Major champion and 10-time winner Bryson DeChambeau joins LIV Golf

LONDON/WEST PALM BEACH, US: LIV Golf on Friday announced that Bryson DeChambeau, a major champion and 10-time winner on professional tours, has joined the global golf tour.

The announcement was made during the second round of the historic LIV Golf Invitational London, which began on Thursday at Centurion Club for the series’ first-ever tournament.

“Bryson DeChambeau is an exciting addition to LIV Golf’s supercharged style of play. He is passionate about the sport, innovative in his approach and committed to pushing the boundaries in pursuit of excellence,” said LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman. “He’s not afraid to think outside the box and supports our mission of doing things differently to grow our game. The power and energy he brings to the course will deliver added electricity to our competition in Portland and beyond.”

One of the longest drivers in professional golf, DeChambeau is currently ranked 28th in the world. In addition to his 10 victories, the 28-year-old has six runner-up finishes and 40 top-10 finishes since turning pro in 2015. As an amateur, he became only the fifth player in history to win both the NCAA Division I championship and the US Amateur in the same year.

DeChambeau joins a growing list of stars who are signing up to LIV Golf, which now has eight major champions who have won a combined 15 major titles. The Invitational Series officially launched on Thursday to fans around the world, showcasing its new format with 12 teams, 48-players, shotgun starts and no cut.

