their decisive World Cup qualifying playoff against Ukraine, which they won 1-0 last weekend to qualify for the global showpiece for the first time since 1958.

Wales now travel to play the Netherlands in Rotterdam on Tuesday.

In League B, the Republic of Ireland got their first win in Group 1 in emphatic fashion, beating hapless Scotland 3-0 in Dublin.

Alan Browne and Troy Parrott netted in the first half for Ireland before Michael Obafemi smashed in an emphatic third early in the second half.

In the same group Ukraine got their second win in as many games since losing to Wales, as they beat Armenia 3-0 in a match played in the Polish city of Lodz.

Ronaldo to miss Portugal Nations League trip to Switzerland

Ronaldo to miss Portugal Nations League trip to Switzerland
Ronaldo to miss Portugal Nations League trip to Switzerland

  • "It's not about physical problems, it's a question of management," said Santos
  • Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, did not take part in the final training session
LISBON: Cristiano Ronaldo, Joao Moutinho and Raphael Guerreiro will all miss Portugal’s Nations League match against Switzerland this weekend, coach Fernando Santos announced on Saturday.
The trio have been excused the journey to Geneva on “management” grounds rather than injury.
“It’s not about physical problems, it’s a question of management,” said Santos during a press conference in Lisbon.
“It wouldn’t make sense to travel to Switzerland with 26 players, when we can only have 23 on the bench,” he added without further details.
Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, did not take part in the final training session before the squad took off for Geneva.
Portugal face Switzerland on Sunday to stay top of Group 2 in League A of the Nations League.
After a 1-1 draw in Seville with Spain and two wins in Lisbon over Switzerland, in which Ronaldo scored twice, and the Czech Republic, Portugal have seven points, two ahead of the Spanish.

Al-Faisaly's Boyle eyeing dream end to season as Australia battle Peru in winner-takes-all World Cup play-off

Al-Faisaly’s Boyle eyeing dream end to season as Australia battle Peru in winner-takes-all World Cup play-off
Al-Faisaly’s Boyle eyeing dream end to season as Australia battle Peru in winner-takes-all World Cup play-off

  • The Socceroos striker started the season with Hibernian, but after move to Saudi Arabia has chance to end it with spot at Qatar 2022
When he calmly tucked home the first goal into the empty Arsenal net to open the scoring for Hibernian in a 2-1 pre-season victory against Mikel Arteta’s side, Martin Boyle would not have imagined the nature of the challenges he would be facing come the end of the 2021-22 season.

The Aberdeen-born striker was entering his seventh season at Easter Road where he had established himself as a firm favorite for Hibernian fans.

And when he powered in from the penalty spot to complete a famous hat-trick, downing Rangers in the League Cup semifinal in late November, Boyle would not have expected how the second half of his season would unfold.

Yet, here he was, six months later: A beaming smile on his face as he took in the atmosphere in Qatar’s Ahmed bin Ali Stadium — halfway through ticking all three boxes of his club and country objectives of the season, none of which now include success with Hibs.

A $3.7 million January deal saw Boyle swap the green of Hibernian with maroon. Not that of their fiercest rivals, Hearts, thankfully for Hibs supporters, but the maroon of Al-Faisaly in the small Saudi Arabian town of Harmah; some 200 km northwest of the capital Riyadh.

Two contrasting yet equally important objectives were placed on his intray; pulling Al-Faisaly out of the relegation zone and helping them make an impact on their first continental appearance; the 2022 AFC Champions League.

The latter was achieved in style. Boyle’s strike deep in added time to salvage a point against Jordan’s Al-Wehdat meant his side pipped two-time continental champions Al-Sadd and Uzbek powerhouse Nasaf to the top of the group, advancing to the AFC Champions League round of 16 at the first time of asking.

Four months, three goals and one assist on from his debut, Boyle left for international duty with his club side in a much better position than when he joined; they have climbed out of the drop zone, but only just. Up from 15th when he joined, the Maroons are now 13th in the table, one point afloat of relegation with two games to go.

But meanwhile Boyle’s attention has shifted to arguably the most important of his three objectives; ensuring Australia’s run of four consecutive appearances in the FIFA World Cup continues.

Despite being born in Aberdeen and playing his entire career hitherto in Scotland, even representing the country at U16 level, Boyle opted to represent his father’s birthplace of Australia and has amassed 16 caps for the Socceroos since coming on to replace Jamie Maclaren against South Korea back in 2018.

On Tuesday in Doha, it was Boyle’s cross from the right that set up Jackson Irvine’s opener against the UAE. The goal was canceled out by Caio Canedo before Ajdin Hrustic’s half-volley settled the affair late on, sending coach Graham Arnold’s men to the inter-confederation play-off against Peru six days later.

“We are halfway there. It was a good result against the UAE. Victory was the most important thing. We recover well, get back on the training pitch and prepare for the game on Monday,” said Boyle in the aftermath of the victory.

“I thought we kept the ball well in the second half and tired them out a little bit so we could get in attacking positions. I felt we were able to hurt them in behind and with a bit of luck we got the goal. The disappointing part for us was to concede quickly after scoring, but we showed good character and were able to dig deep and get the win.”

The second of his three objectives of the season is now 50 percent done. Standing between Boyle and a FIFA World Cup debut will be a Peru side featuring two familiar Saudi Pro League opponents; Andre Carrillo of Al-Hilal and Christian Cueva of Al-Fateh.

The most recent of Boyle’s three league goals came in a 1-0 win over Cueva’s Al-Fateh, while an encounter against Carrillo’s Al-Hilal later in the month could well determine whether objective number three in the Australian forward’s season is achieved, but now focus is on repeating the trick against Cueva with a place in Group D of the FIFA World Cup, alongside France, Denmark and Tunisia, up for grabs.

“Peru game will be a tough challenge. They are a top team and went to the FIFA World Cup last time, but tonight (UAE game) was a challenge and there are no easy games and you have to earn the right to be at the World Cup. We have to recover well, sleep well and eat good food. Get back on the training pitch and prepare as well as possible.

“It is a nice thing that we played here in Qatar during the qualifiers, so we know all the surroundings, the weather, and we know what the facilities are like so obviously that was a bit of a help for us.”

Hibernian ended the season eighth in the Scottish Premiership; their worst result in nearly a decade, severely damaged by the departure of Boyle who remained the club’s top scorer by the conclusion of the campaign despite having not played in the green jersey since Christmas. But Boyle would have no complaints should the next two weeks bring about successful completion of his to-do list in the Middle East with wins for Australia and Al-Faisaly.

